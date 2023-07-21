BUY ONE MAURO MARKET FROZEN ITEM GET ONE FREE
MAUROBOGO
Copied!
BUY ONE MAURO MARKET FROZEN ITEM GET ONE FREE
MAUROBOGO
Copied!

Popular Items

EVIE'S VEGGIES

$19.00

Fresh vegetables sauteed in extra-virgin olive oil & fresh garlic, or fresh organic tomato sauce. Choose three: broccoli, kale, zucchini, carrots, spinach, peas, brussels sprouts, mushroom, onions.

PENNE PINK SAUCE

$17.00+

Fresh organic tomato and cream sauce.

FREDS PASTA

$22.00

Penne, free-range chicken breast, peas, fresh organic tomato and cream (pink) sauce.


BRUNCH

VEGETARIAN OMELETTE

$17.00

Organic eggs, zucchini, peas, kale.

EGG BACON SANDWICH

$18.00

Organic fried eggs, tomato, provolone, butter lettuce, bacon, mayonnaise.

CHICKEN SAUSAGE SCRAMBLE

$16.00

Hormone-free chicken sausage, organic scrambled eggs, tomato, basil.

SCRAMBLED EGGS

$16.00

Organic eggs, cremini mushroom, kale, roasted tomato.

FRITTATA VERDE

$17.00

Organic eggs, scallion, jalapeno, cilantro, mozzarella.

POACHED EGGS & SMOKED SALMON

$19.00

Organic eggs, smoked Scottish salmon, paper-thin cucumber, chives on toasted bread.

AVOCADO TOAST

$16.00

Lemon, jalapeno, cilantro. *CAN BE MADE PLANT BASED. PLEASE SPECIFY IN YOUR ORDER IF YOU WANT PLANT BASED BREAD*

STEAK AND EGGS

$25.00

Grilled Piedmontese skirt steak, two organic fried eggs.

AMERICAN BREAKFAST

$15.00

Organic eggs, chicken sausage or bacon, toast.

FRENCH CREPES

$15.00

Nutella, fresh strawberries, bananas, powdered sugar.

BLUEBERRY PANCAKES

$16.00

Fresh strawberries, bananas, maple syrup.

GRANOLA PARFAIT

$14.00

House-made granola, choice of Greek yogurt, organic almond or oat milk, fresh berries. To make plant-based choose almond or oat milk. *Our granola is baked-to-order with gluten-free rolled oats, unsweetened coconut, almonds, coconut oil and organic maple syrup. Also available without maple syrup.

BREAKFAST SIDES

FRUIT BOWL

$9.00

Organic strawberry, pineapple, blueberry, fresh mint.

TWO ORGANIC EGGS

$7.00

Prepared your way.

BACON

$5.00

Cripsy, nitrate-free.

CHICKEN SAUSAGE

$5.00

Hormone-free.

SMOKED SALMON

$6.00

AVOCADO

$5.00

TOAST

$2.00

APPETIZERS & SALADS

SOUP OF THE DAY

$9.00

Check our Instagram Stories for our daily soup special! @maurocafe_la

APPETIZER OF THE DAY

$20.00

Check our Instagram Stories for our daily appetizer special! @maurocafe_la

AVOCADO CAPRESE SALAD

$19.00+

Organic cluster tomatoes, mozzarella di bufala, avocado.

QUINOA SALAD

$23.00+

Fresh organic spinach, cucumber, peas, organic tomatoes, avocado, organic quinoa, balsamic vinaigrette.

ALMOND SALAD

$16.00

Organic arugula, spinach, tomatoes, almonds, creamy mustard dressing.

SPINACH & EGG WHITE SALAD

$17.00+

Fresh organic spinach, lemon & extra-virgin olive oil dressing, organic egg whites. To make plant based, sub egg whites for avocado.

DELICIOUS BUTTER LETTUCE

$17.00+

Butter lettuce, chives, shallots, red wine vinegar dressing.

HEIRLOOM TOMATO CARPACCIO

$19.00+

Thinly-sliced organic heirloom tomatoes, burrata, extra-virgin olive oil, balsamic reduction.

FRISEE RADICCHIO & ARUGULA

$22.00+

Organic arugula, radicchio, grilled shrimp, avocado, lemon & extra-virgin olive oil dressing.

BRESAOLA CARPACCIO & ARUGULA

$20.00

Salt-cured air-dried beef, shaved parmigiano, crimini mushroom, Italian truffle oil.

CHEESE SLATE

$20.00

Imported cheeses, nuts, onion confit.

