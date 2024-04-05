Martin's Cocina + Cantina 162 N La Brea Ave
DINNER MENU
ANTOJITOS Y BOTANAS
- GUACAMOLE$14.00
Peppered fresh daily using avocados, jalapeño chiles, tomatoes, onions, cilantro & fresh lime juice
- TACO SAMPLER$18.00
6 street tacos: Asada, chicken, pastor. Topped w/ cilantro, onions & salsa. Side of guacamole & pico de gallo
- QUESO FUNDIDO$12.00
Hot melted Monterrey jack cheese topped with bell peppers & onions. Served with corn or flour tortillas
- EMPANADAS$14.00
Pastry turnover filled with a pumpkin flower, cheese & jalapeño. Deep fried and served on a bed of avocado purée, cabbage mix, sour cream, queso fresco
- ESQUITE MARTIN$10.00
Grilled sweet corn tossed with butter, mayo, lime, dry chiles, cotija cheese & chipotle drizzle
- NACHOS$12.00
Our homemade chips topped with beans, melted cheese, jalapeños, guac, sour cream, queso fresco & pico de gallo
- MARTINS PLATTER$18.00
Perfect appetizer to share with a group. Includes: taquitos, empanadas & nachos. Topped with jalapeno, avocado purée, queso fresco, sour cream, black bean & corn salsa
- TAQUITOS$15.00
Three corn tortillas rolled & filled with chicken or potato. Served on a bed of avocado purée. Topped with queso fresco, sour cream & pico de gallo
- CAMARONES COSTA AZUL$20.00
Bacon wrapped shrimp stuffed with Monterrey jack cheese served with our special chipotle sauce & avocado purée
- CALAMARI$15.00
Fried calamari served on a bed of house made potato chips. Served with lime, tartar sauce & cocktail sauce
- QUESADILLA$11.00
- FRIES (ASADA OR CHICKEN)$12.00
- DRUMSTICKS & WINGS$15.00
DEL JARDIN MARTIN
- ENSALADA DE LA CASA$13.00
Mixed greens, cucumber, queso fresco, tomatoes & avocado. Served with house mango salsa & cilantro dressing on side
- CAESAR SALAD$12.00
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, Caesar dressing topped with red onion & avocado
- MARTINS TACO SALAD$14.00
Deep fried flour tortilla with black beans, rice, queso fresco, veggies, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo
- ENSALADA MEXICANA$12.00
Mixed greens, red onion, tomatoes, cucumber & black bean corn salsa. Topped with tortilla strips, avocado & queso fresco
SOPAS DEL DIA
- ALBONDIGAS$11.00
Meatball & vegetable soup served with rice, cilantro, onions & limes
- CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP$11.00
Served with shredded chicken, vegetables, cheese, tortilla strips & avocado
- CILANTRO CHICKEN SOUP$11.00
Chicken breast & mixed veggies, served with white rice
- CALDO 7 MARES$25.00
Seven seas soup is a mixture of jumbo shrimp, halibut, crab legs, clams, scallops, squid, octopus & abalone
COMBINACIONES
CORTES DE LA CASA
- NEW YORK STEAK$35.00
Prime cut served wirth 2 sides.
- RIBEYE STEAK$45.00
Prime cut served wirth 2 sides.
- FILET MIGNON$50.00
Prime cut served wirth 2 sides.
- FILET MIGNON & LOBSTER TAIL$65.00
Prime cut served wirth 2 sides.
