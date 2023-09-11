Matador ATX @Lustre Pearl South
Popular Items
Food
Pork belly chicharron
3 crispy pork belly tacos topped with habanero pickled onions on nixtamalized tortillas
Street elote in a cup
White corn topped with caramelized onion-garlic mayo, lime, San Luixxx hot sauce, queso fresco and tajin.
Grilled Steak tacos
3 street style salsa macha marinated carne asada tacos with grilled onions, salsa piquin, queso fresco and cilantro on corn tortillas
Shrimp Volcan
3 Morita adobo marinated Gulf shrimp tacos grilled over charcoal served with crisped tortillas, avocado, Oaxaca and fresco cheese and salsa
Chicken, potato & cheese flautas
3 shredded chicken breast, potato and Oaxaca cheese wrapped in corn tortilla then fried. Served with spicy queso, avocado salsa and cilantro.
FIDEO TACO
Roasted spaghetti squash cooked in a lightly spiced tomato broth, sliced avocado, chile torreado, queso fresco and cilantro. 3 per order
Guac salsa and Chips
Guacamole salsa topped with queso fresco.
Nachos Matador
Matador spicy queso, tortilla chips, pickled jalapeños, crema & queso fresco
Crispy yucca and plantains
Tossed in lemony garlic mojo and chopped parsley.
Chips & Queso
6 oz. of Matador spicy queso and a bag o' chips.