Food Menu

Apps

Veggie eggrolls
$6.00

Veggie medley wrapped in crispy wonton wrap.

Coconut soup
$5.00

Creamy Thai inspired soup with coconut milk and aromatic herbs.

Seaweed salad
$5.00

Savory and umami - rich flavor seaweed with sesame seed .

Tako Salad
$10.00

Refreshing ocean inspired delight with fresh octopus, cucumber, cherry tomato, peanut, onions ,scallions cilantro with house hot sauce.

Caesar salad
$7.00

Crisp Romaine lettuce, tangy caesar dressing and wonton crisps.

Poke bowls

D.I.Y Poke bowl
$14.00+
Tuna Mango Avocado
$15.00

Fresh Ahi Tuna, ripe mango, avocado, edamame, cucumber topped with garlic crunch .Citrus ponzu Sauce.

Beet -It Poke
$10.00

Organic beets, edamame, cucumber, onions topped with crispy onion crunch and house Soy.

Hot Beet
$10.00

Organic beets, cucumber, cherry tomato sweet onion topped with PEANUT , scallion , crispy onion and house hot sauce

Spicy Tuna Poke
$14.00

Spicy Ahi Tuna, edamame , cucumber topped with scallions , rice pearls and Abhi Aioli sauce .

Spicy salmon
$14.00

Raw salmon, spicy sauce , cucumber , avocado , sweet onions , scallions topped with crispy onions and Abhi Aioli

Tako Fury
$11.00

Steamed octopus , Spicy mayo , Cucumber onions and Abhi Aioli

kitchen bowls

pork momo
$14.00
veggie momo
$13.00
Belly Butt Pork adobo
$14.00
Chicken Khao Soi
$15.00
Tofu Khao Soi
$14.00
Beef Bulgogi
$15.95
Fried Chicken Penang
$15.95
Buddha Bowl
$15.95

Bao mi

Pork belly bao mi
$10.00
Fried chicken bao mi
$10.00

Power lunch

Power Bulgogi
$18.95
Power Buddha
$17.95
Power Pork Belly butt Adobo
$18.95

dessert

mochi
$10.00

Add On's

Add Avocado
$1.50
Add Carrots
$1.00
Add Scallions
$1.00
Add Cilantro
$1.00
Add cucumber
$1.00
Add tomato
$1.00
Add Jalapeno
$1.00
Add Tomato Vinaigrette
$1.00
OG Tomato sauce
$2.00
Add Tuna
$3.00
Add salmon
$3.00
Add Octopus
$3.00
Add Chicken
$3.00
Tomato cilantro sauce
$1.00
Add Aioli
$1.00
Add Sauce
$1.00
Add Tofu
$2.00
Add Rice
$1.50
Side od bao bun
$2.00

Cocktails Menu

Cocktails

Appletini
$7.00

Beer Menu

Beer

Oyester City Lager
$5.00
Oyster City Blonde Ale
$5.00
Scofflaw Basement IPA
$5.00

Wine Menu

Wines

Picnic Brunch Mimosa
$8.00
Yes Way Rose
$8.00
Archer Rose Bubbly
$8.00
Matua Sparkling Sauvignon Blanc
$7.00
Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay
$8.00
Justin Cabernet sauvignon
$20.00
J vineyard pinot Noir
$15.00

N/A Beverages

Coke
$2.00
Diet Coke
$2.00
Sprite
$2.00
Fanta
$2.00
Kombucha Watermelon
$4.00
Kombucha Mango
$4.00
Kombucha Tropical
$4.00
La Croix Lemon
$2.50
La Croix Pure
$2.50
La Croix Tropical
$2.50
Aloha Ice Tea
$3.00
Itoen Green Tea
$3.00
Thai Milk Tea
$3.00
Water
$1.00

Sake

Yuki Lychee
$15.00
Yuki mango
$15.00
Yuki Peach
$15.00
Mio Sparkling
$14.00
Sho Chiku Bai RAE
$15.00
Choya Umeshu Plum
$3.00