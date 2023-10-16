Maverick's - Woodhaven 20970 West Rd
Food
APPETIZERS
Marg Flatbread
BBQ Ckn Flatbread
Blk/Blu Flat
Mac & Cheese Bites
German Pretzel
Loaded Tots
Loaded Fries
Nachos
Trad Wings 5pc
Trad Wings 10pc
Trad Wings 20pc
Boneless Wings
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Side Beer Cheese
Brussel Sprouts
Chips & Salsa
Tuna Sashimi
Potstickers
PIZZA
HANDHELDS
ENTREE
SOUPS & SIDES
Soup- CUP
Soup- BOWL
Chili - CUP
Chili- BOWL
French Fries
Tater Tots
Mac & Cheese
Jasmin Rice
Broccoli
Broccoli w/ Beer Cheese
Green Beans
Side House Salad
Side Caesar Salad
Mashed Potatoes
Coleslaw
Side Loaded Fries
Side Loaded Tots
Chicken Breast
BRUNCH ALA CARTE
BRUNCH
KIDS
Drink Menu
Bottled Beer
2nd Shift LSD
Ace Pineapple
Angry Orchard
Ayinger Celebrator Doppelbock
Beast Seltzer (Monster)
Black Project Grizzly
Blackrocks Starman Pale Ale
Blake's Triple Jam Can
Bottle New Holland Dragon's Milk
Brasseurs du Monde Maple Porter
Brew Detroit Pineaple Cloud 19
Bud Light Bottle
Bud Light Hard Soda Seltzer
Bud Light Next
Bud Light Seltzer
Budweiser
City Built Canal Street
Coors Light
Corona Extra
Delirium Tremens
Evil Twin Blue Raspberry
Foundation Coffee Burnside
Founders All Day IPA
Founders Cerise
Glutenberg Blonde
Glutenberg Red
Greens Dubbel
Greens Quest Tripel
Heineken 0.0
High Noon
High Noon Tequila
Hoegaarden
Hopewell Fun Punch
Kasteel Nitro Rouge
Labatt Blue
Labatt Blue Light
Lagunita's Hoppy Refresher
Lone River Ranch Water
Long Drink
Long Road Lavender Lemonade
Long Road Polish Falcon
Long Road Rosemary Gin Fizz
Lord Hobo Meat & Potatoes
Michelob Ultra Bottle
Mikkeller Diamond Waves
Miller Lite Bottle
Modelo Bottle
Modern Times Black House
New Belgium Fat Tire
Noca Boozy Iced Tea
NUTRL Lemonade/Cranberry
Omission Bright Eyed IPA
Omission Good to Go N/A
Omission Pale Ale
Partake Blonde N/A
Partake Hazy IPA N/A
Partake IPA N/A
Partake Pale N/A
PBR N/A
Pohjala Here Comes The Night
Prairie Blue Raspberry
Sam Adams Boston Lager
Sam Adams Cherry Wheat
Sierra Nevada Pale Ale
Smooj Berry Blast
Smooj Pina Colada
Smooj Strawberry Banana
Smooj Tropical Vacation
Stella Artois Bottle
Stella Liberte N/A
Untitled Art Florida Seltzer
Untitled Art Fruit Medley Imperial Seltzer
Untitled Art Rasperry Mango Vanilla Smoothie
Urban Artifact Centerpiece
Weihenstephaner Dunkel
Weihenstephaner Original
Weihenstephaner Pils
Whiner Bubble Tub
Whiner Elevator
White Claw
Bourbon
Cocktails
Baja Cranberry Mule
2oz Casamigos tequila 1oz Cranberry juice 1/2oz Lime juice Ginger Beer Technique: -Add ice into mixing tin -Add Casamigos, lime juice, cranberry to mixing tin and shake -Pour ingredients into mule mug and top with ginger beer and garnish with a lime wedge cranberries
Beermosa
Bloody Mary
Bourbon Smash
