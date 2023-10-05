For the Table

Hummus & Breadsticks

$8.00

Sun-dried tomato hummus, sesame-parmesan crackers

Hummus & Veggies

$8.00

sundried tomato hummus with celery & carrots

3oz Seared Tuna

$21.00

Sushi grade, Asian slaw, ginger, wasabi, yuzu ponzu

6oz Seared Tuna

$40.00

Sushi grade, Asian slaw, ginger, wasabi, yuzu ponzu

Crispy Chicken Bites

$16.00

Twice fried chicken thighs, coconut milk marinade, peanut glaze, chopped peanuts, scallions

Spinach & Cheese Dip

$15.00

Creamy bechamel, three-cheese blend, spinach, served with tortilla chips

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$16.00

Korean BBQ, shiitake mushrooms, cashews, cilantro, bibb lettuce, scallions, crispy rice noodles

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$16.00

Pepper jam glaze, crispy pancetta, jalapeno, goat cheese

Margherita Pizzette

$15.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh basil, crispy housemade crust

Crispy Shrimp

$19.00

Buttermilk fried shrimp, sweet thai chili, cabbage and crispy rice noodles, pineapple salsa

Baba Ganoush

$13.00

Whipped eggplant, crispy chickpeas, piquillo peppers, pine nuts, fresh mint, merguez spice, lemon oil, toasted pita

Salads & Soup

Creamy Tomato Bisque

$9.00

Crostini, goat cheese, corn salsa

Max's Chopped Salad

$16.00

Asiago cheese, green beans, cucumber, tomato, celery, carrots, chickpeas, corn, red wine vinaigrette

Classic Caesar Salad

$15.00

Romaine heart, garlic croutons, grana padano cheese

Thai Tuna

$29.00

Crispy lo-mein noodles, pineapple, avocado, red onion, tomato, mixed greens, cilantro-cabbage, basil & mint, toasted peanuts, cilantro-ginger vinaigrette

Mongolian Salmon

$27.00

Miso-glazed salmon, romaine, cabbage and baby greens, red peppers, pickled cucumbers, carrots, peanuts, avocado, tortilla strips, soy-peanut dressing

Loaded Chicken Caesar

$25.00

Bacon, avocado, tomatoes, pine nuts, croutons, egg, parmesan, romaine and arugula, caesar dressing

Shrimp Salad

$27.00

Blackened shrimp, torn butter lettuce, roasted corn, diced avocado, fresh strawberry, shaved red onion, breakfast radish, toasted pepitas, jalapeno and lime ranch

Southwest Cobb

$25.00

Spiced chicken, corn, peppers, scallions, avocado, jack cheese, bacon, crispy tortilla strips, chipotle lime dressing

Handhelds

The Grille Burger

$19.00

Prime esteak beef blend burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, house pickles, potato bun

Fresh Fish Sandwich

$23.00

Fresh fish filet, fresh arugula, beefsteak tomato, herb remoulade, seeded oat kaiser

Baja Fish Tacos

$22.00

Blackened or grilled. (3) tacos with pickled onions, cilantro-lime cabbage slaw, pico de gallo, side of poblano crema

Pork Tacos

$19.00

(3) tacos with Chili-crusted pork shoulder, caramelized onion, warm flour tortillas, chipotle aioli, pineapple salsa, fresh cilantro

Caprese Chicken Melt

$19.00

Tomato, arugula, balsamic onions, house-pulled mozzarella, pesto mayo, toasted ciabatta

Nashville Hot Chicken

$18.00

Crispy spicy chicken, shredded lettuce, house pickles, red onion, gochujang aioli, potato bun

Classics

Atlantic Salmon

$34.00

Maple ginger glaze, jasmine rice, vegetable stir fry

Radiatore Pasta

$28.00

Fusilli, balsamic broth, chicken, broccoli, goat cheese, pine nuts, sun-dried tomatoes

Bacon-Wrapped Meatloaf

$27.00

Hickory BBQ sauce, green beans and shallots, mashed Yukon gold potato

Mediterranean Vegetables

$26.00

Roasted summer squash, cauliflower, pickled maitake mushrooms, eggplant puree, merguez roasted potatoes, fresh arugula, pickled red onions, peppadew vinaigrette

