Maui Poke
Food
Create Your Own Favorite Bowl
Signature Bowls
- Hawaii Bowl$16.50
Cooked. Grilled chicken, shrimp, organic tofu, edamame, red onion, and pineapple, mixed with sesame ginger sauce. Topped with avocado, Maui yummy sauce, sesame seeds, and crispy onion
- Volcano Bowl$16.50
Spicy tuna, spicy salmon, salmon, cucumber jalapeño, and red onion mixed with Hawaii poke sauce. Topped with kimchi, sriracha hot sauce, furikake, and crispy garlic
- Super Bowl$16.50
Shrimp, salmon, tuna, cucumber, cherry tomato, and sweet corn mixed with sweet chili aioli. Topped with kale salad, pickled carrot, spicy mayo, furikake, and rice pearl
- Vegetarian Bowl$16.50
Organic tofu, scallion, red onion, edamame, cucumber, diced mango, and cherry tomato, mixed with Maui ginger dressing. Topped with seaweed salad, avocado, sesame seeds, and shredded seaweed
- Dragon Bowl$16.50
Cooked. Eel, shrimp, cucumber, edamame, scallion, and mango mixed with yuzu dressing. Topped with kani salad, avocado, eel sauce, furikake, crispy garlic, crispy onion, and shredded seaweed
Side Order
- Miso Soup$2.50
- Kani Salad$5.50
- Seaweed Salad$5.50
- Side Sushi Rice$4.00
- Side Brown Rice$4.00
- Side Kale Noodle$5.00
- Side Tuna$3.50
- Side Spicy Tuna$3.50
- Side Spicy Salmon$3.50
- Side Salmon$3.50
- Side Marinated Tuna$3.50
- Side Marinated Salmon$3.50
- Side Shrimp$3.50
- Side Chicken$3.50
- Side Eel$5.00
- Side Crab Claw Meat$5.00