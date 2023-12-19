Mary Bar Grill 4231 9th St NW
Food
Appetizers
- Yuca Con Chicharron$12.95
Fried yuca with fried pork chunks and marinated cabbage
- Pupusas$3.25
Each. Handmade Salvadorian tortilla stuffed
- Nachos De La Casa Plain$9.95
Crispy corn chips covered with beans, sour cream, melted cheese, guacamole, jalapeños, and pico de gallo. Choice of protein
- Chicken Wings$12.75
Spicy chicken wings served with blue cheese or ranch
- Frito Mixto$14.95
Fried squid calamari and shrimp served with tomato sauce
- Taquito Dorados$13.95
4 crispy corn tortillas rolled up with cheese with your choice of protein. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream
- Fresh Homemade Guacamole$10.95
Served with chips and salsa
- Queso + Chips$10.95
Served with chips and salsa
- Elote Loco$6.95
Chipotle mayo and cotija cheese
- Trio$17.95
Served with cheese, guacamole, chips, and salsa
- Boquita Mixta$35.00
Combination of grilled steak, chicken and shrimp, yuca, chicharron, and pupusa revuelta
- 1 Persona Boquita Mixta$15.95
Chicken breast, grilled beef, and shrimp
- Ceviche Mix$17.95
Fresh seafood marinated in lemon juice, red onions, cilantro, and jalapeños
- Fried Plantains$11.00
Soups
Sandwiches
Salads
- Shrimp Salad$15.95
Romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, cucumber, and tortilla strips with lemon vinaigrette dressing
- Blacked Salmon Salad$15.95
Mixed salad mango salsa and avocado with balsamic vinaigrette dressing
- Caesar Salad$14.95
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, cotija cheese, crouton, and ranch dressing
Tacos
- Birria Taco$17.95
Corn tortilla, cheese, sweet onions, and cilantro with the beef consomme
- Al Pastor Taco$12.95
Crispy pork, corn tortilla, sweet onions, slide pineapple, and green salsa
- Blacked Salmon Taco$14.95
Corn tortilla, marinated cabbage, pico de gallo, avocado, and chipotle crema
- Grilled Shrimp Taco$14.95
Corn tortilla, mango salsa, avocado, and ranch dressing
- Blacked Fish Taco$14.95
Corn tortilla, marinated cabbage, avocado, and chipotle crema
- Grilled Steak Taco$14.95
Flour tortilla, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream
- Grilled Chicken Taco$12.95
Flour tortilla, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream
- Veggies Taco$12.95
Corn tortilla, chopped lettuce, avocado, pico de gallo, and queso fresco
Burritos/Bowls
- Steak$15.95
Flour tortilla, rice, bean, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream
- Chicken$13.95
Flour tortilla rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, and cheese
- Shrimp$15.95
Flour tortilla rice, pico de gallo, avocado, sautéed zucchini, and ranch
- Veggies*$12.95
Flour tortilla, chopped romaine, pico de gallo, and avocado with lemon vinaigrette served with rice
- Scrambled Eggs$12.95
Flour tortilla scrambled eggs, bacon, beans, and sour cream served with rice
Quesadillas
- Chicken Quesadilla$13.95
Cheese steamed broccoli and roasted mushroom
- Steak Quesadilla$15.95
Cheese, fajita, and peppers
- Shrimp Quesadilla$15.95
Cheese, mango salsa, and grilled zucchini
- Veggies Quesadilla$12.95
Cheese, mushroom, grilled zucchini, sautéed spinach & steamed broccoli
- Cheese Quesadilla$11.95
Only cheese
Enchiladas
Charcoal Chicken
Seafood
- Camarones a La Plancha$19.95
Served with rice, salad, and french fries
- Fried Rockfish$28.95
