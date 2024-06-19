Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint James Island
Life of Fire
- Life of Fire
Pat Martin's "Life of Fire" takes the reader on a tactical journey across the old ways and traditional practices of authentic American pit barbecue in its purest form. The book illustrates Pat’s lifelong passion and dedication to live-fire cooking through detailed instruction, deep procedural guidance, recipes, and beautiful photography. (2022, Clarkson Potter Publishers)$35.00
Starters
Salad/Soup/Potato
- Country Salad
Fresh Cut Lettuce Topped with Choice of Meat, Red Onions, Shredded Cheese, and Chopped Bacon (Tomato Wedges during Summer only)$10.99
- Farmer's Salad
Fresh Cut Lettuce Mix Topped with Choice of Meat, Smoked Corn & Carrots, Cucumbers, Shredded Cheddar, Pickled Onions, Toasted Pecans, and Cornbread Croutons$11.99
- House Salad
Fresh Cut Lettuce Topped with Red Onions, Shredded Cheese, and Chopped Bacon (Tomato Wedges during Summer only)$5.49
- Brunswick Stew Bowl
A Hearty Stew of Pulled Pork & Smoked Chicken along with Tomatoes, Onions, Potatoes, Butter Beans, Corn, and Peas. Served with Crackers$6.99
- Brunswick Stew Cup
A Hearty Stew of Pulled Pork & Smoked Chicken along with Tomatoes, Onions, Potatoes, Butter Beans, Corn, and Peas. Served with Crackers$3.99
- Brisket Chili Bowl
Topped with Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream, Cilantro, Pickled Red Onions, Cornbread Croutons, and Pickled Jalapeños$7.49
- Brisket Chili Cup
Topped with Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream, Cilantro, Pickled Red Onions, Cornbread Croutons, and Pickled Jalapeños$4.49
- BBQ Baked Potato
Piled Up with Your Choice of BBQ, Chopped Bacon, Shredded Cheese, Green Onions, Melted Butter, Sour Cream, and Choice of BBQ Sauce$10.99
- Loaded Potato
Topped with Chopped Bacon, Shredded Cheese, Green Onions, Melted Butter, and Sour Cream$5.99
BBQ/Kitchen Sandwiches
- Pulled Pork Sandwich
Topped with Slaw! Choice of BBQ Sauce$10.99
- Sliced Beef Brisket Sandwich
Choice of BBQ Sauce$13.99
- Sliced Smoked Turkey Sandwich
Choice of BBQ Sauce$11.49
- Smoked Bologna Sandwich
Half Inch Slab of Smoked then Fried Bologna Topped with Mustard, Pickles, and Onions$11.49
- Fried Chicken Sandwich
Fried Chicken Tenders Topped with Pickles and Honey Mustard$10.99
- Fried Catfish Sandwich
Fried Catfish Fillet Topped with Pickles, Onion, Slaw, and Mississippi Comeback with a Lemon Wedge$12.99
- Cheeseburger
1/3 lb Custom Ground Beef Patty with Melted American Cheese, Mississippi Comeback, Lettuce, Pickles, and Onions (Heirloom Tomato Slice during Summer only)$11.99
- Hamburger$11.49
- Brisket Burger
1/3 lb Custom Ground Beef Patty with Melted American Cheese, Grilled Onions, and Topped with Smoked Brisket and Sweet Dixie$14.49
- Southern "Paddy" Melt
Our Version of a Classic Patty Melt with a Southern Twist. Topped with Pimento Cheese and Mississippi Comeback$11.99
BBQ/Kitchen Trays
- Pulled Pork Tray
Comes with Choice of 2 Sides and White Bread. Choice of BBQ Sauce$15.99
