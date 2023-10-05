Max's Grille
For the Table
Hummus & Breadsticks
Sun-dried tomato hummus, sesame-parmesan crackers
Hummus & Veggies
sundried tomato hummus with celery & carrots
3oz Seared Tuna
Sushi grade, Asian slaw, ginger, wasabi, yuzu ponzu
6oz Seared Tuna
Sushi grade, Asian slaw, ginger, wasabi, yuzu ponzu
Crispy Chicken Bites
Twice fried chicken thighs, coconut milk marinade, peanut glaze, chopped peanuts, scallions
Spinach & Cheese Dip
Creamy bechamel, three-cheese blend, spinach, served with tortilla chips
Chicken Lettuce Wraps
Korean BBQ, shiitake mushrooms, cashews, cilantro, bibb lettuce, scallions, crispy rice noodles
Crispy Brussels Sprouts
Pepper jam glaze, crispy pancetta, jalapeno, goat cheese
Margherita Pizzette
San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh basil, crispy housemade crust
Crispy Shrimp
Buttermilk fried shrimp, sweet thai chili, cabbage and crispy rice noodles, pineapple salsa
Baba Ganoush
Whipped eggplant, crispy chickpeas, piquillo peppers, pine nuts, fresh mint, merguez spice, lemon oil, toasted pita
Salads & Soup
Creamy Tomato Bisque
Crostini, goat cheese, corn salsa
Max's Chopped Salad
Asiago cheese, green beans, cucumber, tomato, celery, carrots, chickpeas, corn, red wine vinaigrette
Classic Caesar Salad
Romaine heart, garlic croutons, grana padano cheese
Thai Tuna
Crispy lo-mein noodles, pineapple, avocado, red onion, tomato, mixed greens, cilantro-cabbage, basil & mint, toasted peanuts, cilantro-ginger vinaigrette
Mongolian Salmon
Miso-glazed salmon, romaine, cabbage and baby greens, red peppers, pickled cucumbers, carrots, peanuts, avocado, tortilla strips, soy-peanut dressing
Loaded Chicken Caesar
Bacon, avocado, tomatoes, pine nuts, croutons, egg, parmesan, romaine and arugula, caesar dressing
Shrimp Salad
Blackened shrimp, torn butter lettuce, roasted corn, diced avocado, fresh strawberry, shaved red onion, breakfast radish, toasted pepitas, jalapeno and lime ranch
Southwest Cobb
Spiced chicken, corn, peppers, scallions, avocado, jack cheese, bacon, crispy tortilla strips, chipotle lime dressing
Handhelds
The Grille Burger
Prime esteak beef blend burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, house pickles, potato bun
Fresh Fish Sandwich
Fresh fish filet, fresh arugula, beefsteak tomato, herb remoulade, seeded oat kaiser
Baja Fish Tacos
Blackened or grilled. (3) tacos with pickled onions, cilantro-lime cabbage slaw, pico de gallo, side of poblano crema
Pork Tacos
(3) tacos with Chili-crusted pork shoulder, caramelized onion, warm flour tortillas, chipotle aioli, pineapple salsa, fresh cilantro
Caprese Chicken Melt
Tomato, arugula, balsamic onions, house-pulled mozzarella, pesto mayo, toasted ciabatta
Nashville Hot Chicken
Crispy spicy chicken, shredded lettuce, house pickles, red onion, gochujang aioli, potato bun
Classics
Atlantic Salmon
Maple ginger glaze, jasmine rice, vegetable stir fry
Radiatore Pasta
Fusilli, balsamic broth, chicken, broccoli, goat cheese, pine nuts, sun-dried tomatoes
Bacon-Wrapped Meatloaf
Hickory BBQ sauce, green beans and shallots, mashed Yukon gold potato
Mediterranean Vegetables
Roasted summer squash, cauliflower, pickled maitake mushrooms, eggplant puree, merguez roasted potatoes, fresh arugula, pickled red onions, peppadew vinaigrette
Chicken Milanese
Crispy chicken cutlet, arugula, baby greens, cherry tomatoes, green beans, pickled red onions, roasted corn, avocado, feta, grana padano, pesto vinaigrette, charred lemon
Pan-roasted Snapper
Yellowtail snapper, roasted cauliflower, wilted spinach, green peas, roasted pepper coulis, salsa verde
Asian Vegetable Stir Fry
Hoisin-chili glazed vegetables, toasted sesame, crispy lo mein noodles, jasmine rice
12 Oz New York Strip
Zaatar rubbed and grilled, truffle parm fries, balsamic onion-pink peppercorn butter, arugula and cherry tomato salad
Grilled Swordfish
Soy marinated, chilled Israeli cous cous salad, pepitas, dried cranberry, fresh arugula, pickled red onion, diced cucumber, orange vinaigrette, crispy leeks
Lobster Pasta
Fettuccine pasta, confit cherry tomatoes, asparagus tips, melted leeks, blush tomato sauce, gremolata breadcrumbs
Herb Roasted Chicken
1/2 chicken, summer bean salad, piquillo peppers, whipped feta, green romesco
Sides
Signature Sushi
Crunchy Spicy Salmon Roll
Spicy salmon, cream cheese, avocado, cucumber, topped with faroe island salmon, rice pearls and puffs, eel sauce, spicy mayo
Garden Roll
Carrots, cucumber, avocado, scallion, asparagus, kanpyo, mixed greens, soy wrap
Max's Cali Roll
Deep sea snow crab, avocado, cucumber, masago, sesame seeds
Mizner Roll
Hamachi, spicy tuna, avocado, cilantro, jalapeño, rice pearls, crispy shallots, eel sauce
Mr. Lee's Special Roll
Crispy shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, cream cheese, asparagus, topped with salmon, tuna, kimchi sauce, eel sauce, spicy mayo, scallion, masago
Shrimp & Crab Roll
Crispy shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese, spicy snow crab, masago, eel sauce
Spicy Tuna Pop Roll
#1 yellowfin tuna, spicy mayo, jalapeño, avocado, cucumber, scallions, pop rocks, rice pearls, wasabi sesame seeds
Trio Roll
#1 yellowfin tuna, faroe island salmon, hamachi, scallion, avocado, spicy mayo, wasabi mayo, sesame seed