Sautéed rockfish with olive oil served with rice, house salad, and two tortillas
- Marisco Saltado$20.95
Shrimp, salmon, and scallops sauteed with fajita veggies, cilantro, and potato. Served with rice and beans
- Salmon Al Horno$19.95
Fresh baked Norwegian salmon filet with mushroom and cream sauce served with rice and steamed vegetables
- Camarones Ala Crema$18.95
Sauteed shrimp flamed with cognac, cream, and steamed broccoli. Served with rice and beans
Fajitas
Entrees
- Pollo a La Crema$17.95
Sautéed chicken breast with mushrooms and cream sauce. Served with rice and salad
- Pollo Saltado$17.95
Sautéed strips of chicken breast with fajita veggies, cilantro, and potato. Served with rice and beans
- Pechuga De Pollo Con Camarones$19.95
Grilled chicken breast topped with shrimp, garlic, and chunky tomato sauce. Served with rice and beans
- Lomo Saltado$19.95
Beef strips sauteed with fajita veggies, cilantro, and potato. Served with rice and beans
- Carne Asada$19.95
Grilled thin flap beef, served with rice, black beans, salad, pico de gallo, and two tortillas
- Combinacion Tipica$15.95
A combination of chicken taquito, enchilada, chicken tamal, and cheese pupusa
- Bandeja Cuscatleca$17.95
A platter with a chicken tamale, pork and cheese pupusa, fried plantain, rice, beans, and Salvadorean cheese
- Plato Migueleño$14.95
Scrambled eggs with chorizo, plantain, beans and sour cream
- New York Steak$23.95
Grilled N.Y. Strip with a sauce of green peppercorns, brandy, and cream. Served with sauteed spinach and rice
Side Orders
- Rice$3.50
- Beans$3.50
- French Fries$3.50
- Tortilla$1.00
- Guacamole$4.95
- Pico De Gallo$2.95
- Sour Cream$2.95
- Cheese*$2.95
- Jalapeño$2.95
- Avocado$4.95
- Egg$2.00
- Sautéed Spinach$5.50
- Yuca$5.50
- Platano$5.50
- Grilled Shrimp**$7.00
- Grilled Steak**$7.00
- Grilled Chicken**$6.00
- Blackened Salmon$7.00
- Tortilla flour$0.75
- corn tortilla$0.75
- extra chips$1.95
Kids Menu
Desserts (Postres)
- Platanos Con Helado$7.95
Fried plantains served with vanilla ice cream garnished with berries and drizzled with cocoa powder
- Tiramisu$7.95
Espresso-soaked lady finger cookies with mascarpone cheese, and cocoa powder over zavaglione sauce
- Flan De Vainilla Con Helado$7.95
Baked caramel custard served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream
- Banana Tropical$6.95
Sliced bananas with a scoop of vanilla ice cream topped with dark chocolate syrup
- Helado De Vanilla$5.95
Vanilla ice cream topped with dark chocolate syrup
Drinks
Soft Drinks (Refrescos)
- Strawberry Lemonade$5.00
- Horchata$4.00
- Maranon$4.00
- Tamarindo$4.00
- Coffee$2.25
- Tea$2.25
- Mexican Coke$5.00
- Sprite BTL$5.00
Bottle
- Fanta BTL$5.00
Bottle
- Jarritos Pina$5.00
- Jarritos Mango$5.00
- Jarritos Mandarina$5.00
- Topo Chico$5.00
- Coke CAN$2.50
- Diet Coke CAN$2.50
12 oz
- Sprite CAN$2.50
- Red Bull$5.00
- Water BTL$2.00
- Orange Juice$4.00
Shots
tragos
- Patron Silver$11.95
- Patron Reposado$12.95
- Patron Anejo$13.95
- 1800 Silver$11.95
- 1800 Reposado$12.95
- Don Julio Silver$13.95
- Don Julio Reposado$14.95
- Casamigo Silver$12.95
- Casamigo Reposado$13.95
- Barcadi Silver$9.00
- Barcadi Gold$9.00
- Barcadi Lemon$9.00
- Grand manier$12.00
- Hornitos Anejo$12.95
- Cazadores$9.95
- Hornitos Reposado$11.95
- Grey Goose$11.00
- Absolut Vodka$11.00
- Absolut Citron$11.00
- Chivas$11.00
- Jameson$11.95
- Tragos$15.95
- Fireball$11.95