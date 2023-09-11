Popular Items

Grilled Steak tacos

$14.00

3 street style salsa macha marinated carne asada tacos with grilled onions, salsa piquin, queso fresco and cilantro on corn tortillas

Street elote in a cup

$6.00

White corn topped with caramelized onion-garlic mayo, lime, San Luixxx hot sauce, queso fresco and tajin.


Food

Pork belly chicharron

$13.00Out of stock

3 crispy pork belly tacos topped with habanero pickled onions on nixtamalized tortillas

Shrimp Volcan

$16.00

3 Morita adobo marinated Gulf shrimp tacos grilled over charcoal served with crisped tortillas, avocado, Oaxaca and fresco cheese and salsa

Chicken, potato & cheese flautas

$13.00Out of stock

3 shredded chicken breast, potato and Oaxaca cheese wrapped in corn tortilla then fried. Served with spicy queso, avocado salsa and cilantro.

FIDEO TACO

$10.00Out of stock

Roasted spaghetti squash cooked in a lightly spiced tomato broth, sliced avocado, chile torreado, queso fresco and cilantro. 3 per order

Guac salsa and Chips

$8.00

Guacamole salsa topped with queso fresco.

Nachos Matador

$8.00Out of stock

Matador spicy queso, tortilla chips, pickled jalapeños, crema & queso fresco

Crispy yucca and plantains

$8.00Out of stock

Tossed in lemony garlic mojo and chopped parsley.

Chips & Queso

$6.00Out of stock

6 oz. of Matador spicy queso and a bag o' chips.