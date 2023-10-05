FOOD MENU

Starters and Shareables

Mav's Hickory Smoked Wings

$11.00

1 lb. of Juicy, Delicious Hickory-Smoked Wings

Onion Rings

$7.00

(V) 1/2 lb. of Crispy Crunchy Onion Rings

Cheese Fries (add Chili for $3)

$8.00

Crispy Fries w/Melty Cheese

Bacon Jalopeno Fries

$9.00

Creamy Jalopeno Ranch and Bacon Over Our Yummy Fries!

Lil Devils' Deviled Eggs

Deviled Eggs Topped w/Our Homemade Pepper Jelly

Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Served w/One Side and Hushpuppies

Buffalo Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Served w/One Side and Hushpuppies

BBQ Nachos

$11.00

Tortilla Chips, Pico, Jalopenos, and Melty Cheese Topped with Sour Cream

Tacos

Tacos

$13.50

3 Tacos with your choice of tortillas and meats! Served w/One Side and Hushuppies

Pity Chili

Homemade Chili w/Sour Cream and Cheese

Smokehouse Salad

$11.00

Spring Greens w/Red Onions, Cucumbers, Tomatoes and Cheese

Grazing Plate

$12.00

Choose any 3 Sides! Served w/Hushpuppies

Burgers - Served w/One Side and Hushpuppies

Maverick's BBQ Bacon Burger

Maverick's BBQ Bacon Burger

$16.50

2 Premium Beef Patties w/Mav's Memphis BBQ Sauce, Onion Rings, Hickory-Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, American Cheese. Served on a Buttery Toasted Bun.

Durham Burger

$15.50

The Classic Burger! 2 Premium Beef Patties w/Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Pickles, Mayo, Ketchup, American Cheese. Served on a Buttery Toasted Bun.

Hell Yeah Burger

$15.50

2 Premium Beef Patties w/Mav's Jalopeno Ranch, Fresh Jalopenos, Hickory-Smoked Bacon, American Cheese. Served on a Buttery Toasted Bun.

Fergie Burger

$15.50

2 Premium Beef Patties w/Hickory-Smoked Bacon, Caramelized Onions, Mav's Special Sauce, American Cheese. Served on a Buttery Toasted Bun,

Sandwiches - Served w/One Side and Hushpuppies

Texas Dry-Rubbed Brisket Sandwich

Texas Dry-Rubbed Brisket Sandwich

Hickory-Smoked Brisket, Chopped and Sauced or Sliced, on a Buttery Toasted Bun

East NC Chopped Pork Sandwich

$14.50

East NC (Vinegar) Pork BBQ on a Buttery Toasted Bun

Jalopeno Cheddar Smoked Sausage Sandwich

$14.50

Homemade Sausage Sliced and Served on a Buttery Toasted Bun

Southern Belle Chicken Sandwich

$15.50

Hand-Dipped Fried Chicken Breast, Pickles, and Mayo Served on a Buttery Toasted Bun. The OG Chicken Sandwich!

Hell Yeah Chicken Sandwich

$15.50

Hand-Dipped Fried Chicken Breast w/Mav's Jalopeno Ranch, Fresh Jalopenos, Hickory-Smoked Bacon, American Cheese. Served on a Buttery Toasted Bun

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$15.50

Hand-Dipped Fried Chicken Breast Tossed in Our Flavourful Buffalo Sauce. Served on a Buttery Toasted Bun.

Fergie's BBQ Bacon Chicken Sandwich

Fergie's BBQ Bacon Chicken Sandwich

$16.50

Hand-Dipped Fried Chicken Breast w/Mav's Memphis BBQ Sauce, Onion Rings, Hickory-Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, American Cheese. Served on a Buttery Toasted Bun.

Mav's Smokehouse Reuben

Mav's Smokehouse Reuben

$15.50

Our signature house-made corned beef brisket sliced and served hot on rye bread w/Mav's special sauce, caramelized onions and gruyere cheese.

Turkey Bacon Club Sandwich

Turkey Bacon Club Sandwich

$15.50

Hickory-smoked turkey piled on Texas toast w/field greens, tomato, garlic aioli and smoked bacon.