Chicken Milanese

$26.00

Crispy chicken cutlet, arugula, baby greens, cherry tomatoes, green beans, pickled red onions, roasted corn, avocado, feta, grana padano, pesto vinaigrette, charred lemon

Pan-roasted Snapper

$39.00

Yellowtail snapper, roasted cauliflower, wilted spinach, green peas, roasted pepper coulis, salsa verde

Asian Vegetable Stir Fry

$22.00

Hoisin-chili glazed vegetables, toasted sesame, crispy lo mein noodles, jasmine rice

12 Oz New York Strip

$45.00

Zaatar rubbed and grilled, truffle parm fries, balsamic onion-pink peppercorn butter, arugula and cherry tomato salad

Grilled Swordfish

$34.00

Soy marinated, chilled Israeli cous cous salad, pepitas, dried cranberry, fresh arugula, pickled red onion, diced cucumber, orange vinaigrette, crispy leeks

Lobster Pasta

$43.00

Fettuccine pasta, confit cherry tomatoes, asparagus tips, melted leeks, blush tomato sauce, gremolata breadcrumbs

Herb Roasted Chicken

$27.00

1/2 chicken, summer bean salad, piquillo peppers, whipped feta, green romesco

Sides

Jasmine Rice

$8.00

Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$9.00

French Fries

$9.00

Truffle Fries

$12.00

Sauteed Spinach

$8.00

Sauteed Brussels

$8.00

Sauteed Garlic Broccoli

$8.00

$8.00

Mac N Cheese

$11.00

Signature Sushi

Crunchy Spicy Salmon Roll

$26.00

Spicy salmon, cream cheese, avocado, cucumber, topped with faroe island salmon, rice pearls and puffs, eel sauce, spicy mayo

Garden Roll

$18.00

Carrots, cucumber, avocado, scallion, asparagus, kanpyo, mixed greens, soy wrap

Max's Cali Roll

$21.00

Deep sea snow crab, avocado, cucumber, masago, sesame seeds

Mizner Roll

$29.00

Hamachi, spicy tuna, avocado, cilantro, jalapeño, rice pearls, crispy shallots, eel sauce

Mr. Lee's Special Roll

$30.00

Crispy shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, cream cheese, asparagus, topped with salmon, tuna, kimchi sauce, eel sauce, spicy mayo, scallion, masago

Shrimp & Crab Roll

$27.00

Crispy shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese, spicy snow crab, masago, eel sauce

Spicy Tuna Pop Roll

$28.00

#1 yellowfin tuna, spicy mayo, jalapeño, avocado, cucumber, scallions, pop rocks, rice pearls, wasabi sesame seeds

Trio Roll

$29.00

#1 yellowfin tuna, faroe island salmon, hamachi, scallion, avocado, spicy mayo, wasabi mayo, sesame seed

Classic Rolls

Classic California

$17.00

Classic JB Roll

$17.00

Eel Roll

$17.00

Hamachi Roll

$19.00

Salmon Crunch Roll

$17.00

Salmon Maki Roll

$17.00

Spicy Salmon Roll

$17.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$17.00

Tuna Crunch Roll

$17.00

Tuna Roll

$17.00

Cucumber Roll

$13.00

Avocado Roll

$13.00

Nigiri & Sashimi

3 Pc Sashimi

$13.00

6 Pc Sashimi

$22.00

9 Pc Sashimi

$30.00

3 Pc Nigiri

$13.00

6 Pc Nigiri

$22.00

9 Pc Nigiri

$30.00

Sushi Kitchen

Poke Bowl

$30.00

Tuna, salmon and hamachi, rice, avocado, edamame, cucumber, sesame seed, pickled radish, wakame slaw, furikake, tobiko, Yuki sauce, spicy mayo

Hamachi Jalapeno

$19.00

Hamachi, jalapeno, wasabi, yuzu sauce, sea salt, tobiko, wakame, sesame seed

Water To Go

Bottled Still

$8.00

Bottled Sparkling

$8.00

Dessert To Go

Mixed Berry Creme Brulee Pie

$15.00

fresh seasonal berries layered between a velvety custard filling in a deep flaky pie crust

Burnt Cheesecake

$12.00

blueberry compote

Gooey Butter Cake

$21.00

(serves 2–4) warm butter cake, blueberry compote, powdered sugar, whipped cream