Dinner

Tapas

Albondigas

$14.00

Almejas

$16.00

NC little neck clams, shallots, garlic, guajillo chili, jamon, boiled peanuts

Boquerones

$12.00

Brocheta de Cordero

$15.00

Calamares

$13.00

semolina encrusted calamares, piquillo tarter sauce

Chicken Croquetta

$10.00Out of stock

espelette honey, aioli

Datiles

$10.00

goat cheese stuffed dates, crispy serrano ham, romesco

Denver Steak

$19.00

Ensalada

$12.00

local lettuce, picled strawberry vinagreta, smoked marcona almonds, pickled green strawberries, watermelon radish, romano pepato

Ensalada de Tomate

$14.00

Gambas Al Ajillo

$15.00

shrimp, olive oil, garlic, guajillo chili, lemon, parsley

Huevo Diablo

$8.00

Spanish deviled egg, chorizo

Marrow

$18.00

roasted bone marrow, shortrib marmalade, radish, pickled mushroom, baguette

Mata

$12.00

baguette, house-made farmer's cheese, espelette pepper jelly

Patatas Bravas

$10.00

crispy potatoes, brava sauce, aioli espuma

Pato Y Arroz

$16.00

Pintxo Platter

$7.00

marinated spanish olives, BBQ almonds, crispy garbanzos

Pollo Frito

$14.00

fried chicken stuffed mahon cheese& serrano ham, pickles aioli

Pulpo

$16.00

Octopus, chorizo verde, crispy potato, green tomato rojo

Queso Frito

$13.00

fried farm egg and manchego, romesco, maitakes

Remolacha

$13.00

citrus roasted beets, golden beet gazpacho, shaved candy cane beets, toasted cashews

Small Chico Togo

$27.00

bbq marcona almonds, crispy garbanzos, marinated olives, pickles, pan con tomate (with Duke's mayo), huevo diablo, chicken croquetas, jamón Serrano, queso. Serves 2

Large Chico Togo

$52.00

bbq marcona almonds, crispy garbanzos, marinated olives, pickles, pan con tomate (with Duke's mayo), huevo diablo, chicken croquetas, jamón Serrano, queso. Serves 4

Side Olives

$7.00

Pan con Tomate

Small Pan

$6.00

Large Pan

$10.00

Jamon y Queso

Carolina Moon

$10.00

Cow, NC

Red Bud

$11.00

Goat and Cow, NC

Serrano

$14.00

18 mo. ESP

Chorizo

$19.00

Spain

Mixto- Small

$18.00

sample of any four

Tomme Chevre

$12.00

goat, Spain

Valdeon

$12.00

cow, sheep, goat Spain

Bentons

$17.00

22 mo. TN

Surryano

$17.00

VA

Mixto- Large

$36.00

sample of any four

Idiazabal

$12.00Out of stock

cow, VA

Leonora

$12.00Out of stock

goat, Spain

For the Table

Half Chicken

$26.00

Paella

$56.00

Calaspara rice, head on shrimp, octopus, mussels, squid, chorizo, aioli

Vegan Paella

$50.00

Whole Fish

$32.00

Dulces

Banana Pudding

$9.00

Pecan wafers, PX cream, toasted meringue

Basque Cheesecake

$10.00

Graham cracker crust, saffron peach compote, honey comb candy

Blueberry Hand Pie

$9.00

whipped farmer's cheese, burnt honey, almonds

Chocolate Mousse

$9.00

PX Videri Chocolate mousse, caramalized white chocolate, cocoa nib streusel

Flan

$8.00

Olive oil, sea salt

Spanish Olive Oil Cake

$10.00

Almond milk "tres leches," apricot caramel *Dairy free

Arroz con Leche

$9.00Out of stock