Mauro’s Cafe & Restaurant 8112 Melrose Ave
Popular Items
EVIE'S VEGGIES
Fresh vegetables sauteed in extra-virgin olive oil & fresh garlic, or fresh organic tomato sauce. Choose three: broccoli, kale, zucchini, carrots, spinach, peas, brussels sprouts, mushroom, onions.
PENNE PINK SAUCE
Fresh organic tomato and cream sauce.
FREDS PASTA
Penne, free-range chicken breast, peas, fresh organic tomato and cream (pink) sauce.
BRUNCH
VEGETARIAN OMELETTE
Organic eggs, zucchini, peas, kale.
EGG BACON SANDWICH
Organic fried eggs, tomato, provolone, butter lettuce, bacon, mayonnaise.
CHICKEN SAUSAGE SCRAMBLE
Hormone-free chicken sausage, organic scrambled eggs, tomato, basil.
SCRAMBLED EGGS
Organic eggs, cremini mushroom, kale, roasted tomato.
FRITTATA VERDE
Organic eggs, scallion, jalapeno, cilantro, mozzarella.
POACHED EGGS & SMOKED SALMON
Organic eggs, smoked Scottish salmon, paper-thin cucumber, chives on toasted bread.
AVOCADO TOAST
Lemon, jalapeno, cilantro. *CAN BE MADE PLANT BASED. PLEASE SPECIFY IN YOUR ORDER IF YOU WANT PLANT BASED BREAD*
STEAK AND EGGS
Grilled Piedmontese skirt steak, two organic fried eggs.
AMERICAN BREAKFAST
Organic eggs, chicken sausage or bacon, toast.
FRENCH CREPES
Nutella, fresh strawberries, bananas, powdered sugar.
BLUEBERRY PANCAKES
Fresh strawberries, bananas, maple syrup.
GRANOLA PARFAIT
House-made granola, choice of Greek yogurt, organic almond or oat milk, fresh berries. To make plant-based choose almond or oat milk. *Our granola is baked-to-order with gluten-free rolled oats, unsweetened coconut, almonds, coconut oil and organic maple syrup. Also available without maple syrup.
BREAKFAST SIDES
APPETIZERS & SALADS
SOUP OF THE DAY
Check our Instagram Stories for our daily soup special! @maurocafe_la
APPETIZER OF THE DAY
Check our Instagram Stories for our daily appetizer special! @maurocafe_la
AVOCADO CAPRESE SALAD
Organic cluster tomatoes, mozzarella di bufala, avocado.
QUINOA SALAD
Fresh organic spinach, cucumber, peas, organic tomatoes, avocado, organic quinoa, balsamic vinaigrette.
ALMOND SALAD
Organic arugula, spinach, tomatoes, almonds, creamy mustard dressing.
SPINACH & EGG WHITE SALAD
Fresh organic spinach, lemon & extra-virgin olive oil dressing, organic egg whites. To make plant based, sub egg whites for avocado.
DELICIOUS BUTTER LETTUCE
Butter lettuce, chives, shallots, red wine vinegar dressing.
HEIRLOOM TOMATO CARPACCIO
Thinly-sliced organic heirloom tomatoes, burrata, extra-virgin olive oil, balsamic reduction.
FRISEE RADICCHIO & ARUGULA
Organic arugula, radicchio, grilled shrimp, avocado, lemon & extra-virgin olive oil dressing.
BRESAOLA CARPACCIO & ARUGULA
Salt-cured air-dried beef, shaved parmigiano, crimini mushroom, Italian truffle oil.
CHEESE SLATE
Imported cheeses, nuts, onion confit.
SANDWICHES
SANDWICH OF THE DAY
Check our Instagram Stories for our daily sandwich special! @maurocafe_la
TUNA SALAD
Italian tinned tuna in extra-virgin olive oil, celery, shallots, mayonnaise, organic romaine, tomato, cucumber, mustard dressing.
PROSCIUTTO DI PARMA & MOZZARELLA DI BUFALA
Prosciutto di Parma, mozzarella di bufala, sliced organic tomato, organic arugula, Italian dressing.
GRILLED SKIRT STEAK SANDWICH
Grilled Piedmontese skirt steak, organic romaine, tomato, caramelized onion, provolone, pesto dressing.
GRILLED CHICKEN & EGGPLANT
Free-range grilled chicken, roasted eggplant, organic tomato, organic romaine, mustard dressing.
BREADED CHICKEN
Breaded free-range chicken breast, avocado, caramelized onion, organic tomato, organic romaine, mustard dressing.
GRILLED VEGETABLE
Zucchini, charred marinated bell pepper, eggplant, organic tomato, organic arugula, pesto.
