Masala & Curry
Popular Items
Appetizers
- Papad/Papadum$4.00
Crispy baked lentil wafers
- Samosas$8.00
Fried pastry stuffed with spiced potatoes & grean peas (3 Pieces)
- Daal Soup$7.00
Thin mildly spiced red and yellow lentil broth with a hint of butter
- Veggie Pakodas$8.00
Fried onions, cauliflower and potatoes dipped in chickpea, rice, and corn batter. Servied with our special dipping sauces
- Onion Bhaji$8.00
Fried onions dipped in chickpea, rice, and corn batter. Served with our special dipping sauces
- Chicken Pakodas$8.00
Tender fried chicken dipped in chickpea, rice and corn batter. Served with our special dipping sauces.
- Shrimp Pakodas$9.00
Shrimp dipped in chickpea, rice and corn batter. Served with our special dipping sauces
Soups and Salads
- Mulligatawny Soup$8.00
Roasted Chicken breast mixed with thin, mildly spiced lentil broth with a hint of butter
- Kachumber Salad$8.50
Fresh cucumbers, tomatoes, and onions tossed with mild Nepali spices and garnished with crispy lentil wafers
Entrees
Naan (Bread)
- Plain Naan$5.00
Soft and puffy white bread
- Onion Kulcha$5.50
Naan stuffed with onion and cilantro
- Garlic Naan$5.50
Soft and puffy naan stuffed with minced garlic and cilantro
- Cheese Naan$5.50
Soft and puffy naan stuffed with cheese
- Garlic Cheese Naan$5.75
Soft and puffy naan stuffed with minced garlic, cheese, and cilantro
- Peshwari Naan$5.50
Sweet naan stuffed with almonds, cashews, and raisings
- Keema Naan$6.00
Hearty naan stuffed with ground lamb
Whole Wheat Naan (Bread)
Vegetarian Options (Served with Basmati/Jasmine Rice)
- Alu Dum$16.00
Potato curry cooked with spices, tomato and carmelized onion sauce with cream - Gluten Free
- Alu Kauli Masala$16.00
Potatoes and cauliflower cooked in mildly spiced tomato and caramelized onions with cream - Gluten Free
- Alu Mattar$16.00
Potatoes and Peas cooked in mild spices with caramelized onion - Gluten Free
- Baigan Bharta$16.00
Oven roasted eggplant cooked with spices, carmelized onions, green peas and cream - Gluten Free
- Chana Masala$16.00
Chickpeas cooked with ginger-garlic combo, tomato sauce and caramelized onions with cream - Gluten Free
- Coconut Veggie Korma$16.00
Mixed vegetables cooked in coconut milk, cashews, raisins, and savory spcies - Vegan Dish
- Daal Maharani$16.00
Creamy mixed variety of lentils cooked in a hint of butter and spices - Gluten Free
- Malai Kofta$16.00
Assortment of veggies rolled into balls, mixed with cheese, cashews, raisins and coconut cooked in tomato and carmelized onion sauce with cream.
- Mattar Paneer$16.00
Green peas and homemade cheese cooked in spiced tomatoes, carmelized onions and cream - Gluten Free
- Paneer Makhani$16.00
Homemade cheese cooked in creamy and savory tomato sauce - Gluten Free
- Saag Paneer$16.00
Homemade cheese sauteed in creamy spinach and savory spices - Gluten Free
- Traditional Veggie Curry$16.00
Nepali dish of fresh vegetables delicately seasoned with an exotic blend of spices - Gluten Free and Vegan
- Veggie Korma$16.00
Mildly spiced mixed veggies cooked in creamy carmelized onion sauce with cashews & raisins - Gluten Free
Biryani
- Veggie Biryani$16.00
Aromatic basmati/jasmine rice cooked with vegetables, delicate spices, touch of rose water, cashews and raisins. Served with a side of Raita. Gulten Free and Dairy Free without the Raita.
- Chicken Biryani$18.00
Aromatic basmati/jasmine rice cooked with tender chicken, delicate spices, touch of rose water, cashews and raisins. Served with a side of Raita. Gulten Free and Dairy Free without the Raita.
- Lamb Biryani$20.00
Aromatic basmati/jasmine rice cooked with tender lamb, delicate spices, touch of rose water, cashews and raisins. Served with a side of Raita. Gulten Free and Dairy Free without the Raita.
- Shrimp Biryani$21.00
Aromatic basmati/jasmine rice cooked with fresh shrimp, delicate spices, touch of rose water, cashews and raisins. Served with a side of Raita. Gulten Free and Dairy Free without the Raita.
