Masala Pizza - Bronzeville - SMB POS - New Business 3401 South Doctor Martin Luther King Junior Drive
Masala Pizza
- Paneer Tikka Pizza$12.00+
thin crunchy crust with paneer, onions, green peppers, mozzarella cheese, served with moti & cilantro lime sauce
- Chicken Tikka Pizza$12.00+
thin crunchy crust with chicken, onions, green peppers, mozzarella cheese, served with moti & cilantro lime sauce
- Samosa Smash Pizza$12.00+
smashed samosa, onions, mint chutney, tamarind chutney, sev, garlic seasoning
- Chicken Masala Elote Pizza$12.00+
roasted masala corn, crumbled chicken, moti sauce served with a side of raita.
- Paneer Masala Elote Pizza$12.00+
roasted masala corn, crumbled paneer, moti sauce
- Virs Veggi Pizza$12.00+
Pizza with tikka sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, onions, black olives all topped with our signature moti sauce.
- Tikka Cheese Pizza$12.00+
thin crunchy crust pizza with cheese
- Paneer & Cheese Pizza$12.00+
thin crunchy crust pizza with marinated paneer & cheese
- Chicken & Cheese Pizza$12.00+
thin crunchy crust pizza with marinated halal chicken & cheese
- Turkey Pepperoni Pizza (Halal)$12.00+
Masala Sides
- Masala Fries$9.49
masala french fries served with our signature moti sauce.
- Loaded Masala Fries$10.99
baked french fries topped with onions, green peppers, with a drizzle of our signature moti sauce and cilantro lime
- Masala Garlic Bread$13.99
masala garlic bread served with moti sauce and tikka sauce.
- Cheesy Masala Garlic Bread$14.99
cheesy masala garlic bread served with moti sauce and tikka sauce.
- House Salad$8.99+
Iceberg Lettuce, Cheddar Cheese, Cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes, Croutons, Choice of Dressing.
- Caesar Salad$8.99+
Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons & Caesar Dressing