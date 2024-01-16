Maurizio's Pizzeria Express 2
FOOD
Appetizers
- Appetizer Sampler$12.95
Mozzarella sticks,boneless wings,Poppers & Fried musrooms.
- Chicken Fingers (3) W/Fries$6.95
- Fried Calamari$12.95
Flesh Fried squid.,kick it up a notch a squeeze of lemon,and side of sauce.
- Fried Mushrooms (8)$7.95
- Garlic Bread$4.95+
bread,topped with garlic,herb seasoning, baked to perfection.
- Garlic Knots (6)$3.75
A classic snack, our garlic knots are strips of pizza dough tied in a knot, baked, and then topped with melted butter, garlic, and parsley.
- Jalapeno Poppers (6)$7.95
Stuffed jalapeno Poppers with cheese and served with ranch dressing.
- French Fries$4.95+
The freshest veggies of the season, sauteed to perfection.
- Mozzarella Caprese(salad)$9.95+
fresh mozzarella,sliices of tomato and fresh basil.
- Mozzarella Sticks$8.95
deep fried sticks,Crispy on the out side ,goosy the in side.
- Riceball$5.95
deep-fried ball of delicious rice and cheese.
- Eggplant Rollatine App$10.95
Slices of eggplant,lightly breaded and covered with ricotta and other cheeses and seasonings.
- Mussels Marinara$12.95
- Chix Parm Garlic Knot$5.95
- mozzarella caprese$11.99+
- Onions Rings (8)$7.99
- Chicken Tender (6 PC)$9.99
Wings
- 6 Piece Wings$8.95
Chicken wings breaded and fried, then tossed in buffalo sauce.
- 10 Piece Wings$11.95
Chicken wings breaded and fried, then tossed in buffalo sauce.
- 15 Piece Wings$15.95
Chicken wings breaded and fried, then tossed in buffalo sauce.
- 20 Piece Wings$18.95
Chicken wings breaded and fried, then tossed in buffalo sauce.
- 30 Piece Wings$24.95
- Boneless 6 Piece$8.95
Boneless chicken breast coated in breading.
- Boneles 10 Piece$11.95
Boneless chicken breast coated in breading.
- Boneless 15 Piece$15.95
Boneless chicken breast coated in breading.
- Boneless 20 Piece$18.95
Boneless chicken breast coated in breading.
- Boneless 30 Piece$24.95
Boneless chicken breast coated in breading.
Soups
Salads
- Antipasto$13.95
Chopped cured meats,fresh cheeses,and briny olives.
- Chef Salad$13.95
A mixture of fresh seasonal greens ,with slices of ham ,Provolon cheese and mozzarela cheese .
- Caesar Salad$8.95
Crispy Romain lettece wuth crutons,caesar dressing, ans graet cheese.
- House Salad$9.95
A mixture of fresh seasonal greens.
- Tuna Salad$10.95
house salad with a big scoop of white tuna.
- Side Salad$4.95
a mixture of fresh seasonal greens.
- Side Ceaser Salad$4.95
crispy Romaine lettece tossed with croutons , Ceaser dressing,and grated cheese.
- Mozzarella Caprese$10.95+
Fresh mozzarella ,fresh tomato ,fresh basil.
Gourmet Salads
- Greek Salad$12.95
tomato,mixed olives,stuffed grape leaves,cucumbers,over mixed greens and fresh vegetables topped with feta cheese.
- Shrimp & Avocado Salad$14.95
Butterfly shrimps,fresh avocado over mixed greens and fresh vegetables.
- Mango Caprese Salad$13.95
fresh mozzarella & sliced mango drizzled with homemade pesto sauce.
- Euro Salmon Salad$15.95
Fresh salmon over mixed greens and fresh vegetables topped with gorgonzola cheese.
- Spinach Salad$12.95
Fresh baby spinach,tomato and red onions topped with bacon and crumbled blue cheese with hard-boiled eggs.
- BBQ Salad$13.95
Grilled or crispy chicken marinated in our homemade bbq sauce over mixed greens and fresh vegetables.
- California Avocado Salad$12.95
Slice mandarins and avocado over mixed greens and fresh vegetables.
- Caribbean Taco Salad$13.95
ground beef or chicken ,mixed greenand fresh vegetables topped with cheddar cheese served in a homemade taco shell bowl.
