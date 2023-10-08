Antipasti Takeout

Burrata

$16.00

grilled zucchini, focaccia, confit tomatoes

Polpette

$18.00

meatballs, italian sausage, pomodoro, parmigiano reggiano

Frisella

$14.00

whole wheat toasted bread, roasted tomatoes, shallots, olives, basil, goat cheese

Burrata and Prosciutto

$26.00
Calvisius Caviar Tradition Prestige 1oz

$150.00

Tradition Prestige caviar is renowned for its large, silky eggs and elegant flavor notes. The creamy, buttery flavors are the first to arrive on the palate, followed by hints of salinity that add a subtle, oceanic dimension. The caviar finishes with an impressive, clean taste that lingers in the mouth, highlighting its luxurious quality.

Ars Italica Caviar Oscietra Imperial Gold 1oz

$320.00

Oscietra Imperial Golden, an exclusive variety available in very limited quantities to the US market, boasts a seductive and perfectly balanced umami flavor profile, highlighted by the subtle notes of pine nuts, fresh pecans, and delicate hints of hazelnuts, all delicately infused with a touch of seafoam brine.

Soups and Salads Takeout

Caesar Salad

$12.00

romaine, focaccia croutons, anchovies, caesar dressing

Contadina Salad

$12.00

mixed greens, pears, shaved almonds, gorgonzola dressing

Rossa Salad

$14.00

arugula, beets, goat cheese, walnuts, aceto balsamico dressing

Verde Salad

$10.00

mixed greens, aceto balsamico dressing

Minestrone Soup

$12.00

mixed vegetables, vegetable stock, parmigiano reggiano rinds

Pomodoro Soup

$10.00

tomato basil soup

Primi Takeout

Risotto Modena

$32.00

acquerello rice, parmigiano reggiano, aceto balsamico del nonno

Tagliatelle Bolognese

$22.00

nonna’s bolognese, parmigiano reggiano

Lasagne al Ragu

$23.00

nonna’s bolognese, bechamel, parmigiano reggiano

Chitarra e Aragosta

$36.00

squared spaghetti, lobster, soffritto, cherry tomatoes

Calamarata allo Scoglio

$30.00

mixed seafood, tomatoes, garlic, white wine sauce

Gnocchi

$26.00

butternut squash cream, brown butter, goat cheese

Puttanata

$25.00

bucatini, nduja (spicy sausage), olives, tomatoes, pecorino

Paccheri alla Caprese

$24.00

pomodoro, burrata, micro basil

Secondi Takeout

Tagliata

$48.00
Filetto

$54.00

filet mignon, cacio e pepe raviolo, spinach

Brasato

$32.00

braised beef, red wine sauce, celery root puree, carrots

Scaloppine di Pollo

$26.00

pan seared chicken breast, butter lemon caper sauce, spinach, carrots

Salmone

$28.00

faroe salmon, olive tomato cream sauce, roasted potatoes

Merluzzo

$36.00

black cod, white wine sauce, green vegetables

Vitello

$34.00

funghi cream sauce, mixed vegetables

Sides Takeout

Spinaci Side

$8.00
Carote Side

$8.00
Patate Side

$8.00
Asparagi Side

$8.00

Desserts Takeout

Panna Cotta

$10.00

panna cotta, mixed berry coulis, fresh berries

Brownie Tiramisu

$10.00

coffee chocolate brownie, mascarpone cream

Bread

Bread and Focaccia

$3.00