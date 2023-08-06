Popular Items

Matteo's Bowl

$11.99

Aggie Bowl

$11.99

FOOD

Signature Plates

Carne Asada Tacos Plate

$11.99

Chicken Tacos Plate

$11.99

Chicken Flautas Plate

$11.99

Smothered Burrito Plate

$11.99

Chicken Torta Plate

$11.99

Carne Asada Torta Plate

$11.99

Veggie Taco Plate

$11.99

Red Hatch Enchiladas Plate

$11.99

Green Hatch Enchiladas Plate

$11.99

Christmas Enchiladas Plate

$11.99

Ham Torta Plate

$11.99

Chicken Quesadilla Plate

$11.99

Signature Plate Daily Special

$11.99

A La Carte

Tacos A La Carte

$9.99

Torta A La Carte

$9.99

Flautas A La Carte

$9.99

Enchiladas A La Carte

$9.99

Smothered Burrito A La Carte

$9.99

Burritos

Carne Asada Burrito

$5.99

Chicken Burrito

$5.99

Chile Verde Burrito

$5.49

Chile Colorado Burrito

$5.49

Chicharron Burrito

$4.99

Bean and Cheese Burrito

$4.99

Veggie Burrito

$5.99

Matteo's Burrito

$12.99

Matteo's Specialties

Carne Asada Fries

$12.99

Asada Quesadilla

$9.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.99

Matteo's Philly Torta

$10.99

Ham Torta

$9.99

Small Asada Fries

$7.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

ORDER ATTENTION REQUIRED

On the Light Side

Keto Plate

$11.99

Matteo's Bowl

$11.99

Aggie Bowl

$11.99

Fiesta Bowl

$11.99

Veggie Torta

$9.99

Veggie Burrito

$5.99

Brisket Menu

32 oz Pozole

$10.99

Brisket Tacos A la Carte

$9.99

Brisket Taco Plate

$11.99

Brisket Torta A la Carte

$9.99

Brisket Torta Plate

$11.99

Brisket Burrito

$6.99

Brisket Burrito Banado A la Carte

$9.99

Brisket Burrito Banado Plate

$11.99

Brisket Fries

$12.99

Brisket Nachos

$12.99

Brisket Bowl

$11.99

Brisket Quesadilla

$9.99

Brisket Plate

$11.99

Individual Brisket Taco

$3.75

Side of Brisket 4oz

$5.99

Ground Beef Menu

Ground Beef Enchilada Plate

$13.99

Matteo's Nachos Supreme

$12.99

Ground Beef Taco Plate

$11.99

Matteo's Taco Salad

$11.99

Picadillo Burrito

$5.99

Side of Ground beef

$4.00

Ground Beef Tacos A La Carte

$9.99

Ground Beef Enchiladas A La Carte

$11.99

Mole Menu

Mole Plate

$11.99

Enmoladas Plate

$11.99

Enmoladas A la Carte

$9.99

Mole Burrito

$5.99

Sides (Salsas)

2 oz Salsa de Arbol

$0.50

2 oz G Enchilada Sauce

$0.75

2 oz R Enchilada Sauce

$0.75

2 oz Cheese Sauce

$1.00

2 oz Green Chile

$1.00

2 oz Guac

$1.00

2 oz Sour Cream

$1.00

2 oz Cheese

$1.00

8 oz Salsa de Arbol

$2.00

8 oz G Enchilada Sauce

$3.00

8 oz R Enchilada Sauce

$3.00

8 oz Cheese Sauce

$4.00

8 oz Green Chile

$4.00

8 oz Guac

$4.00

8 oz Sour Cream

$4.00

8 oz Cheese

$4.00

Sides (Food)

