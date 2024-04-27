Marshall's Bar-B-Q - Farmer's Branch
Dinner Plates
- 1 Meat Dinner (6oz)$14.25
Served with 2 sides or a baked potato and Texas Toast
- 2 Meat Combo (8oz)$17.25
Served with 2 sides or a baked potato and Texas Toast
- 3 Meat Sampler (12oz)$20.95
Served with 2 sides or a baked potato and Texas Toast
- Big Tex (16oz)$23.95
Served with 2 sides
- Brisket Taco Plate(2)$13.25
- Brisket Taco Plate(3)$15.25
- Chicken Dinner (¼)$11.50
Served with 2 sides or a baked potato and Texas Toast
- Half Chicken Dinner (1/2)$13.50
Served with 2 sides or a baked potato and Texas Toast
- John Wayne$15.25
Baked Potato or 2 Sides
- Kids Meal$6.75
Served with 2 sides and Texas Toast
- Mae West$11.95
Senior Portion Meat with Baked Potato or 2 Sides
- Po Boy Plate$12.95
Served with 2 sides or a baked potato and Texas Toast
- Rib Dinner (½ pound)$16.25
Served with 2 sides or a baked potato and Texas Toast
- Rib Feast (full rack)$27.95
Served with 2 sides or a baked potato and Texas Toast
- Rib Sandwich Plate$14.95
Baked Potato or 2 Sides
- Sandwich Plate$11.95
Served with 2 sides or a baked potato and Texas Toast
- Slider Plate$12.95
3 Slider Sandwiches With Baked Potato or 2 sides
Sides
Sandwiches & So On
- Bar-B-Q Sandwich$7.25
- Sandwich Basket$10.25
Side of French Fried or Fried Okra
- Rib Sandwich$11.50
- Po Boy Sandwich$9.50
- Po Boy Basket$12.50
Served with Fries or Fried Okra
- Brisket Tacos$4.25+
- Single Slider$3.75
- Loaded Baked Potato$7.25
- Loaded Baked Potato w/Meat$11.25
- Chips$1.75
- Medium Drink$2.75
- Large Drink$3.25
Take All the Credit
Bring It Home
- Family Pack$39.99
Includes 1.5 lbs of meat, BBQ Sauce, 3 pints of sides & 4 buns or Texas Toast.
- Super Family Pack$64.99
Includes 2.5 lbs of meat, BBQ Sauce, 4 pints of sides & 8 buns or Texas Toast.
- Trail Boss Family Pack$85.99
Includes 3.5 lbs of meat, BBQ Sauce, 5 pints of sides & 12 buns or Texas Toast.