- CARNE ASADA$30.00
10oz skirt steak topped with grilled onions, guacamole & pico de gallo. Served with rice & beans
- CARNE A LA TAMPIQUENA$35.00
10oz skirt steak topped with grilled onions. Served with a chicken mole poblano enchilada, guacamole & pico de gallo Served with rice & beans
ESPECIAL DE LA CASA
- FAJITAS$19.00
Tender pieces of marinated meat cooked with bell peppers, onions & tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream & tortillas
- CHILE VERDE$25.00
Lean pork chunks, simmered in our green homemade salsa, made with tomatillos, green peppers, onions, cilantro, fresh garlic & spices. Served with Spanish rice & refried beans
- CARNITAS$28.00
Lean, marinated pork served with chiles toreados, nopales, guac & pico de gallo. Topped with cilantro & onions. Served with Spanish rice & refried beans
- GRILLED SALMON$28.00
Fresh salmon grilled to perfection. Served with white rice, house vegetables & sliced avocado
- ENCHILADAS DE MOLE POBLANO$25.00
Three enchiladas filled with shredded chicken breast smothered in our rich chocolate-tinged sauce. Garnished with red onions & sesame seeds. Served with white rice
- POLLO CON RAJAS Y CREMA$25.00
Grilled chicken breast sautéed with onions, mushrooms & chile pasilla in a white wine-based cream sauce. Served with white rice
- PECHUGA A LA PARRILLA$25.00
Grilled chicken breast served with green onions, chiles toreado, guacamole, pico de gallo, Spanish rice & black beans
- MOLE POBLANO$28.00
Two pieces of chicken topped with our thick, rich, chocolate-tinged mole sauce. Garnished with sesame seeds & red onion, served with white rice
- ENCHILADAS DEL MAR$25.00
Two green enchiladas stuffed with shrimp & cheese topped with sour cream & avocado. Served with white rice & vegetables
- CAMARONES AL MOJO$28.00
Shrimp sautéed in a blend of garlic & butter. Served with white rice & vegetables
- CAMARONES A LA DIABLA$28.00
Shrimp sautéed in fiery red sauce made with a combination of dried chilis, tomatoes & spices. Served with white rice & vegetables
- CAMARONES RANCHEROS$28.00
Shrimp sautéed in butter, Spanish sauce, onions, tomatoes & bell peppers. Served with white rice & vegetables
- BAJA TACOS COMBO$28.00
Two soft shell Fish or Shrimp tacos, served breaded or grilled, topped with cabbage, sour cream, chipotle sauce & pico de gallo. Served with white rice & vegetables
- FILETE AL MOJO DE AJO$25.00
Delicious & aromatic sea bass fish cooked in a blend of garlic & butter. Served with white rice & vegetables
- FILETE RANCHERO$23.00
Sea bass fillet grilled and topped with Spanish sauce, onions, tomatoes & bell peppers. Served with white rice & vegetables
- FILETE A LA PLANCHA$23.00
Fresh sea bass fish fillet grilled to perfection season with lemon & pepper. Served with white rice & vegetables
- MOJARRA$25.00
A whole, deep-fried Tilapia fish. Served with white rice & vegetables
- BARBACOA$28.00
Ultra-juicy Mexican pulled beef topped with cilantro & onions, served with Spanish rice
- DON MARTINS PARILLADA$100.00
Strips of carne asada, chicken breast, carnitas, chorizo, queso fresco, nopalitos, chiles toreados & green onion. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, beans & tortillas. Serves up to four people
BURRITOS
- SUPER BURRITO$18.00
Rice, refried beans, cheese & lettuce. Topped with red or green salsa, melted cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo & guacamole
- CALIFORNIA BURRITO ASADA$20.00
Carne asada or chicken – fries, black beans, salsa, cheese, guacamole, chipotle sauce & pico de gallo
- SURF & TURF BURRITO$22.00
Grilled shrimp & carne asada, stuffed with rice, cheese, cabbage, pico de gallo, sour cream & chipotle sauce
- TRADITIONAL BURRITO$12.00
Spanish rice, refried beans, cilantro, onions, pico de gallo, guacamole purée & hot sauce
- CHIMICHANGA BURRITO$18.00
Rice, refried beans & cheese. Deep fried & topped with melted cheese, sour cream & guacamole.
