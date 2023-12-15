Maxwell's American Pub
Food & N/a Beverages
Food
- Cheese Curds$11.50
Have a State Fair Classic!! Breaded, fried white cheddar cheese served with a side of avocado ranch dressing!!
- Chicken Tenders$13.25
Breaded chicken tenderloins golden-fried with your choice of dipping sauce.
- Chicken Wings$14.50
Maxwell’s award winning fried wings served with fresh celery
- Cruncheros$13.50
Golden-fried, battered rolled taco stuffed with seasoned chicken, Hatch green chiles & jalapeño cheddar cheese. Served with chipotle ranch dipping sauce.
- Edamame$9.75
Soy beans sautéed in olive oil, garlic, crushed red pepper & soy sauce. They’re addicting!!
- Max Nachos$14.25
Fresh fried corn tortillas smothered in shredded co-jack cheese & topped with your choice of seasoned chicken, beef or chili, tomatoes, onions, jalapeños & black olives. Served with homemade salsa & sour cream.
- Mexican Street Corn Dip$11.95
An addictive blend of roasted sweet corn, cream cheese, mayo & sour cream finished with queso fresco & cilantro. Served with warm tortilla chips.
- Pretzel Bites$10.95
Served with beer cheese.
- Quesadilla$13.95
Seasoned chicken or beef, tomatoes, nions & jalapeños sandwiched between a flour tortilla w/melted co-jack. Served w/sour cream & salsa.
- Steak Bites$14.25
Tender cuts of beef sautéed with red onions, garlic and topped with diced tomatoes. Served with a side of Maxwell’s horseradish dipping sauce.
- Tater Tots$7.95
- Waffle Fries$7.95
Served with our homemade seasoned sour cream.
- Cup Wild Rice$4.95
A creamy blend of chicken, Minnesota wild rice and secret ingredients.
- Bowl Wild Rice$6.25
A creamy blend of chicken, Minnesota wild rice and secret ingredients.
- Cup Soup of they Day$4.95
- Bowl Soup of the Day$6.25
- Cup Chili$6.25
A chunky, full-flavored, rendition of a pub classic.
- Bowl Chili$7.95
A chunky, full-flavored, rendition of a pub classic.
- Cup Deluxe Chili$8.20
- Bowl Deluxe Chili$9.90
- Dinner Salad$7.50
A bed of mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, co-jack cheese, red onions & seasoned croutons & your choice of dressing.
- Crispy Chicken Cobb Salad$14.75
A bed of spring greens and romaine topped with diced tomatoes, chopped bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, hard-boiled egg, walnuts & golden-fried fresh chicken tenderloin. Finished with green onions and served with choice of dressing.
- Bistro Steak Salad$15.25
Spring lettuce, grape tomatoes, sliced mushrooms, red onions, bleu cheese crumbles, roasted red peppers and seasoned steak bites with balsamic vinaigrette on the side.
- Grilled Chicken Caesar$14.25
Chopped romaine, shredded parmesan & housemade seasoned croutons tossed in Caesar dressing & topped with a boneless chicken breast.
- Southwest Chop Salad$14.75
Finely chopped romaine tossed with chili-fired black bean corn relish, pico de gallo, green onions, tortilla crisps & co-jack cheese in an avocado ranch dressing and topped with pulled cajun rotisserie chicken & fresh avocado.
- Cripsy Buffalo Chicken Salad$14.75
Romaine tossed in ranch dressing & topped with chopped bacon, grape tomatoes & fried chicken tenders. Drizzled with Buffalo sauce and topped with Bleu Cheese crumbles.
- Max Cheeseburger$14.25
Your choice of Swiss, American, cheddar, provolone, bleu cheese crumbles or pepper-jack.
- Southwest Black Bean Burger$13.75
Topped with spring greens, pico de gallo & chipotle aioli. Served on a fresh bakery bun.