2oz Makers Mark 2oz Cranberry juice 1oz Simple Syrup Splash of Lime Juice 5 Mint Leaves Spoonful of Raspberries Technique: -Add raspberries and the 5 mint leaves to mixing tin to muddle -Add liquid ingredients to mixing tin -Add ice to mixing tin and then shake vigorously 5 to 10 times -Pour into Collins glass and garnish with lime
Citrus Cosmo
Coconut Mojito
Cosmo
Cucumber Gimlet
Espresso Martini
2oz Grey Goose 1oz Kahlua 1oz Godiva Chocolate liquor 2oz Espresso Chocolate Syrup Technique: -Add Chocolate Syrup to martini glass -Add ice to mixing tin -Add ingredients to mixing tin and shake -Strain and pour into martini glass
Fresca Margarita
Grande' Margarita
1.5oz Patron Silver .5oz Grand Marnier 1oz Lime Juice 1oz Simple Syrup Technique: -Add ice to mixing tin -Add liquid ingredients to tin and shake -Rim glass with salt and fill with ice -Strain mixed ingredients int rocks glass -Garnish with Lime Wedge and Orange Slice
House Margarita
Irish Mule
Long Island
Lucky Mule
1.5oz Jameson Irish Whiskey .5oz Simple Syrup .5oz Lime Juice 3 to 6 Mint Leaves 2oz Ginger Beer Technique: -Add 3 to 6 Mint leaves and simple syrup to mixing tin and muddle -Add ice to mixing tin -Add Jameson and lime juice and shake -Pour ingredients into copper mug and top with ice -Garnish with lime wedge and mint
Malibu Mule
1oz Absolut Vodka 1/2oz Malibu Rum 1/2oz Simple Syrup 1/2oz Lime Juice 1/2oz Pineapple Juice Ginger Beer Technique: -Add ice to mixing tin -Add Malibu, Absolut, lime juice, simple syrup, and pineapple juice to tin and shake -Pour ingredients into a mule mug and top with ice and ginger beer -Garnish with lime
Mav's Red Sangria
Mav's White Sangria
MavBerry Mojito
2oz Bacardi Raspberry Rum 2oz Lime Juice 2oz Simple Syrup 8 Mint Sprigs 4 Strawberry Slices Soda Water Technique: -Add Mint and Strawberries to tin and muddle. -Add Liquid ingredients to mixing tin -Add ice to mixing tin and shake -Pour into Collins glass over ice -Top with soda water -Garnish with lime and mint sprig
Mimosa
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Old Fashioned
Orange Crush Cosmo
1.5oz Stoli Ohranj Vodka .75oz Cointreau 1oz Cranberry Juice Splash of Lime Juice Splash of Simple Syrup Technique: -Add ice to mixing tin -Add all ingredients to tin and shake -Strain int chilled martini glass -Garnish with orange peel
Raspberry Jalisco
Raspberry Lemon Drop Martini
2oz Stoli Razberi 1oz Cointreau 1oz Lemon Juice 1oz Simple Syrup 1 Spoonful of Raspberries Technique: -Add Ice to Mixing Tin -Add all ingredients to tin and shake -Rim Martini glass with sugar -Garnish with lemon wedge
Sangriarita
2oz Sauza tequila 1oz Triple Sec 1/2oz Peach Syrup 1oz Lime Juice 2oz Simple Syrup 1oz Sierra Rose Sangria Cider Technique: -Add ice to mixing tin -Add Sauza , Lime Juice, Simple Syrup, Peach Syrup, and Triple Sec to mixing tin and shake -Pour into rocks glass over ice -Top with 2oz of Sierra Rose Sangria
Sex on the Beach
Star Hill Farms Old Fashioned
