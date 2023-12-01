Mas Amigos Mexican Kitchen 2615 Nolensville Pike
Food
Appetizers
- Guacamole$5.00
Fresh made guacamole on a bed of lettuce with pico de gallo
- Queso$5.00
Serving of our tasty white cheese dip
- Nachos$10.00
Bean and shredded cheese nachos with jalapenos, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo on top of our homemade thick chips
- Mas Amigos Dip$10.00
Dip into delight with our Mas Amigos blend – creamy queso blanco, seasoned ground beef, and zesty pico de gallo. A crowd-pleasing appetizer to start your fiesta right!
- Large Guacamole$9.00
- Large Queso$9.00
Serving of our tasty white cheese dip
- Chicken Tacos Dorados$11.00
Three crunchy corn rolled tacos served shredded lettuce, sour cream, refried beans queso fresco, tomato with guacamole and salsa brava
- Homestyle Guacamole$8.00Out of stock
Savor the ultimate delight: a custom blend of creamy Hass avocados, juicy tomatoes, zesty onions, aromatic cilantro, and a touch of fiery jalapenos, all freshly crafted to order. Your personalized explosion of flavors awaits
- Shrimp Aguachiles$25.00
Dive into the vibrant and zesty world of our Mexican Delight, featuring raw shrimp cured in tangy lime juices, complemented by our signature smoked jalapeno salsa. Enhanced with the freshness of cilantro, cucumber, red onion and radish, this is a seafood enthusiast's essential indulgence. Served with our homemade thick chips
- Shrimp Ceviche$13.00Out of stock
Indulge in our zesty Shrimp Ceviche, a symphony of lime-cooked shrimp, homemade sauce, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, jalapeno, fresh lime, and a hint of salt.
- Sopes$16.00
Savor the exquisite flavors of four sopes, each featuring your preferred meat, accompanied by a delectable combination of refried beans, crisp lettuce, tangy sour cream, and the creamy goodness of queso fresco.
Soups and Salads
- Chicken Tortilla Soup$10.00
Delight in a bowl of comforting chicken tortilla soup, elegantly accompanied by fragrant rice, vibrant pico de gallo, crisp tortilla strips, a zesty touch of lime, and the creamy indulgence of sliced avocado.
- Mas Amigos Salad$9.00
Introducing the Mas Amigos Salad: a blend of fresh chopped greens, creamy avocado, crisp cucumber, sweet corn, zesty radish, monterey jack cheese, and crunchy tortilla strips. All brought together in a harmonious dance of flavors, embraced by a luscious creamy oregano dressing
- Menudo$18.00
Indulge in the exquisite flavors of our mouthwatering Menudo, accompanied by a delectable potato empanada, handcrafted corn tortillas, fresh onions, vibrant cilantro, and a tantalizing touch of toasted chili arbol. Immerse yourself in a symphony of taste and tradition with every delightful bite.
Specialty Tacos
- Shrimp Tacos$14.00Out of stock
Savor the exquisite flavors of our grilled gulf buttered shrimp butter tucked into three corn tortillas, elegantly accompanied by a creamy coleslaw, morita chile mayo with cilantro rice
- Fish Tacos$14.00Out of stock
Delight in three flour tacos generously filled with crispy fish, adorned with creamy jalapeno sauce, cabbage slaw, pickled onions and cilantro rice, this dish offers a delectable and satisfying experience
- Pork Belly Tacos$12.00Out of stock
Savor our three braised pork Tacos: tender pork, zesty salsa fresca, onions, and cilantro, all in perfect harmony in corn tortilla
- Sonora Tacos$12.50
Three homemade corn tortillas with your choice of grilled chicken, grilled steak or pork belly served with grilled onions, salsa brava and charros beans
- Birria Tacos$12.50
Indulge in the sublime delight of three Birria Tacos, showcasing adobo-rubbed barbacoa beef that's been slow-braised with authentic Mexican spices. Encased within seasoned corn tortillas, these flavorful creations are complemented by cheese, cilantro, and onion. A side of consome dipping broth enhances the experience, ensuring each bite is a taste of perfection
- Bite Tacos$2.50Out of stock
Single street tacos with your choice of meat and tortilla. Served with cilantro and onions
- Tacos Dinner$12.00
Choose from pulled chicken, ground beef, or vegetarian for a three mouthwatering tacos. These come generously filled with shredded lettuce, tomato, and cheese, accompanied by fried frijoles and a side of Mexican rice
Quesadillas
- Cheese Quesadilla$10.00
Indulge in a Flour Tortilla Quesadilla filled with Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, paired alongside lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and jalapenos. Complete with a side of rice and beans for a satisfying meal
- Chicken Quesadilla$13.00
Indulge in a Flour Tortilla Quesadilla filled with Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, with Grilled Chicken, paired alongside lettuce, guacamole, sour cream. Complete with a side of rice and beans for a satisfying meal
- Steak Quesadilla$14.00
Indulge in a Flour Tortilla Quesadilla filled with Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, with Grilled Steak, paired alongside lettuce, guacamole, sour cream. Complete with a side of rice and beans for a satisfying meal
- Steak & Chicken Quesadilla$15.00
Indulge in a Flour Tortilla Quesadilla filled with Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese with a mix of Grilled steak and chicken, paired alongside lettuce, guacamole, sour cream. Complete with a side of rice and beans for a satisfying meal
- Vegetarian Quesadilla$13.00
Indulge in a Flour Tortilla Quesadilla filled with Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, with mushrooms, potatoes, roasted corn, sauteed bell peppers and onions, paired alongside lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo. Complete with a side of white rice and black beans for a satisfying meal
Chimichanga
Plated Meals
- Mas Amigos Bandido Rice
Indulge in your choice of our exquisite steak, chicken, or shrimp option, each served on a bed of flavorful rice and crowned with 4oz of our luscious white cheese dip. Accompanied by warm tortillas for a perfect dining experience.
