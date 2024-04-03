MattChews 209 Edgewood Avenue
Food
Starters
Wings
Hibachi Rice Plates. Add Extra Protein/Hibachi veggies for Additional Cost.
- Hibachi Steak Plate$21.00Out of stock
Grilled steak with our Cowboy butter.
- Bang Bang Shrimp Hibachi Plate$18.00
Shrimp glazed with Bang Bang sauce.
- Honey Ginger Salmon Hibachi Plate$18.00
Salmon seared in brown butter and glazed with our honey ginger sauce.
- JerkYaki Chicken Hibachi Plate$15.00
Jerk marinated chicken glazed in our teriyaki sauce.
- Wings Hibachi Plate$17.50+
Traditional or Boneless in your choice of sauce.
- "Jayda Wayda" Special$25.00
Double order of shrimp over vegetable fried rice.
- Bulgogi Beef Hibachi Plate$18.00
Ribeye marinated in bulgogi sauce
- Hickory Maple Portobello Mushroom$14.50
Crispy Fried Rice/Garlic Noodles
- Egg Fried Rice$9.00
Jasmine Rice, Scrambled Egg, Carrots, Scallions, and sesame seeds topped with egg of your choice.
- Kimchi Fried Rice$10.00
Jasmine Rice, Scrambled Egg, fresh Kimchi, carrots, scallions, and sesame seeds.
- Pineapple Fried Rice$10.00
Jasmine Rice, Scrambled Egg, fresh Pineapple, carrots, scallions, and sesame seeds.
- Vegetable Fried Rice$12.00
Jasmine Rice, sauteed bell peppers, red onions, red cabbage, pineapple, sauteed mushrooms, zucchini, carrots, sesame seeds.
- Garlic Noodles$12.00
Spaghetti noodles, fresh Parmigiano Reggiano, brown butter, garlic sauce topped with zucchini and red peppers.
Salads
- Miso Caesar Salad$10.00Out of stock
Romaine, fresh Parmigiano Reggiano, nori furikake, toasted panko, Miso Caesar dressing. Add grilled shrimp, honey ginger salmon, or jerkyaki chicken.
- Asian Pasta Salad$8.00Out of stock
Spaghetti noodles, red peppers, purple cabbage, carrots, broccoli raw, cucumbers, tossed in sesame ginger dressing and garnished with honey sesame sticks. Add grilled shrimp, honey ginger salmon, or jerkyaki chicken.
Sandwiches/Burgers
- Bulgogi Cheesesteak$14.00
Ribeye marinated in bulgogi sauce with melted provolone, caramelized onions, grilled peppers, honey sriracha on toasted Cuban garnished with scallions and sesame seeds.
- JerkYaki Chicken Cheesesteak$13.00
Jerk marinated chicken breast glazed in teriyaki with melted provolone, caramelized onions, grilled peppers, teriyaki mayo.
- Hot Chick Buns$12.50
Korean Fried Boneless Chicken, pickled red onions, hot creamy mayo garnished with scallions on garlic buttered slider buns. (3)
- Bang Bang Shrimp Sliders$14.00
Bangin Fried Shrimp, creamy slaw, garnished with scallions on garlic buttered slider buns. (3)
- Banh.com Smash Burger$12.50
Double Patty smash burger with pickled carrots and daikon, cucumbers, jalapenos, cilantro, lettuce, and honey sriracha on toasted brioche bun. Accompanied with nuoc mam, a Vietnamese dipping sauce.
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$12.50Out of stock
Double Patty smash burger with melted Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms accompanied with side of Loco Moco gravy. Feeling loco add a fried egg and steamed rice. We like ours runny but your choice.
- Gochujang BLT Burger$12.50Out of stock
Double Patty smash burger with melted American cheese, Gochujang candied bacon, lettuce, tomato, and Gochujang mayo.
- Smash Burger$12.00
Double Patty smash burger on toasted brioche bun.
Vegan
- Vegan Beyond Philly$14.00
Marinated Beyond Meat with melted plant-based provolone, caramelized onions, grilled peppers, and Vegan aioli on toasted Cuban bun
- Mushroom Banh Mi$12.00Out of stock
Marinated portobello with pickled carrots and daikon, cucumbers, jalapenos, cilantro, and mushroom pate. Accompanied with Vegan Nuoc Mam.
- Beyond ME Burger$12.00
Marinated Beyond burger with pickled carrots and daikon, cumbers, jalapeno, cilantro, lettuce and vegan aioli. Accompanied with Vegan Nuoc Mam.
- Spicy Vegan Egg Fried Rice$12.00Out of stock
Jasmine rice, scrambled tofu, carrots, scallions, sesame seeds. Add marinated beyond meat, marinated portobello mushrooms, or hibachi veggies.