2oz Makers Mark 2 Dash Orange Bitters 2 dash Angostura Bitters 1/2oz Simple Syrup 1 Black Cherry Technique: -Add Cherry, Bitters, and simple syrup to 9oz rocks glass and muddle -Add Makers Mark -Add ice to glass -Stir to combine -Garnish with orange rind twist
Strawberry Caipiroska
The Mav Rita
2oz Sauza Tequila 1oz Triple Sec 3oz Sour mix Technique: -Add ice to mixing tin -Add Ingredients to mixing tin -Shake and pour over ice into rocks glass -(Optional: Add 1/2 ounce of Peach, Grapefruit, Blood Orange, Fresh Jalapenos, or Freshly muddled strawberries) -Garnish with Salt or Sugar rim and Lime wedge
Tito's American
White Russian
Chocolate Cherry Martini
Coconut Lime Margarita
Jack Russel
Apple Pie Martini
Rim Martini Glass w/Cinnamon and Sugar In Martini shaker add 1.5oz Crown Royal Regal Apple 1oz Cointreau .5oz Lemon Juice Top with Apple Cider Garnish with Apple Slice & Cinnamon Stick
Apple Cider Mimosa
Rim a Flute Glass with Cinnamon and Sugar then add about 7oz of Champagne top with Apple Cider
Fall Sangria
2oz Captain Morgan 1.5oz Apple Cider 1oz Pumpkin Puree 1oz Cinnamon Simple Syrup Top w/ Witch's Brew Wine
Pumpkin Pie Martini
1oz Veil Caramel Vodka 1oz Rumchata 1oz Bicerin White Chocolate Splash of Pumpkin Puree
Draft Beer
*4 Pack Cans
*6 Pack Cans
1911 Cider Donut
450 North Slushy XL Rabbit vs Hunter
Arbor Brewing Bake Sale
Atwater Dirty Blonde
B Nektar Zombie Killer
Bell's Two Hearted
Big Lake Haze & Blue
Blake's Caramel Apple
Blake's Triple Jam
Blue Moon
Brew Detroit Corktoberfest
Bud Light
Dark Horse Sapient Trip
Dragonmead Final Absolution
Duchesse de Bourgogne
Founders All Day
Founders Headless Gourdsman
Founders KBS Blueberry
Founders Rubaeus Nitro
Great Lakes Dortmunder Gold
Guinness
Kona Big Wave
Lindemans Framboise
Lost Coast Tangerine Wheat
Maverick's Blonde
Maverick's IPA
Maverick's Red
Michelob Ultra
Miller Lite
Mobcraft Vanilla Wafer
New Belgium Voodoo Ranger Juice Force
New Holland Dragon's Milk
New Holland Filthy Pumpkin
New Holland Full Circle
New Holland Ichabod
Odd Brothers Los Dos
Odd Side Citra Radler
Odd Side King of Tarts
Odd Side Pumpkin Spice Bean Flicker
Old Nation M-43
Red Rocker SamBone Lager
Revolution Anti-Hero
Sam Adams Cherry Wheat
Short's Local's Light
Short's Soft Parade Shandy
Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing
Sierra Rose Sangria
Southern Grist Flourish of Approval
Southern Grist Hard $ell
Southern Tier Pumking
Stella Artois
The Mitten Peanuts and Crackerjack
Transient Poppin Pastels Strawberry Peach
Two Pitchers Nordic Jam
Untitled Arts White Grape Sour
Weihenstephaner Hefeweissbier
Gin
Liqueurs
NA Beverages
Rum
Shots
Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Grand Tito Lemon Drop
Green Tea Shot
Irish Breakfast
Irish Car Bomb
Johnny Vegas
Jager Bomb
Kamikaze
Lemon Drop
Mini Beer
Orange Dream
1.5oz Stoli Ohranj Vodka 1.5oz Orange Juice Sprite Red Bull Technique: -Add ice to mixing tin -Add Stoli Ohranj and Orange Juice -Shake and Strain into shot glass -Top with splash of sprite and Red Bull