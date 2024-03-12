Mass & Belle Taphouse 888 Massachusetts Avenue
Mass Apps
- Chili Cheese Fries-APP$14.00
Crispy fries or tots with cheese sauce, jalopenos, sour cream and choice of Dougie's Red or Dougie's White Chili
- Oversized Wings-APP$16.00
Traditional jumbo wings tossed in choice of Buffalo or BBQ or Plain
- Onion Rings-APP$11.00
Thick sliced battered onion wrings served with ketchup
- Fried Pickles-APP$10.00
Lightly battered dill pickle chips served with house ranch
- Indy "Poutine"-APP$15.00
Sliced avocado lightly battered served with house ranch
- Cheese Curds-APP$12.00
Wisconsin white cheese breaded and served with house ranch
- Giant Pretzel-APP$10.00
Crispy oustide soft inside pretzel with salt served with cheese sauce
- Avenue Sampler-APP$20.00
Sampler of onion rings, cheese curds, fried pickles and crispy tenders served with BBQ and house rance
- Fried Avocado Bites-APP$15.00
- Chili Cheese TOTS-APP$14.00
Juicy Belles
- The Juicy Belle$16.00
Seared and juicy burger stuffed and bursting with cheddar cheese inside
- Blu Belle$16.00
Seared burger stuffed inside with Blue Cheese served on Brioche
- Bacon Belle$17.00
Seared burger stuffed inside with bacon, cream cheese, and chives served on Brioche
- Mushroom Belle$17.00
Seared burger stuffed inside with sauteed mushrooms and onions and swiss cheese served on Brioche
- Spicy Belle$17.00
Seared burger stuffed inside with pepper jack cheese and diced jalapeños served on Brioche
Sandwiches
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Breaded chicken breast covered in hot sauce served on Brioche
- Chicken Bacon Ranch$13.00
Breaded or seared chicken breast with strips of bacon and smothered in ranch served on Brioche
- QBLT$11.00
BLT with cucumber slices served on Sourdough
- Veggie Burger$10.00
Seared veggie patty on Brioche
Chili, Soups & Salads
- Dougie's Red Chili - Cup$5.00
Ground beef, ground sausage, two bean types, diced tomatoes and special seasoning
- Dougie's Red Chili - Bowl$8.00
Ground beef, ground sausage, two bean types, diced tomatoes, and special seasoning
- Dougie's White Chili - Cup$5.00
Diced chicken, white beans, green chilis ,and special seasoning
- Dougie's White Chili - Bowl$8.00
Diced chicken, white beans, green chilis ,and special seasoning
- Roasted Red Pepper & Tomato Soup - Cup$5.00Out of stock
Creamy tomato soup with pureed roasted red pepper
- Cobb Salad$13.00
Lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, egg, bacon and Blu Cheese
- Garden Salad$11.00
Lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber and shredded cheese
Sides
Upgraded Sides
- Fried Pickles-Side$5.00
Lightly battered dill pickle chips served with house ranch
- Onion Rings-Side$5.00
Thick sliced battered onion wrings served with ketchup
- Garden Side Salad-Side$5.00
Lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber and chredded cheese
- Dougies Red or White Chili - Cup$5.00
Dougie's Red Chili or White Chili
- Cheese Curds-Side$5.00