- Desert Fire Burger$14.95
Cajun-dusted burger patty with jalapeños and topped with pepper-jack cheese, crispy onions, on grilled cajun chipotle aioli sour dough.
- BBQ Bacon Cheddar$15.25
Topped with cheddar, bacon & tangy bbq sauce.
- Pub Burger$15.25
Grilled onions, mushrooms, cheddar cheese, BBQ, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo.
- Turkey Burger$13.75
A 1/3lb turkey burger topped with melted cheddar, guacamole, shredded lettuce and tomato on a fresh bakery bun.
- Drunken Irish Burger$15.25
Beer cheese, Jameson glazed bacon & crispy onions on a toasted pretzel bun.
- Nashville Shrimp Pita$14.75
Fried shrimp tossed in Nashville hot sauce with shredded lettuce, cole slaw, fried pickles & chipotle ranch dressing in a warm pita.
- Maxwell's Clubhouse$14.95
Three slices of toasted wheat bread with smoked turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise. Served “points-up”with our award winning seasoned fries.
- Nashville Hot Chicken$14.95
Golden-fried fresh tenderloin tossed in Nashville hot sauce & topped with cole slaw, fried pickles, shredded lettuce and chipotle ranch on a toasted brioche bun.
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.75
Golden-fried fresh tenderloin tossed in our secret wing sauce, mixed with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, shredded parmesan & bleu cheese dressing.
- Smokey Mountain Chicken Sand$14.75
A 6 oz. grilled, smoke seasoning-dusted chicken breast topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, bbq & co-jack with chipotle aioli on a toasted bun.
- Slow Roasted Beef Sandwich$14.50
A Maxwell’s specialty! Rubbed with garlic, house spices and slow roasted for eight hours before being heaped upon a fresh bakery bun with red onions, banana peppers and au jus. You’ll be back for this one!!
- Avocado & Chicken Pita$14.75
Our hot, rotisserie chicken with melted pepper-jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado and chipotle aioli in a warm pita.
- Maxwell's Sloppy Joe$13.50
They auditioned for 13 years as our Wednesday lunch special & they finally get a shot on the menu!! Traditional style with seasoned ground beef topped with banana peppers and melted pepper-jack cheese on a fresh bakery bun.
- Beer Battered Walleye Sandwich$15.95
Golden fried beer battered walleye with melted American Cheese with lettuce and tomato on a toasted bun. Served with a side of tarter sauce.
- Roadhouse Dip$14.75
Maxwell’s own slow-roasted beef topped with melted cheddar and crispy onion straws on toasted ciabatta. Served with a side of au jus.
- Grilled Rueben$14.50
Thinly sliced corned beef topped with kraut, thousand island & melted Swiss on marble rye. Substitute roast turkey breast for the Rachel.
- Chicken Tender Platter$14.95
Golden-fried chicken tenderloins served with seasoned waffle fries and your choice of dipping sauce
- Midwest Jambalaya$14.95
This ain’t N’orleans! Our version is tomato based with andouille sausage, rotisserie chicken, sautéed shrimp, peppers & onions. Served over a steaming bed of rice pilaf.
- Burrito Bowl$12.25
A bed of rice pilaf with black beans, roasted corn, pico de gallo, avocado, shredded lettuce, sliced jalapeños, tortilla crisps, co-jack cheese and cilantro. Served with sour cream & salsa.
- Fish & Chips$14.95
Battered Atlantic cod fried golden & served with seasoned waffle fries, slaw and a side of tartar.
- Homemade Mac & Cheese$13.25
Penne pasta sautéed with provolone, co-jack & American cheeses and finished with seasoned bread crumbs. Served with a warm breadstick.
- Smothered Steak Bites$15.25
Tender cuts of beef smothered and sautéed with mushrooms, red onion and pinch of soy sauce and topped with bleu cheese crumbles. Served with steamed vegetables and a choice of seasoned waffle fries, rice pilaf or tater tots.
- Wing Platter$18.25