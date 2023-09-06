Order online and get 10% your first order.
Popular Items

Chicken Fingers With Fries

$11.95

5 Breaded Chicken Tenders and a bunch of fries.

Potato Wedges

$5.95

Fried Potato Wedges served with Ranch.

Cannoli

$3.95

Monday-Wednesday Special

Two Large Cheese Pizzas & Garlic Knots

$19.95

Two Large Cheese Pizzas

$17.95

Martino's Italian Kitchen

10" Gourmet Pizza

Cheese 10"

$9.99

Mozzarella cheese.

Pepperoni 10"

$10.99

Pepperoni and mozzarella cheese.

Italian Job 10"

$13.99

Pepperoni, meatballs, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh garlic, mozzarella cheese.

La Dolce Vita 10"

$12.99

Italian sausage, roasted sweet peppers, fresh chili, mozzarella cheese.

Roman Holiday 10"

$12.99

Salami, ham, black olives, red onions, mozzarella cheese, fresh basil.

Italian Stallion 10"

$13.99

Italian sausage, salami, pepperoni, mushroom, mixed peppers.

Amalfi 10"

$12.99

Pepperoni, black olives, mushrooms, bacon, mozzarella cheese.

White Pizza 10"

$12.99

White base with fresh tomatoes, red peppers, basil, ricotta cheese.

Bee Sting 10"

$12.99

Mozzarella, soppressata, basil, chili, honey, mozzarella cheese.

Al Capone 10"

$12.99

Italian sausage, mozzarella cheese, gorgonzola cheese, red onions, jalapeño peppers.

Lambretta 10"

$13.99

Grilled chicken, Italian sausage, crispy bacon, peppadew peppers, mozzarella cheese.

Butcher 10"

$13.99

Chicken, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon and ham, mozzarella cheese.

Chicken Americano 10"

$12.99

Chicken, bacon, red onions, gorgonzola cheese, mozzarella cheese.

Buffalo Chicken 10"

$12.99

Buffalo sauce, chicken, red onions, gorgonzola cheese, mozzarella cheese.

Smoke House 10"

$12.99

Chipotle BBQ sauce, red onions, roasted red peppers, cilantro, chicken, bacon and gorgonzola and mozzarella cheese.

South Pacific 10"

$12.99

Bacon, pineapple, red onions, mixed peppers, topped with BBQ sauce.

Tropical Heatwave 10"

$12.99

Pepperoni, pineapple, smoked bacon, jalapeño peppers, fresh chili.

Spice It Up 10"

$12.99

Mango habanero, bacon, ham, pineapple, jalapeño peppers, peppadew peppers, mozzarella cheese.

California Dreaming 10"

$12.99

Tomato sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, pineapple, mozzarella cheese.

Hawaii 5-0 10"

$12.99

Bacon, ham, pineapple, mozzarella cheese.

Veg Out 10"

$12.99

Roasted peppers, artichoke, sun-dried tomatoes, mushrooms, olives

1/2 & 1/2 Gourmet 10"

$12.99

16" Gourmet Pizza

Cheese 16"

$18.99

Mozzarella Cheese

Pepperoni 16"

$19.99

Pepperoni and Mozzarella Cheese

Italian Job 16"

$22.99

Pepperoni, meatballs, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh garlic, mozzarella cheese.

La Dolce Vita 16"

$21.99

Italian sausage, roasted sweet peppers, fresh chili, mozzarella cheese.

Roman Holiday 16"

$21.99

Salami, ham, black olives, red onions, mozzarella cheese, fresh basil.

Italian Stallion 16"

$22.99

Italian sausage, salami, pepperoni, mushroom, mixed peppers.

Amalfi 16"

$21.99

Pepperoni, black olives, mushrooms, bacon, mozzarella cheese.

White Pizza 16"

$21.99

White base with fresh tomatoes, red peppers, basil, ricotta cheese.

Bee Sting 16"

$21.99

Mozzarella, soppressata, basil, chili, honey, mozzarella cheese.

Al Capone 16"

$21.99

Italian sausage, mozzarella cheese, gorgonzola cheese, red onions, jalapeño peppers.

Lambretta 16"

$22.99

Grilled chicken, Italian sausage, crispy bacon, peppadew peppers, mozzarella cheese.

Butcher 16"

$22.99

Chicken, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon and ham, mozzarella cheese.

Chicken Americano 16"

$21.99

Chicken, bacon, red onions, gorgonzola cheese, mozzarella cheese.

Buffalo Chicken 16"

$21.99

Buffalo sauce, chicken, red onions, gorgonzola cheese, mozzarella cheese.

Smoke House 16"

$21.99

Chipotle BBQ sauce, red onions, roasted red peppers, cilantro, chicken, bacon and gorgonzola and mozzarella cheese.

South Pacific 16"

$21.99

Bacon, pineapple, red onions, mixed peppers, topped with BBQ sauce.

