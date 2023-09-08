Mary Pat's Provisions
Egg Sandwiches
Caramelized Bacon
Cheddar, caramelized bacon, chili aioli, Brioche Bun
Roasted Shroom
Mushroom, goat cheese, truffle aioli, Brioche Bun
Honey Ham
Ham, swiss, honey mustard aioli, Brioche Bun
AvoJam
Two fried eggs, smashed avocado, tomato jam, cheddar cheese, toasted bagel
Turkey Sausage
Two fried eggs. American cheese, two turkey sausage patties, on croissant
Porkroll
Grilled Porkroll, Provolone, two egg, deli mustard, toasted bagel
BYOS
Sourced from Rockland bakery daily
Kielbasa
Chorizo Egg
Corn and Egg
Breakfast
Avocado Toast
Multigrain, baby arugula, pickled red onion, tomato, seasoned sea salt
Chai Banana Organic Steel Cut Oats
Fresh banana, chai spiced sugar
Almond Berry Organic Steel Cut Oats
Strawberry, blueberry, toasted alomnds, Organici
Peanut Chocolate Organic Steel Cut Oats
Peanut butter, dark chocolate morsels
Sourdough French Toast
Rockland Sourdough French Toast, syrup, butter, powdered sugar
Lox on Everything Bagel
Cream cheese, lettuce, tomato, caper, pickled red onion
Elvis Oats
Baked Goods
Sandwiches- Lunch
Chicken Salad Croissant
Lettuce, cranberry, pecan
Mushroom Panini
Roasted shiitake and cremini mushrooms, arugula, truffle aioli, Swiss, multigrain
Smoked Turkey
Avocado, bacon, tomato jam, fresh baked sourdough
Lemon Chicken Ciabatta
Roasted chicken, kale&walnut pesto, roasted red peppers, charred lemon aioli, provolone
Ham and Brie Melt
Fresh Jersey peaches, baby arugula, peach jam, on ciabatta
Caprese Panini
Fior di Latte Mozzarella, heirloom tomatoes, arugula, basil olive oil, balsamic on grilled sourdough
BLT
adult grilled cheese
kid Grilled cheese
Chicken Club
Smoothie Bowls
Salads
Burrata Salad
Baby Arugula, strawberries, pistachio, basil, olive oil, balsamic
Kale Quinoa
Gala Apple, roasted sweet potatoes, candied pecan, Dried cranberries, cider vinaigrette
Summer Corn and Peach Salad
Spring mix, Jersey Peaches, grilled corn, cherry tomato, pickled red onions, caramelized bacon, feta cheese, avocado dressing
Chicken Salad Salad
Almond Berry
Sides
Side of Scrambled Eggs
Cup of Chicken Salad
12 fl/oz. Chicken Salad
Side of Fruit
Strawberry, Blueberry, Banana
Side of Chips
House seasoned Kettle Chips
Side of Toast Multi
Side toast Sourdough
Side Bacon
Side Ham
Side Sausage
Side Porkroll
Side Shrooms
Side Lox
Drinks
Beverage
Hot Coffee
16oz TallyHo Drip Coffee
Cold Brew Coffee
16oz Iced Cold Brew coffee on draft
Iced Nitro Chai Latte
16oz Iced Sweet Chai Latte on draft
Iced Tea, Classic Black
Iced Tea, Passion Berry (decaf)
Iced Tea, Green Mint
Strawberry Lemonade
Boylan Soda, Cane Cola
Boylan Soda, Ginger Ale
Boylan Soda, Black Cherry
Boylan Soda, Root beer
Bottled Water
Pellegrino Sparkling Water
Matcha
Kombucha Draft
Baba Bottle
Turbo Can
Kids Milk
Choc Milk
Orange Juice
Hot Cocoa
Waterloo
Peanut butter Banana Smoothie
Peanut butter, banana, apple, honey, almond milk
Blueberry Acai Smoothie
Acai, blueberries, orange juice, banana, honey, lemon
Pineapple Orange Juice
Pineapple, Orange Juice
Carrot Ginger Juice
Carrots, orange, pineapple, mango, ginger
water cup