- CALIFORNIA BURRITO CHICKEN$18.00
Carne asada or chicken – fries, black beans, salsa, cheese, guacamole, chipotle sauce & pico de gallo
- BAJA FISH BURRITO$17.00
Spanish rice, black beans, cabbage, pico de gallo, sour cream, chipotle sauce & guacamole
- BAJA SHRIMP BURRITO$20.00
VEGGIE
- VEGAN BURRITO$15.00
Black beans, white rice, fajita veggies, avocado, pico de gallo & lettuce
- POTATO TAQUITOS COMBO$19.00
Three corn tortillas rolled & filled with potato. Served on a bed of avocado purée. Topped with queso fresco, sour cream & pico de gallo. Served with white rice & black beans
- VEGETARIAN NACHOS$13.00
Our homemade chips topped with black beans, melted cheese, jalapeños, guacamole, sour cream, veggies & pico de gallo
- VEGETARIAN QUESADILLA$15.00
King-size flour tortilla filled with fajita veggies, mushrooms, spinach, & jack cheese. Garnished with guac, sour cream & pico de gallo
BOTANAS DEL MAR
- CEVICHE DE CAMARON CON MANGO$20.00
A blend of fresh raw shrimp, mango, onions, cilantro, tomatoes, cucumber & avocado, cooked in lime juice
- CEVICHE DE PESCADO$15.00
A blend of fresh sea bass fish, onions, cilantro, tomatoes, cucumber & avocado, cooked in lime juice
- CEVICHE DE CAMARON$18.00
A blend of fresh raw shrimp, onions, cilantro, tomatoes, cucumber & avocado, cooked in lime juice
- TOSTADA MIXTA$20.00
A mixture of fresh seafood, consisting of shrimp ceviche, fish ceviche, whole shrimp, octopus, abalone & imitation crab. Piled high on one tostada shell
- COCTEL DE CAMARON$18.00
A delicious shrimp cocktail simmered in our special juice, cilantro, onions, tomatoes, cucumber, avocado & lime juice
- COCTEL DE CAMARON PULPO$19.00
A delicious cocktail made of shrimp & octopus simmered in our special juice, cilantro, cucumber, onions, tomatoes, avocado & lime juice
- CAMPECHANA$20.00
A delicious cocktail made of shrimp, octopus & abalone simmered in our special juice, cilantro, onions, tomatoes, cucumber, avocado & lime juice
- CAMARONES AGUACHILES$20.00
Raw shrimp cooked & prepared with lime juice, serrano chilies, cucumber & red onion.
- OSTIONES EN SU CONCHA
Fresh raw oysters
- OSTIONES EN SU CONCHA PREPARADOS
Fresh raw oysters topped with shrimp ceviche
SPECIALS
SUSHI
- EDAMAME$10.00
REGULAR 8 OR SPICY
- JALAPEÑO POPPERS$10.00
TEMPURA JALAPEÑOS STUFFED WITH SPICY TUNA & CREAM CHEESE
- CRISPY SHRIMP$18.00
TEMPURA SHRIMP TOSSED IN SPICY MAYO
- TEMPURA MIX$15.00
DEEP FRIED SHRIMP AND VEGGIE MIX
- CALIFORNIA ROLL$12.00
IMITATION CRAB, CUCUMBER & AVOCADO
- SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL$15.00
SHRIMP TEMPURA & AVOCADO
- SPICY TUNA ROLL$12.00
MINCED SPICY TUNA WITH CUCUMBER
- DRAGON ROLL$18.00
SHRIMP TEMPURA INSIDE TOPPED WITH SPICY TUNA
- MANGO CALI ROLL$15.00
