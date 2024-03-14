Maryland Fried Chicken 12 Broad Street
Condiments
Holiday Specials
- Fried Turkey (10-12lbs.)$65.00
- Smoked Turkey (10-12lbs.)$65.00
- Fried Ham (10-12lbs.)$75.00
- Smoked Ham (10-12lbs.)$75.00
- Collards 1/2 pan$35.00
feeds 20 people
- Collards full pan$65.00
feeds 40 people
- Cornbread 1/2 pan$25.00
- Cornbread full pan$50.00
- Cornbread Dressing 1/2 pan$30.00
feeds 20 people
- Cornbread Dressing full pan$30.00
feeds 40 people
- Nanny's Sweet Potato Pie$30.00
Specials
Desserts
- Red Velvet Cake /w nuts$5.00
- Red Velvet Cake / without nuts$5.00
- Keylime Cake$5.00
- Chocolate Chocolate Cake$5.00
- Strawberry Cake$5.00
- Blueberry Cake$5.00
- Caramel Cake$5.00
- Banana Pudding$5.00
- Banana Pudding without Bananas$5.00
- Strawberry Crunch Cheesecake$5.00
- Caramel Biscoff Cheesecake$5.00
- Whole Red Velvet Cake /w nuts$35.00
- Whole Red Velvet Cake / without nuts$35.00
- Whole Keylime Cake$35.00
- Whole Chocolate Chocolate Cake$35.00
- Whole Strawberry Cake$35.00
- Whole Blueberry Cake$35.00
- Whole Caramel Cake$35.00
- Banana Pudding 1/2 pan$25.00
- Banana Pudding full pan$45.00
- Banana Pudding without Bananas 1/2 pan$25.00
- Banana Pudding without Bananas full pan$45.00
Beverages
A-La-Carte Side Items
Catering
- 100pc Mixed Chicken$139.99
25 breasts, 25 wings, 25 legs, and 25 thighs
- 75pc Mixed Chicken$98.99
18 breasts, 19 wings, 19 legs, 19 thighs
- 50pc Mixed Chicken$69.99
14 breasts, 12 wings, 12 thighs, 12 legs
- 25pc Mixed Chicken$39.99
7 breasts, 6 wings, 6 thighs, 6 legs
- 1/2 Pan Size Side Item$29.99
feeds 20 - 25 people
- Full Size Pan Side Item$59.98
feeds 40-50 people
Kid Meal
Livers or Gizzards
- Liver Dinner$10.99
12pcs of livers 2 biscuits, choice of 2 sides, and 1 honey when available
- Gizzard Dinner$10.99
12pcs of gizzards 2 biscuits, choice of 2 sides, and 1 honey when available
- Liver Mini$9.49
8pcs of livers 1 biscuit, choice of 1 side, and 1 honey when available
- Gizzard Mini$9.49
8pcs of gizzards 1 biscuit, choice of 1 side, and 1 honey when available
- Pt Gizzards$8.49
16pcs of gizzards
- 1/2 Pt Gizzards$6.29
8pcs of gizzards
- Pt Livers$8.49
16pcs livers
- 1/2 Pt Livers$6.29
8pcs livers
Chicken Only
- Breast$3.99
1 breast
- Leg$2.29
1 leg
- Pulley$2.99
1 pulley
- Tender$2.29
1 chicken tender
- Thigh$2.99
1 thigh
- Wing$2.29
1 wing
- 9pc Dark$17.49
4 thighs and 5 legs
- 9pc Mixed$19.49
3 breasts,2 wings, 2 thighs, and 2 legs
- 9pc White$23.99
5 breasts and 4 wings
- 15pc Dark$27.99
7 thighs and 8 legs
- 15pc Mixed$30.99
4 breasts, 3 wings, 4 thighs, and 4 legs
- 15pc White$35.99
8 breasts and 7 wings
- 21pc Dark$34.99
10 thighs and 11 legs
- 21pc Mixed$38.99
5breasts, 5 wings, 5 thighs, and 6 legs
- 21pc White$42.99
11 breasts and 10 wings
Seafood
- Catfish Dinner$9.99
1 catfish filet, choice of 2 sides, 3 hushpuppies, 1 tartar sauce
- Flounder Dinner$9.99
1 flounder filet, choice of 2 sides, 3 hushpuppies, and 1 tartar sauce
- Shrimp Dinner$9.99
