Calvisius Caviar Tradition Prestige 1oz

$150.00

Tradition Prestige caviar is renowned for its large, silky eggs and elegant flavor notes. The creamy, buttery flavors are the first to arrive on the palate, followed by hints of salinity that add a subtle, oceanic dimension. The caviar finishes with an impressive, clean taste that lingers in the mouth, highlighting its luxurious quality.