CALIFORNIA ROLL TOPPED WITH MANGO
- RAINBOW ROLL$15.00
CALI ROLL TOPPED WITH COLORFUL VARIETY OF FISH
- DÉJÀ VU ROLL$16.00
SPICY TUNA, CILANTRO, ONION, AVOCADO, CUCUMBER, FRESH TUNA & JALAPEÑO
- SHRIMP LOVER ROLL$18.00
SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL TOPPED WITH FRESH SHRIMP & AVOCADO
- BAKED SALMON ROLL$18.00
CALIFORNIA ROLL TOPPED WITH BAKED SALMON
- LOBSTER VIP ROLL$25.00
CALIFORNIA ROLL, LOBSTER & TOPPED WITH FILET MIGNON, HOUSE SAUCE
- MEXICAN ROLL$16.00
CRABMEAT, CILANTRO, ONION, CUCUMBER, SPICY TUNA, ALBACORE & JALAPENO
- POPCORN SHRIMP ROLL$20.00
CALIFORNIA ROLL TOPPED WITH TEMPURA SHRIMP TOSSED IN SPICY MAYO
- SERPIENTE ROLL$16.00
IMITATION CRAB, AVOCADO, CUCUMBER, FRESH WATER EEL & EEL SAUCE
- CUCUMBER ROLL$8.00
- PHILADELPHIA ROLL$15.00
SALMON, AVOCADO & CREAM CHEESE
- YELLOWTAIL ROLL$18.00
- SUSHI (2PCS)
2 PIECE SUSHI
- SASHIMI (4PCS)
4 PIECE SASHIMI
- AVOCADO ROLL$10.00
- GINGER SALAD$9.00
HOUSE SALAD LIGHTLY TOSSED IN GINGER DRESSING
- MAR Y TIERRA$18.00
SHRIMP, CARNE ASADA, AVOCADO & CREAM CHEESE
- CIELO MAR Y TIERRA$21.00
CHICKEN, SHRIMP, CARNE ASADA, AVOCADO & CREAM CHEESE
KIDS MENU
- K- CHICKEN NUGGETS$10.00
- K- HAMBURGER & FRIES$10.00
- K- CHEESEBURGER & FRIES$10.00
- K - BEAN, RICE & CHEESE BURRITO$10.00
- K- ONE CHEESE ENCHILADA COMBO$10.00
- K- ONE SOFT TACO COMBO$10.00
- K- ONE CRISPY TACO COMBO$10.00
- K- QUESADILLA$10.00
- K - MINI NACHOS$10.00
- K - FRENCH FRIES$5.00
- K- MASHPOTATO$4.00
- K- RICE & BEANS$5.00
- K- STEAMED VEGGIES$4.00
- K- CHOCOLATE CAKE$8.00
- K- CHURRO$5.00
- K- ICE CREAM SCOOP$4.00
COCKTAILS
MARGARITAS
- MARG FLIGHT$30.00
FOUR OF OUR MOST POPULAR MARGARITAS SERVED WITH TAJIN RIM. ADD A 5TH FLAVOR FOR JUST $5
- HOUSE MARG$14.00+
HOUSE TEQUILA, FRESH LIME JUICE, TRIPLE SEC & AGAVE. CHOOSE FROM: LIME, STRAWBERRY, MANGO OR PEACH
- CADILLAC MARG$16.00+
PREMIUM TEQUILA, FRESH LIME JUICE, TRIPLE SEC & AGAVE TOPPED WITH GRAND MARNIER.
- PREMIUM MARG$16.00+
CHOOSE FROM: WATERMELON, CUCUMBER, PINEAPPLE JALAPEÑO, TAMARINDO OR SPICY JALAPEÑO
- MANGONEADA$16.00+
PREMIUM TEQUILA, MANGO PUREE, FRESH LIME JUICE, TRIPLE SEC & AGAVE, TOPPED WITH CHAMOY & TAJIN.
- HENNY MARG$16.00+
HENNESSY VS, FRESH LIME JUICE, TRIPLE SEC & ORGANIC AGAVE TOPPED WITH SUGAR RIM.
- MARG DE LOS CIELOS$16.00+
DOBEL CRISTALINO TEQUILA, BLUE CURACAO, FRESH LIME JUICE & COINTREAU. SERVED WITH TAJIN RIM.
- TROPICAL MARG$16.00+
CASAMIGOS TEQUILA, FRESH LIME JUICE, TRIPLE SEC, ORGANIC AGAVE, PINEAPPLE JUICE, WATERMELON & GRENADINE
- BILLIONAIRE MARG$40.00
DON JULIO 1942 AÑEJO TEQUILA, FRESH LIME JUICE, ORGANIC AGAVE & TRIPLE SEC. SERVED WITH GRAND MARNIER 100 ANNIVERSARY LIQUOR
SHOOTERS
- MEXICAN CANDY SHOT$13.00
MIDORI, MALILBU RUM, PINEAPPLE JUICE TOPPED WITH WHIPPED CREAM.