6 shrimp, choice of 2 sides, 3 hushpuppies, and 1 cocktail sauce
- Catfish Bucket$29.99
5 catfish filets, 1 pint size side, 15 hushpuppies, 1/2 pint of tartar sauce
- Flounder Bucket$29.99
5 flounder filets, 1 pint size side, 15 hushpuppies, 1/2 pint of tartar sauce
- Shrimp$3.69
3 shrimp
- Catfish$4.49
1 catfish filet
- Flounder$4.49
1 flounder filet
Family Meals
- 9pc Dark$24.99
4 thighs, 5 legs, 2 pint size sides, 6 biscuits, and 3 honey when available
- 9pc Mixed$27.99
2 breasts, 2 wings,2 thighs, 3 legs, 2 pint size sides, 6 biscuits, and 3 honey when available
- 9pc White$30.99
5 breasts, 4 wings, 2 pint size sides, 6 biscuits, and 3 honey when available
- 9pc Tender$24.99
9 tenders, 2 pint size sides, 6 biscuits, and 4 dipping sauce
- 15pc Dark$34.99
8 thighs, 7 legs, 2 pint size sides, 8 biscuits, and 4 honey when available
- 15pc Mixed$38.99
4 breasts, 3 wings, 4 thighs, 4 legs, 2 pint size sides, 8 biscuits, and 4 honey when available
- 15pc White$43.99
8 breasts, 7 wings, 2 pint size sides, 8 biscuits, and 4 honey when available
- 15pc Tender$34.99
15 tenders, 2 pint size sides, 8 biscuits, and 6 dipping sauce
- 21pc Dark$42.99
10 thighs, 11 legs, 2 pint size sides, 12 biscuits, and 6 honey when available
- 21pc Mixed$47.99
5 breasts, 5 wings, 5 thighs, 6 legs, 2 pint size sides, 12 biscuits, and 6 honey when available
- 21pc White$53.99
11 breasts, 10 wings, 2 pint size sides, 12 biscuits, and 6 honey when available
- 21pc Tender$42.99
21 tenders, 2 pint size sides, 12 biscuits, and 6 dipping sauce
Snack Packs
- 2pc White$6.79
1 breast, 1 wing, and 1 biscuit
- 3pc White$7.79
2 breasts, 1 wing, and 1 biscuit
- 5pc White$11.79
3 breasts, 2 wings, and 2 biscuits
- 2pc Dark$5.79
1 thigh, 1 leg, and 1 biscuit
- 3pc Dark$6.79
2 thighs, 1 leg, and 1 biscuit
- 5pc Dark$9.79
3 thighs, 2 legs, and 2 biscuits
- 3pc Tender Snack$8.79
3 tenders and a biscuit
- 5pc Tender Snack$10.79
5 tenders and 2 biscuits
Mini Boxes
- 2pc White$8.79
1 breast, 1 wing, 1 biscuits, choice of 1 side, and 1 honey when available
- 2pc Dark$7.79
1 thigh, 1 leg, 1 biscuits, choice of 1 side, and 1 honey when available
- 2pc Pulley$7.99
2 pulley breasts, 1 biscuits, choice of 1 side, and 1 honey when available
- 2pc Chicken Tender$7.99
2 tenders, 1 biscuits, choice of 1 side, and 1 dipping sauce
- 2pc Wing$7.99
2 wings, 1 biscuits, choice of 1 side, and 1 honey when available
Dinners
- 3pc White$10.69
2 breasts, 1 wing, 2 biscuits, choice of 2 sides, and 1 honey when available
- 3pc Dark$9.89
2 thighs, 1 leg, 2 biscuits, choice of 2 sides, and 1 honey when available
- 3pc Breast$12.69
3 breasts, 2 biscuits, choice of 2 sides, and 1 honey when available
- 3pc Thigh$11.99
3 thighs, 2 biscuits, choice of 2 sides, and 1 honey when available
- 3pc Pulley$9.29
3 pulley breasts, 2 biscuits, choice of 2 sides, and 1 honey when available
- 3pc Chicken Tender$9.29
3 tenders, 2 biscuits, choice of 2 sides, and 1 dipping sauce
- 3pc Wing$9.99
3 wings, 2 biscuits, choice of 2 sides, and 1 honey when available
- Veggie Plate$6.99