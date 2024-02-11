Mason's Dumpling Shop - Lakewood Mason's Dumpling Shop - Lakewood
Appetizers
- Baby Bok Choy (蚝油小白菜)$6.50
Freshly hand picked baby bok choy with a side of vegan (mushroom based) oyster sauce
- Seaweed Salad (凉拌海帶丝)$6.50
Hand tossed seaweed with house chili oil, garlic sauce and fresh cilantro
- Broccoli Salad (凉拌西兰花）$6.00
Chilled Broccoli With Roasted Sesame Dressing
- Wood Ear Mushroom Salad (凉拌东北木耳)$6.50
Northern China black mushrooms (fungus) mixed with Thai chili, green onions and cilantro
- Lotus Roots (凉拌藕片)$6.50
Mixed with rice vinegar, bell pepper and a hint of ginger
- Chinese Pancake (葱油饼）$6.00
Pan Fried Chinese Pancake (8 pcs per order)
- Smoked Tofu (卤水豆干)$5.00
Flavors stewed bean curd with sesame oil and green onion
- Sweet Buns (奶黄豆沙包)$6.00
Four sweet desert buns (2 red bean flavor and 2 milk custard flavor)
Buns
- Beef Bun (牛肉割包)$6.00
Stewed angus beef, coleslaw, green onion, chili oil, and home made bun sauce
- Pork Belly Bun (东坡肉割包)$6.00
Stewed pork belly, coleslaw, green onion, chili oil, and home made bun sauce
- Vegan Chicken Bun (素鸡割包)$6.00
Ginger orange sauce chicken (plant based protein), coleslaw, bell pepper, green onion, and chili oil
- Vegan Beef Bun (素牛割包)$6.00
Teriyaki sauce beef (plant based protein), coleslaw, bell pepper, green onion, and chili oil
Rice
- Beef Over Rice (牛肉饭)$13.00
Stewed angus beef with baby bok choy, green onion and pickled veggie over steamed white rice
- Pork Belly Over Rice (东坡饭)$13.00
Stewed pork belly with baby bok choy, green onion and pickled veggie over steamed white rice
- Mushroom Meat Over Rice (肉燥饭)$12.00
Fine minced pork shoulders and shiitake mushrooms slow cooked with ginger and shallots with baby bok choy, green onion and pickled veggie over steamed white rice
- Vegan Chicken Over Rice (素鸡饭)$12.00
Ginger orange sauce chicken (plant based protein) with baby bok choy, green onion and pickled veggie over steamed white rice
- Vegetarian Beef Over Rice (素牛饭)$12.00
Teriyaki sauce beef (plant based protein) with baby bok choy, green onion and pickled veggie over steamed white rice
- Side of Rice (小碗饭)$3.00
Small bowl of rice
Noodles
- Beef Noodle (牛肉面)$13.00
Stewed angus beef with baby bok choy, green onions, pickled veggies in house made chicken broth
- Pork Belly Noodle (东坡面)$13.00
Stewed pork belly with baby bok choy, green onions, pickled veggies in house made chicken broth
- Mushroom Meat Noodle (肉燥面)$12.00
Fine minced pork shoulders and shiitake mushrooms slow cooked with ginger and shallots with baby bok choy, green onions, pickled veggies in house made chicken broth
Dumplings
- Pan Fried Pork (煎猪饺)$12.00
(BEST SELLER SINCE 2001) Pork shoulder with a dash of ginger and green onions (10 per order)
- Pan Fried Beef (煎牛饺)$13.00
Ground beef and monterey jack cheese with sweet onion (10 per order)
- Pan Fried Chicken (煎鸡饺)$12.00
All white meat chicken breast with cabbage (10 per order)
- Pan Fried Fish (煎魚饺)$13.00
Sole fillet (white fish) and napa cabbage for a clean and slightly sweet flavor (10 per order)
- Pan Fried Chive Pockets (韭菜盒子)$10.00
Fresh chive, ground pork shoulder, minced fried eggs and glass noodle (3 per order)
- Steamed Soup (蒸汤饺)$13.00
Original soup dumplings made with pork shoulder and a dash of ginger and green onions. (8 per order)
- Steamed Crab Soup (蒸蟹肉汤饺)$14.00
Blue crab and pork shoulder with a dash of ginger and green onions with chicken soup inside (8 per order)
- Steamed Fish (蒸鱼饺)$12.00
Sole fillet (white fish) and napa cabbage for a clean and slightly sweet flavor (8 pcs per order)
- Steamed Vegan (蒸素饺)$13.00
Shiitake mushroom, carrot, bean curd, cabbage, and glass noodle (8 per order)
- Boiled Chive (韭菜水饺)$12.00
Fresh chive, pork shoulder, shrimp and minced fried eggs - most traditional Chinese boiled dumplings (10 per order)
- Boiled Cabbage (椰菜水饺)$12.00
Fresh Cabbage, pork shoulder, and shrimp (10 per order)
Sauce
Drinks
Non-Alcoholic
- ITO EN GREEN TEA$3.00
- PELLEGRINO SPARKLING$3.00
- APPLE SIDRA 打西蘋果$3.00
Apple soda
- ARCTIC OCEAN SODA 北冰洋$4.00
- WANGLAOJI TEA 王老吉$3.00
- PLUM JUICE 酸梅湯$4.00
- RAMUNEL ORIGINAL$4.50
- STRAWBERRY MILK TEA$4.00
- BUBBLE TEA 珍珠奶茶 (BANANA)$4.00
- BUBBLE TEA 珍珠奶茶 (BROWN SUGAR)$4.00
- BUBBLE TEA 珍珠奶茶 (HONEY DEW)$4.00
- BUBBLE TEA 珍珠奶茶 (MATCHA GREEN TEA)$4.00
- BUBBLE TEA 珍珠奶茶 (TARO)$4.00
Alcohol
- Coors Light$4.00
- Corona Extra$4.50
- Pacifico$4.50
- Lucky Budda$6.00
- Sapporo$4.50
- Kirin Ichiban$4.50
- Singha$4.50
- TsingTao$5.50
- Cloud (500 ML)$6.00
- Bushido (180 ML)$13.00Out of stock
- Kiku-Masamune (180 ML)$12.00Out of stock
- Kikusui Karakuchi (180 ML)$12.00Out of stock
- Kikusui Perfect Snow (180 ML)$12.00
- Kunizakari Nigori (200 ML)$13.00
- Tamano Hikari (180 ML)$12.00
- White Claw (Black Cherry)$4.50
- White Claw (Grapefruit)$4.50
- White Claw (Natural Lime)$4.50
- White Claw (Raspberry)$4.50
- Soon Soju (Apple)$10.00
- Soon Soju (Peach)$10.00
- Soon Soju (Original)$10.00