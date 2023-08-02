MAURICE FUSION 145 Market Street
To Go Sushi
Sushi
California
Crispy Spicy Tuna
spicy tuna, Cream Cheese, avocado, Battered & Flash Fried
Crunchy Spicy Tako
spicy octopus, avocado, cucumber, crab sticks, fried shallots, battered & flash fried
Cucumber Avocado
Dragon
tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber & grilled unagi
Eastern Shore
single fried oyster, garlic mayo, fried shallots & avocado
Fiery Fried Flounder
flash fried tempura flounder, cucumber, avocado, jalapeño mayo, red tobiko & cilantro
Fiji Roll
crab stick, cucumber, mango, topped with smoked salmon & avocado
Godzilla
shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese and tempura crumbs on the outside
Jumbo Veggie
tempura asparagus & weet Potato, cucumber topped with avocado
Kuchi Sushi
tuna tempura, avocado, cucumber, fried shallots, topped with smoked salmon, chili ponzu cilantro and massage
Maui Mango
spicy tuna, tempura shrimp, mango, soy paper wrap and house pickled red onion
Seaside
tuna, scallops, blue Crab, crab sticks, pumpkin seeds and black tobiko
South American
blue fin tuna, cilantro, avocado, cucumber, Jalapeño & tobiko
Spicy Lobster
Spicy Tuna
Spider
tempura soft shell, blue crab, avocado & cucumber
Sweet Potato
Tonno Bonito
flash fried tempura yellowfin tuna, avocado, jalapeño Mayo topped with bonito flakes (dehydrated smoky tuna flakes)
Spicy Tuna Poke Bowl
Hawaiian Poke Bowl
tuna with togarashi, sesame oil, soy sauce served with avocado, cucumber, romaine, fried shallots & house pickled red onion
Tempura Shrimp Poke Bowl
tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber, romaine, fried shallots & house pickled red onion
Oyster Poke Bowl
Poke APPETIZER
tuna with togarashi, sesame oil and other secret ingredients served with a stylish avocado collar
To Go Dinner
Soups and Salads
Beet and Heirloom Tomato Salad
Breaded Goat Cheese Makes it Gluten
Caesar Salad
Caprese Salad
Fresh Mozzarella, Baby Tomotoes with Basil Vinaigrette Grilled Focaccia with Extra Virgin Olive Oil Balsamic Drizzle
Lobster Bisque
Crostini Makes it Gluten
Oyster Stew
Fried Oyster Makes it Gluten
Shrimp and Corn Chowder
Fried Shrimp Makes it Gluten
Spinach Salad
Tuna Tempura Salad
Medium Rare Tuna