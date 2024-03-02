Maxwell's On Main (MOMs)
Main Menu
Appetizers
- Deviled Eggs$9.00
with pork belly cracklins
- Fried Pickles$8.00
MOMs dipping sauce
- Deep Fried Crab Cake$16.00
bell pepper slaw, spicy remoulade
- Avacado Toast$14.00
smashed avacado, olive oil, bursted grape tomatoes, goat cheese, sourdough
- Saucy Logs$12.00
choose your "wing" sauce! Comes with a side of blue cheese or ranch OR go plain with marinara
- Loaded Fries$14.00
with chorizo gravy, pickled jalapenos, pepperjack & sour cream
- Loaded Fries With Bearnaise$12.00
Fries with our house Bearnaise
- Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls$9.00
with house ranch dressing
Soup & Salad
- Chopped Salad$15.00
romaine, tomato, red onion, cucumber, feta, balsamic
- Caesar Salad$14.00
romaine, asiago cheese, herb croutons ,Caesar dressing
- Mediterranean Salad$16.00
falafel, romaine, feta, cucumber, tomato, red onion, warm pita, tzatziki
- Gumbo$10.00
chicken, andouille, rice, green onion
- White Chicken Chili$10.00
topped with tortilla strips and pepperjack
- Soup Of The Day$11.00
- Cup soup of the day$6.00
- Cup Gumbo$5.00
Burgers
- Spicy Moms- Veggie Burger$17.00
MorningStar Burger, pickled jalapenos, pepperjack, chipotle mayo
- Smashed MOMs$17.00
double cheeseburger, American cheese, fried onions, pickles, secret sauce
- Classic MOMs Burger$16.00
8oz angus beef patty, American cheese, secret sauce, LTO
- Classic MOMs Veggie Burger$16.00
MorningStar veggie burger, American cheese, secret sauce, LTO
- Spicy Moms$17.00
pickled jalapenos, pepperjack, chipotle mayo
Handhelds
- Blackened Chicken Salad Wrap$15.00
MOMs blackened chicken salad, bacon, romaine, red onion, flour tortilla
- The Black Bear$34.00
12oz blackened NY strip smothered in our house Bearnaise sauce with crispy onions on a grilled torpedo roll
- Meatloaf Sammie$18.00
cheddar, garlic mayo, pickled red onions, sourdough
- Roast Beef & Cheddar$17.00
horseradish mayo, crispy onions, brioche
- BLFGT$14.00
bacon, lettuce, fried green tomatoes, pickle aioli, sourdough
- Cuban$16.00
ham, pulled pork, mustard, swiss, pickles, pressed cuban bread
- The Che Che$15.00
roasted turkey breast, spicy remoulade, memphis slaw, pepperjack, sour dough
- Rueben$16.00
corned beef, kraut, swiss, 1000 island, marble rye
Sides
Fried Chicken/Wings
- Fried Chicken Sammie$17.00
double dipped fried chicken breast, memphis slaw, pickle aioli, house pickles, country white bun, classic or choice of sauce
- Thighs And Fries$16.00
double dipped fried chicken thighs, hand cut fries, classic or choice of sauce
- MOMs Classic Fried Chicken & Waffles$25.00
double dipped fried chicken breast & thigh, cornbread waffles, collard greens, maple chipotle syrup
- Wings$17.00
Entrees
- Steak & Chorizo Hash$34.00
blackned NY strip steak, chorizo & roasted pepper hah, MOMs steak sauce
- Jambalaya$26.00
shrimp, tasso ham, andouille sausage
- Shrimp & Grits$26.00
Tasso ham, pimiento, mushrooms, scallions
- Briased Short Rib$28.00
sour cream mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus, mushroom sauce
- Pan Seared Salmon$28.00
roasted corn salad
- Shrimp & Chorizo Pappardelle$26.00
sauteed shrimp in a delicious chorizo cream sauce over papperdelle