Maverick Jack's Burlingame
Food
Specials
- Gobble Gobble Turkey Burger$18.00
Diestel Ranch Turkey patty topped with cheddar cheese, apple cranberry chutney and house made stuffing, mayo and romaine lettuce on an onion bun.
- Fried Cauliflower Bites$8.50Out of stock
Bites of crispy fried cauliflower topped with fresh green onions and fresh green onions and served with tiger ranch on the side.
Main
- Impossible Burger$19.50
The Impossible® Patty made entirely from plants, sea salt & black pepper, iceberg lettuce, kosher dill pickle, red onion, tomatoes, Mavericks Burger Sauce served on an American bun! Add cheese: American, Cheddar, Monterey Jack, Pepper Jack or Blue Cheese
- Bacon Ultimatum$19.50
Cheddar cheese, hickory smoked bacon, tomato, iceberg lettuce, maple bacon mayo on an American Bun
- Blue Ribbon$18.00
Blue cheese, crispy onion strings, mixed greens, tomatoes, kosher dill pickles, roasted garlic aioli on an American Bun
- Beermeister$18.00
Jack cheese, sautéed mushrooms, deep-fried pickles, iceberg lettuce, Sierra Nevada Pale Ale mustard on an American Bun
- Outlaw$19.50
Pepper jack cheese, hickory smoked bacon, crispy onion strings, jalapeños, red onion, BBQ sauce & Chipotle mayo on an American Bun
- Runaway Freight$18.00
Cheddar cheese, bourbon glazed mushrooms, crispy onion strings, Mavericks Burger Sauce.
- Teriyaki Chicken$18.50
Teriyaki glazed filet topped with jack cheese, sautéed onions, iceberg lettuce, Mavericks burger sauce on an American bun
- Soprano Chicken$18.50
Garlic & herb seasoned chicken filet, fresh mozzarella, mixed greens, tomatoes, basil pesto mayo served on a parmesan dusted wheat bun
- Southwest Veggie Burger$14.50
House made black bean veggie patty, topped with pepper jack cheese, jalapeños, red onion, mixed greens, tortilla strips, chipotle mayo served on a wheat bun
- Jacked Up Crispy Chicken$17.00
Buttermilk chicken filet seasoned & deep-fried til' crispy, bread & butter pickles,iceberg lettuce, roasted garlic aioli on an American bun
- Napa Valley Turkey$17.00
Turkey patty topped with jack cheese, cabernet/balsamic onions, sautéed mushrooms, mixed greens. tomatoes, Mavericks Burger sauce served on a wheat bun
- Chicken Strips$15.00
Four tender chicken strips fried up to perfection & served with Ranch on the side.
Meal Salads
- Texacali$18.50
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken filet, black beans roasted corn, avocado, tortilla strips, and home made salsa served with house made Chipotle Vinaigrette dressing.
- Chicken Caesar Supreme$18.50
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken filet, cherry tomatoes, avocado, fresh grated parmesan cheese and croutons
- Jack's Cobb$19.50
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken filet, bacon, hard boiled egg, blue cheese crumbles, cherry tomatoes, avocado served with Ranch dressing
Apps
- Maverick's Fries$5.50
Maverick's crisp french fries!
- Parmesan Garlic Fries$7.00
French fries tossed in Gilroy garlic-parsley butter, finished with fresh grated parmesan cheese
- Sweet Potato Fries$7.00
Sweet potato fries dusted in our unique seasoning and served with house made Tiger Ranch dressing
- Maverick's Tots$7.00
Mavericks tots deep fried until perfectly crisp
- Onion Rings$7.50
Beer battered onion rings salted and served with ranch dressing on the side
- Fried Pickles$8.50
Beer battered deep fried pickles served with ranch dressing on the side
- Side Salad$4.00
Mixed greens, cucumber, cherry tomato & red onions
- Sub Caesar$4.00
Romaine lettuce, fresh grated parmesan & house made croutons
Shakes
Shakes
Kids Shakes
- Kids Vanilla Shake$6.00
- Kids Chocolate Shake$6.00
- Kids Strawberry Shake$6.00
- Kids Mint Chocolate Chip Shake$6.00
- Kids Black&White Shake$6.00
- Kids Coffee Shake$6.00
- Kids Cookies&Cream Shake$6.50
- Kids Blonde Bombshell Shake$6.50
- Kids Chocolate Peanut Butter Shake$6.00
- Kids Mocha Chip Shake$6.00
- Kids Mint&Cookies Shake$6.50
- Kids Neapolitan Shake$6.00
- Kids Pumpkin$6.50
Kids
MEALS
- Sliders NO Cheese$9.00
All kids meals are served with fries and and apple juice. You can substitute the fries or beverage. Please note: beverage is NOT included with ADULT portioned kids meals. If selected it will not be included.
- Sliders With Cheese$9.00
- Sliders With Cheese$9.00
- Grilled Cheese$9.00
- Grilled Cheese$9.00
- Hot Dog$9.00
- Hot Dog$9.00
- Chicken Fingers$9.00
- Chicken Fingers$9.00