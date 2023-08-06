Matteo's Mexican Food - 138 S. Main St MATTEO'S DOWNTOWN
FOOD
Signature Plates
Carne Asada Tacos Plate
$11.99
Chicken Tacos Plate
$11.99
Chicken Flautas Plate
$11.99
Smothered Burrito Plate
$11.99
Chicken Torta Plate
$11.99
Carne Asada Torta Plate
$11.99
Veggie Taco Plate
$11.99
Red Hatch Enchiladas Plate
$11.99
Green Hatch Enchiladas Plate
$11.99
Christmas Enchiladas Plate
$11.99
Ham Torta Plate
$11.99
Chicken Quesadilla Plate
$11.99
Signature Plate Daily Special
$11.99
A La Carte
Burritos
Matteo's Specialties
On the Light Side
Brisket Menu
32 oz Pozole
$10.99
Brisket Tacos A la Carte
$9.99
Brisket Taco Plate
$11.99
Brisket Torta A la Carte
$9.99
Brisket Torta Plate
$11.99
Brisket Burrito
$6.99
Brisket Burrito Banado A la Carte
$9.99
Brisket Burrito Banado Plate
$11.99
Brisket Fries
$12.99
Brisket Nachos
$12.99
Brisket Bowl
$11.99
Brisket Quesadilla
$9.99
Brisket Plate
$11.99
Individual Brisket Taco
$3.75
Side of Brisket 4oz
$5.99
Ground Beef Menu
Sides (Salsas)
2 oz Salsa de Arbol
$0.50
2 oz G Enchilada Sauce
$0.75
2 oz R Enchilada Sauce
$0.75
2 oz Cheese Sauce
$1.00
2 oz Green Chile
$1.00
2 oz Guac
$1.00
2 oz Sour Cream
$1.00
2 oz Cheese
$1.00
8 oz Salsa de Arbol
$2.00
8 oz G Enchilada Sauce
$3.00
8 oz R Enchilada Sauce
$3.00
8 oz Cheese Sauce
$4.00
8 oz Green Chile
$4.00
8 oz Guac
$4.00
8 oz Sour Cream
$4.00
8 oz Cheese
$4.00
Sides (Food)
Side Of Rice & Beans
$4.00
Side of Rice
$2.00
Side of Refried Beans
$2.00
Side Of Whole Beans
$2.00
Chips and Salsa
$3.00
Chips and Guac
$5.00
Chips & Cheese Sauce
$5.00
Side Tomato
$0.25
Side Lettuce
$0.25
1/2 Avocado Sliced
$2.00
Side of Asada
$5.99
Side of Chicken
$5.99
Side of Ham
$3.00
Side of Chicharron
$3.00
Side of Ham & Cheese
$4.00
Side of Grilled peppers/onion
$1.00
Side Of Lettuce and Tomatoes
$0.50
Side of Fries
$4.00
Torta Bread
$2.00
Flour Tortilla
$2.00
Small Chilaquiles
$4.99
Plain Gordita
$2.00
Side of egg
$1.00
2 Corn Tortilla
$1.00
2 Toreados
$1.00
Side of G Stew
$4.50
Side of R Stew
$4.50
Side of Guac
$1.00
Side of Cheese
$1.00
Side of Sour Cream
$1.00
Side of Green Chile
$1.00
2oz Chile de Arbol Salsa
Side of Cheese Sauce
$2.00
Side of G Ench sauce
$2.00
Side of R Ench sauce
$2.00
2oz R Ench sauce
2oz G Ench sauce
2oz Cheese Sauce
$1.00
Side of Salsa de Arbol
$2.00
Individual Chicken Taco
$2.75
Individual Asada Taco
$2.75
Individual Green Enchilada
$3.25
Individual Red Enchilada
$3.25
Individual Flauta
$3.25
Individual Veggie Taco
$2.75
Tortilla Chips
$2.00
Catering
40 Ct Taco Tray
$120.00
Agua Fresca Barrel Fee
$25.00
2.5 Gal Agua Fresca
$60.00
5 Gal Agua Fresca
$120.00
Individual AsadaTaco
$2.75
Individual Enchilada
$3.35
Individual Flauta
$3.25
A La Carte
$9.99
Side of rice
$2.00
Side Of Beans
$2.00
Side of Guac
$1.00
Side of Cheese
$1.00
Side Of Sour Cream
$1.00
Individual Chicken Taco
$2.75
Chile Verde Stew
$4.50
Tray Of Chips
$35.00
Individual Taco
$2.75
$1 Beans
$1.00
Serving Utensils
$0.25
Plates & Utensils Accepted
Plates & Utensils Declined
1 Gallon Of Salsa/ 1 bag of chips
$80.00
$1 Rice
$1.00
Number Taco Cake 2 Digits
$99.00
Number Taco Cake 1 Digit
$65.00
1 Gallon H2O
$2.00
Heart Taco Cake 32 Count Tacos
$99.00
Carne Asada Fries Tray
$59.00
20ct Taco Tray
$59.99
Enchilada Tray (18ct)
$60.00
DRINKS
Aguas Frescas
Specialty Drinks
CATERING NEW!!!
TACOS & FRIES
MATTEO'S FOODIE PACKAGES
AGUAS FRESCAS
OTHER & SIDES
Tray of Rice (Serv. 20-30)
$50.00
Tray of Beans (Serv. 20-30)
$50.00
Hatch Green Chicken Enchiladas Tray (Serv. 10-12)
$60.00
Hatch Red Cheese Enchiladas Tray (Serv. 10-12)
$60.00
1 Dozen Hand Rolled Chicken Flautas (12 count)
$40.00
Chips & Salsa (5 lbs. Chips & 1 Gallon Salsa)
$80.00
Chips (5 Lbs.)
$35.00
Salsa ( 1 Gallon)
$40.00
8 oz. Guac.
$4.00
8 oz. Sour Cream
$4.00
8 oz. Mozzarella Cheese
$4.00
8 oz. Cheese Sauce
$4.00
8 oz. Diced Hatch Green Chile
$4.00
8 oz. Hatch Red Enchilada Sauce
$2.00
8 oz. Hatch Green Enchilada Sauce
$2.00
8 oz. Chile de Arbol Salsa
$2.00
20oz Cup (Each)
$0.25
32oz Cup (Each)
$0.50
Plates (Each)
$0.40
Cutlery Set (Each)
$0.25
Serving Utensils (Each)
$0.25
PER PERSON
Individual Items
Individual Asada Taco
$2.50
Individual Chicken Taco
$2.50
Individual Brisket Taco
$2.50
Individual Veggie Taco
$2.50
Individual Hand Rolled Flauta
$3.00
Individual Hatch Green Enchilada
$3.00
Individual Hatch Red Enchilada
$3.00
Hatch Green Chile Stew (5oz)
$3.99
Hatch Red Chile Stew (5oz)
$3.99
Asada Individual Serving (4oz)
$4.99
Chicken Individual Serving (4oz)
$4.99
Chicharron Individual Serving (5oz)
$3.99
Grilled Veggie Individual Serving (4oz)
$4.99