Side Of Rice & Beans

$4.00

Side of Rice

$2.00

Side of Refried Beans

$2.00

Side Of Whole Beans

$2.00

Chips and Salsa

$3.00

Chips and Guac

$5.00

Chips & Cheese Sauce

$5.00

Side Tomato

$0.25

Side Lettuce

$0.25

1/2 Avocado Sliced

$2.00

Side of Asada

$5.99

Side of Chicken

$5.99

Side of Ham

$3.00

Side of Chicharron

$3.00

Side of Ham & Cheese

$4.00

Side of Grilled peppers/onion

$1.00

Side Of Lettuce and Tomatoes

$0.50

Side of Fries

$4.00

Torta Bread

$2.00

Flour Tortilla

$2.00

Small Chilaquiles

$4.99

Plain Gordita

$2.00

Side of egg

$1.00

2 Corn Tortilla

$1.00

2 Toreados

$1.00

Side of G Stew

$4.50

Side of R Stew

$4.50

Side of Guac

$1.00

Side of Cheese

$1.00

Side of Sour Cream

$1.00

Side of Green Chile

$1.00

2oz Chile de Arbol Salsa

Side of Cheese Sauce

$2.00

Side of G Ench sauce

$2.00

Side of R Ench sauce

$2.00

2oz R Ench sauce

2oz G Ench sauce

2oz Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Side of Salsa de Arbol

$2.00

Individual Chicken Taco

$2.75

Individual Asada Taco

$2.75

Individual Green Enchilada

$3.25

Individual Red Enchilada

$3.25

Individual Flauta

$3.25

Individual Veggie Taco

$2.75

Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Catering

40 Ct Taco Tray

$120.00

Agua Fresca Barrel Fee

$25.00

2.5 Gal Agua Fresca

$60.00

5 Gal Agua Fresca

$120.00

Individual AsadaTaco

$2.75

Individual Enchilada

$3.35

Individual Flauta

$3.25

A La Carte

$9.99

Side of rice

$2.00

Side Of Beans

$2.00

Side of Guac

$1.00

Side of Cheese

$1.00

Side Of Sour Cream

$1.00

Individual Chicken Taco

$2.75

Chile Verde Stew

$4.50

Tray Of Chips

$35.00

Individual Taco

$2.75

$1 Beans

$1.00

Serving Utensils

$0.25

Plates & Utensils Accepted

Plates & Utensils Declined

1 Gallon Of Salsa/ 1 bag of chips

$80.00

$1 Rice

$1.00

Number Taco Cake 2 Digits

$99.00

Number Taco Cake 1 Digit

$65.00

1 Gallon H2O

$2.00

Heart Taco Cake 32 Count Tacos

$99.00

Carne Asada Fries Tray

$59.00

20ct Taco Tray

$59.99

Enchilada Tray (18ct)

$60.00

DRINKS

Aguas Frescas

Large Agua Fresca

$6.00

Small Agua Fresca

$4.00

Large Water

$1.00

Small Water

Large Mojito

$3.50

Small Mojito

$3.00

1 Gallon Agua Fresca

$24.99

Yesterday’s Aguas (1Gallon)

$10.00

Bottled Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Water Bottle

$2.50

Topo Chico

$2.50

Specialty Drinks

20oz Kombucha

$6.00

20oz Nitro Cold Brew

$6.00

Other

$2 Topper

$2.00

20oz Cup

$0.25

32oz Cup

$0.50

CATERING NEW!!!

TACOS & FRIES

Large Heart Shape Taco (32 Tacos)

$99.00

Small Heart Shape Taco (16 Tacos)

$49.99

Carne Asada Fries Tray (Serves 10-12)

$59.00

Number Taco Cake 1 DIGIT (16 Tacos)

$65.00

Number Taco Cake 2 DIGITS (32 Tacos)

$99.00

Taco Tray (20 Tacos)

$59.00

MATTEO'S FOODIE PACKAGES

Matteo's Foodie Tray (Serv. 10-12)

$59.99

Carne Asada Taco Bar (10)

$119.99

Grilled Chicken Taco Bar (10)

$119.99

Brisket Taco Bar (10)

$129.00

Matteo's Hand Rolled Chicken Flauta Family Pack (10)

$119.99

Green Chicken Enchiladas Family Pack (10)

$119.99

Red Cheese Enchiladas Family Pack (10)

$119.99

AGUAS FRESCAS

One Gallon Agua Fresca

$24.00

2.5 Gallon Agua Fresca

$60.00

5 Gallon Agua Fresca

$120.00

Agua Fresca Barrel & Ladle Fee (PER EACH)

$25.00

OTHER & SIDES

Tray of Rice (Serv. 20-30)

$50.00

Tray of Beans (Serv. 20-30)

$50.00

Hatch Green Chicken Enchiladas Tray (Serv. 10-12)

$60.00

Hatch Red Cheese Enchiladas Tray (Serv. 10-12)

$60.00

1 Dozen Hand Rolled Chicken Flautas (12 count)

$40.00

Chips & Salsa (5 lbs. Chips & 1 Gallon Salsa)

$80.00

Chips (5 Lbs.)

$35.00

Salsa ( 1 Gallon)

$40.00

8 oz. Guac.

