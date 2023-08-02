BREAKFAST

Favorites

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$7.99

English Griller

$9.95

English muffin bread grilled, served with a choice of shaved ham, bacon, smoked turkey, or sausage patty. Swiss and American cheese. 2 eggs over-hard. Choice of potato. No toast

Breakfast Burrito

$10.25

3 eggs scrambled with green peppers, onions, and mushrooms. Wrapped in a burrito shell. Topped with homemade sausage gravy and Cheddar cheese. Choice of potato and toast

Breakfast Quesadilla

$10.45

3 scrambled eggs, choice of bacon, ham, or sausage, with Swiss and American cheese, inside grilled tortillas. Choice of potato. No toast

Country Benedict

$10.45

Home-style biscuit topped with our hand-shaved ham, 2 eggs, covered with homemade sausage gravy, topped with Cheddar

Maxine's Skillet

$11.45

American fries, sausage, onions, green peppers, mushrooms. Served in an egg boat, or choice of 2 eggs on top, with homemade sausage gravy and Cheddar cheese. Choice of toast

The Homesteader

$10.45

2 eggs, served with a choice of bacon, sausage, or ham. Choice of potato and toast

Hobo Scram

$10.45

Hand-diced smoked ham with 3 eggs scrambled, served with choice of potato and toast

Wagon Train

$11.45

2 eggs, Virginia ham steak, 2 sausage links, 2 pieces of bacon, and a choice of potato and toast

Steak and Eggs

$12.95

Hand-cut 6 oz sizzler, cooked to order, lightly seasoned, served with 2 eggs with choice of potato and toast

Omelets

Bacon and Cheese Omelet

$9.65

Choice of toast

Sausage and Cheese Omelet

$9.65

Choice of toast

Ham and Cheese Omelet

$9.65

Choice of toast

Cheese Lovers Omelet

$9.25

Choice of toast

Meat Lovers Omelet

$10.95

Bacon, ham, sausage, topped with Cheddar

CBH and Swiss Omelet

$10.25

Slowed cooked homemade corn beef hash and Swiss cheese. Choice of toast. Onion upon

Veggie Omelet

$9.95

Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, green olives, and Cheddar cheese. Topped with Swiss and American cheese. Choice of toast

Roasted Beef Omelet

$10.25

Home-cooked tender roast beef, with onions, green peppers, and mushrooms. Topped with Cheddar cheese. Choice of toast

Maxine's Omelet

$10.95

American fries, sausage, onion, green peppers, mushrooms, sausage gravy, and topped with Cheddar cheese. Choice of toast

Sausage Lovers Omelet

$10.25

Sausage with green pepper, onion, and mushrooms and topped with Cheddar cheese. Choice of

Farmers Hay Stack

$10.25

Diced Virginia smoked ham, onion, mushrooms, green peppers, hash browns, and topped with Cheddar cheese. Choice of toast

Southern Omelet

$10.45

Breakfast Sides

Hash Browns

$2.99

American Fries

$2.99

Toast

$1.99

Cinnamon Rolls

$3.29

Bacon

$3.99

HSP

$3.99

Ham Steak

$3.99

Sausage Links

$3.99

Corn Beef Hash

$5.99

Cup Sausage Gravy

$2.79

Bowl Sausage Gravy

$3.99

EGGS Only

$2.29

CAKES & MORE

Belgian Waffle

$6.85

French Toast 3

$6.85

Thick Texas bread, double dipped, topped with cinnamon, and powdered sugar. Served with maple syrup

French Toast - 2

$5.45

Thick Texas bread, double dipped, topped with cinnamon, and powdered sugar. Served with maple syrup

French Toast - 1

$3.95

Thick Texas bread, double dipped, topped with cinnamon, and powdered sugar. Served with maple syrup

Strawberries & Whip Cream

$1.75

Full Cake 3

$5.95

Short Cake 2

$7.95

Single Cake 1

$3.95

Full Bluberry

$9.25

Short Blueberry

$7.45

Single Blueberry

$5.25

Full Chocolate

$9.25

Short Chocolate

$7.45

Single Chocolate

$5.25

Full Pecan

$9.25

Short Pecan

$7.45

Silver Dollar Pecan

$5.25

Silver Dollar

$3.95

Silver Dollar Blue

$5.25

Single Pecan

$5.25

Silver Dollar Chocolate

$5.25

More Fav’s

1/2 Oatmeal & Toast

$4.29

Homemade Corn Beef Hash

$7.99

Two Eggs, Meat, and Toast

$6.99

Biscuit and Honey

$3.29

1 piece

3 Silver Dollars and Two Eggs

$6.49

Single Cake and Two Eggs

$6.49

Two Eggs, Potato, and Toast

$6.49

Two Eggs and Toast

$4.99

Potato Deluxe

$6.99

Diced ham or bacon, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and Cheddar cheese. Choice of potato

