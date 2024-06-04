Visit Us Today!
Mary's Pizza @ Leaning tree 6118 Deans St
Pizzas
- Make your Own
Base Pizza is Tomato sauce and Mozzarella Cheese, you can take it as is or you can personalize it as you pleased$9.99+
- Meat Lovers
Cheese Pizza with Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatballs and Bacon$14.45+
- Veggie
NY Style with tomato sauce, Mozzarella, Spinach, Red Onion, Mushroom, Green Peppers and Black olives$14.45+
- Supreme
N.Y. style with Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Red Onion, Mushroom, Green Pepper$15.45+
- Margherita
NY Style with Fresh Mozzarella, tomato sauce and Fresh Basil$14.99+
- Blackened Chicken
NY Style with Chipotle aioli Base, Grilled Blackened Chicken and mozzarella.$14.45+
- Buffalo Chicken
NY Style with Buffalo sauce base, Chicken and Mozzarella Cheese with side of ranch$14.45+
- Sicilian
Thick square pizza with tomato sauce and Mozzarella cheese$20.99
- Grandma
thin square pan pizza with mozzarella and chunk tomato sauce , Garlic, Oregano and Fresh Basil$19.99
- Calzone
Half moon Shaped stuffed Pizza dough with Mozzarella and Ricotta Cheese and you can add up to 4 toppings$9.99
- Stromboli
Rolled up Pizza dough filled with Mozzarella Cheese and you can personalize it with up to 4 toppings$8.99
- Chicken Roll
Dough rolled up stuffed with Grilled or Fried Chicken and Mozzarella$13.99
Subs
- Chicken Parm Sub
Chicken Cutlet fried till golden brown topped with homemade tomato sauce ,Parmigiano cheese and melted mozzarella.$9.99
- Eggplant Parm Sub
Breaded Egglpant fried till golden brown topped with homemade tomato sauce ,Parmigiano cheese and melted mozzarella.$9.99
- Philly Cheesesteak ATW
Thinly sliced beef grilled with Onion, Peppers and Mushrooms, served with Lettuce, Tomatoes topped with Yellow American Cheese$14.99
- Blackened Chicken Sub
Grilled Blackened Chicken served with Lettuce, Onion, Tomatoes, Chipotle sauce and Mozzarella Cheese$14.99
- Italian Sub
Ham, Salami, Pepperoni and Mozzarella cheese topped with Onion, Lettuce and Tomatoes, Salt Pepper , Oregano, oil and vinegar. The meat can be hot or cold$14.99
- Veggie Sub
Grilled Mushrooms, Onion, Peppers and Broccoli and garlic topped with Mozzarella cheese served with Lettuce and Tomatoes$10.99
- Philly Plain$10.99