- SCOOBY SNACK$14.00
1800 REPOSADO TEQUILA, WATERMELON LIQUOR, CHAMOY, TAJIN, A DASH OF TAPATIO & FRESH LIME JUICE
- KAMIKAZE$13.00
TITOS HANDMADE VODKA, TRIPLE SEC, ORGANIC AGAVE AND LIME JUICE. GARNISHED WITH LEMON TWIST
- JAGER BOMB$14.00
THE JÄGERBOMB IS A BOMB MIXED DRINK MADE BY DROPPING A SHOT OF JÄGERMEISTER INTO A GLASS WITH RED BULL
- MANGONEADA SHOT$14.00
1800 SILVER TEQUILA, MANGO PUREE, CHAMOY, TAJIN, A DASH OF TAPATIO & FRESH LIME JUICE
- CHOCOLATE CAKE$13.00
LEMON VODKA, FRANGELICO, AGAVE & LEMON JUICE
- TEQUILA FLIGHTS$40.00
A FAMILY FLIGHT OFFERS ONE BLANCO, ONE REPOSADO & ONE ANEJO SAMPLE FROM THE SAME TEQUILA FAMILY
MARTINIS
SIGNATURE COCKTAILS
- MOJITO FLIGHT$35.00
4 PREMIUM RUM FLAVORED MOJITOS: MANGO, WATERMELON, COCONUT & PINEAPPLE
- SIGNATURE MOJITO$18.00
YOUR CHOICE OF TRADITIONAL MINT, COCONUT, MANGO WATERMELON OR PINEAPPLE
- THE INGLEWOOD 90301$18.00
HENNESSY VS, RASBERRY, BLUEBERRY, STRAWBERRY, LIME JUICE & ORGANIC AGAVE
- LA TOXICA$18.00
1800 CRISTALINO TEQUILA, MALIBU RUM, COCONUT VODKA, SANGRITA, LIME JUICE, ORGANIC AGAVE, MANGO PUREE, SQUIRT TOPPED WITH TAJIN RIM
- LA GITANA$18.00
TITOS HANDMADE VODKA, BLUEBERRIES PUREE, LIME JUICE, AGAVE & TOPPED WITH MOSCATO.
- LA NINA FRESA$18.00
BULLEIT RYE WHISKEY, STRAWBERRY PUREE, AGAVE, LIME JUICE. ON THE ROCKS WITH TAJIN RIM
- PANTERA ROSA$18.00
GREY GOOSE VODKA, RASPBERRIES, AGAVE & LIME JUICE
- OLD FASHION$18.00
BULLEIT RYE WHISKEY, MUDDLED SUGAR & CHERRIES WITH BITTERS AND WATER, GARNISHED WITH AN ORANGE SLICE
- WHISKEY SOUR$20.00
MAKERS MARK BOURBON, ORGANIC AGAVE, FRESH LIME JUICE, EGG WHITE AND ANGOSTURA BITTERS
- EL CHARRO NEGRO$18.00
EL SILENCIO MEZCAL, FRESH LIME JUICE, CHARCOAL & AGAVE, ON THE ROCKS WITH TAJIN RIM
- MEX-CAL$18.00
ROSALUNA MEZCAL, DON JULIO REPOSADO, PEYCHAUD CITRUS, ORANGE PEAL & CHERRY
- SMOKEY PINEAPPLE MEZCAL$18.00
INFUSED SERRANO PEPPER TEQUILA, JOVEN MEZCAL, LIME JUICE, ORGANIC AGAVE & GRAPEFRUIT JUICE
- PALOMA MEZCAL$18.00
ROSA LUNA MEZCAL, RUBY RED GRAPEFRUIT JUICE, LIME JUICE, SQUIRT & PEYCHAUDS BITTER
- CARRAJILLO$20.00
LIQUOR 43, BAILEYS, KAHLUA & EXPRESSO
BEER
MICHELADA
LIQUOR
TEQUILA
CRISTALINOS
DON MARTINS FAVORITE TEQUILAS
WHISKY
SCOTCH
COGNAC
RUM
WINE
PINOT NOIR
SAUVIGNON BLANC