Tropical Heatwave 16"

$21.99

Pepperoni, pineapple, smoked bacon, jalapeño peppers, fresh chili.

Spice It Up 16"

$21.99

Mango habanero, bacon, ham, pineapple, jalapeño peppers, peppadew peppers, mozzarella cheese.

California Dreaming 16"

$21.99

Tomato sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, pineapple, mozzarella cheese.

Hawaii 5-0 16"

$21.99

Bacon, ham, pineapple, mozzarella cheese.

Veg Out 16"

$21.99

Roasted peppers, artichoke, sun-dried tomatoes, mushrooms, olives

1/2 & 1/2 Gourmet 16"

$21.99

Create Your Own

Create Your Own 10"

$9.99

Create Your Own 16"

$18.99

Pasta

Spaghetti With Meatballs

$11.95

Homemade Marinara with 3 meat balls

Spaghetti With Sausage

$12.95

Homemade Marinara with 2 Sausage Links

Spaghetti Marinara

$10.95

Homemade Marinara

Fettuccine Alfredo

$11.95

Creamy Alfredow sauce tossed with Fettuccini and Parmigiana Cheese

Fettuccine Alfredo With Chicken

$14.95

Creamy Alfredo Sauce tossed with Fettuccini and Parmigiana Cheese with Breaded Chicken.

Lasagna

$14.95

Layers of pasta with meat sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, provolone and parmigiana cheese.

Baked Penne

$14.95

Penne Pasta with Italian sausage, meat sauce topped with Mozzarella, Parmigiano Cheese and Ricotta.

Manicotti

$11.95

Filled pasta with ricotta and mozzarella cheese, baked in homemade marinara sauce.

Eggplant Parmigiana Dinner

$14.95

Battered and fried eggplant with homemade marinara, grated parmigiana topped with mozzarella cheese and served with a side of pasta.

Chicken Parmiggiano Dinner

$14.95

Breaded Chicken breast with Homemade Marinara, grated Parmigiana Cheese, topped with Mozzarella and served with a side of pasta.

Hot Subs

Meatball Parmigiana Sub

$11.95

Homemade meatballs in our homemade marinara sauce with grated parmigiana cheese and melted mozzarella.

Sausage & Peppers Sub

$11.95

Homemade Italian sausage with peppers and onions.

Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$11.95

Breaded chicken breast with our homemade marinara sauce, grated parmigiana cheese topped with melted mozzarella.

Eggplant Parmiggiano Sub

$11.95

Freshly battered eggplant with our homemade marinara, topped with mozzarella and fresh basil.

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$12.95

Breaded chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce, provolone cheese, garnished with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and homemade Italian dressing.

Cold Subs

Italian Combo Sub

$12.95

Genoa Salami, Capicola, Mortadella, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, mustard and homemade Italian dressing.

Chicken Caesar Sub

$11.95

Grilled Chicken, romaine lettuce, shaved parmigiana, lettuce, tomato, onion, Homemade Caesar Dressing.

Veg Out Sub

$11.95

Eggplant, Artichokes, sun-dried tomatoes, roasted peppers, lettuce, tomato, onion and homemade Italian Dressing.

Sinatra Sub

$11.95

Italian Capicola, provolone cheese, roosted peppers, lettuce, tomato, onion, alive oil and balsamic vinegar dressing.

Capri Sub

$11.95

Fresh Mozzarella, Sun- Dried Tomatoes, roasted peppers, lettuce, tomato, onion and vinaigrette dressing.

Mediterranean Tuna Sub

$12.95

Tuna in olive oil with chopped tomatoes, red onions, black olives, lettuce, tomato, onion and homemade Italian dressing.

Appetizers

Garlic Bread

$3.95

Fresh bread with garlic butter and parmigiana cheese.

Garlic Bread With Cheese

$4.95

Fresh bread with garlic butter, mozzarella and parmigiana cheese.

Garlic Knots

$5.95

6 Giant Fresh Garlic Knots with Parmigiana cheese and Homemade Marinara.

Basket of French Fries

$4.95

French fries tossed in salt.

Garlic Parmiggiano Fries

$5.95

Tossed in Salt and Fresh Parmigiana Cheese.

Meatballs With Garlic Bread & Marinara

$8.95

Homemade meatballs with our homemade marinara and Garlic Bread.

Italian Sausage With Garlic Bread & Marinara

$8.95

Homemade Italian Sausage and Homemade Marinara with Garlic Bread.

Potato Wedges

$5.95

Fried Potato Wedges served with Ranch.

Side of Fries

$2.95

Fresh fries tossed in Salt.

Salads

Antipasto

$12.95

Genoa Salami, capicola, mortadella, Sicilian Olives, Artichokes, Roasted Red Peppers, provolone cheese, tomato, onion on a bed of lettuce with our Homemade Vinaigrette dressing and croutons.

