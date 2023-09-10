Mary & Martha's Table
Appetizers & Sides
Cheese Curds
$10.00
White Cheddar Cheese Curds with Housemade Ranch
Chislic
$13.50
Handcut Chislic Cooked To Perfection, Creamy Horsey Sauce
Coleslaw
$5.00
Home Made Creamy Coleslaw
Fries
$5.00
Rustic Fries, Shareable Size
Onion Rings
$10.00
Beer Battered, Fried Golden,Shareable Size
Pasta Salad
$5.00
Home Made Cheddar Bacon Ranch Pasta Salad
Burgers and Sandwiches
Hamburger
$12.00
Juicy, Seasoned Angus Beef, Brioche Bun,Choice of Garnish
BLT
$10.00
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Zesty Sauce on Texas Toast
Bacon Jam Grilled Cheese
$9.00
Melty Cheese, Bacon Jam on Texas Toast
Chicken Sandwich
$13.50
Choice of Handbreaded or Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast, Brioche Bun, Choice of Garnish
Chicken Club
$15.00
Choice of Handbreaded or Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast, Brioche Bun, Bacon Jam, Monterey Jack,Choice of Garnish, & Garlic Aioli
Baskets
Daily Specials
Daily Dessert
Mary & Martha's Table Location and Ordering Hours
(660) 351-5158
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 10:30AM