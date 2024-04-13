Located on the Driving Range at Maui Nui Golf Course More
Maui Ono Donuts - Maui Nui 470 Lipoa Pkwy
Donuts
- Chocolate Donut$3.50
Delicious Original Cake Donut with Chocolate Frosting and Various Toppings
- Maple Donut$3.50
Delicious Original Cake Donut with Maple Frosting
- Strawberry Donut$3.50
Delicious Original Cake Donut with Strawberry Frosting
- Vanilla Donut$3.50
Delicious Original Cake Donut with Original Vanilla Frosting and Various Toppings
- Plain Donut$3.50
Delicious Original Cake Donut with No Frosting and Various Toppings
- Favorite 5$16.00
An Assortment of Our Best Sellers - Maple with Churro, Chocolate with Mac Nut, Vanilla with Oreo, Strawberry with Rainbow Sprinkles, and a Plain Donut with our Famous Churro Seasoning.
- Ono Dozen$33.00
12 of our Bestsellers. Maple Churro, Chocolate Mac Nut, Vanilla Oreo, Strawberry Rainbow, Plain Churro, Chocolate Rainbow, Maple Mac Nut, Strawberry Oreo, Vanilla with Churro, a Plain Chocolate, Strawberry, Vanilla and a Plain Maple.
Maui Ono Donuts - Maui Nui Location and Ordering Hours
(949) 838-7840
Closed • Opens Sunday at 7AM