BBB

Maurice Burger

$10.00

To Go Sushi

Sushi

California

$16.00
Crispy Spicy Tuna

$15.00

spicy tuna, Cream Cheese, avocado, Battered & Flash Fried

Crunchy Spicy Tako

$15.00

spicy octopus, avocado, cucumber, crab sticks, fried shallots, battered & flash fried

Cucumber Avocado

$9.00
Dragon

$18.00

tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber & grilled unagi

Eastern Shore

$14.00

single fried oyster, garlic mayo, fried shallots & avocado

Fiery Fried Flounder

$17.00

flash fried tempura flounder, cucumber, avocado, jalapeño mayo, red tobiko & cilantro

Fiji Roll

$18.00

crab stick, cucumber, mango, topped with smoked salmon & avocado

Godzilla

$18.00

shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese and tempura crumbs on the outside

Jumbo Veggie

$17.00

tempura asparagus & weet Potato, cucumber topped with avocado

Kuchi Sushi

$18.00

tuna tempura, avocado, cucumber, fried shallots, topped with smoked salmon, chili ponzu cilantro and massage

Maui Mango

$18.00

spicy tuna, tempura shrimp, mango, soy paper wrap and house pickled red onion

Seaside

$18.00

tuna, scallops, blue Crab, crab sticks, pumpkin seeds and black tobiko

South American

$18.00

blue fin tuna, cilantro, avocado, cucumber, Jalapeño & tobiko

Spicy Lobster

$17.00

Spicy Tuna

$14.00
Spider

$17.00

tempura soft shell, blue crab, avocado & cucumber

Sweet Potato

$9.00
Tonno Bonito

$17.00

flash fried tempura yellowfin tuna, avocado, jalapeño Mayo topped with bonito flakes (dehydrated smoky tuna flakes)

Spicy Tuna Poke Bowl

$15.00
Hawaiian Poke Bowl

$15.00

tuna with togarashi, sesame oil, soy sauce served with avocado, cucumber, romaine, fried shallots & house pickled red onion

Tempura Shrimp Poke Bowl

$15.00

tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber, romaine, fried shallots & house pickled red onion

Oyster Poke Bowl

$15.00
Poke APPETIZER

$14.00

tuna with togarashi, sesame oil and other secret ingredients served with a stylish avocado collar

To Go Dinner

Soups and Salads

Beet and Heirloom Tomato Salad

$12.00

Breaded Goat Cheese Makes it Gluten

Caesar Salad

$7.00+
Caprese Salad

$9.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Baby Tomotoes with Basil Vinaigrette Grilled Focaccia with Extra Virgin Olive Oil Balsamic Drizzle

Lobster Bisque

$12.00

Crostini Makes it Gluten

Oyster Stew

$10.00

Fried Oyster Makes it Gluten

Shrimp and Corn Chowder

$8.00

Fried Shrimp Makes it Gluten

Spinach Salad

$7.00+

Tuna Tempura Salad

$12.00

Medium Rare Tuna

Small Plates

Grilled Pulpo

$12.00

Croque Monsieur Eggroll

$6.00+

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$9.00

Soft Shell Crab Bites

$12.00

Shrimp and Scallop Ceviche

$11.00

Charcuterie Board

$14.00

Focaccia Makes it Gluten

Clams and Pancetta

$12.00

Entrees

Barramundi

$28.00

Salmon

$29.00

Crab Cakes

$36.00

Paella

$36.00

Scallop Entree

$35.00

Shrimp Cake

$28.00

Pork Chop

$28.00

New York Strip

$34.00

Lamb Chops

$36.00

Kids Menu

Kids Burger & Fries

$12.00

Kids Chicken & Fries

$11.00

Kids Crab Cake & Fries

$15.00

Kids Egg Roll & Fries

$10.00

Kids Fish & Fries

$12.00

Kids Fried Shrimp & Fries

$12.00

Kids Ham & Cheese & Fries

$12.00

Sides

Extra Croissant

$1.50

Side Asparagus

$4.00

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Side of Sushi Rice

$4.00

Desserts

Tiramisu

$9.00

Flourless Choc Cake

$9.00

Limoncello Mascarpone

$9.00