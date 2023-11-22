Mas Alla Del Sol 5848 N BROADWAY ST
DINNER
APPS
- Guacamole$8.00+
Traditional Guacamole
- Guacamole Mas Alla$8.00+
Pomegrante, Jicama, and Mango added to our traditional guacamole
- Ceviche$15.00
Fully cooked shrimp, and tilapia tossed with avocado, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, and green peppers in tomato-citrus sauce, served with chips
- Calabacitas$13.00
Baked zucchini stuffed with Chihuahua cheese, over salsa ranchera, served with verdolagas salad, goat cheese sprinkle
- Queso Fundido$15.00
Melted Chihuahua cheese with choice of chorizo or veggies (mushrooms and poblano peppers). Served with flour tortillas
- Queso Panela$15.00
- Nachos$12.00
Individually prepared with beans, cheese, sour cream, pickled jalapenos and guacamole
- Taquitos$12.00
Mini chicken and chihuahua cheese flautas, sour cream drizzle, cheese and guacamole
- Tilapia Tacos$15.00
Three pan seared tilapia tacos, pico de gallo and avocado
- Tamales$10.00+
Two tamales accompanied by sour cream and cheese
- Quesadillas$12.00+
SALADS
SOUPS
- Caldo De Mariscos$29.00
Guajillo broth with jumbo shrimp, fish, calamari, scallops, celery, and carrots
- Caldo De Camaron$25.00
Guajillo broth with jumbo shrimp, celery, carrots, and side of rice
- Caldo De Pollo$20.00
Guajillo broth with chicken leg and thigh, carrots, corn, celery and side rice
- Sopa De Tortilla$5.00+
Shredded chicken breast, avocado, cilantro and sour cream drizzle, tortilla strips and cilantro
MAINS
- Carne Mas Alla Del Sol$40.00
Grilled skirt steak served over a chile morita-tomato sauce, frijoles borrachos, pan-seared panela cheese, fried cebollitas, avocado relish
- Tampiqueña$40.00
Our signature grilled skirt steak, cheese enchilada suiza, guacamole, sour cream drizzle, rice, beans and salad
- Puerco Con Verdolagas$28.00
Grilled pork tenderloin served over an arbol-guajillo salsa with sauteed verdolagas, tomatoes, and onions, served with corn mashed potatoes and a radish-relish
- Lamb Shank$28.00
Braised, fallen off the bone lamb shank in tomato-chipotle broth, corn mashed potatoes, and verdolagas
- Chile Relleno$25.00
Queso panela stuffed roasted poblano pepper, topped with salsa ranchera, rice and beans
- Pollo en Mole$26.00
Our family’s recipe, chicken leg and thigh cooked in our homemade mole, served on a tamal nejo, sesame seed garnish, side of rice
- Veggie Platter$20.00
Grilled cactus, red pepper, zucchini, asparagus, and pan-seared panela cheese over a chipotle-tomato sauce and Spanish white rice
- Carne Asada$39.00
Our signature grilled skirt steak served with rice, beans and salad.
- Bistec ala Mexicana$29.00
- Carne Los Nopales$40.00
- Carne ala Panela$42.00
COMBOS
MARISCOS
- Huachinango Ala Veracruzana$39.00
Whole pan-fried red snapper, jalapeños, onion, tomato, cilantro and Spanish olives sautéed in salsa Ranchera, rice and house salad in lime vinaigrette
- Huachinango Al Mojo De Ajo$39.00
Whole pan-fried red snapper in a light garlic butter, with rice and house salad in lime vinaigrette
- Salmon$29.00
Grilled Atlantic salmon, sautéed asparagus, zucchini, red pepper, and squash blossoms, roasted tomato-habanero sauce drizzle, avocado relish
- Camarones Con Verdolagas$29.00
Sautéed jumbo shrimp in a light garlic butter, Spanish white rice, sautéed verdolagas, corn, tomatoes and onions, manzanoradish relish
- Camarones Al Chipotle$29.00
Jumbo shrimp in a creamy chipotle sauce, Spanish white rice, and grilled cactus salad
- Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo$29.00
Jumbo shrimp in light garlic butter, served with rice and salad
- Tilapia Ala Veracruzana$24.00
Grilled tilapia filet with salsa Ranchera, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, cilantro and Spanish olives, served with Spanish white rice and verdolagas salad
DINNERS
- Enchiladas$23.00
Three enchiladas in your choice of one sauce and stuffed with one protein, baked chihuahua cheese, and sour cream
- Flautas De Pollo$20.00
Lightly drizzled with sour cream, fresh cheese and guacamole
- Taco Dinner$21.00
Three tacos, served with rice and beans.
