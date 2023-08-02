Maxine's Sparta 370 N. State St.
BREAKFAST
Favorites
Corned Beef Hash & Eggs
English Griller
English muffin bread grilled, served with a choice of shaved ham, bacon, smoked turkey, or sausage patty. Swiss and American cheese. 2 eggs over-hard. Choice of potato. No toast
Breakfast Burrito
3 eggs scrambled with green peppers, onions, and mushrooms. Wrapped in a burrito shell. Topped with homemade sausage gravy and Cheddar cheese. Choice of potato and toast
Breakfast Quesadilla
3 scrambled eggs, choice of bacon, ham, or sausage, with Swiss and American cheese, inside grilled tortillas. Choice of potato. No toast
Country Benedict
Home-style biscuit topped with our hand-shaved ham, 2 eggs, covered with homemade sausage gravy, topped with Cheddar
Maxine's Skillet
American fries, sausage, onions, green peppers, mushrooms. Served in an egg boat, or choice of 2 eggs on top, with homemade sausage gravy and Cheddar cheese. Choice of toast
The Homesteader
2 eggs, served with a choice of bacon, sausage, or ham. Choice of potato and toast
Hobo Scram
Hand-diced smoked ham with 3 eggs scrambled, served with choice of potato and toast
Wagon Train
2 eggs, Virginia ham steak, 2 sausage links, 2 pieces of bacon, and a choice of potato and toast
Steak and Eggs
Hand-cut 6 oz sizzler, cooked to order, lightly seasoned, served with 2 eggs with choice of potato and toast
Omelets
Bacon and Cheese Omelet
Choice of toast
Sausage and Cheese Omelet
Choice of toast
Ham and Cheese Omelet
Choice of toast
Cheese Lovers Omelet
Choice of toast
Meat Lovers Omelet
Bacon, ham, sausage, topped with Cheddar
CBH and Swiss Omelet
Slowed cooked homemade corn beef hash and Swiss cheese. Choice of toast. Onion upon
Veggie Omelet
Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, green olives, and Cheddar cheese. Topped with Swiss and American cheese. Choice of toast
Roasted Beef Omelet
Home-cooked tender roast beef, with onions, green peppers, and mushrooms. Topped with Cheddar cheese. Choice of toast
Maxine's Omelet
American fries, sausage, onion, green peppers, mushrooms, sausage gravy, and topped with Cheddar cheese. Choice of toast
Sausage Lovers Omelet
Sausage with green pepper, onion, and mushrooms and topped with Cheddar cheese. Choice of
Farmers Hay Stack
Diced Virginia smoked ham, onion, mushrooms, green peppers, hash browns, and topped with Cheddar cheese. Choice of toast
Southern Omelet
Breakfast Sides
CAKES & MORE
Belgian Waffle
French Toast 3
Thick Texas bread, double dipped, topped with cinnamon, and powdered sugar. Served with maple syrup
French Toast - 2
Thick Texas bread, double dipped, topped with cinnamon, and powdered sugar. Served with maple syrup
French Toast - 1
Thick Texas bread, double dipped, topped with cinnamon, and powdered sugar. Served with maple syrup
Strawberries & Whip Cream
Full Cake 3
Short Cake 2
Single Cake 1
Full Bluberry
Short Blueberry
Single Blueberry
Full Chocolate
Short Chocolate
Single Chocolate
Full Pecan
Short Pecan
Silver Dollar Pecan
Silver Dollar
Silver Dollar Blue
Single Pecan
Silver Dollar Chocolate
More Fav’s
1/2 Oatmeal & Toast
Homemade Corn Beef Hash
Two Eggs, Meat, and Toast
Biscuit and Honey
1 piece
3 Silver Dollars and Two Eggs
Single Cake and Two Eggs
Two Eggs, Potato, and Toast
Two Eggs and Toast
Potato Deluxe
Diced ham or bacon, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and Cheddar cheese. Choice of potato
Oatmeal and Toast
Deluxe Biscuits and Sausage Gravy - Full
Bacon, onions, and Cheddar cheese
Deluxe Biscuits and Sausage Gravy - Half
Bacon, onions, and Cheddar cheese
B & G FULL
B & G HALF
Breakfast SPECIALS
1/2 B & G Two Eggs
Full B & G Two Eggs
Papas Feast
LUNCH / DINNER
Sandwich Favorites
BLT
Smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served on Texas toast
Fish Fillet Sandwich
Lightly breaded fillet topped with lettuce and tartar sauce. Served on a grilled bun
Grilled Ham and Cheese
Chicken Supreme
Crispy chicken served with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. On a grilled bun. Add BBQ?