Oatmeal and Toast

$5.49

Deluxe Biscuits and Sausage Gravy - Full

$8.49

Bacon, onions, and Cheddar cheese

Deluxe Biscuits and Sausage Gravy - Half

$7.29

Bacon, onions, and Cheddar cheese

B & G FULL

$7.89

B & G HALF

$6.59

Breakfast SPECIALS

Wagon Train

$11.45

2 eggs, Virginia ham steak, 2 sausage links, 2 pieces of bacon, and a choice of potato and toast

Maxine's Omelet

$10.95

American fries, sausage, onion, green peppers, mushrooms, sausage gravy, and topped with Cheddar cheese. Choice of toast

1/2 B & G Two Eggs

$8.49

Full B & G Two Eggs

$9.99

Country Benedict

$10.45

Home-style biscuit topped with our hand-shaved ham, 2 eggs, covered with homemade sausage gravy, topped with Cheddar

Papas Feast

$10.99

LUNCH / DINNER

Sandwich Favorites

BLT

$9.95

Smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served on Texas toast

Fish Fillet Sandwich

$10.95

Lightly breaded fillet topped with lettuce and tartar sauce. Served on a grilled bun

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$9.25

Chicken Supreme

$11.25

Crispy chicken served with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. On a grilled bun. Add BBQ?

Slim Cat

$10.25

Grilled Virginia ham, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served on grilled rye

Grilled Meatloaf

$10.45

Homemade meatloaf grilled and generously topped with cheddar cheese. Served on a hoagie bun

Smoked Turkey

$10.25

Smoked turkey, on grilled Texas, mayo, lettuce, and tomato with Swiss cheese

Quesadilla

$10.95

Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, bacon, ham, turkey, or pot roast. With Swiss and American cheese. Topped with Cheddar cheese

English Philly

$10.95

Tender roast beef, with grilled onions, green peppers, and Swiss cheese. Served grilled English muffin bread

Texas Stacker

$11.95

Choice of smoked turkey, Virginia ham, or home-cooked pot roast. Choice of American, Swiss, or Cheddar cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on Texas bread

Maxie Deluxe

$11.85

Shaved ham, smoked turkey, and homemade pot roast, with Swiss and American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served on grilled English muffin bread. Hot or cold

Super BLT

$11.25

6 pieces. Smoked bacon, Swiss and American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served on grilled English muffin bread

Dinner Selections

Swiss Mushroom Steak

$12.95

1/3 lb steak patty, smothered with grilled mushrooms and onions, topped with Swiss cheese and beef gravy

Chicken Montrey

$12.95

Grilled chicken, topped with Swiss, and American cheese, grilled mushrooms, and onions, topped with Cheddar cheese

Pot Roast

$12.95

Large portion of our in-house made, slowly cooked, awesome pot roast

Liver and Onions

$12.45

Two slices of liver with a generous amount of grilled onions

Fish Fillet Dinner

$12.95

3 pieces. Lightly breaded, served with fries and coleslaw

Meatloaf

$12.95

Generous portion of our homemade meatloaf

Maxine's Sizzler

$14.95

6 oz hand-cut sizzler, lightly seasoned, and grilled your way

Spaghetti

$12.45

Generous portion severed with garlic toast. Salad only

Additional Items

Bowl Soup

$3.99

Cup Soup

$3.29

Bowl Chilli

$3.99

Seasonal

Cup Chilli

$3.29

Seasonal

Mac and Cheese

$3.89

Large Salad

$3.89

Chef Salad

$9.95

Crispy Chicken Salad

$11.49

French Fries

$1.99

Burgers

Ultimate Burger

$11.95

Ultimate burger smothered with grilled onions, mushrooms, Swiss and American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. 1/3 lb platter

Max Burger

$10.95

1/3 pound patty, Maxie sauce, pickles, onions, American and Swiss cheese, lettuce. 1/3 lb platter

