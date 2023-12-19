Masa 212 Kelton Avenue
Food
Entrees
- TACOS$12.00
Three handmade corn tortillas filled with your choice of protein, topped with onions and cilantro, salsa on the side.
- QUESADILLAS$15.00
A specially handcrafted three corn tortillas filled with cheese ,served with side of salsa and sour cream.
- BURRITOS$12.00
A large flour tortillas filled with your choice of protein, black beans and rice ,cheese,sour cream,pico,salsa on the side.
- SALADS$12.00
Mixed green salad, corn beans salad, choice of protein, queso fresco, sour cream, and side of dressing.
- NACHOS TRAY$18.00
Your choice of protein layered over handmade tortillas,shredded cheese,pico de gallo,and sour creamm with your choice of two sides of salsa. Serves 2-4.
- Rice Bowl$12.00
Rice, beans, protein of your choice, cheese lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and signature salsa on the side.
- Chicken Fajita Plate$18.00
- Steak Fajita Plate$19.00
- Veggie Fajita plate$18.00
- Kids Meal$7.00
Handcrafted corn tortilla taco or quesadilla filled with your choice of protein, side of either rice or beans, and a small bag of chips with drink.
- Individual tacos
- Single Quesadilla$5.00
- Single Nacho$12.00
- Chips and Queso (8oz)$8.00
- Chori Queso (8 oz) And Chips$10.00
- Queso Side 8 Oz$6.00
- TAMALES
Only Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
- Taco Plate$18.00
Three handmade corn tortillas filled with your choice of protein, topped with onions, cilantro and side of rice and beans and salsa on the side.
- T Shirt$23.00
- Tamale Plate$12.00
Two tamales with rice, beans, sour cream, cilantro, Queso Fresco, and salsa. Available only on Friday, Saturday and Sunday
- BURRITO GF$12.00
A gluten free 10 " tortilla that comes with rice, black beans, guacamole, special corn beans salad, pickled onions, and signature salsa.
Specials
- Quesabirria$15.00
Masa’s Way Quesa-Birria Three quesadillas with cheese, a side of consommé with the beef, cilantro and onion and limes.
- Birria Soup Only$5.00
Not available.
- Hangover Soup small$8.00
A traditional birria consomé, seasoned especially with chili peppers and spices. Tender, slow-cooked beef, served with rice, chickpeas, cilantro, onion and limes on the side.
- Taco Birria$15.00
Three handmade corn tortillas filled with cheese and tender shredded beef, seared in birria consommé. Served with a side of consommé, topped with onions and cilantro, salsa on the side.
- Hangover Soup GR$16.00
A traditional birria consommé, seasoned especially with chili peppers and spices. Tender, slow-cooked beef, served with rice, chickpeas, cilantro, onion and limes on the side.
Sides & Extras
- Mexican Rice$4.00
- Black Beans$4.00
- Pico de Gallo$0.50
- Side Of Guac$3.00
- Chips And Guacamole$5.00
Handcrafted guacamole comes with real avocado, onions, cilantro, limes juice , and salt.
- Chips and Salsa$4.00
Fresh cooked chips serve with side of salsa
- SALSA SM CUP 4OZ$4.00
Green salsa, red, salsa ilegal, pickled onios habanero , salsa Diablo and salsa el mas chingon.
- SALSA LG CUP 8 OZ$8.00
Salsa Diablo , Green or Red salsa, illegal salsa, pickled onions habanero, and salsa El mas chingon.
- Extra Steak$4.00
- Extra Barbacoa$4.00
- Extra Chicken$3.00
- Extra Carnitas$3.00
- Extra Pastor$3.00
- Cheese$0.50
- ilegal salsa$2.00
- Salsa el mas chingon$2.00
- Sour cream$0.50
- Lechuce$0.50
- Pickled Onions$0.50
- Side Tortillas$1.00
- Ginnies Corn$3.00
- Chips$2.50
- Red/green$0.50
- Queso Side 2 Oz$2.00
- Fajitas$0.50
- Kids Chips$1.50
- Queso Fresco$0.50
Daily Specials
Specials
- Mole with Chicken FRI$15.00
Not available.
- Chile rellenos$15.00
Not available.
- Huaximole$15.00
Not available.
- Costilla en salsa verde$15.00
Not available.
- Chileajo with Chicken$15.00
Not available.
- Fried tortitas$15.00
Not available.
- Flautas$15.00
Not available.
- Tostadas de tinga$15.00
Not available.
- Aguachiles$15.00
Not available.
- Mixiotes$15.00
Not available.
Door dash Menu
Food menu
- TACOS$14.40
Three handmade corn tortillas filled with your choice of protein, topped with onions and cilantro, salsa on the side.
- QUESADILLAS$18.00
A specially handcrafted three corn tortillas filled with cheese ,served with side of salsa and sour cream.
- BURRITOS$14.40
A large flour tortillas filled with your choice of protein, black beans and rice ,cheese,sour cream,pico,salsa on the side.
- SALADS$14.40
Mixed green salad, corn beans salad, choice of protein, queso fresco, sour cream, and side of dressing.
- NACHOS TRAY$21.60
Your choice of protein layered over handmade tortillas,shredded cheese,pico de gallo,and sour creamm with your choice of two sides of salsa. Serves 2-4.
- Quesa-birria Masa Way$18.00
- Taco Birria$18.00
- Hangover Soup GR$19.20
- Chicken Fajita Plate$21.60
- Steak Fajita Plate$22.80
- Veggie Fajita Plate$21.60
- Rice Bowl$14.40
- Kids Meal$7.80
- Chips and Queso (8oz)$9.60
- Chori Queso (8 oz) and Chips$12.00
- Chips and Guacamole$6.00
Handcrafted guacamole comes with real avocado, onions, cilantro, limes juice , and salt.
- Esquites ( Street corn in cup)$7.20
Not available
- Mexican Cake - Tres Leches$7.20
- Flan$7.20
- Side Tortillas ( One handmade corn Tortilla)$1.20
- Side Of Guac$3.60
- Queso Side 2 Oz$2.40
- Salsa Sm cup 4OZ ( Diablo, Green, Red, and Pickled onions)$4.80
Green salsa, red, salsa ilegal, pickled onios habanero , salsa Diablo and salsa el mas chingon.
- Salsa Large cup 8 OZ ( Diablo, Green, Red, Pickled onions)$9.60
Green salsa ,Red, salsa ilegal ,pickled onios habanero, salsa Diablo and salsa el mas chingon.
- ilegal salsa$2.40
- Salsa el mas chingon or chile oil$2.40
- Diablo salsa$0.60
- Chips and Salsa ( Green, Red, Diablo , Pickled onion)$4.80
Fresh cooked chips serve with side of salsa
- Mexican Rice$4.80
- Black Beans$4.80
- Ginnies Corn Bean salad$3.60
- Pickled Onions$0.60
- Pico de Gallo$0.60
- Extra Barbacoa ( Birria meat)$4.80
- Extra Carnitas ( Pork)$3.60
- Extra Pastor (Marinate pork)$3.60
- Extra Chicken or Tinga ( Shredded chicken)$3.60
- Extra Steak$4.80