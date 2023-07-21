Meatballs

$14.00

Housemade meatballs with Piedmontese beef in our six-hour organic tomato sauce. Always made fresh in-house! Small batch, local ingredients and no additives or preservatives. HEATING INSTRUCTIONS Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees F. Remove lid, cover with foil and use a fork to poke 3-5 holes in the center of the foil. Place container on a sheet pan and bake for 25-30 min or until warmed through. INGREDIENTS Ground Piedmontese beef, shallots, parmesan cheese, egg, milk, parsley, organic tomato, onion, basil.