Maro - Mountain Brook 361 Rele St
Food Menu
Apps
Veggie medley wrapped in crispy wonton wrap.
Creamy Thai inspired soup with coconut milk and aromatic herbs.
Savory and umami - rich flavor seaweed with sesame seed .
Refreshing ocean inspired delight with fresh octopus, cucumber, cherry tomato, peanut, onions ,scallions cilantro with house hot sauce.
Crisp Romaine lettuce, tangy caesar dressing and wonton crisps.
Poke bowls
Fresh Ahi Tuna, ripe mango, avocado, edamame, cucumber topped with garlic crunch .Citrus ponzu Sauce.
Organic beets, edamame, cucumber, onions topped with crispy onion crunch and house Soy.
Organic beets, cucumber, cherry tomato sweet onion topped with PEANUT , scallion , crispy onion and house hot sauce
Spicy Ahi Tuna, edamame , cucumber topped with scallions , rice pearls and Abhi Aioli sauce .
Raw salmon, spicy sauce , cucumber , avocado , sweet onions , scallions topped with crispy onions and Abhi Aioli
Steamed octopus , Spicy mayo , Cucumber onions and Abhi Aioli