$4.00

8 oz. Sour Cream

$4.00

8 oz. Mozzarella Cheese

$4.00

8 oz. Cheese Sauce

$4.00

8 oz. Diced Hatch Green Chile

$4.00

8 oz. Hatch Red Enchilada Sauce

$2.00

8 oz. Hatch Green Enchilada Sauce

$2.00

8 oz. Chile de Arbol Salsa

$2.00

20oz Cup (Each)

$0.25

32oz Cup (Each)

$0.50

Plates (Each)

$0.40

Cutlery Set (Each)

$0.25

Serving Utensils (Each)

$0.25

PER PERSON

Carne Asada Taco Bar (Per Person)

$11.99

Grilled Chicken Taco Bar (Per Person

$11.99

Brisket Taco Bar (Per Person)

$11.99

JPaul Kids Meal

$9.99

Individual Items

Individual Asada Taco

$2.50

Individual Chicken Taco

$2.50

Individual Brisket Taco

$2.50

Individual Veggie Taco

$2.50

Individual Hand Rolled Flauta

$3.00

Individual Hatch Green Enchilada

$3.00

Individual Hatch Red Enchilada

$3.00

Hatch Green Chile Stew (5oz)

$3.99

Hatch Red Chile Stew (5oz)

$3.99

Asada Individual Serving (4oz)

$4.99

Chicken Individual Serving (4oz)

$4.99

Chicharron Individual Serving (5oz)

$3.99

Grilled Veggie Individual Serving (4oz)

$4.99

Delivery Menu

Signature Plates

Carne Asada Tacos Plate

$11.99

Chicken Tacos Plate

$11.99

Chicken Flautas Plate

$11.99

Smothered Burrito Plate

$11.99

Chicken Torta Plate

$11.99

Carne Asada Torta Plate

$11.99

Veggie Taco Plate

$11.99

Red Hatch Enchiladas Plate

$11.99

Green Hatch Enchiladas Plate

$11.99

Christmas Enchiladas Plate

$11.99

Ham Torta Plate

$11.99

Chicken Quesadilla Plate

$11.99

A La Carte

Tacos A La Carte

$9.99

Torta A La Carte

$9.99

Flautas A La Carte

$9.99

Enchiladas A La Carte

$9.99

Smothered Burrito A La Carte

$9.99

Burritos

Carne Asada Burrito

$5.99

Chicken Burrito

$5.99

Chile Verde Burrito

$5.49

Chile Colorado Burrito

$5.49

Chicharron Burrito

$4.99

Bean and Cheese Burrito

$4.99

Veggie Burrito.

$5.99

Matteo's Burrito

$12.99

Matteo's Specialties

Carne Asada Fries

$12.99

Asada Quesadilla

$9.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.99

Matteo's Philly Torta

$10.99

Ham Torta

$9.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

On the Light Side

Keto Plate

$11.99

Matteo's Bowl

$11.99

Aggie Bowl

$11.99

Fiesta Bowl

$11.99

Veggie Torta

$11.99

Veggie Tacos

$9.99

Veggie Burrito

$5.99

Sides (Salsas)

2 oz Salsa de Arbol

$0.50

2 oz G Enchilada Sauce

$0.50

2 oz R Enchilada Sauce

$0.50

2 oz Cheese Sauce

$1.00

2 oz Green Chile

$1.00

2 oz Guac

$1.00

2 oz Sour Cream

$1.00

2 oz Cheese

$1.00

8 oz Salsa de Arbol

$2.00

8 oz G Enchilada Sauce

$2.00

8 oz R Enchilada Sauce

$2.00

8 oz Cheese Sauce

$4.00

8 oz Green Chile

$4.00

8 oz Guac

$4.00

8 oz Sour Cream

$4.00

8 oz Cheese

$4.00

Sides (Food)

Side Of Rice & Beans

$4.00

Side of Rice

$2.00

Side of Refried Beans

$2.00

Side Of Whole Beans

$2.00

Chips and Salsa

$3.00

Chips and Guac

$5.00

Chips & Cheese Sauce

$5.00

Side of Fries

$4.00

Side of Cheese

$1.00

Side of Sour Cream

$1.00

Side of Green Chile

$1.00

2oz Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Side of French Fries

$4.00

Aguas Frescas

Large Agua Fresca

$6.00

Small Agua Fresca

$4.00

Large Mojito

$6.00

Small Mojito

$4.00

1 Gallon Agua Fresca

$24.99

Bottled Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Water Bottle

$2.50

Topo Chico

$2.50

Specialty Drinks

20oz Kombucha

$6.00

20oz Nitro Cold Brew

$6.00

Curbside

Curbside