Patty Melt

$10.95

1/3 lb patty smothered with grilled onions, and Swiss cheese, served on grilled rye. 1/3 lb platter only

Jenny Lynne Burger - 1/4 Lb Platter

$10.65

Cheddar cheese and onions, topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Jenny Lynne Burger - 1/3 Lb Platter

$11.45

Cheddar cheese and onions, topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Olive Burger - 1/4 Lb Platter

$10.25

Loaded with green olives, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Olive Burger - 1/3 Lb Platter

$10.95

Loaded with green olives, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Bacon Cheese Burger 1/4 Lb Platter

$9.95

American cheese and smoked bacon

Bacon Cheese Burger 1/3 Lb Platter

$10.45

American cheese and smoked bacon

Naked Burger - 1/4 Lb Platter

$8.45

Top it with your favorites

Naked Burger - 1/3 Lb Platter

$9.25

Top it with your favorites

Cowboy Burger

$10.95

1/3 lb patty served with Swiss cheese, onion rings, bacon, BBQ sauce, and Cheddar cheese. 1/3 lb platter

Menu

Hot Pot Roast

$11.25

Homemade pot roast on grilled Texas, served with mashed potatoes, gravy on top, and vegetables

Mac and Cheese with Ham

$9.95

Homemade mac and cheese, with grilled smoked ham, sweet potato fries, and coleslaw

Meatloaf

$10.95

Homemade meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy on top, and vegetables

Wing Dings

$10.95

6 pieces breaded wing dings, served with French fries and coleslaw

Reuben

$10.85

Home-cooked corned beef, or smoked turkey, coleslaw or sauerkraut and Swiss cheese. Served with French fries and coleslaw

21 Piece Shrimp

$10.95

Lightly breaded shrimp served with French fries and coleslaw

Swiss Mushroom Steak

$11.25

1/3 lb patty, smothered with grilled mushrooms and onions, Swiss cheese, mashed potatoes with gravy on top, and vegetables

Chicken Strips

$11.45

Lightly breaded chicken tenders served with French fries and coleslaw

Hot Smoked Turkey

$10.25

Smoked turkey open-faced, on grilled Texas, with mashed potatoes, gravy on top, and vegetables

Cakes and More

Short Cake 2

$7.95

Full Cake 3

$5.95

Single Cake 1

$3.95

Silver Dollar

$3.95

French Toast - 1

$3.95

Thick Texas bread, double dipped, topped with cinnamon, and powdered sugar. Served with maple syrup

French Toast - 2

$5.45

Thick Texas bread, double dipped, topped with cinnamon, and powdered sugar. Served with maple syrup

French Toast 3

$6.85

Thick Texas bread, double dipped, topped with cinnamon, and powdered sugar. Served with maple syrup

Belgian Waffle

$6.85

Full Blueberry

$9.25

Short Blueberry

$7.45

Single Blueberry

$5.25

Full Chocolate

$9.25

Short Chocolate

$7.45

Single Chocolate

$5.25

Full Pecan

$9.25

Short Pecan

$7.45

Single Pecan

$5.25

Specials

Sloppy Joe

$9.49

Goulash

$9.49

Kid's Menu

Kids Breakfast

Kids Breakfast (3)

$6.95

Large Bear Cake and One Item

$6.95

Kids Lunch/Dinner

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.95

Kids Mac and Cheese

$6.95

Kids Spaghetti

$6.95

Kids Corn Dog

$6.95

Kids Hamburger

$6.95

Kids P B & J

$6.95

Kids Meatloaf

$6.95

Kids Grilled Chesse

$6.95

A Beverages

Water

Hot Tea

$2.79

LRG Juice

$2.79

16 oz

SM Juice

$2.29

10 oz

V8 Juice

$2.99

16 oz

SM Orange Juice

$2.99

10 oz

LRG Orange Juice

$3.49

16 oz

SM Milk

$2.29

2%. 10 oz

LRG Milk

$2.79

2%. 16 oz

SM Chocolate Milk

$2.49

10 oz

LRG Chocolate Milk

$2.99

16 oz

Raspberry Iced Tea

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.79

Bottomless

Ice Tea

$2.79

Home brewed. Bottomless

Coke Products

$2.79

Limit one refill please

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Coffee

$2.29

Bottomless