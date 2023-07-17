Max's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria
Full Menu
Appetizers
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks
5 large hand-cut and breaded in-house. Served with homemade marinara
6pc Crusties Pizza Rolls
Choose between pepperoni or BBQ chicken. So worth the wait!
10pc Crusties Pizza Rolls
Choose between pepperoni or BBQ chicken. So worth the wait!
Calamari
Lightly dusted and fried to order. Served with our homemade marinara sauce
Chicken Wings
Choose between our signature hot, sweet Thai chilli or BBQ flavor. Served with homemade blue cheese or ranch dressing
Bruschetta
Toasted rustic Italian bread with housemade tomato relish
Bruschetta with Mozzarella
Toasted rustic Italian bread with housemade tomato relish and mozzarella cheese
Caprese
Sliced fresh tomato topped with fresh mozzarella cheese, basil, extra virgin olive oil, and herbs
Garlic Bread
Garlic Bread With Mozzarella
Antipasti Plate
Traditional Italian Charcuterie plate of fine Italian cheeses and meats served with a side of seasonal fruit, roasted garlic, and Tuscan olive blend
Basket of French Fries
Italian Hushpuppies
Soup/Salad
Soup of the Day
Small Max's Salad
Iceberg and romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, and red onions, topped with sliced provolone cheese, and sliced salami
Large Max's Salad
Iceberg and romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, and red onions, topped with sliced provolone cheese, and sliced salami
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce dressed with house traditional, roasted garlic and balsamic Caesar dressing and topped with a blend of shaved fine Italian cheeses and homemade croutons
Greek Salad
A mix of iceberg, romaine, and spinach topped with feta cheese, Kalamata olives, cherry tomatoes, red onions, and pepperoncini peppers dressed with house vinaigrette
Fruit and Brie Salad
Mixed greens with seasonal fruit and berries dressed with house raspberry vinaigrette and topped with a slice of melted brie cheese
Pizza Slice
MED Pizza
MED Max's Combination
Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, and onions
MED White Pizza
Feta, ricotta and mozzarella cheese, spinach, roasted garlic olive oil, mushrooms, and spices
MED Margherita Pizza
Fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, housemade sauce, and spices
MED Greek Pizza
Mozzarella and feta cheese, spinach, kalamata olives, red onions and spices, light red pizza sauce
MED Figgy Pizza
Sundried figs, mozzarella and gorgonzola cheese, honey, and crushed red pepper
MED Meat Lovers Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, ground beef, and bacon
MED Hawaiian Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, ham, and pineapple
MED BBQ Chicken Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, bacon, red onion, and pineapple
MED That Fun Guy
Mozzarella cheese, shiitake and cremini mushrooms, white truffle aioli, and red crushed pepper
MED RAPpers Delight
Garlic Oil, Ricotta, Mozzarella and Gorgonzola Cheese, Arugula, Prosciutto, red crushed pepper & Balsamic glaze
MED Veggie Lovers
Mozzarella, spinach, green peppers, mushrooms, red onions, cherry tomatoes, black olives, and red pizza sauce
MED Pesto Chicken Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, pesto, bacon, red onions, and roasted red peppers
LRG Pizza
LRG Max's Combination
Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, and onions
LRG White Pizza
Feta, ricotta and mozzarella cheese, spinach, roasted garlic olive oil, mushrooms, and spices
LRG Pizza Margherita
Fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, housemade sauce, and spices
LRG Greek Pizza
Mozzarella and feta cheese, spinach, kalamata olives, red onions and spices, light red pizza sauce
LRG Figgy Pizza
Sundried figs, mozzarella and gorgonzola cheese, honey, and crushed red pepper
LRG Meat Lovers Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, ground beef, and bacon
LRG Hawaiian Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, ham, and pineapple
LRG BBQ Chicken Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, bacon, red onion, and pineapple
LRG That Fun Guy
Mozzarella cheese, shiitake and cremini mushrooms, white truffle aioli, and red crushed pepper
LRG RAPpers Delight
Garlic Oil, Ricotta, Mozzarella and Gorgonzola Cheese, Arugula, Prosciutto, red crushed pepper & Balsamic glaze
LRG Veggie Lovers
Mozzarella, spinach, green peppers, mushrooms, red onions, cherry tomatoes, black olives, and red pizza sauce
LRG Pesto Chicken Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, pesto, bacon, red onions, and roasted red peppers
Pasta & Entrée's
Pasta
Chicken Parmigiana
Tenderized, hand-breaded and fried chicken breast is served on top of pasta. Finished with marinara & mozzarella cheese
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine with house-made Alfredo sauce
Linguine with Clam Sauce
Fresh sauté of onions, garlic and baby clams, bacon and spices with your choice of red or white wine clam sauce. Served over linguine
Veal Parmigiana
Hand-breaded veal cutlet served on top of pasta, finished with marinara & mozzarella cheese
Eggplant Parmigiana
Hand-breaded and fried eggplant served on top of pasta, finished with marinara & mozzarella cheese
Manicotti
Fresh pasta stuffed with our blend of Italian cheeses topped with marinara & mozzarella cheese
Lasagna
Homemade layers of pasta with a blend of Italian meats and cheeses, finished with marinara & mozzarella cheese
Cheese Ravioli
Braised Beef Ravioli
Lobster Ravioli
Veal Special
Special Pasta
Panini
Desserts
Tiramisu
Cannoli
Keylime Pie
Lemon Mascarpone Cake
Coconut Cream Pie
Carrot Cake
Triple Chocolate Cake
Hershey Bar Cake
Dessert of the Day
Banana Foster Cheesecake
Seasalt & Caramel Cheesecake
Lemon Blueberry Cheesecake
Ice-Cream Sandwich of the Day
Limoncello Gelato
Chocolate Hazelnut Gelato
Pistachio Gelato
Amarena Cherry Gelato
Coffee Toasted Almond Gelato
Gina's Pizelle
Biscotti
Pannettone
KIDS
Sides
Side of Marinara
Meatball
Bread
Hot Sauce
Sweet Thai Chili Sauce
BBQ Sauce
Balsamic Glaze
House Vinagrette
Ranch
Blue Cheese
Caesar Dressing
Raspberry Vinagrette
Thousand Island
Honey Mustard
Romano Cheese
Bag of Chips
side of Jalapeno Peppers
side of Anchovies
side of Banana Peppers
side of Pesto
side of Mayo
Beverages
Fountain Drinks
Brewed Tea
Hot Tea
Coffee
Espresso or Americano
Double Espresso or Americano
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Shirley Temple
Roy Roger
Sprecher Soda
Ask server fr selections. Sprecher Brewery, WI
Fresh Pressed Organic Juice
Ask your server what flavors!
Fruit Juice
Ask your server what flavors!