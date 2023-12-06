Mary's Old Fashioned Pit Bar-B-Que 1106 Jefferson St
MAIN MENU
Meals
- Short Rib Plate$22.00
w/ 2 sides of your choice, bread, sauce & pickles
- Regular Rib Plate$20.00
w/ 2 sides of your choice, bread, sauce & pickles
- 3 Bone Rib Plate$14.50
w/ 2 sides of your choice, bread, sauce & pickles
- Fish Plate$16.00
w/ 3 pieces fish, 2 sides, bread, mustard, onions, hot sauce & pickles
- 1/2 Chicken Plate$17.00
half chicken w/ 2 sides, bread, pickles & sauce
- Chicken Plate (White)$14.00
w/ breast/wing quarter, 2 sides of choice, bread, pickles & sauce
- Chicken Plate (Dark)$13.50
w/ leg/thigh quarter, 2 sides of choice, bread, pickles & sauce
- BBQ Plate$13.50
chopped BBQ w/ 2 sides, bread, pickles & sauce
Ribs (Pork)
BBQ Pork Shoulder Chopped
- 1 lb BBQ w/ Buns$19.25
w/ 4 buns, sauce & pickles
- 1 lb BBQ w/ Bread$18.25
w/ 8 bread slices, sauce & pickles
- 1/2 lb BBQ w/ Buns$15.00
w/ 2 buns, sauce & pickles
- 1/2 lb BBQ w/ Bread$14.00
w/ 4 bread slices, sauce & pickle
- Jumbo BBQ Sandwich$12.00
chopped BBQ w/ sauce & pickles
- BBQ on Corncakes$8.50
chopped BBQ w/ slaw, sauce & pickles
- BBQ Sandwich$7.50
chopped BBQ w/ slaw, sauce & pickles
- BBQ Bowl$12.00
chopped BBQ w/ baked beans
Chicken
Fish
Sides
- Baked Beans (6oz)$4.50
- Baked Beans (16oz)$7.75
- Corn Cakes (1)$0.75
- French Fries$3.75
- Macaroni & Cheese (6oz)$4.75
- Macaroni & Cheese (16oz)$8.25
- Potato Salad (6oz)$4.50
- Potato Salad (16oz)$7.75
- Slaw (6oz)$4.50
- Slaw (16oz)$7.75
- Turnip Greens (6oz)$5.00
fresh greens cooked w/ smoked turkey
- Turnip Greens (16oz)$9.00
fresh greens cooked w/ smoked turkey
Chips
Beverages
- Diet Pepsi$1.50
With its light, crisp taste, Diet Pepsi gives you all the refreshment you need - with zero sugar, zero calories and zero carbs. Light. Crisp. Refreshing. Diet Pepsi. Nothing refreshes like a Diet Pepsi. (12oz can)
- Pepsi$1.50
Enjoy an ice cold Pepsi, the bold, refreshing cola. (12oz can)
- Grape Soda$1.50Out of stock
Crush Grape sends your taste buds into flavor overdrive with refreshingly juicy grape flavor that is 100% caffeine free. (12oz can)
- Orange Soda$1.50
Beaming with bold, orange flavor, Sunkist always satisfies your thirst. The only caffeinated orange soft drink on the market for that little bit of extra kick you won’t find anywhere else. (12oz can)
- Peach Soda$1.50
Nehi Peach soda tastes like biting into a sweet, juicy peach, perfect for those who seek a superior, caffeine free soft drink. (12oz can)
- Tahitian Treat$1.50
Tahitian Treat a fruit punch flavored soda (12oz can)
- Starry Lemon Lime Soda$1.50
STARRY is a caffeine-free soda that provides a crisp, clear burst of lemon lime flavor. (12oz can)
- Tea$1.50
Lipton Brisk sweet tea with lemon (12oz can)
- Water$1.25
Chilled bottled water