SANDWICHES

SANDWICH OF THE DAY

$20.00

Check our Instagram Stories for our daily sandwich special! @maurocafe_la

TUNA SALAD

$18.00+

Italian tinned tuna in extra-virgin olive oil, celery, shallots, mayonnaise, organic romaine, tomato, cucumber, mustard dressing.

PROSCIUTTO DI PARMA & MOZZARELLA DI BUFALA

$18.00+

Prosciutto di Parma, mozzarella di bufala, sliced organic tomato, organic arugula, Italian dressing.

GRILLED SKIRT STEAK SANDWICH

$20.00

Grilled Piedmontese skirt steak, organic romaine, tomato, caramelized onion, provolone, pesto dressing.

GRILLED CHICKEN & EGGPLANT

$18.00+

Free-range grilled chicken, roasted eggplant, organic tomato, organic romaine, mustard dressing.

BREADED CHICKEN

$20.00

Breaded free-range chicken breast, avocado, caramelized onion, organic tomato, organic romaine, mustard dressing.

GRILLED VEGETABLE

$17.00+

Zucchini, charred marinated bell pepper, eggplant, organic tomato, organic arugula, pesto.

CAPRESE

$17.00+

Organic cluster tomato, mozzarella di bufala, basil, extra-virgin olive oil served on housemade focaccia.

PASTA

PASTA OF THE DAY

$25.00

Check our Instagram Stories for our daily pasta special! @maurocafe_la

SPAGHETTI POMODORO

$17.00+

Fresh six-hour organic tomato sauce, basil.

AGLIO OLIO

$17.00+

Fresh garlic, parsley, chili pepper flakes, extra-virgin olive oil.

PENNE ARRABBIATA

$17.00+

Fresh garlic, chili flakes, parsley, organic six-hour tomato sauce.

SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS

$23.00

Homemade gluten-free meatballs, fresh six-hour tomato sauce, basil.

PENNE PESTO

$19.00

Fresh basil, pine nuts, fresh garlic, parmigiano in a light cream sauce.

PENNE BOLOGNESE

$23.00+

Piedmontese ground beef in six-hour red wine reduction sauce.

SPAGHETTI JALAPENO

$22.00

Grilled free-range chicken breast, organic arugula, jalapeño, onion, garlic.

PENNE CON PORCINI

$20.00

Porcini mushroom, sherry wine cream sauce, truffle oil.

SEAFOOD LINGUINI

$26.00

Grilled tiger shrimp, manila clams, homemade shrimp bisque.

FREDS PASTA

$22.00

Penne, free-range chicken breast, peas, fresh organic tomato and cream (pink) sauce.

SPAGHETTI WITH BROCCOLI & TIGER SHRIMP

$25.00

Tiger shrimp, broccoli, fresh garlic, white wine sauce.

SPAGHETTI VONGOLE

$25.00

Manila clams, olive oil, shallots, fresh garlic, white wine sauce.

PENNE PRIMAVERA

$19.00

Fresh sauteed vegetables, fresh organic tomato and cream (pink) sauce.

PENNE PINK SAUCE

$17.00+

Fresh organic tomato and cream sauce.

SPAGHETTI CHECCA

$17.00

Fresh organic heirloom tomatoes, fresh basil, fresh garlic, extra-virgin olive oil.

JALAPENOS (NO CHICKEN)

$17.00

SPAGHETTI JALAPENOS (NO CHICKEN)

SAUCE SIDES

SIDE SIX-HOUR POMODORO SAUCE

$5.00

SIDE ARRABBIATA SAUCE

$5.00

SIDE PESTO SAUCE

$6.00

SIDE PINK SAUCE

$5.00

SIDE BOLOGNESE SAUCE

$6.50

ENTREES

FISH OF THE DAY

$35.00

Check our Instagram Stories for our daily fish special! @maurocafe_la

ENTREE OF THE DAY

$45.00

Check our Instagram Stories for our daily entree special! @maurocafe_la

CHICKEN PARMESEAN

$32.00

Served with choice of roasted potatoes or penne arrabbiata or spaghetti aglio olio and choice of fresh seasonal vegetables or organic mixed green salad in a vinaigrette dressing.

CHICKEN PAILLARD

$32.00

Served with choice of roasted potatoes or penne arrabbiata or spaghetti aglio olio and choice of fresh seasonal vegetables or organic mixed green salad in a vinaigrette dressing.

CHICKEN BALSAMICO

$32.00

Served with choice of roasted potatoes or penne arrabbiata or spaghetti aglio olio and choice of fresh seasonal vegetables or organic mixed green salad in a vinaigrette dressing.

