Mateo Tapas 109 w chapel hill st
Dinner
Tapas
Albondigas
Almejas
NC little neck clams, shallots, garlic, guajillo chili, jamon, boiled peanuts
Boquerones
Brocheta de Cordero
Calamares
semolina encrusted calamares, piquillo tarter sauce
Chicken Croquetta
espelette honey, aioli
Datiles
goat cheese stuffed dates, crispy serrano ham, romesco
Denver Steak
Ensalada
local lettuce, picled strawberry vinagreta, smoked marcona almonds, pickled green strawberries, watermelon radish, romano pepato
Ensalada de Tomate
Gambas Al Ajillo
shrimp, olive oil, garlic, guajillo chili, lemon, parsley
Huevo Diablo
Spanish deviled egg, chorizo
Marrow
roasted bone marrow, shortrib marmalade, radish, pickled mushroom, baguette
Mata
baguette, house-made farmer's cheese, espelette pepper jelly
Patatas Bravas
crispy potatoes, brava sauce, aioli espuma
Pato Y Arroz
Pintxo Platter
marinated spanish olives, BBQ almonds, crispy garbanzos
Pollo Frito
fried chicken stuffed mahon cheese& serrano ham, pickles aioli
Pulpo
Octopus, chorizo verde, crispy potato, green tomato rojo
Queso Frito
fried farm egg and manchego, romesco, maitakes
Remolacha
citrus roasted beets, golden beet gazpacho, shaved candy cane beets, toasted cashews
Small Chico Togo
bbq marcona almonds, crispy garbanzos, marinated olives, pickles, pan con tomate (with Duke's mayo), huevo diablo, chicken croquetas, jamón Serrano, queso. Serves 2
Large Chico Togo
bbq marcona almonds, crispy garbanzos, marinated olives, pickles, pan con tomate (with Duke's mayo), huevo diablo, chicken croquetas, jamón Serrano, queso. Serves 4
Side Olives
Pan con Tomate
Jamon y Queso
Carolina Moon
Cow, NC
Red Bud
Goat and Cow, NC
Serrano
18 mo. ESP
Chorizo
Spain
Mixto- Small
sample of any four
Tomme Chevre
goat, Spain
Valdeon
cow, sheep, goat Spain
Bentons
22 mo. TN
Surryano
VA
Mixto- Large
sample of any four
Idiazabal
cow, VA
Leonora
goat, Spain
For the Table
Dulces
Banana Pudding
Pecan wafers, PX cream, toasted meringue
Basque Cheesecake
Graham cracker crust, saffron peach compote, honey comb candy
Blueberry Hand Pie
whipped farmer's cheese, burnt honey, almonds
Chocolate Mousse
PX Videri Chocolate mousse, caramalized white chocolate, cocoa nib streusel
Flan
Olive oil, sea salt
Spanish Olive Oil Cake
Almond milk "tres leches," apricot caramel *Dairy free