- Al Fresco Chicken & Penne Salad$13.95
Grilled chicken and penne over mixed greens fresh vegetables.
- Asian Chicken Salad$13.95
Grilled chicken over mixed greens and fresh vegetables topped with shredded radicchio , oriental noodles ,almonds and mandarin oranges.
Rolls
- Cheese Roll$7.95+
- Chicken Parmigiana Roll$7.95+
Chicken mixture with remaining grated cheese.
- Broccoli Saute & Mozzarella Roll$7.95+
Broccoli saute mixture with remaining grated cheese.
- Eggplant Parmigiana Roll$7.95+
Eggplant mixture with remaining grated cheese.
- Meatball Parmigiana Roll$7.95+
Meatball mixture with remaining grated cheese.
- Sausage, Pepper & Onion Roll$7.95+
Sausage,Peppers & onions mixture with remaining grated cheese.
- Traditional Stromboli$7.95+
Hot peppers, sausage and mozzarella cheese.
- Spinach Saute & Mozzarella Roll$7.95+
- Pepperoni Roll$7.95+
Roll stuffed with pepperoni and mozzarella.
- Panzarotti$7.70+
Fried or baked.
- Steak Stromboli Roll$8.95+
- Buffalo Chicken Roll$8.95+
- Create Your Roll$10.95+
Hot Subs
- Meatball & Peppers Sub$11.95
Topped with homemade meatballs,Peppers and parmesan cheese.
- Meatball Parmigiana Sub$11.95
Topped with homemade meatballs and parmesan cheese.
- Eggplant Parmigiana Sub$11.95
Topped with eggplant slices and parmesan cheese.
- Chicken Parmigiana Sub$11.95
Chicken, parmesan, and classic cheese.
- Sausage Parmigiana Sub$11.95
Topped with sausage and parmesan cheese.
- Sausage & Peppers Sub$11.95
Topped with sausage ,Peppers and parmesan cheese.
- Sausage Peppers And Onions Sub$11.95
Topped with sausage,Pepper,onions and parmesan cheese.
- Shrimp Parmigiana Sub$14.95
Topped with shrimp and parmesan cheese.
- Chicken Cuttlet$11.95
Chicken cutlet with lettuce, tomato, onions and mayo.
- California Grilled Chicken Sub$11.95
Lettuce, tomato, onions
- Cheesesteak Plain$10.95
Shredded steak topped with classic cheese.
- Cheese Steak With$10.95
Mushrooms, fried onions and green peppers
- Pizza Steak Sub$11.95
Tomato sauce and mozzarella.
- Plain Chicken Cheesesteak$10.95
Shredded chicken steak topped with classic cheese.
- Chicken Cheese Steak With$10.95
- Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak Sub$13.95
Shredded chicken steak topped with classic cheese and hot sauce.
- Veggie Sub$12.95
Mix veggy eith cheeese.
- BLT Sub$11.95
Bacon ,lettece , mayo,fresh tomato sub
- Pepper And Eggs Sub$11.95
- Grill Chicken Sub$11.95
Lettuce, tomato, onions and cheese.
Cold Subs
- Turkey, S.Dry Tom RR Pepp Sub$13.95
Sun-dried tomato, roasted peppers and pesto
- Italian Sub$12.95
Ham, salami, capicola and provolone.lettece, tomato, onions and Italian dressing.
- Ham & Cheese Sub$10.95
Ham, and provolone.lettece, tomato, onions and Italian dressing.
- Tuna Salad Sub$11.95
Delicious tuna fish salad & veggies in a satisfying sub.
- Turkey & Cheese Sub$11.95
Turkey hoagie topped with melted provolone cheese.
- Salami & cheese$11.95
Salami, and provolone.lettece, tomato, onions and Italian dressing.
- Capicola & cheese$11.95
Capicolla and provolone.lettece, tomato, onions and Italian dressing.
- Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella & Roasted red Peppers$14.95
- Cold Vegi Sub$12.95
- Cheese Sub$12.99
Provolone cheese ,lettece, tomato, onions and Italian dressing.
Wraps & Burgers
- Bacon, Lettuce & Tomatoes (Wrap)$10.50
Crisp bacon, juicy grape tomatoes, shredded lettuce, and a special sauce.
