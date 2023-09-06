Martino's Italian Kitchen 8241 S Fort Apache Rd #101
Monday-Wednesday Special
Martino's Italian Kitchen
10" Gourmet Pizza
Cheese 10"
Mozzarella cheese.
Pepperoni 10"
Pepperoni and mozzarella cheese.
Italian Job 10"
Pepperoni, meatballs, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh garlic, mozzarella cheese.
La Dolce Vita 10"
Italian sausage, roasted sweet peppers, fresh chili, mozzarella cheese.
Roman Holiday 10"
Salami, ham, black olives, red onions, mozzarella cheese, fresh basil.
Italian Stallion 10"
Italian sausage, salami, pepperoni, mushroom, mixed peppers.
Amalfi 10"
Pepperoni, black olives, mushrooms, bacon, mozzarella cheese.
White Pizza 10"
White base with fresh tomatoes, red peppers, basil, ricotta cheese.
Bee Sting 10"
Mozzarella, soppressata, basil, chili, honey, mozzarella cheese.
Al Capone 10"
Italian sausage, mozzarella cheese, gorgonzola cheese, red onions, jalapeño peppers.
Lambretta 10"
Grilled chicken, Italian sausage, crispy bacon, peppadew peppers, mozzarella cheese.
Butcher 10"
Chicken, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon and ham, mozzarella cheese.
Chicken Americano 10"
Chicken, bacon, red onions, gorgonzola cheese, mozzarella cheese.
Buffalo Chicken 10"
Buffalo sauce, chicken, red onions, gorgonzola cheese, mozzarella cheese.
Smoke House 10"
Chipotle BBQ sauce, red onions, roasted red peppers, cilantro, chicken, bacon and gorgonzola and mozzarella cheese.
South Pacific 10"
Bacon, pineapple, red onions, mixed peppers, topped with BBQ sauce.
Tropical Heatwave 10"
Pepperoni, pineapple, smoked bacon, jalapeño peppers, fresh chili.
Spice It Up 10"
Mango habanero, bacon, ham, pineapple, jalapeño peppers, peppadew peppers, mozzarella cheese.
California Dreaming 10"
Tomato sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, pineapple, mozzarella cheese.
Hawaii 5-0 10"
Bacon, ham, pineapple, mozzarella cheese.
Veg Out 10"
Roasted peppers, artichoke, sun-dried tomatoes, mushrooms, olives
1/2 & 1/2 Gourmet 10"
16" Gourmet Pizza
Create Your Own
Pasta
Spaghetti With Meatballs
Homemade Marinara with 3 meat balls
Spaghetti With Sausage
Homemade Marinara with 2 Sausage Links
Spaghetti Marinara
Homemade Marinara
Fettuccine Alfredo
Creamy Alfredow sauce tossed with Fettuccini and Parmigiana Cheese
Fettuccine Alfredo With Chicken
Creamy Alfredo Sauce tossed with Fettuccini and Parmigiana Cheese with Breaded Chicken.
Lasagna
Layers of pasta with meat sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, provolone and parmigiana cheese.
Baked Penne
Penne Pasta with Italian sausage, meat sauce topped with Mozzarella, Parmigiano Cheese and Ricotta.
Manicotti
Filled pasta with ricotta and mozzarella cheese, baked in homemade marinara sauce.
Eggplant Parmigiana Dinner
Battered and fried eggplant with homemade marinara, grated parmigiana topped with mozzarella cheese and served with a side of pasta.
Chicken Parmiggiano Dinner
Breaded Chicken breast with Homemade Marinara, grated Parmigiana Cheese, topped with Mozzarella and served with a side of pasta.
Hot Subs
Meatball Parmigiana Sub
Homemade meatballs in our homemade marinara sauce with grated parmigiana cheese and melted mozzarella.
Sausage & Peppers Sub
Homemade Italian sausage with peppers and onions.
Chicken Parmigiana Sub
Breaded chicken breast with our homemade marinara sauce, grated parmigiana cheese topped with melted mozzarella.
Eggplant Parmiggiano Sub
Freshly battered eggplant with our homemade marinara, topped with mozzarella and fresh basil.
Buffalo Chicken Sub
Breaded chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce, provolone cheese, garnished with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and homemade Italian dressing.
Cold Subs
Italian Combo Sub
Genoa Salami, Capicola, Mortadella, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, mustard and homemade Italian dressing.
Chicken Caesar Sub
Grilled Chicken, romaine lettuce, shaved parmigiana, lettuce, tomato, onion, Homemade Caesar Dressing.
Veg Out Sub
Eggplant, Artichokes, sun-dried tomatoes, roasted peppers, lettuce, tomato, onion and homemade Italian Dressing.
Sinatra Sub
Italian Capicola, provolone cheese, roosted peppers, lettuce, tomato, onion, alive oil and balsamic vinegar dressing.
Capri Sub
Fresh Mozzarella, Sun- Dried Tomatoes, roasted peppers, lettuce, tomato, onion and vinaigrette dressing.
Mediterranean Tuna Sub
Tuna in olive oil with chopped tomatoes, red onions, black olives, lettuce, tomato, onion and homemade Italian dressing.
Appetizers
Garlic Bread
Fresh bread with garlic butter and parmigiana cheese.
Garlic Bread With Cheese
Fresh bread with garlic butter, mozzarella and parmigiana cheese.
Garlic Knots
6 Giant Fresh Garlic Knots with Parmigiana cheese and Homemade Marinara.
Basket of French Fries
French fries tossed in salt.
Garlic Parmiggiano Fries
Tossed in Salt and Fresh Parmigiana Cheese.
Meatballs With Garlic Bread & Marinara
Homemade meatballs with our homemade marinara and Garlic Bread.
Italian Sausage With Garlic Bread & Marinara
Homemade Italian Sausage and Homemade Marinara with Garlic Bread.
Potato Wedges
Fried Potato Wedges served with Ranch.
Side of Fries
Fresh fries tossed in Salt.
Salads
Antipasto
Genoa Salami, capicola, mortadella, Sicilian Olives, Artichokes, Roasted Red Peppers, provolone cheese, tomato, onion on a bed of lettuce with our Homemade Vinaigrette dressing and croutons.
Greek Passion
Romaine Lettuce, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Cucumber, Tomato, Peppers and Greek Dressing.
Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Parmigiana Cheese, Croutons, Parsley with Caesar Dressing.
Caprese Salad
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato and basil on a bed of lettuce with Vinaigrette Dressing.
Small Green Salad
Large Green Salad
Small Caesar Salad
Chicken
Family Deals
#1 Gourmet Pizza & Wing Special
One 16" Gourmet Pizza, 1lb. chicken wings, one salad, on order of garlic bread, one 2 liter soda
#2 Double Gourmet Pizza & Salad Special
Two 16" gourmet Pizzas, two salads, two orders of garlic breads, one 2 liter soda.
#3 Cheese Pizza & Salad Special
one 16" cheese pizza, one salad, one order of garlic bread.