Memphis Rubbed Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$14.50

Plates - 1/3 lb. Served w/One Side and Hushpuppies

1/3 Texas Dry-Rubbed Prime Brisket

1/3 Memphis-Rubbed Pulled Chicken

$14.50

1/3 East NC Chopped Pork

$14.50

1/3 Jalapeño Cheddar Smoked Sausage

$14.50

Plates - 1/2 lb. Served w/Two Sides and Hushpuppies

1/2 Texas Dry-Rubbed Prime Brisket

1/2 Memphis-Rubbed Pulled Chicken

$16.50

1/2 East NC Chopped Pork

$16.50

1/2 Jalapeño Cheddar Smoked Sausage

$16.50

Combo Plates

2 Meat Combo

$19.00

Served w/2 Sides and Hushpuppies

3 Meat Combo

$23.50

Served w/2 Sides and Hushpuppies

Ribs

Pork Ribs!!!

Delicous Fall-Off-the-Bone Pork Ribs Smothered in our Tasty Memphis BBQ Sauce

Lil' Mav's Menu (12 and Under)

Lil' Mav's Tender Plate

$8.00

2 Chicken Tenders, Choice of One Side and Hushpuppies

Lil' Mav's Burger

$8.00

1 Prime Beef Patty w/Cheese and Ketchup, Choice of One Side and Hushpuppies

Lil' Mav's Grazing Plate

$7.50

Choice of 2 sides and Hushpuppies

Lil' Mav's Special

$8.00

Our Creamy Mac & Cheese w/Choice of Brisket, Chicken, or Pork! Comes w/Hushpuppies

Sides

Creamy Mac & Cheese

Bourbon Braised Beans

House-Made Coleslaw (V,GF)

mayo-based classic slaw

Smokehouse Collards (V,GF)

Crispy Fried Okra (V)

Green Beans (V, GF)

Maverick Fries (V,GF)

Crispy Fries w/a dusting of our Texas dry-rub!

Mav's Sweet Potato Fries (V,GF)

Potato Salad (V)

Homemade mayo-based

Skin-on Mashed Potatoes and Pork Gravy

Pork Rinds (GF)

Hushpuppies (V)

1/2 Dozen,

Small House Salad

$4.00

Spring Greens, Onions, Cucumbers, Tomato. Choice of Dressing

Family Style Meals

Family Pack 1 - Serves 4-6 People

$89.00

1 lb Chopped Brisket, Pork, and Chicken. 1/2 lb. Jalopeno Cheddar Sausage. Comes w/Your Choice of 2 Quarts of Sides and Hushpuppies

Family Pack 2 - Serves 8-12 People

$179.00

2 lbs Chopped Brisket, Pork, and Chicken. 1 lb. Jalopeno Cheddar Sausage. Comes w/Your Choice of 4 Quarts of Sides and Hushpuppies

Family Pack 3 - Serves 15-20

$269.00

3 lbs Chopped Brisket, Pork, and Chicken. 1 1/2 lb. Jalopeno Cheddar Sausage. Comes w/Your Choice of 6 Quarts of Sides and Hushpuppies

Desserts

Home-made Banana Pudding

$6.00

Fried Crispy Apple Fritter

$6.00

Extras

Add Bun

$1.00

Add a bun to your meal

Add Bread

$1.00

Add 2 slices of bread to your meal

Add Bacon

$2.00

Add 2 slices of bacon

Extra Sauces

Add extra ranch or blue cheese

Extra Wing Sauces

Add extra sauces to your wings!

A La Carte

1/3b Brisket

$10.00

1/2lb Brisket

$14.00

1lb Brisket

$20.00

1/3lb Chicken

$7.00

1/2lb Chicken

$11.00

1lb Chicken

$15.00

1/3lb Pork

$7.00

1/2lb Pork

$11.00

1lb Pork

$15.00

1/3lb Sausage

$7.00

1/2lb Sausage

$11.00

1lb Sausage

$15.00

BEVERAGE MENU

NA Beverages

Coke Can

$2.00

Diet Coke Can

$2.00

Sprite Can

$2.00

COKE ZERO

$2.00

DR. PEPPER

$2.00

CHEERWINE

$2.00

COKE FOUNTAIN

$2.50

DIET COKE FOUNTAIN

$2.50

SPRITE FOUNTAIN

$2.50

BARQS ROOT BEER FOUNTAIN

$2.50

SEAGRAMS GINGER ALE FOUNTAIN

$2.50

FANTA ORANGE SODA

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00