- Grilled Chicken Blt(wrap)$11.95
Crisp bacon,Chicken, juicy grape tomatoes, shredded lettuce, and a special sauce.
- Chicken W/ Spinach(wrap)$11.95
Chicken,fresh spinac juicy grape tomatoes, shredded lettuce, and a special sauce.
- Chicken Caesar(wrap)$11.95
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing.
- Chicken Veggie(wrap)$11.95
Chicken Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and melted cheese.
- Grilled Chicken (Wrap) Sun Dried Tomatos and Pesto$11.95
- Veggie (Wrap)$11.95
mushrooms, Peppers ,onions,melted cheese,lettece,tomato onions.
- Turkey W/ Roasted Peppers(wrap)$11.95
- Cheesesteak (Wrap)$11.95
Delicious cheese and steak inside of a wrap.
- Tuna Wrap$11.95
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.95
Crispy chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese, lettuce and tomato.
- Cheeseburger$11.95
Lettece ,tomato ,onions,mayo.
- Bacon Cheeseburger$13.95
lettece tomato onions and mayo.
- Pizza Cheeseburger$11.95
Tomato sauce and cheese melted.
- Turkey Club Wrap$10.95
Turkey,Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions.
Homemade Panini
- Captain Maurizio(nini)$11.95
Grilled eggplant, fresh mozzarella and fire-roasted with balsamic vinaigrette.
- Chicken Soprano(nini)$11.95
Breaded chicken cutlet, roasted peppers, and fresh mozzarella.
- The Godfather(inini)$11.95
Grilled chicken, broccoli rabe and fresh mozzarella.
- Italiano(Panini)$11.95
- Caprese(nini)$10.95
Fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, and seasoned tomato.
- Lady Diane(nini)$12.95
Imported prosciutto, roasted peppers, and fresh mozzarella.
- Antonio(nini)$11.95
Broccoli rabe, fresh mozzarella, and sausage.
- New Yorker(nini)$11.95
Grilled chicken, sauteed spinach, sun-dried tomato and fresh mozzarella.
- First Mate(nini)$11.95
Fresh mozzarella, turkey, roasted peppers, sun-dried tomato, and pesto.
- The Empire(nini)$11.95
Chicken cutlet, marinara, fresh mozzarella and our signature EVOO mixture with fresh basil.
- Veggie Panini(nini)$11.95
Spinach, broccoli, roasted peppers, mushrooms, onions, and eggplant grilled to perfection.
Baked Pasta
- Manicotti$12.95
A large tube of fresh pasta stuffed with a blend of soft cheese.
- Stuffed Shells$12.95
Classic ricotta stuffed shells with flavorful three-cheese ricotta filling and delicious marinara sauce.
- Baked Ziti$13.95
Ziti with mozzarella and tomato sauce baked to perfection in our oven.
- Baked Ziti Sicilian W/ Eggplan$14.95
Ziti with mozzarella and tomato sauce baked to perfection in our oven.with eggplant
- Baked Cheese Ravioli$12.95
Ravioli stuffed with classic cheese.
- Homemade Lasagna$15.95
Stacked layers of pasta packed with meat and cheese, covered in red sauce. Pro tip: Go for the crispy edge pieces.
Pasta Fresca
- Tomato Sauce$10.95
Pasta tossed in our homemade tomato sauce.
- Garlic & Oil$10.95
Delicious pasta covered in silky garlic oil.
- Marinara Sauce$10.95
Spaghetti tossed in homemade marinara sauce
- Meatballs$13.95
Pasta topped in our homemade meatballs.
- Sausage$13.95
Pasta topped with sausage.
- Bolognese$13.95
Meat sauce.
- Vodka Sauce$15.95
Pasta in vodka sauce served with prosciutto, onions, cream and a touch of marinara
- Primavera$17.95
Garden Vegetables sauteed in a light marinara, garlic & oil or cream sauce.
- Puttanesca$16.95
- Alfredo$14.95
- Carbonara$16.95
Fresh ham, onions, egg & heavy cream.
Entrees
Pollo Chicken
- Chicken Parmigiana$18.95
Breaded chicken and homemade pasta tossed in marinara sauce and covered with cheese.
- Chicken Franceise$20.95
Chicken breast fried in a light batter, topped with a creamy lemon sauce.