- Sliced Beef Brisket Tray
Comes with Choice of 2 Sides and White Bread. Choice of BBQ Sauce$22.99
- Sliced Smoked Turkey Tray
Comes with Choice of 2 Sides and White Bread. Choice of BBQ Sauce$17.49
- Smoked Sausage Tray
2 Links of Our Smoked Jalapeño-Cheddar Sausage. Comes with a Choice of 2 Sides and White Bread. Choice of BBQ Sauce$16.49
- 1/4 Chicken Tray (Dark)
Comes with Choice of 2 Sides and White Bread. Choice of BBQ Sauce$13.49
- 1/4 Chicken Tray (White)
Comes with Choice of 2 Sides and White Bread. Choice of BBQ Sauce$14.49
- 1/2 Chicken Tray (Dark)
Comes with Choice of 2 Sides and White Bread. Choice of BBQ Sauce$16.99
- 1/2 Chicken Tray (Mixed)
Comes with Choice of 2 Sides and White Bread. Choice of BBQ Sauce$16.99
- 1/2 Chicken Tray (White)
Comes with Choice of 2 Sides and White Bread. Choice of BBQ Sauce$17.99
- Fried Chicken Tenders Tray
7 Southern Fried Chicken Tenders Served with White Bread and Choice of 2 Sides. Choice of Sauce$16.49
- Fried Catfish Tray
Mississippi Farm Raised Catfish with White Onions & 2 Hushpuppies and Served with White Bread. Comes with Choice of 2 Sides$17.49
Redneck Tacos
- Pulled Pork Redneck Taco
Cornbread Hoecake Topped with Slaw and Pulled Pork. Choice of BBQ Sauce$13.49
- Beef Brisket Redneck Taco
Cornbread Hoecake Topped with Slaw and Sliced Beef Brisket. Choice of BBQ Sauce$15.49
- Smoked Turkey Redneck Taco
Cornbread Hoecake Topped with Slaw and Sliced Smoked Turkey. Choice of BBQ Sauce$14.49
- Fried Catfish Redneck Taco
Cornbread Hoecake Topped with Slaw and Fried Mississippi Farm Raised Catfish. Choice of Sauce$14.49
Tacos
- Beef Brisket Tacos Tray
2 Tacos with Melted Cheddar Cheese, Martin's Salsa, Cilantro, and a Side of Pickled Jalapeños and Lime Wedge. Comes with Choice of 2 Sides$15.99
- Fried Catfish Tacos Tray
2 Tacos with Mississippi Farm Raised Catfish, Melted Shredded Cheddar, Slaw, Cilantro and a Side of Pickled Jalapeños, and Lime Wedge. Comes with Choice of 2 Sides$16.49
- Pulled Pork Tacos Tray
2 Tacos with Melted Cheddar Cheese, Martin's Salsa, Cilantro, and a Side of Pickled Jalapeños and Lime Wedge. Comes with Choice of 2 Sides$15.49
- Smoked Turkey Tacos Tray
2 Tacos with Melted Cheddar Cheese, Martin's Salsa, Cilantro, and a Side of Pickled Jalapeños and Lime Wedge. Comes with Choice of 2 Sides$15.49
Smoked Wings
BBQ Ribs
Pitmaster Combos
- Kid Brother Sampler
Serves 1 Person. Comes with Choice of 2 Meats, 2 Sides and BBQ Sauce$26.49
- Big Brother Sampler
Serves 1-2 People. Comes with Choice of 4 Bones, 1 Meat, 2 Sides and BBQ Sauce$29.99
- Big Poppa Sampler
Serves 6-8 People. A Full Rack of Spares, 3 Meats, 3 Pints of Sides and BBQ Sauce$119.49
Lil' Rascals
- Kid BBQ Slider
Kids 12 and Under Please! Choice of BBQ. Includes a Kid's Drink$4.99
- Kid Grilled Cheese
Kids 12 and Under Please! Includes a Kid's Drink$4.49
- Kid Chicken Tenders
Kids 12 and Under Please! 3 Kids Sized Tenders. Includes a Kid's Drink$5.99
- Kid Cheeseburger
Kids 12 and Under Please! Plain Cheeseburger. Includes a Kid's Drink$5.99
- Kid Hamburger
Kids 12 and Under Please! Plain Hamburger. Includes a Kid's Drink$5.99