CAPRESE
Organic cluster tomato, mozzarella di bufala, basil, extra-virgin olive oil served on housemade focaccia.
PASTA
PASTA OF THE DAY
Check our Instagram Stories for our daily pasta special! @maurocafe_la
SPAGHETTI POMODORO
Fresh six-hour organic tomato sauce, basil.
AGLIO OLIO
Fresh garlic, parsley, chili pepper flakes, extra-virgin olive oil.
PENNE ARRABBIATA
Fresh garlic, chili flakes, parsley, organic six-hour tomato sauce.
SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS
Homemade gluten-free meatballs, fresh six-hour tomato sauce, basil.
PENNE PESTO
Fresh basil, pine nuts, fresh garlic, parmigiano in a light cream sauce.
PENNE BOLOGNESE
Piedmontese ground beef in six-hour red wine reduction sauce.
SPAGHETTI JALAPENO
Grilled free-range chicken breast, organic arugula, jalapeño, onion, garlic.
PENNE CON PORCINI
Porcini mushroom, sherry wine cream sauce, truffle oil.
SEAFOOD LINGUINI
Grilled tiger shrimp, manila clams, homemade shrimp bisque.
FREDS PASTA
Penne, free-range chicken breast, peas, fresh organic tomato and cream (pink) sauce.
SPAGHETTI WITH BROCCOLI & TIGER SHRIMP
Tiger shrimp, broccoli, fresh garlic, white wine sauce.
SPAGHETTI VONGOLE
Manila clams, olive oil, shallots, fresh garlic, white wine sauce.
PENNE PRIMAVERA
Fresh sauteed vegetables, fresh organic tomato and cream (pink) sauce.
PENNE PINK SAUCE
Fresh organic tomato and cream sauce.
SPAGHETTI CHECCA
Fresh organic heirloom tomatoes, fresh basil, fresh garlic, extra-virgin olive oil.
JALAPENOS (NO CHICKEN)
SPAGHETTI JALAPENOS (NO CHICKEN)
SAUCE SIDES
ENTREES
FISH OF THE DAY
Check our Instagram Stories for our daily fish special! @maurocafe_la
ENTREE OF THE DAY
Check our Instagram Stories for our daily entree special! @maurocafe_la
CHICKEN PARMESEAN
Served with choice of roasted potatoes or penne arrabbiata or spaghetti aglio olio and choice of fresh seasonal vegetables or organic mixed green salad in a vinaigrette dressing.
CHICKEN PAILLARD
Served with choice of roasted potatoes or penne arrabbiata or spaghetti aglio olio and choice of fresh seasonal vegetables or organic mixed green salad in a vinaigrette dressing.
CHICKEN BALSAMICO
Served with choice of roasted potatoes or penne arrabbiata or spaghetti aglio olio and choice of fresh seasonal vegetables or organic mixed green salad in a vinaigrette dressing.
GRILLED SKIRT STEAK
Piedmontese steak served with roasted potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables or organic mixed green salad in a vinaigrette dressing.
EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA
Eggplant, six-hour tomato sauce, basil, fresh parmigiano served with organic arugula salad and shaved parmigiano.
EVIE'S VEGGIES
DESSERTS
CHOCOLATE FONDANT
TIRAMISU
CHOCOLATE MOUSSE
CARROT CAKE
LEMON MERINGUE
BREAD PUDDING
PARIS BREST
FRENCH CREPES
Nutella, fresh strawberries, bananas, powdered sugar.
CAFE GOURMAND
Coffee of your choice and selection of three mini desserts of the day.
BELGIAN CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE
FRUIT BOWL
Organic strawberry, pineapple, blueberry, fresh mint.
FROZEN
Lasagna Bolognese
Housemade lasagna with our famous Bolognese sauce: Piedmontese ground beef in six-hour wine reduction sauce. Always made fresh in-house! Small batch, local ingredients and no additives or preservatives. HEATING INSTRUCTIONS Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees F. Remove lid, cover tray with foil and bake on a sheet pan for 30 min. Remove foil and bake for another 25-30 min or until warmed through. INGREDIENTS Organic tomato, carrot, ground Piedmontese beef, onion, celery, milk, extra-virgin olive oil, port wine, garlic, flour, egg, basil, fresh herbs (rosemary, sage, thyme, oregano, bay leaf), cinnamon.
Lasagna Primavera
Housemade vegetarian lasagna with organic tomato, carrot, zucchini, celery and onion. Always made fresh in-house! Small batch, local ingredients and no additives or preservatives. HEATING INSTRUCTIONS Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees F. Remove lid, cover tray with foil and bake on a sheet pan for 30 min. Remove foil and bake for another 25-30 min or until warmed through. INGREDIENTS Organic tomato, carrot, zucchini, celery, onion, extra-virgin olive oil, heavy cream, butter, parmesan, milk, flour, egg, garlic, cinnamon.