- Chicken Marsala$20.95
Breaded chicken sauteed with mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce served with your choice of pasta.
- Chicken Piccata$20.95
Tender chicken breasts in a lemon pepper flour.
- Chicken Alfredo$20.95
Grilled chicken topped with Alfredo sauce.
- Chicken scarpariello$21.99
Chicken breast sauteed whith hot and sweet peppers,garlic and white saucde
- Chicken alfredo with broccoli$23.99
- Chicken cacciatore$19.99
- Chicken in vodka sauve.$21.99
Pasta in vodka sauce with chicken, prosciutto, onions, cream and a touch of marinara
Pesce - Seafood
- Mussels Marinara Dinner$18.95
Mussels sauteed in marinara with fresh garlic.
- Shrimp Marinara Or Fra Diavolo$21.95
Large shrimp cooked in marinara sauce, olive oil, & fresh basil.
- Shrimp Scampi Dinner$21.95
Large pieces of shrimp smothered in a butter, garlic and wine sauce, served with freshly squeezed lemon juice.
- Shrimp Francese Dinner$21.95
Shrimp in delicious buttery lemon and white wine sauce.
- Shrimp Parmigiana Dinner$21.95
Shrimp and parmesan cheese.
- Shrimp Oreganata Dinner$21.95
Breaded oven-baked shrimp blessed with white wine, lemon juice, grated cheese, garlic, and parsley.
- Fried Shrimp Dinner$20.95
Breaded shrimp fried until golden and crunchy.
- Calamari Marinara Or Fra Diavolo$22.95
Calamari sauteed in marinara with fresh garlic served mild or hot.
- Clam Sauce Dinner$16.95
White or red sauce.
- Piatto Pescatore Dinner$28.95
- Mussels alla Diane in bianco$19.99
- Shrimps alfredo$21.99
Shrimp and homemade creamy alfredo sauce.
- Shrimps alfredo with broccoli$22.99
Shrimp and broccoli homemade creamy alfredo sauce.
- Shrimps Vodka sauce.$21.99
Pasta in vodka sauce with shrimp, prosciutto, onions, cream and a touch of marinara
Kids Menu
- Penne Pasta W/ Tomato Sauce(kids)$6.95
Penne tossed in our homemade tomato sauce.
- Spaghetti Pasta Tomato Sauce (Kids)$6.95
- Pasta W/ Butter(kids)$5.95
- Cheese Ravioli(kids)$7.95
Ravioli filled with cheesy goodness, breaded and deep-fried until the pasta shell becomes slightly crispy and golden brown.
- Baked Ziti KIDS$8.95
Ziti with mozzarella and tomato sauce baked to perfection in our oven.
- Chicken Finger With FF (3 Pc.)$7.95
Desserts
- Zeppolis (3)$3.25
Crispy on the outside,yet light and fluffy on the inside.mini italian donut
- Cannoli$3.95
Delicious tube of fried dough,filled with a sweet creame ricotta filling.
- Tiramisu$6.95
A delicious coffee flavored dessert.ladyfingers dipped in coffee,layered with a whipped mixture of eggs , sugar & marscarpone cheese,flavored with cocoa.
- Cheesecake$3.95
classic cheesecake with rich,dense,smooth,and creame coinsistency.
- Zeppoli (1)$0.85
Crispy on the outside,yet light and fluffy on the inside.mini italian donut
- Gelato L' Artigiano$7.99
- Oreo Cake$5.95
- Triple Chocolate Cake$5.95
- Carrot Cake$5.95
- Bindi Panettone$4.25
- Italian Cookies$6.99
- 2 Mini Cannolis$3.00
- Pumpkin Cake$6.95
- Peanut Butter Pie.$6.95
- .Raspberry cheesecake.$6.95
Sides
- Side meatballs$5.95
Ground meat rolledinto small spheres, prepared with bread crumbs,minced onions,eggs,butter,and seasoning.
- Side sausage$5.95
Who says sides are limited to just veggies? Get more meat & order a side of sausage.