GRILLED SKIRT STEAK

$35.00

Piedmontese steak served with roasted potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables or organic mixed green salad in a vinaigrette dressing.

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA

$27.00

Eggplant, six-hour tomato sauce, basil, fresh parmigiano served with organic arugula salad and shaved parmigiano.

EVIE'S VEGGIES

EVIE'S VEGGIES

$19.00

Fresh vegetables sauteed in extra-virgin olive oil & fresh garlic, or fresh organic tomato sauce. Choose three: broccoli, kale, zucchini, carrots, spinach, peas, brussels sprouts, mushroom, onions.

DESSERTS

CHOCOLATE FONDANT

$3.00+

TIRAMISU

$8.00

CHOCOLATE MOUSSE

$8.00

CARROT CAKE

$12.00

LEMON MERINGUE

$12.00

BREAD PUDDING

$11.00

PARIS BREST

$12.00

FRENCH CREPES

$15.00

Nutella, fresh strawberries, bananas, powdered sugar.

CAFE GOURMAND

$15.00

Coffee of your choice and selection of three mini desserts of the day.

BELGIAN CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$3.00

FRUIT BOWL

$9.00

Organic strawberry, pineapple, blueberry, fresh mint.

FROZEN

Lasagna Bolognese

Lasagna Bolognese

$22.00

Housemade lasagna with our famous Bolognese sauce: Piedmontese ground beef in six-hour wine reduction sauce. Always made fresh in-house! Small batch, local ingredients and no additives or preservatives. HEATING INSTRUCTIONS Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees F. Remove lid, cover tray with foil and bake on a sheet pan for 30 min. Remove foil and bake for another 25-30 min or until warmed through. INGREDIENTS Organic tomato, carrot, ground Piedmontese beef, onion, celery, milk, extra-virgin olive oil, port wine, garlic, flour, egg, basil, fresh herbs (rosemary, sage, thyme, oregano, bay leaf), cinnamon.

Lasagna Primavera

Lasagna Primavera

$22.00

Housemade vegetarian lasagna with organic tomato, carrot, zucchini, celery and onion. Always made fresh in-house! Small batch, local ingredients and no additives or preservatives. HEATING INSTRUCTIONS Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees F. Remove lid, cover tray with foil and bake on a sheet pan for 30 min. Remove foil and bake for another 25-30 min or until warmed through. INGREDIENTS Organic tomato, carrot, zucchini, celery, onion, extra-virgin olive oil, heavy cream, butter, parmesan, milk, flour, egg, garlic, cinnamon.

Eggplant Parmigiana

Eggplant Parmigiana

$22.00

Our housemade Eggplant Parmigiana is made with fresh eggplant, our six-hour tomato sauce, basil and fresh parmigiano. Small batch, local ingredients and no additives or preservatives. HEATING INSTRUCTIONS Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees F. Remove lid, cover tray with foil and bake on a sheet pan for 30 min. Remove foil and bake for another 25-30 min or until warmed through. INGREDIENTS Eggplant, organic tomato, onion, extra-virgin olive oil, garlic, bread crumbs, parmesean, salt.

Meatballs

Meatballs

$14.00

Housemade meatballs with Piedmontese beef in our six-hour organic tomato sauce. Always made fresh in-house! Small batch, local ingredients and no additives or preservatives. HEATING INSTRUCTIONS Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees F. Remove lid, cover with foil and use a fork to poke 3-5 holes in the center of the foil. Place container on a sheet pan and bake for 25-30 min or until warmed through. INGREDIENTS Ground Piedmontese beef, shallots, parmesan cheese, egg, milk, parsley, organic tomato, onion, basil.

Sauce - Pesto

Sauce - Pesto

$16.00

Our pesto is perfect as a pasta sauce or spread onto your favorite sandwich - we also love it as a dip! Always made fresh in-house! Small batch, local ingredients and no additives or preservatives. HEATING INSTRUCTIONS Defrost in refrigerator for 24 hours. Warm on stovetop with your favorite pasta shape or enjoy chilled as a spread or dip. INGREDIENTS Basil, garlic, parmesan, pine nuts, heavy cream, butter, fresh herbs (rosemary, sage, thyme, oregano), salt.