Nepali Specialties (not served with side of rice)
- Veggie Momo$16.00
Steamed dumplings filled with mildly spiced veggies. Served with our special sauce
- Chicken Momo$18.00
Steamed dumplings filled with mildly spiced ground chicken. Served with our special sauce
- Veggie Chau Chau$16.00
Udon noodles lightly seasoned and pan fried with fresh veggies
- Chicken Chau Chau$18.00
Marinated chicken pan fried with Udon noodles and fresh veggies
- Lamb Chau Chau$20.00
Tender lamb pan fried with Udon noodles and fresh veggies
- Shrimp Chau Chau$21.00
Fresh shrimp pan fired with Udon noodles and fresh veggies
Meat Lovers and Seafood Enthusiasts (Served with Basmati/Jasmine rice)
- Boti Saag$20.00
Tandoori roasted lamb sauteed in creamy spinach and savory spices - Gluten Free
- Chicken Tandoori$18.00
Chicken on the bone, marinated overnight in yogurt & spices then BBQ'd iin the Tandoori oven with onions and bell pepers - Gluten Free
- Chili$18.00
Spicy meat sauteed in chilies, onions, bell peppers and tomatoes
- Kawab$18.00
Tender meat marinated in yogurt and herbs overnight then roasted in tandoori oven with onions and bell peppers - Gluten Free
- Keema Mattar$20.00
Ground lamb sauteed with peas and a thick mixture of spices - Gluten Free
- Korma$18.00
Tender meat cooked in a creamy carmelized onion sauce mixed with cashews, raisins, and coconut - Gluten Free
- Makhani$18.00
Subtly smoked meat cooked in savory and tangy creamy tomato sauce - Gluten Free
- Shrimp Saag$21.00
Fresh shrimp sauteed in creamy spinach and savory spices - Gluten Free
- Spicy Vindaloo$18.00
Potatoes and choice of protien cooked in tangy and spicy curry sauce - Gluten and Dairy Free
- Tikka Masala$18.00
Clay oven roasted meat sauteed in carmelized onions and tomaoto sauce with a touch of cream - Gluten Free
- Tikka Saag$18.00
Tandoori roasted chicken breast sauteed in creamy spinach and savory spices - Gluten Free
- Traditional Curry$18.00
Nepali dish of tender meat delicately seasoned with exotic blend of spices - Gluten Free and Dairy Free
Dessert
- Mango Kulfi$5.00
Indian style ice cream flavored with mango's, topped with sweet chocolate!
- Pistachio Kulfi$5.00
Indian style ice cream flavored with pistachios, topped with sweet chocolate!
- Galub Jamun$5.00
Deep fried pastries soaked in our sweet sugar syrup!
- Kheer$5.00
Traditional rice pudding spiced with cardamon and topped with cashews, raisins, and coconut
- Mango Lassi Smoothie$6.00
A chilled sweet drinkn made from homemade yogurt, a hint of rose water and mangos!
Sides & Extras
- French Fries$4.00Out of stock
- Mango Chutey$3.00
Chunks of mango in a sweetened sauce
- Mango Pickle$3.00
Spicy and sour pickle mixed with mangos, chili, and a variety of spices
- Onions$2.50
Chopped onions
- Raita$3.50
House made yogurt, cucumbers, and roasted cumine seeds
- Rice$3.00
Blend of basmati/jasmine rice
- Steamed Veggies$2.50
- Masala Sauce$5.00
- Hot Sauce
Beverages
- Apple Juice$3.00
- Arnold Palmer$3.00
1/2 Lemonade 1/2 Iced Tea
- Cheeya/Chai$4.00
Housemade black tea brewed with milk and Nepali spices
- Coffee$2.50
- Cranberry Juice$3.00
- Ginger Beer$4.00
Non-alcholic beverage pairs great with our spicy dishes
- Iced Tea$2.50
- Iced Cheeya/Chai$3.00
Iced version of our housemade black tea brewed with milk and Nepai spices
- Lemonade$3.00
- Mango Lassi$6.00
A chilled sweet drink made from homemade yogurt, a hint of rose water and mangos
- Milk$2.50
- Orange Juice$3.00
- Roy Rodgers$3.00
- Shirley Temple$3.50
- Sodas$3.00
- Fanta$3.50
- Bottel Water$1.00
- Tonic Water$2.00
- Club Soda With Lime\lamon$2.50
- Tea$2.50
Beer
- Fat Tire$5.00
Easy-drinking Amber Ale born in Fort Collins, Colorado from New Belgium Brewing Company
- Flying Horse$11.00
The Champagne of beers! Superior malt, aromatic hops, yest and crystal clear water are transformed by the skill of the brewmaster into a beer fit for you, the connoisseur. 22 ounces
- Maha Raja$6.99
This Premium Pilsner in brewed in India has hints of fruitines with grainy, palc malt aromas
- Odell IPA$5.00
American style IPA with bold and hoppy flavors straight from Fort Collins, Colorado
- SKA Pinstripe$5.00
Brewed in Durango, Colorado with caramel malts and Liberty Hops, it has a slight fruity finish that pairs great with our spicy dishes.
- SKA True Blonde$5.00
Brewed in Durango, Colorado this crisp blonde ale is golden in color and medium body - works well with spicy dishes
- Stella Artois$5.00
A classic Belgian Lager, golden in color with a floral, hop aroma, well-balanced fruity matly sweetness, crisp hop bitterness and a soft dry finish.
- Taj Mahal$6.99
India-American style lager with spicy hops. Light and crisp, this has long been the beer of choice to pair with Indian cuisine.
- Corona Extra$5.50
- Modelo$5.50
Wines
Wine
Signature Wine Cocktails
- Cranberry Spritzer$5.00
New Age White Wine with a cranberry splash over ice with a fresh squeezed lime. Perfect for those hot summer days!
- Red Lemon Splash$5.00
New Age Red and fresh lemonade
- Sangria$5.00
New Age Red, Vodka Citron, strawberries, oranges and lime
- Tincho$5.00
New Age White over ice with a fresh squeezed lime
Cocktails
- Cape Cod$9.00
Vodka Citron, Cointreau, cranberry juice, fresh squeezed lime
- Dark & Stormy$8.50
Dark Rum, spicy ginger beer, and fresh squeezed lime
- Gin & Tonic$8.50
Gin, fresh squeezed lime and tonic water
- Gin Fizz$8.50
Gin, fresh squeezed lemon juice and club soda
- Masala Libre$7.50
Spiced Rum, Coke, and fresh squeezed lime
- Masala Mule$8.99
Vodka, spicy ginger beer and fresh squeezed lime
- Masalarita$8.50
Tequila, fresh squeezed lime and Cointreau
- Spike Masala Lassi$8.99
- Whiskey Ginger$8.99
Whiskey, spicey ginger beer, fresh squeezed lime and splash of soda water