Eggplant Parmigiana
Our housemade Eggplant Parmigiana is made with fresh eggplant, our six-hour tomato sauce, basil and fresh parmigiano. Small batch, local ingredients and no additives or preservatives. HEATING INSTRUCTIONS Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees F. Remove lid, cover tray with foil and bake on a sheet pan for 30 min. Remove foil and bake for another 25-30 min or until warmed through. INGREDIENTS Eggplant, organic tomato, onion, extra-virgin olive oil, garlic, bread crumbs, parmesean, salt.
Meatballs
Housemade meatballs with Piedmontese beef in our six-hour organic tomato sauce. Always made fresh in-house! Small batch, local ingredients and no additives or preservatives. HEATING INSTRUCTIONS Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees F. Remove lid, cover with foil and use a fork to poke 3-5 holes in the center of the foil. Place container on a sheet pan and bake for 25-30 min or until warmed through. INGREDIENTS Ground Piedmontese beef, shallots, parmesan cheese, egg, milk, parsley, organic tomato, onion, basil.
Sauce - Pesto
Our pesto is perfect as a pasta sauce or spread onto your favorite sandwich - we also love it as a dip! Always made fresh in-house! Small batch, local ingredients and no additives or preservatives. HEATING INSTRUCTIONS Defrost in refrigerator for 24 hours. Warm on stovetop with your favorite pasta shape or enjoy chilled as a spread or dip. INGREDIENTS Basil, garlic, parmesan, pine nuts, heavy cream, butter, fresh herbs (rosemary, sage, thyme, oregano), salt.
Sauce - Porcini
Our Porcini Sauce is rich and velvety with a deep mushroom flavor. We love it with short pasta shapes. Always made fresh in-house! Small batch, local ingredients and no additives or preservatives. HEATING INSTRUCTIONS Defrost in refrigerator for 24 hours. Warm over stovetop in a sauce pan until heated through. Toss with your favorite pasta shape. INGREDIENTS Porcini mushroom, crimini mushroom, beef demi-glace, celery, carrot, shallot, heavy cream, butter, parmesan, fresh herbs (rosemary, sage, thyme, oregano), bay leaf, truffle oil.
Sauce - Six-hour Pomodoro
Our Six-hour Pomodoro is our classic, cult-favorite pasta sauce! Great on long or short pasta shapes. Always made fresh in-house! Small batch, local ingredients and no additives or preservatives. HEATING INSTRUCTIONS Defrost in refrigerator for 24 hours. Warm on stovetop in a sauce pan until heated through. Toss with your favorite pasta shape or serve over meatballs or prepared vegetables. INGREDIENTS Organic tomato, basil, garlic, onion, extra-virgin olive oil, salt.
Sauce - Arrabbiata
Our Arrabbiata is our classic pomodoro with a spicy kick! Great on long or short pasta shapes. Always made fresh in-house! Small batch, local ingredients and no additives or preservatives. HEATING INSTRUCTIONS Defrost in refrigerator for 24 hours. Warm over stovetop in a sauce pan until heated through. Toss with your favorite pasta shape or serve over meatballs or prepared vegetables. INGREDIENTS Organic tomato, basil, garlic, onion, extra-virgin olive oil, salt, chili flakes, parsley, fresh herbs (rosemary, sage, thyme, oregano).
Sauce - Pink Sauce
Our pink sauce has been a fan favorite since our early days! Always made fresh in-house. Small batch, local ingredients and no additives or preservatives. HEATING INSTRUCTIONS Defrost in refrigerator for 24 hours. Warm over stovetop in a sauce pan until heated through. Toss with your favorite pasta shape or serve over meatballs or prepared vegetables. INGREDIENTS Organic tomato, basil, garlic, onion, extra-virgin olive oil, heavy cream, butter, parmesan, salt.
Sauce - Bolognese
Our Bolognese is a family recipe made with Piedmontese beef sourced from local butcher Marconda's. Always made fresh in-house! Small batch, local ingredients and no additives or preservatives. HEATING INSTRUCTIONS Defrost in refrigerator for 24 hours. Warm over stovetop in a sauce pan until heated through. Toss with your favorite pasta shape. INGREDIENTS Organic tomato, ground Piedmontese beef, basil, garlic, carrot, onion, celery, extra-virgin olive oil, port wine, fresh herbs (rosemary, sage, thyme, oregano).
