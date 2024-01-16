Surround yourself with Sandwiches, not negativity!
Max & Emily's Eatery
Sandwiches
Chicken
Corned Beef
Emily's Extras
Max's Mixed Meats
- #29 The Club Croissant$11.75
- #35 The Classic Jim$11.55
- #39 The Cuban$11.65
- #49 Darcy's Original$11.55
- #50 The Italian Job$11.65
- #51 Grilled Italian$11.75
- #52 The Mac Attack$11.75
- #54 The Russian Spy$11.55
- #55 The Linebacker$11.65
- #62 The Copy Cat$11.55
- #65 The Sweet Double$11.55
- #77 The King Arthur$17.75
- #80 The Chippewa Club$11.75
- #85 The MAC Champs$11.75
- #88 Jack's Wrap$11.55
Turkey
- #21 Boot Camp$11.75
- #22 Wellness Central$11.75
- #27 The California Girl$11.65
- #28 The Gold Rush$11.55
- #30 The Shaner$11.55
- #32 Tim's Turkey$11.55
- #33 Steve's Favorite$11.55
- #60 The All American$11.55
- #61 The Inferno$11.55
- #63 The Fiery Turkinator$11.75
- #75 Good Golly Miss Molly$11.55
- #91 That One Sandwich$11.55
Vegetarian
Daily Specials
- Monday Special - #36 The Usual$14.95
- Tuesday Special - #99 Max & Emily's Grilled Cheese with Ham$14.95
- Wednesday Special - #28 The Gold Rush$14.95
- Thursday Special - #86 The Caesar Wrap$14.95
- Friday Special - #63 Fiery Turkinator$14.95
- Saturday / Sunday Special$14.95
- 1/2 and 1/2 SD Sandwich$14.25
- 1/2 and 1/2 SPSD Sandwich$14.25
- People Helping People Meal
Soup & Salads
Soups
Salads
Max & Emily's Eatery Location and Hours
(989) 772-7460
Open now • Closes at 5PM