- Fajitas Asada$29.00
- Fajitas Pollo$25.00
- Fajitas Vegetarianas$19.00
- Fajitas Camarones$29.00
- Fajitas Combo$32.00+
DESSERT
SIDES
- Arroz$4.00+
Mexican Rice
- Frijoles$4.00+
Mexican Beans
- Side Guacamole$4.00
Guacamole
- Side Aguacate$4.00
- Corn Mashed Potatoes$4.00
Corn Mashed Potatoes
- Nopales$6.00
Grilled cactus salad, queso fresco sprinkle
- Dinner$8.00
- Grilled Vegetables$8.00
Zucchini, asparagus, red pepper, cactus
- Pico De Gallo$2.00+
- Jalapenos$1.50+
- Habanero$2.00
- Salsa$4.00+
- House Salsa$4.00+
- Chips y Salsa$4.00+
- Papitas Fritas$4.00
- Platains$5.00
- Chorizo$6.00
- Side Queso$4.00+
- Crema$1.00
- Cebollitas$4.00
N/A DRINKS
Cold
Hot
BRUNCH
CHILAQUILES
- Chilaquiles Yucatecos$17.00
Tortilla chips sautéed in a roasted habanero-tomato sauce, quest panels, sour cream, avocado, pickled red onions, two eggs any-style, and black beans.
- Chilaquiles Verdes$17.00
Tortilla chips sauteed in a salsa verde, queso fresco, sour cream, avocado, red onions, two eggs any-style and black beans.
- Chilaquiles Rojos$17.00
Tortilla chips sauteed in a salsa Roma, queso cortina, sour cream, avocado, pico de gallo, two eggs any-style and black beans.
- Chilaquiles Poblanos$20.00
Tortilla chips sauteed in a creamy poblano salsa, queso fresco, avocado, red onions, two eggs any-style, grilled chicken breast and black beans.
- Chilaquiles Chipotle$23.00
Tortilla chips sautéed in a creamy chipotle salsa, queso fresco, avocado, red onions, two eggs any-style and grilled skirt steak
- Chilaquiles Mole$19.00
HUEVOS
- Huevos Motulenos$18.00
Two fried eggs stacked on fried tortillas, smothered in a slightly spicy habanero sauce, over black beans, topped off with green peas, diced cheese, bacon bits, sweet plantains and avocado.
- Huevos a la Mexicana$15.00
Scrambled eggs with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and serrano peppers, served with rice, black beans, and tortillas.
- Huevos Rancheros$15.00
Two fried eggs over a pan-fried tortilla, smothered in salsa ranchera, served with black beans and rice.
- Enchiladas$18.00
Three enchiladas stuffed with scrambled eggs and verdolagas, topped with choice of mole or vender sauce, melted chihuahua cheese, over black beans, sour cream, lettuce, red onion.
- Huevos Divorciados$18.00
SWEETS
SOUPS
CARNE ASADA
- Bistec Mas Alla$20.00
Strips of skirt steak, sautéed with salsa ranchera, tomatoes, jalapeños, and onions. Served with two eggs any-style, and a side of rice.
- Combo Mas Alla$23.00
5 oz. Grilled skirt steak and two any-style eggs served over rice, accompanied by a side of frijoles borrachos, and a Chile de arbor salsa.
- Enchiladas Verdes$22.00
5 oz. Grilled skirt steak and two enchiladas verdes, stuffed with quest fresco, drizzled with sour cream, and pickled red onions, served with black beans.
SANDWICH
OMELETS
- Omeleta de Camarones$20.00
Sautéed shrimp with onions, tomatoes, Serrano peppers, queso panela, smothered in an habanero tomato salsa, served with black beans.
- Omeleta ede Chorizo$18.00
Chorizo, onions, tomatoes, Serrano peppers and chihuahua cheese, garnished with avocado relish, served with guajillo-roasted potatoes.
- Egg White Omeleta$17.00
Onions, tomatoes, asparagus, and goat cheese, garnished with an avocado relish, accompanied by guajillo roasted potatoes.
SIDES
AM COCKTAILS
- Mimosa$8.00
Fresh squeezed orange juice and cava.
- Craft Of Mimosa$28.00
Fresh squeezed orange juice and cava.
- Bloody Mary$12.00
Svedka, roasted guajillo pepper, house bloody mary mix, celery, olives, cocktails onion.
- Sangrita Con Humo$13.00
Mezcal Oro de Oaxaca, orange juice, roasted guajillo pepper, house Bloody Mary mix.
- Guajillo Michelada$9.00
Modelo Especial, guajillo and Chile ancho purée, fresh lime.
- Cantarito$13.00
Hacienda Vieja Reposado, fresh lime, freshly-squeezed orange juice, grapefruit jarrito.
- Paloma$12.00
House blanco tequila, fresh lime, grapefruit jarrito, club soda.