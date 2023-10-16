Bourbon Smash

$11.00

2oz Makers Mark 2oz Cranberry juice 1oz Simple Syrup Splash of Lime Juice 5 Mint Leaves Spoonful of Raspberries Technique: -Add raspberries and the 5 mint leaves to mixing tin to muddle -Add liquid ingredients to mixing tin -Add ice to mixing tin and then shake vigorously 5 to 10 times -Pour into Collins glass and garnish with lime