Sauce - Porcini

Sauce - Porcini

$13.00

Our Porcini Sauce is rich and velvety with a deep mushroom flavor. We love it with short pasta shapes. Always made fresh in-house! Small batch, local ingredients and no additives or preservatives. HEATING INSTRUCTIONS Defrost in refrigerator for 24 hours. Warm over stovetop in a sauce pan until heated through. Toss with your favorite pasta shape. INGREDIENTS Porcini mushroom, crimini mushroom, beef demi-glace, celery, carrot, shallot, heavy cream, butter, parmesan, fresh herbs (rosemary, sage, thyme, oregano), bay leaf, truffle oil.

Sauce - Six-hour Pomodoro

Sauce - Six-hour Pomodoro

$12.00

Our Six-hour Pomodoro is our classic, cult-favorite pasta sauce! Great on long or short pasta shapes. Always made fresh in-house! Small batch, local ingredients and no additives or preservatives. HEATING INSTRUCTIONS Defrost in refrigerator for 24 hours. Warm on stovetop in a sauce pan until heated through. Toss with your favorite pasta shape or serve over meatballs or prepared vegetables. INGREDIENTS Organic tomato, basil, garlic, onion, extra-virgin olive oil, salt.

Sauce - Arrabbiata

Sauce - Arrabbiata

$12.00

Our Arrabbiata is our classic pomodoro with a spicy kick! Great on long or short pasta shapes. Always made fresh in-house! Small batch, local ingredients and no additives or preservatives. HEATING INSTRUCTIONS Defrost in refrigerator for 24 hours. Warm over stovetop in a sauce pan until heated through. Toss with your favorite pasta shape or serve over meatballs or prepared vegetables. INGREDIENTS Organic tomato, basil, garlic, onion, extra-virgin olive oil, salt, chili flakes, parsley, fresh herbs (rosemary, sage, thyme, oregano).

Sauce - Pink Sauce

Sauce - Pink Sauce

$12.00

Our pink sauce has been a fan favorite since our early days! Always made fresh in-house. Small batch, local ingredients and no additives or preservatives. HEATING INSTRUCTIONS Defrost in refrigerator for 24 hours. Warm over stovetop in a sauce pan until heated through. Toss with your favorite pasta shape or serve over meatballs or prepared vegetables. INGREDIENTS Organic tomato, basil, garlic, onion, extra-virgin olive oil, heavy cream, butter, parmesan, salt.

Sauce - Bolognese

Sauce - Bolognese

$15.00

Our Bolognese is a family recipe made with Piedmontese beef sourced from local butcher Marconda's. Always made fresh in-house! Small batch, local ingredients and no additives or preservatives. HEATING INSTRUCTIONS Defrost in refrigerator for 24 hours. Warm over stovetop in a sauce pan until heated through. Toss with your favorite pasta shape. INGREDIENTS Organic tomato, ground Piedmontese beef, basil, garlic, carrot, onion, celery, extra-virgin olive oil, port wine, fresh herbs (rosemary, sage, thyme, oregano).

Soup - Lentil - 16oz

Soup - Lentil - 16oz

$8.00

Our Green Lentil Soup is plant-based and very nourishing. Always made fresh in-house. Small batch, local ingredients and no additives or preservatives. HEATING INSTRUCTIONS Defrost in refrigerator for 24 hours. Warm over stovetop in a sauce pan until heated through. INGREDIENTS Green lentils, brussels sprouts, kale, carrot, shallot, celery, vegetable stock (carrot, celery, shallot, parsley, zucchini), thyme, bay leaf, shallot.

Soup - Mushroom - 16oz

Soup - Mushroom - 16oz

$8.00

Our Mushroom Soup is plant-based and very nourishing. Always made fresh in-house. Small batch, local ingredients and no additives or preservatives. HEATING INSTRUCTIONS Defrost in refrigerator for 24 hours. Warm over stovetop in a sauce pan until heated through. INGREDIENTS Organic crimini mushrooms, carrot, celery, shallot, vegetable stock (carrot, celery, shallot, parsley, zucchini), thyme, bay leaf, salt.

Soup - Lentil - 32oz

Soup - Lentil - 32oz

$14.00

Our Green Lentil Soup is plant-based and very nourishing. Always made fresh in-house. Small batch, local ingredients and no additives or preservatives. HEATING INSTRUCTIONS Defrost in refrigerator for 24 hours. Warm over stovetop in a sauce pan until heated through. INGREDIENTS Green lentils, brussels sprouts, kale, carrot, shallot, celery, vegetable stock (carrot, celery, shallot, parsley, zucchini), thyme, bay leaf, shallot.