Greek Passion

$11.95

Romaine Lettuce, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Cucumber, Tomato, Peppers and Greek Dressing.

Caesar Salad

$11.95

Romaine Lettuce, Parmigiana Cheese, Croutons, Parsley with Caesar Dressing.

Caprese Salad

$10.95

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato and basil on a bed of lettuce with Vinaigrette Dressing.

Small Green Salad

$3.95

Large Green Salad

$8.95

Small Caesar Salad

$4.95

Chicken

10 Jumbo Wings

$12.95

10 Wings

20 Jumbo Wings

$24.95

20 Wings

30 Jumbo Wings

$36.95

30 Wings

Chicken Fingers With Fries

$11.95

5 Breaded Chicken Tenders and a bunch of fries.

Family Deals

#1 Gourmet Pizza & Wing Special

$39.95

One 16" Gourmet Pizza, 1lb. chicken wings, one salad, on order of garlic bread, one 2 liter soda

#2 Double Gourmet Pizza & Salad Special

$52.95

Two 16" gourmet Pizzas, two salads, two orders of garlic breads, one 2 liter soda.

#3 Cheese Pizza & Salad Special

$25.95

one 16" cheese pizza, one salad, one order of garlic bread.

Desserts

New York Cheesecake

$4.95

Carrot Cake

$4.95

Chocolate Cake

$4.95

Cannoli

$3.95

Tiramisu

$5.95

Gelato

$6.00

Spumoni

$8.00Out of stock

Italian Ice

$2.00

Mini tiramisu

$4.95

Sides

Chips

$1.50

Side of Blue Cheese

$0.75

Side of Ranch

$0.75

Side of Marinara

$0.75

Drinks

2 Liter Soda

$3.95

12oz Can Soda

$1.50

San Pelegrino

$2.50

Water

$1.25

Jarritos

$2.50

Sangria

$2.50

Catering (24 Hours Notice Required)

Salads & Cold Deli Items

Greek Passion 1/2 Tray

$40.00

Caesar Salad 1/2 Tray

$40.00

Caprese 1/2 Tray

$40.00

Antipasto 1/2 Tray

$50.00

Cold Cut Platters 1/2 Tray

$60.00

Italian Combo 1/2 Tray

$45.00

Ham Sub Platter 1/2 Tray

$35.00

Turkey Sub Platter 1/2 Tray

$35.00

Salami Sub Platter 1/2 Tray

$35.00

Greek Passion Full Tray

$80.00

Caesar Salad Full Tray

$80.00

Caprese Full Tray

$80.00

Antipasto Full Tray

$90.00

Cold Cut Platters Full Tray

$120.00

Italian Combo Full Tray

$90.00

Ham Sub Platter Full Tray

$75.00

Turkey Sub Platter Full Tray

$75.00

Salami Sub Platter Full Tray

$75.00

Hot Entrees

Garlic Bread 1/2 Tray

$20.00

Garlic Bread W/ Cheese 1/2 Tray

$30.00

Garlic Knots 1/2 Tray

$20.00

Fries 1/2 Tray

$20.00

Garlic Parmesan Fries 1/2 Tray

$25.00

Chicken Tenders 1/2 Tray

$40.00

Wings 1/2 Tray

$50.00

Baked Penne 1/2 Tray

$80.00

Lasagna 1/2 Tray

$80.00

Spaghetti And Meatballs 1/2 Tray

$80.00

Spaghetti Marinara 1/2 Tray

$60.00

Fettuccine Alfredo 1/2 Tray

$65.00

Fettuccine Alfredo W/ Chicken 1/2 Tray

$80.00

Chicken Parmigiana 1/2 Tray

$80.00

Eggplant Parmigiana 1/2 Tray

$70.00

Meatballs And Marinara 1/2 Tray

$80.00

Sausage & Peppers 1/2 Tray

$80.00

Garlic Bread Full Tray

$40.00

Garlic Bread W/ Cheese Full Tray

$50.00

Garlic Knots Full Tray

$40.00

Fries Full Tray

$40.00

Garlic Parmesan Fries Full Tray

$45.00

Chicken Tenders Full Tray

$80.00

Wings Full Tray

$100.00

Baked Penne Full Tray

$120.00

Lasagna Full Tray

$120.00

Spaghetti And Meatballs Full Tray

$120.00

Spaghetti Marinara Full Tray

$100.00

Fettuccine Alfredo Full Tray

$105.00

Fettuccine Alfredo W/ Chicken Full Tray

$160.00

Chicken Parmigiana Full Tray

$158.00

Eggplant Parmigiana Full Tray

$120.00

Meatballs And Marinara Full Tray

$160.00

Sausage & Peppers Full Tray

$160.00

Desserts

Cannolli 1/2 Tray

$45.00

Cannolli Full Tray

$85.00