Matteo
Antipasti Takeout
Burrata
grilled zucchini, focaccia, confit tomatoes
Polpette
meatballs, italian sausage, pomodoro, parmigiano reggiano
Frisella
whole wheat toasted bread, roasted tomatoes, shallots, olives, basil, goat cheese
Burrata and Prosciutto
Calvisius Caviar Tradition Prestige 1oz
Tradition Prestige caviar is renowned for its large, silky eggs and elegant flavor notes. The creamy, buttery flavors are the first to arrive on the palate, followed by hints of salinity that add a subtle, oceanic dimension. The caviar finishes with an impressive, clean taste that lingers in the mouth, highlighting its luxurious quality.
Ars Italica Caviar Oscietra Imperial Gold 1oz
Oscietra Imperial Golden, an exclusive variety available in very limited quantities to the US market, boasts a seductive and perfectly balanced umami flavor profile, highlighted by the subtle notes of pine nuts, fresh pecans, and delicate hints of hazelnuts, all delicately infused with a touch of seafoam brine.
Soups and Salads Takeout
Caesar Salad
romaine, focaccia croutons, anchovies, caesar dressing
Contadina Salad
mixed greens, pears, shaved almonds, gorgonzola dressing
Rossa Salad
arugula, beets, goat cheese, walnuts, aceto balsamico dressing
Verde Salad
mixed greens, aceto balsamico dressing
Minestrone Soup
mixed vegetables, vegetable stock, parmigiano reggiano rinds
Pomodoro Soup
tomato basil soup
Primi Takeout
Risotto Modena
acquerello rice, parmigiano reggiano, aceto balsamico del nonno
Tagliatelle Bolognese
nonna’s bolognese, parmigiano reggiano
Lasagne al Ragu
nonna’s bolognese, bechamel, parmigiano reggiano
Chitarra e Aragosta
squared spaghetti, lobster, soffritto, cherry tomatoes
Calamarata allo Scoglio
mixed seafood, tomatoes, garlic, white wine sauce
Gnocchi
butternut squash cream, brown butter, goat cheese
Puttanata
bucatini, nduja (spicy sausage), olives, tomatoes, pecorino
Paccheri alla Caprese
pomodoro, burrata, micro basil
Secondi Takeout
Tagliata
Filetto
filet mignon, cacio e pepe raviolo, spinach
Brasato
braised beef, red wine sauce, celery root puree, carrots
Scaloppine di Pollo
pan seared chicken breast, butter lemon caper sauce, spinach, carrots
Salmone
faroe salmon, olive tomato cream sauce, roasted potatoes
Merluzzo
black cod, white wine sauce, green vegetables
Vitello
funghi cream sauce, mixed vegetables