- Side Grilled chicken$5.95
- Side avocado$2.95
- 4oz dressing ( BLUE CHEESE)$1.00
- 4oz Tomato Sauce$0.75
- 4oz Marinara Sauce$0.75
- 4 Oz Dressing (Ranch)$1.00
- 2 Oz Dressing (Ranch)$0.75
- 2oz dressing (Blue Cheese)$0.75
- Ceasar4 Oz$1.00
- Jar Of Sauce$5.95
- Broccoli Sautee$7.95
- Spinach Sautee$7.95
Quick and easy sauteed spinach is the perfect weeknight side dish. Spinach so flavorful, even the kiddos will ask for more!
- Broccoli Rabe Sautee$8.95
Quick and easy sauteed broccoli is the perfect weeknight side dish. Broccoli so flavorful and tender, even the kiddos will ask for more!
- Mixed Veggie Sautee-$8.95
The freshest veggies of the season, sauteed to perfection.
- Side of Fried Shrimp (6)$9.95
- Side of Grilled Shrimp (6)$9.95
- Side Of Grilled Salmon$8.00
- Grape Leaves$5.00
- side of gardiner$4.95
PIZZA
Pizzas
- Large Cheese Pizza$15.95
Classic cheese or create yor own pizza
- Large 5 Topping Special$21.95
Five Topping pizza
- Medium Cheese Pizza$13.95
classic cheese pizza
- Medium 5 Topping Special$18.95
Five topping pizza
- Sicilian Cheese Pizza$20.95
Classic cheese pizza on Sicilian crust
- Sicilian 5 Topping Special$26.95
Five topping on Sicilian crust.
- Jumbo Cheese Pizza$22.95
Classic jumbo cheese pizza.
- Jumbo 5 Toppings Special$26.95
Jumbo five topping pizza.
- 10" Gluten Free Cheese Pizza$13.95
Classic cheese pizza on gluten-free crust.
- Deep Dish Cheese Pizza$17.95
Classic cheese on deep dish pizza.
- Deep Dish 5 Topping Special$26.95
- Upside Down Sicilian$23.95
- Nutella Heart Sm$19.95
- Pizza Kits$14.00
- Chicago Style$23.95
Gourmet Pizza
- Tre ColorePizza$16.95+
Fresh tomato,mozzarella,pesto and garlic on white pizza
- Pizza Siciliana$17.95+
Grilled eggplant ,plum tomato sauce,fresh basil &pecorini romano cheese.Mozzarella available upon request.
- Al Pomodoro Pizza$19.95+
Fresh tomato,Fresh mozzarella,Fresh garlic,extra virgin olive oil and fresh basil
- Eggplant Rollatini Pizza$19.95+
Eggplant,ricotta,mozzarella and crushed plum tomato sauce
- Pizza Bianca$17.95+
Ricotta,fresh garli ans mozzarella cheese.
- Pizza alla Strega$19.95+
Artichokes,ham,mushrooms,roasted peppers,fresh garlic,oregano and tomato sauce
- Cheese Steak Pizza$19.95+
Grilled philly steak whith yellow or whute American cheese and mozzarella on white pizza.
- Veggie Pizza$20.95+
Eggplant,spinac,broccoli,roasted peppers,Mushrooms & tomato sauce and cheese
- Meat Lover Pizza$20.95+
Ham,meatballs,pepperoni,bacon,sausage and tomato sauce and cheese
- Baked Ziti Pizza$17.95+
Ziti pasta,ricotta,mozzarella,tomato sauce.
- Lasagna Pizza$19.95+
Our homemade lasagna pasta stuffed whith ground beef,ricotta,mozzarella &plum tomato.
- Broccoli Rabe & Sausage Pizza$20.95+
Broccoli rabe saute .fresh garlic ,sausage &oil on white pizza
- Spinach Bianca Pizza$18.95+
Spinac saute,mozzarella,ricotta,garlic & oil.
- Broccoli Bianca Pizza$18.95+
Broccoli saute,mozzarella,ricotta,garlic & oil.
- Hawaiian Pizza$19.95+
Pineapple chunks, imported ham, sauce,mozzarella.
- Greek Pizza$20.95+
Feta cheese,gourmet garlic,mixed olives,onions& fresh tomato.
- Mexican Delight Pizza$21.95+
Ground beef,mozzarella,cheddar,chopped onions,fresh tomato & lettuce.also available whit grilled chicken.
- Grandma Pizza$16.95+
thin crust square whit marinara sauce,garlic,fresh basil,our signature extra virgin olive oil mixture & light mozzarella.