Soup - Mushroom - 32oz

Soup - Mushroom - 32oz

$14.00

Our Mushroom Soup is plant-based and very nourishing. Always made fresh in-house. Small batch, local ingredients and no additives or preservatives. HEATING INSTRUCTIONS Defrost in refrigerator for 24 hours. Warm over stovetop in a sauce pan until heated through. INGREDIENTS Organic crimini mushrooms, carrot, celery, shallot, vegetable stock (carrot, celery, shallot, parsley, zucchini), thyme, bay leaf, salt.

BAKERY + DESSERT

Focaccia - Small

Focaccia - Small

$4.00Out of stock

Baked daily in our kitchen, our Focaccia is crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside. Just the way Nonna likes it! INSTRUCTIONS Warm in a 350 degree F oven for 3-5 min - or enjoy as is! INGREDIENTS Flour, organic honey, water, salt, fresh yeast, extra-virgin olive oil, organic rosemary, shallots, oregano, thyme.

Focaccia - Large

Focaccia - Large

$7.00Out of stock

Baked daily in our kitchen, our Focaccia is crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside. Just the way Nonna likes it! INSTRUCTIONS Warm in a 350 degree F oven for 3-5 min - or enjoy as is! INGREDIENTS Flour, organic honey, water, salt, fresh yeast, extra-virgin olive oil, organic rosemary, shallots, oregano, thyme.

Granola - 1lb

Granola - 1lb

$12.00

Our Granola is baked in-house with gluten-free rolled oats, unsweetened coconut, almonds, coconut oil and organic maple syrup. No refined sugars! INGREDIENTS Gluten-free rolled oats, unsweetened coconut, almonds, coconut oil, organic maple syrup.

Tiramisu - 6oz Pot

Tiramisu - 6oz Pot

$8.00

Heaven on a spoon! Always made fresh in-house, Small batch, local ingredients and no additives or preservatives. INGREDIENTS Eggs, sugar, mascarpone, flour, vanilla, espresso coffee, kahlua, salt.

Tiramisu - 23oz Tray

Tiramisu - 23oz Tray

$14.00

Heaven on a spoon! Always made fresh in-house, Small batch, local ingredients and no additives or preservatives. INGREDIENTS Eggs, sugar, mascarpone, flour, vanilla, espresso coffee, kahlua, salt.

Chocolate Mousse - 6oz Pot

Chocolate Mousse - 6oz Pot

$8.00

Heaven on a spoon! Always made fresh in-house, Small batch, local ingredients and no additives or preservatives. INGREDIENTS Dark Belgian chocolate, eggs, sugar, milk.

Blueberry Muffin

$3.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Banana Bread

$3.50

Madeleine

$2.00

REFRIGERATED

Dressing - Mustard

Dressing - Mustard

$8.00

A Mauro Cafe staple! Creamy with just the right, not overpowering, punch of mustard. Always made fresh in-house. Small batch, local ingredients and no additives or preservatives. INGREDIENTS Mayonnaise, vinegar, organic Dijon mustard, lemon juice, fresh herbs (rosemary, sage, thyme, oregano).

Dressing - Red Wine

Dressing - Red Wine

$8.00

A Mauro Cafe staple! Our Red Wine Vinaigrette is super versatile and dresses up any greens. Always made fresh in-house. Small batch, local ingredients and no additives or preservatives. INGREDIENTS Organic Dijon mustard, canola oil, extra-virgin olive oil, red wine vinegar, shallots, white pepper, salt.

Dressing - Balsamic

Dressing - Balsamic

$8.00

A Mauro Cafe staple! Our Balsamic Vinaigrette is super versatile and dresses up any greens. Always made fresh in-house. Small batch, local ingredients and no additives or preservatives. INGREDIENTS

COLD DRINKS

ACQUA PANNA

$5.00+

SAN PELLEGRINO SPARKLING WATER

$5.00+

COCA COLA

$5.00

GLASS BOTTLE.

DIET COKE

$5.00

GLASS BOTTLE

GINGER ALE

$4.00

LEMON SLUSH

$6.00

HOUSEMADE LEMONADE

$5.00

HOUSEMADE MINT & CUCUMBER LEMONADE

$6.00

HOUSEMADE STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$6.00

ICED TEA

$5.00

ARNOLD PALMER

$5.00

HOT DRINKS

ORGANIC COFFEE

$4.00

ESPRESSO

$3.00

CAPPUCCINO

$4.50

LATTE

$5.00

AMERICANO

$3.00

TEA

$4.00

ART OF TEA

MATCHA LATTE

$5.00

CHAI SPICE LATTE

$5.00

HOT CHOCOLATE

$5.00

CHAGACCINO

$7.50