- Carne Mexicana
Experience the exquisite flavor of our carefully grilled steak, skillfully sautéed with a blend of tomatoes, peppers, and onions. Complemented by a side of flavorful rice, beans, and soft tortillas, it's a culinary journey for your taste buds
- El Amigo Platter$9.50
Delight in Tex-Mex perfection with our Cheese Enchilada, expertly smothered in our rich Tex-Mex sauce. Complete your culinary journey with a Crispy Beef Taco, guacamole, fresh lettuce, and zesty pico de gallo. All served with a side of savory rice and beans, ensuring a harmonious and satisfying dining experience
- Carne AsadaOut of stock
Enjoy an 8oz marinated grilled skirt steak paired with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, queso fresco, chambray onion, and tortillas
Fajitas/Molcajete
- Fajitas
Experience a lavish Mexican spread featuring delights such as Mexican butter, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo, Mexican rice, charro beans, and sautéed onions. Complemented by your choice of either corn or flour tortillas, this ensemble presents a mesmerizing medley of flavors waiting to be savored
- Mas Amigos Fajita$27.00
Enjoy a delicious Mexican feast with grilled chicken, steak, pork belly, shrimp, and chorizo. It comes with tasty sides like Mexican butter, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo, Mexican rice, charro beans, and onions. You can wrap it all up in homemade corn tortillas for a delightful mix of flavors
- Vegetarian Fajita$14.50Out of stock
Indulge in a savory blend of sautéed onions, roasted corn, bell peppers, potatoes, and mushrooms. It's complemented by lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, cheese, and pico de gallo, served with white rice and black beans and homemade corn tortillas. A delicious symphony of flavors awaits
- Molcajete$27.00Out of stock
Delightful combination of chicken, steak, chorizo and shrimp, generously topped with a homemade ranchero sauce. It’s beautifully garnished with cambray onions, catcus leaf and queso chihuahua, jalapeno, onion an poblano mix. Served alongside charro beans and your choice of corn or flour tortillas, this dish promises a mouthwatering experience of flavors and textures.
Enchiladas
- Cheese Enchilada$11.00
stringy mexican cheese, onion,ranchero sauce
- Ground Beef Enchilada$11.00
ground beef, tex mex sauce, monterey jack
- Chicken Suizas$12.00
Oven Roasted Chicken, Monterey Jack cheese , flour tortilla, smothered in Sour Cream Poblano sauce
- Chicken Verde$12.00
Oven Roasted Chicken, Monterey Jack Cheese, sour cream, smothered in Salsa Verde sauce
- Vegetable Enchilada$11.00Out of stock
A savory blend of sautéed onions, roasted corn, bell peppers, potatoes, and mushrooms with cheese all smothered in our Salsa Verde. Served with white rice, black beans, lettuce and pico de gallo
- Custom Enchilada$11.00
Kids
- Kids Cheese Enchilada$7.50
One cheese enchilada with choice of two sides smothered in Ranchero sauce
- Kids Bean Burrito$7.50
One bean burrito with choice of two sides
- Kids Taco$7.50
Your choice of one ground beef or oven roasted chicken in a crispy or soft taco with choice of two sides
- Kids Quesadilla$7.50
One cheese quesadilla with choice of two sides
- Kids Macaroni$7.50Out of stock
Macaroni and cheese with one side choice
Dessert
- Tres Leches$10.00
Savor our classic Tres Leches cake – a moist sponge soaked in three creamy milks, topped with french creme, strawberry and caramel drizzle. Pure dessert bliss
- Churros with Ice Cream$8.50
Experience pure delight with our Churros paired perfectly with a scoop of creamy vanilla ice cream. These golden, crispy cinnamon-sugar treats are a sweet sensation, providing a delightful blend of warm and cold to end your meal on a high note
- Plantains$8.50
Experience bliss with our Caramelized Plantain Elegance. Ripe plantains, expertly caramelized, offer a perfect blend of sweet and savory. Drizzled in velvety condensed milk and dusted with powdered sugar, this dessert is a symphony of indulgence that promises to elevate your palate to new heights
- Guacamole Tacos$12.00
Savor three mouthwatering tacos with creamy guacamole. These generously filled delights feature crisp lettuce, ripe tomatoes, and savory cheese, complemented by black beans and white rice. Pick from crispy corn, soft flour, or tender soft corn tortillas for a delectable taco experience