Slim Cat
Grilled Virginia ham, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served on grilled rye
Grilled Meatloaf
Homemade meatloaf grilled and generously topped with cheddar cheese. Served on a hoagie bun
Smoked Turkey
Smoked turkey, on grilled Texas, mayo, lettuce, and tomato with Swiss cheese
Quesadilla
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, bacon, ham, turkey, or pot roast. With Swiss and American cheese. Topped with Cheddar cheese
English Philly
Tender roast beef, with grilled onions, green peppers, and Swiss cheese. Served grilled English muffin bread
Texas Stacker
Choice of smoked turkey, Virginia ham, or home-cooked pot roast. Choice of American, Swiss, or Cheddar cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on Texas bread
Maxie Deluxe
Shaved ham, smoked turkey, and homemade pot roast, with Swiss and American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served on grilled English muffin bread. Hot or cold
Super BLT
6 pieces. Smoked bacon, Swiss and American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served on grilled English muffin bread
Dinner Selections
Swiss Mushroom Steak
1/3 lb steak patty, smothered with grilled mushrooms and onions, topped with Swiss cheese and beef gravy
Chicken Montrey
Grilled chicken, topped with Swiss, and American cheese, grilled mushrooms, and onions, topped with Cheddar cheese
Pot Roast
Large portion of our in-house made, slowly cooked, awesome pot roast
Liver and Onions
Two slices of liver with a generous amount of grilled onions
Fish Fillet Dinner
3 pieces. Lightly breaded, served with fries and coleslaw
Meatloaf
Generous portion of our homemade meatloaf
Maxine's Sizzler
6 oz hand-cut sizzler, lightly seasoned, and grilled your way
Spaghetti
Generous portion severed with garlic toast. Salad only
Additional Items
Burgers
Ultimate Burger
Ultimate burger smothered with grilled onions, mushrooms, Swiss and American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. 1/3 lb platter
Max Burger
1/3 pound patty, Maxie sauce, pickles, onions, American and Swiss cheese, lettuce. 1/3 lb platter
Patty Melt
1/3 lb patty smothered with grilled onions, and Swiss cheese, served on grilled rye. 1/3 lb platter only
Jenny Lynne Burger - 1/4 Lb Platter
Cheddar cheese and onions, topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Jenny Lynne Burger - 1/3 Lb Platter
Cheddar cheese and onions, topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Olive Burger - 1/4 Lb Platter
Loaded with green olives, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Olive Burger - 1/3 Lb Platter
Loaded with green olives, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Bacon Cheese Burger 1/4 Lb Platter
American cheese and smoked bacon
Bacon Cheese Burger 1/3 Lb Platter
American cheese and smoked bacon
Naked Burger - 1/4 Lb Platter
Top it with your favorites
Naked Burger - 1/3 Lb Platter
Top it with your favorites
Cowboy Burger
1/3 lb patty served with Swiss cheese, onion rings, bacon, BBQ sauce, and Cheddar cheese. 1/3 lb platter
Menu
Hot Pot Roast
Homemade pot roast on grilled Texas, served with mashed potatoes, gravy on top, and vegetables
Mac and Cheese with Ham
Homemade mac and cheese, with grilled smoked ham, sweet potato fries, and coleslaw
Meatloaf
Homemade meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy on top, and vegetables
Wing Dings
6 pieces breaded wing dings, served with French fries and coleslaw
Reuben
Home-cooked corned beef, or smoked turkey, coleslaw or sauerkraut and Swiss cheese. Served with French fries and coleslaw
21 Piece Shrimp
Lightly breaded shrimp served with French fries and coleslaw
Swiss Mushroom Steak
1/3 lb patty, smothered with grilled mushrooms and onions, Swiss cheese, mashed potatoes with gravy on top, and vegetables
Chicken Strips
Lightly breaded chicken tenders served with French fries and coleslaw
Hot Smoked Turkey
Smoked turkey open-faced, on grilled Texas, with mashed potatoes, gravy on top, and vegetables
Cakes and More
Specials
A Beverages
Bev
None
Water
Hot Tea
LRG Juice
16 oz
SM Juice
10 oz
V8 Juice
16 oz
SM Orange Juice
10 oz
LRG Orange Juice
16 oz
SM Milk
2%. 10 oz
LRG Milk
2%. 16 oz
SM Chocolate Milk
10 oz
LRG Chocolate Milk
16 oz
Raspberry Iced Tea
Lemonade
Bottomless
Ice Tea
Home brewed. Bottomless
Coke Products
Limit one refill please
Hot Chocolate
Coffee
Bottomless