- Margarita Pizza$19.95+
Marinara sauce,fresh homemade mozzarella,fresh basil,extra virgin olive oil.
- Tortellini & Spinach Alfredo Pizza$21.99+
Tortrllini whit alfredo sauce and spinach on white pizza.
- Shrimp Scampi Pizza$22.95+
Shrimps sauteed whit garlic & oil ,lemon butter sauce& wine ,mozzarella on white pizza.
- Chicken scarpariello Pizza$20.99+
gourmet garlic grilled chicken,muhrooms and imported roast red peppers.
- Buffalo Chicken Pizza$19.95+
buffalo chicken and mozzarella cheese on white pizza.
- Chicken Caesar Pizza$20.95+
Romain lettece,grill chicken,caesar dressin on white pizza.
- Chicken Cordon Bleu Pizza$20.95+
chicken cutle ,bacon,ham,mozzarella cheese and ranch dressing.
- Chicken Chipotle Pizza$18.95+
crispy chicken on top of mozzarella crust and drizzled whith chipotle sauce.
- Honey Mustard BBQ Chicken Pizza$18.95+
crispy chicken on top of mozzarella cheese drizzled whith honey mustard dressing &bbq sauce.
- Chicken & Broccoli Pizza$19.95+
Grill or fried chicken,mozzarella ,fresh garlic and extra virgin olive oil.
- Chicken Bruschetta Pizza$20.95+
grilled chicken,tomato red onions fresh basil and mozzarella.
- Bruschetta Pizza$20.99+
chopped tomato ,fresh basil and extra virgin olive oil on whit pizza.
- Chicken Parm Pizza$20.99+
- 3 Sauce Sicilian (Vodka, Marinara, Pesto)$24.99
vodka sauce,marinara sauce and pesto,mozzarela on thick crust.
- Focaccia pizza$27.99
crashed marinara sauce ,regular mozzarella,fresh mozzarella,crumbled sausage,olive oil on focaccia crust.
Stromboli Rolls
- Chicken Parmigiana Roll$7.95+
Chicken mixture with remaining grated cheese.
- Eggplant Parmigiana Roll$7.95+
- Meatball Parmigiana Roll$7.95+
- Sausage, Peppers & Onion Roll$7.95+
- Traditional Stromboli Roll$7.95+
- Broccoli & Mozzarella Roll$7.95+
- Spinach saute & Mozzarella Roll$7.95+
- Pepperoni & Mozzarella Roll$7.95+
- Steak & Mozzarella Roll$8.95+
- Create Your Roll$10.95+
Calzones & Panzarotti
DRINKS
20 oz
Juice
2 Liter
Water
Employees Drinks
FAMILY MEALS
Family Size Entrees (4)
Family Size Baked Pasta (4)
CATERING MENU
Appetizers
- Baked Clams Oreganata$41.00+
- Fried Calamari$38.00+
- Mozzarella Caprese$47.00+
- Zuppa Di Mussels$34.00+
- Buffalo Wings$31.00+
- Chicken Fingers$31.00+
- Jalopeno Poppers$31.00+
- Mozzarella Sticks$31.00+
- Shrimp Cocktail$60.00+
- French Fries$16.95+
- Eggplant Rollatini$49.95+
- Garlick Knots$12.95+
- Garlick Bread$10.95+
- Rice Ball$35.95+
- Meat Balls
Salads
Baked Pasta
- Tomato sauce$32.00+
- Garlic and Oil$32.00+
- Marinara Sauce$32.00+
- Meatballs$36.00+
- Sausage$36.00+
- Cheese Ravioli with Tomato sauce$35.00+
- Bolognese (Meat Sauce)$36.00+
- Filetto Di Pomodoro$36.00+
- Mushroom Sauce$36.00+
- Cavatelli & Broccoli$38.00+
- Clam sauce (white or red)$38.00+
- Vodka Sauce$42.00+
- Primavera ( Garden Vegetables sauteed with your choice of light marinara sauce or garlic and oil$38.00+
- Puttanesca (Fresh plum tomatoes, garlic, capers and calamati olives$36.00+
- Alfredo$38.00+
- Carbonara (Fresh ham, onions, eggs, butter, grated chees and heavy cream$38.00+