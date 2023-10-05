Maverick's V2 900 West Main Street
FOOD MENU
Starters and Shareables
Mav's Hickory Smoked Wings
1 lb. of Juicy, Delicious Hickory-Smoked Wings
Onion Rings
(V) 1/2 lb. of Crispy Crunchy Onion Rings
Cheese Fries (add Chili for $3)
Crispy Fries w/Melty Cheese
Bacon Jalopeno Fries
Creamy Jalopeno Ranch and Bacon Over Our Yummy Fries!
Lil Devils' Deviled Eggs
Deviled Eggs Topped w/Our Homemade Pepper Jelly
Chicken Tenders
Served w/One Side and Hushpuppies
Buffalo Chicken Tenders
Served w/One Side and Hushpuppies
BBQ Nachos
Tortilla Chips, Pico, Jalopenos, and Melty Cheese Topped with Sour Cream
Tacos
3 Tacos with your choice of tortillas and meats! Served w/One Side and Hushuppies
Pity Chili
Homemade Chili w/Sour Cream and Cheese
Smokehouse Salad
Spring Greens w/Red Onions, Cucumbers, Tomatoes and Cheese
Grazing Plate
Choose any 3 Sides! Served w/Hushpuppies
Burgers - Served w/One Side and Hushpuppies
Maverick's BBQ Bacon Burger
2 Premium Beef Patties w/Mav's Memphis BBQ Sauce, Onion Rings, Hickory-Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, American Cheese. Served on a Buttery Toasted Bun.
Durham Burger
The Classic Burger! 2 Premium Beef Patties w/Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Pickles, Mayo, Ketchup, American Cheese. Served on a Buttery Toasted Bun.
Hell Yeah Burger
2 Premium Beef Patties w/Mav's Jalopeno Ranch, Fresh Jalopenos, Hickory-Smoked Bacon, American Cheese. Served on a Buttery Toasted Bun.
Fergie Burger
2 Premium Beef Patties w/Hickory-Smoked Bacon, Caramelized Onions, Mav's Special Sauce, American Cheese. Served on a Buttery Toasted Bun,
Sandwiches - Served w/One Side and Hushpuppies
Texas Dry-Rubbed Brisket Sandwich
Hickory-Smoked Brisket, Chopped and Sauced or Sliced, on a Buttery Toasted Bun
East NC Chopped Pork Sandwich
East NC (Vinegar) Pork BBQ on a Buttery Toasted Bun
Jalopeno Cheddar Smoked Sausage Sandwich
Homemade Sausage Sliced and Served on a Buttery Toasted Bun
Southern Belle Chicken Sandwich
Hand-Dipped Fried Chicken Breast, Pickles, and Mayo Served on a Buttery Toasted Bun. The OG Chicken Sandwich!
Hell Yeah Chicken Sandwich
Hand-Dipped Fried Chicken Breast w/Mav's Jalopeno Ranch, Fresh Jalopenos, Hickory-Smoked Bacon, American Cheese. Served on a Buttery Toasted Bun
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Hand-Dipped Fried Chicken Breast Tossed in Our Flavourful Buffalo Sauce. Served on a Buttery Toasted Bun.
Fergie's BBQ Bacon Chicken Sandwich
Hand-Dipped Fried Chicken Breast w/Mav's Memphis BBQ Sauce, Onion Rings, Hickory-Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, American Cheese. Served on a Buttery Toasted Bun.
Mav's Smokehouse Reuben
Our signature house-made corned beef brisket sliced and served hot on rye bread w/Mav's special sauce, caramelized onions and gruyere cheese.
Turkey Bacon Club Sandwich
Hickory-smoked turkey piled on Texas toast w/field greens, tomato, garlic aioli and smoked bacon.
Memphis Rubbed Pulled Chicken Sandwich
Plates - 1/3 lb. Served w/One Side and Hushpuppies
Plates - 1/2 lb. Served w/Two Sides and Hushpuppies
Combo Plates
Lil' Mav's Menu (12 and Under)
Lil' Mav's Tender Plate
2 Chicken Tenders, Choice of One Side and Hushpuppies
Lil' Mav's Burger
1 Prime Beef Patty w/Cheese and Ketchup, Choice of One Side and Hushpuppies
Lil' Mav's Grazing Plate
Choice of 2 sides and Hushpuppies
Lil' Mav's Special
Our Creamy Mac & Cheese w/Choice of Brisket, Chicken, or Pork! Comes w/Hushpuppies
Sides
Creamy Mac & Cheese
Bourbon Braised Beans
House-Made Coleslaw (V,GF)
mayo-based classic slaw
Smokehouse Collards (V,GF)
Crispy Fried Okra (V)
Green Beans (V, GF)
Maverick Fries (V,GF)
Crispy Fries w/a dusting of our Texas dry-rub!
Mav's Sweet Potato Fries (V,GF)
Potato Salad (V)
Homemade mayo-based
Skin-on Mashed Potatoes and Pork Gravy
Pork Rinds (GF)
Hushpuppies (V)
1/2 Dozen,
Small House Salad
Spring Greens, Onions, Cucumbers, Tomato. Choice of Dressing
Family Style Meals
Family Pack 1 - Serves 4-6 People
1 lb Chopped Brisket, Pork, and Chicken. 1/2 lb. Jalopeno Cheddar Sausage. Comes w/Your Choice of 2 Quarts of Sides and Hushpuppies
Family Pack 2 - Serves 8-12 People
2 lbs Chopped Brisket, Pork, and Chicken. 1 lb. Jalopeno Cheddar Sausage. Comes w/Your Choice of 4 Quarts of Sides and Hushpuppies
Family Pack 3 - Serves 15-20
3 lbs Chopped Brisket, Pork, and Chicken. 1 1/2 lb. Jalopeno Cheddar Sausage. Comes w/Your Choice of 6 Quarts of Sides and Hushpuppies