Soup - Lentil - 16oz
Our Green Lentil Soup is plant-based and very nourishing. Always made fresh in-house. Small batch, local ingredients and no additives or preservatives. HEATING INSTRUCTIONS Defrost in refrigerator for 24 hours. Warm over stovetop in a sauce pan until heated through. INGREDIENTS Green lentils, brussels sprouts, kale, carrot, shallot, celery, vegetable stock (carrot, celery, shallot, parsley, zucchini), thyme, bay leaf, shallot.
Soup - Mushroom - 16oz
Our Mushroom Soup is plant-based and very nourishing. Always made fresh in-house. Small batch, local ingredients and no additives or preservatives. HEATING INSTRUCTIONS Defrost in refrigerator for 24 hours. Warm over stovetop in a sauce pan until heated through. INGREDIENTS Organic crimini mushrooms, carrot, celery, shallot, vegetable stock (carrot, celery, shallot, parsley, zucchini), thyme, bay leaf, salt.
Soup - Lentil - 32oz
Our Green Lentil Soup is plant-based and very nourishing. Always made fresh in-house. Small batch, local ingredients and no additives or preservatives. HEATING INSTRUCTIONS Defrost in refrigerator for 24 hours. Warm over stovetop in a sauce pan until heated through. INGREDIENTS Green lentils, brussels sprouts, kale, carrot, shallot, celery, vegetable stock (carrot, celery, shallot, parsley, zucchini), thyme, bay leaf, shallot.
Soup - Mushroom - 32oz
Our Mushroom Soup is plant-based and very nourishing. Always made fresh in-house. Small batch, local ingredients and no additives or preservatives. HEATING INSTRUCTIONS Defrost in refrigerator for 24 hours. Warm over stovetop in a sauce pan until heated through. INGREDIENTS Organic crimini mushrooms, carrot, celery, shallot, vegetable stock (carrot, celery, shallot, parsley, zucchini), thyme, bay leaf, salt.
BAKERY + DESSERT
Focaccia - Small
Baked daily in our kitchen, our Focaccia is crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside. Just the way Nonna likes it! INSTRUCTIONS Warm in a 350 degree F oven for 3-5 min - or enjoy as is! INGREDIENTS Flour, organic honey, water, salt, fresh yeast, extra-virgin olive oil, organic rosemary, shallots, oregano, thyme.
Focaccia - Large
Baked daily in our kitchen, our Focaccia is crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside. Just the way Nonna likes it! INSTRUCTIONS Warm in a 350 degree F oven for 3-5 min - or enjoy as is! INGREDIENTS Flour, organic honey, water, salt, fresh yeast, extra-virgin olive oil, organic rosemary, shallots, oregano, thyme.
Granola - 1lb
Our Granola is baked in-house with gluten-free rolled oats, unsweetened coconut, almonds, coconut oil and organic maple syrup. No refined sugars! INGREDIENTS Gluten-free rolled oats, unsweetened coconut, almonds, coconut oil, organic maple syrup.
Tiramisu - 6oz Pot
Heaven on a spoon! Always made fresh in-house, Small batch, local ingredients and no additives or preservatives. INGREDIENTS Eggs, sugar, mascarpone, flour, vanilla, espresso coffee, kahlua, salt.
Tiramisu - 23oz Tray
Heaven on a spoon! Always made fresh in-house, Small batch, local ingredients and no additives or preservatives. INGREDIENTS Eggs, sugar, mascarpone, flour, vanilla, espresso coffee, kahlua, salt.
Chocolate Mousse - 6oz Pot
Heaven on a spoon! Always made fresh in-house, Small batch, local ingredients and no additives or preservatives. INGREDIENTS Dark Belgian chocolate, eggs, sugar, milk.
Blueberry Muffin
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Banana Bread
Madeleine
REFRIGERATED
Dressing - Mustard
A Mauro Cafe staple! Creamy with just the right, not overpowering, punch of mustard. Always made fresh in-house. Small batch, local ingredients and no additives or preservatives. INGREDIENTS Mayonnaise, vinegar, organic Dijon mustard, lemon juice, fresh herbs (rosemary, sage, thyme, oregano).
Dressing - Red Wine
A Mauro Cafe staple! Our Red Wine Vinaigrette is super versatile and dresses up any greens. Always made fresh in-house. Small batch, local ingredients and no additives or preservatives. INGREDIENTS Organic Dijon mustard, canola oil, extra-virgin olive oil, red wine vinegar, shallots, white pepper, salt.
Dressing - Balsamic
A Mauro Cafe staple! Our Balsamic Vinaigrette is super versatile and dresses up any greens. Always made fresh in-house. Small batch, local ingredients and no additives or preservatives. INGREDIENTS