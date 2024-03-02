Matisse 4934 Wisconsin Ave NW
Dinner Menu
Appetizers
- Kale Salad$16.00
French feta, pomagranate seeds, roasted garlic, balsmic reduction
- Octopus$21.00
Julienne mixed vegetables, roasted chipotle aioli
- Organic Golden & Red Beets$17.00
Pipe dreams farm goat cheese, chopped pistachios
- Mussels$18.00
Saffron, chilli, white wine, garlic, herb broth
- Calamari$15.00
Roasted red pepper aioli
- Tuna Tartar$20.00
Black & white sesame, shoyu, champagne mango, avocado
- Matisse Caesar$15.00
Romaine, parmesan shavings, rustic croutons, white anchovies
- Classic Salad$14.00
Tuscarora organic greens, cherry tomato, shaved fennel, radish, lemon vinaigrette
Entrees
- Branzino$32.00
Fingerling potatoes, french beans, cherry tomato, lemon caper butter
- Shrimp Salad$26.00
Organic greens, feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumber, artichokes
- Salmon$31.00
Ratatouille, spinach pesto
- Chicken$29.00
Pommes fries, french green beans
- Shrimp Puttanesca$31.00
House-made pasta, artichokes, green olives, capers, tomatoes
- Mushroom Pasta$32.00
- Beef Medallions$38.00
Roasted baby carrots, pommes frites, cafe de Paris
- Seafood Risotto$37.00
Scallops, calamari, shrimp, lobster broth