CHAMPAGNE
SPARKLING / PROSECCO
SOFT DRINKS
- SARATOGA BOTTLE WATER - STILL$7.00
- SARATOGA BOTTLE WATER - SPARKLING$7.00
- COKE$4.00
- DIET COKE$4.00
- SPRITE$4.00
- ORANGE SODA$4.00
- LEMONADE$4.00
- STRAWBERRY LEMONADE$5.00
- SHIRLY TEMPLE$4.00
- GINGERALE$4.00
- HORCHATA$5.00
- TAMARINDO$5.00
- JAMAICA$5.00
- ICE TEA$4.00
- ARNOLD PALMER$4.00
- APPLE JUICE$4.00
- PINEAPPLE JUICE$4.00
- CRANBERRY JUICE$4.00
- ORANGE JUICE$5.00
- GINGER BEER$6.00
- SQUIRT CAN$4.00
- COFFEE$4.00
- MILK$4.00
- HOT TEA$4.00
- RED BULL$6.00
- PELIGRINO$4.00
- DASANI WATER$3.00
- VIRGIN COCKTAILS$9.00
- OPEN DRINK
HAPPY HR DRINKS
HH DRINKS
WINE HH
BRUNCH
DE LA COCINA MEX
AMERICAN CLASSICS
OMELETS
BRK KIDS
BRK SIDES
A LA CART
SIDES
- SIDE ASPARAGUS$5.00
- SIDE AVOCADO$3.00
- SIDE EEL SAUCE$2.00
- SIDE MASH POTATO$5.00
- SIDE MOJO DE AJO$3.00
- SIDE BLACK BEANS$4.00
- SIDE CHEESE$3.00
- SIDE GUACAMOLE$3.00
- SIDE JALAPENOS$1.00
- SIDE MOLE POBLANO$3.00
- SIDE MOLE ROJO$3.00
- SIDE MOLE VERDE$3.00
- SIDE PICO DE GALLO$3.00
- SIDE QUESO PANELA$3.00
- SIDE REFRIED BEANS$4.00
- SIDE SOUR CREAM$3.00
- SIDE SPANISH RICE$4.00
- SIDE VEGGIES$4.00
- SIDE WHITE RICE$4.00
- SIDE ROASTED POTATO$4.00
- SIDE SALSA A LA DIABLA$3.00
- SIDE SALSA AGUACHILE$3.00
- SIDE SPICY MAYO$2.00
ITEMS
- CHILE RELLENO$6.00
- SOFT TACO - ASADA$5.00
- SOFT TACO - CHICKEN$5.00
- SOFT TACO - BARBACOA$5.00
- SOFT TACO - ALPASTOR$5.00
- SOFT TACO - CARNITAS$5.00
- SOFT TACO - BAJA$6.00
- CRISPY TACO - CHICKEN$5.00
- CRISPY TACO - SHREDDED BEEF$5.00
- CRISPY TACO - POTATO$5.00
- CRISPY TACO - SHRIMP$6.00
- ENCHILADA - CHEESE$6.00
- ENCHILADA - CHICKEN$7.00
- ENCHILADA - SHREDDED BEEF$7.00
- ENCHILADA - CARNITAS$7.00
- ENCHILADA - SPINACH & CHEESE$7.00
- ENCHILADA - ASADA$7.00
CATERING
STARTERS
- 1/2 Tray of Guacamole & Chips$69.99
- Full Tray of Guacamole $ Chips$129.99
- 1/2 Tray of White Rice$29.99
- Full Tray of White Rice$54.99
- 1/2 Tray of Spanish Rice$29.99
- Full Tray of Spanish Rice$54.99
- 1/2 Tray of Refried Beans$29.99
- Full Tray of Refried Beans$54.99
- 1/2 Tray of Black Beans$29.99
- Full Tray of Black Beans$54.99
- 1/2 Tray of Caesar Salad$29.99
- Full Tray of Caesar Salad$45.99
- 1/2 Tray of House Salad$29.99
- Full Tray of House Salad$45.99