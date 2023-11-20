Skip to Main content
Drip + Pour Over Coffee
Espresso Coffee
Tea + Syrups/Milk
Food
Retail Coffee & Tea
Medium Roast
Dark Roast
Decaf Coffee
Drip + Pour Over Coffee
Medium Roast
Costa Drip - Small
$3.00
Costa Drip - Large
$4.00
Costa Drip - Bottomless
$5.00
Iced Costa - Large
$4.00
Dark Roast
Late Night - Small
$3.00
Late Night - Large
$4.00
Late Night - Bottomless
$5.00
Decaf Coffee
Decaf Drip - Small
$3.00
Decaf Drip - Large
$4.00
Decaf - Bottomless
$5.00
Espresso Coffee
Espresso Shots
Espresso Shot - Double
$3.00
Extra Shot of Espresso
$1.00
Espresso Drinks
Cappucino
$4.00
Latte - Small
$4.50
Latte - Large
$5.50
Americano
$3.75
Mocha - Small
$4.50
Mocha - Large
$5.50
Flat White
$4.00
Hot Chocolate
$4.50
Tea + Syrups/Milk
Teas
Breakfast Tea
$4.00
Golden Hour Tea
$4.00
Masala Chai Tea
$4.00
Lemon Ginger Tea
$4.00
Jasmine Pearls Tea
$4.00
Syrup
French Vanilla
$1.00
Hazelnut
$1.00
Pumpkin Spice
$1.00
Carmel
$1.00
Chocolate
$1.00
Milk
Specialty Milk - Almond Oat
$1.00
Food
Pastry
Waffles
$3.00
Muffin
$3.00
Cookies
Chocolate Chip
$2.00
Biscuits
Biscuits
$3.00
Biscuit Sandwich
$5.00
Retail Coffee & Tea
Coffees
Costa Rico - La Pastora
$18.00
Late Night
$16.50
Mary Lous Tables Location and Ordering Hours
(843) 271-8811
18 Market, Beaufort, SC 29906
Closed
• Opens Monday at 7AM
All hours
