Appetizers

Dip Trio

$12.00

Guacamole, salsa & cheese dip served with side of chips.

Fresh Guacamole

$12.00

Queso Flameado

$12.00

Chorizo on a skillet topped with cheese.

Chori-queso Dip

$12.00

Chorizo and cheese dip

Tikin-Xic Wings

$11.00

Classic bone-in wings tossed in your choice of Mango Habanero, Buffalo or Barbecue sauce. • Served with Blue Cheese or Ranch

Elote

$10.00

Grilled Mexican corn brushed with Mexican chipotle mayonnaise & topped with Cotija cheese.

Chimi Bites

$13.00

Deep fried flour tortilla, stuffed with chicken & beef. • Served with a side our homemade cheese dip.

Jalapeños Envueltos

$9.00

Bacon wrapped jalapeños stuffed with cheese.

House Salsa & Chips

$5.00

Soups & Salads

Sopa Kuuxum

$11.00

Mushrooms, Squash Blossoms & Corn soup.

Sopa Maya

$14.00

Originally from Yucatan, soup based of chicken & tomato puree, with fried tortillas, chicken, avocado, sour cream & fresco cheese.

Aguacate Mango Ensalada

$16.00

Grilled chicken over lettuce, tomatoes, sliced avocados, mango, and cucumbers.

Tiradito de Betabel

$12.00

Steamed beets, mixed with goat cheese and cream cheese, over a bed of arugula and spinach mix, topped with pistachio.

Ensalada Indira

$18.00

Crispy chicken breast over a mix of arugula & spinach, topped with almonds, crumbled blueberry goat cheese, dried cranberries, mandarin & tossed in our homemade dressing.

Tacos

Served with cilantro and onion.

Los Tacos de la Calle

$15.00

Grilled Chicken, Ribeye, Al Pastor (marinated pork), Carnitas (fried pork), Chorizo, or Lengua (tongue). Served with cilantro & onions • Your choice of Lettuce wrap, Corn tortilla or Flour tortillas.

Trilogia de Vegetarianos

$15.00

Hibiscus flower & carrots OR mushroom & corn OR spinach & bell peppers • Your choice of Lettuce wrap, Corn or Flour tortillas

Tacos de Pescado

$20.00

Grilled or fried fish. Topped with lettuce pico de gallo, and cheese. Served with Chipotle Mayo.

Tacos Gobernador

$20.00

Shrimp tacos cooked in butter & epazote. Served with Cheese and Chipotle Mayo

Tacos de Birria

$18.00

Mexican beef stewed in its braising until it reaches a melt-in-your-mouth texture. Grilled in a corn tortilla with melted cheese, onions, cilantro and served with its delicious consume.

1 Ground Beef Taco

$3.00

1 Ground Beef Taco

3 Ground Beef Tacos

$8.00

3 Ground Beef Tacos

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Maya

$20.00

Corn tortillas stuffed with cheese, crowned with your choice of meat (grilled steak, grilled chicken or carnitas) and bathed in your choice of red or green sauce.

Enchiladas Especial

$18.00

Corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of meat (ground beef, shredded chicken, or shredded beef ) bathed in your choice of red or green sauce.

Mole Enchiladas

$18.00

Corn tortillas stuffed with chicken, smothered in traditional mole sauce, topped with sour cream and Mexican cheese.

Seafood Enchiladas

$25.00

Corn tortilla stuffed with a variety of seafood, smothered in our homemade cheese dip and served with a carrots salad.

Burritos

Burrito Kukulkan

$25.00

Burrito Quetzal

$20.00

Large flour tortilla wrap, stuffed with black beans, cilantro, onions, and you choice of chicken, carnitas, steak or shrimp, and topped with cheese sauce.

Burrito de Camaron

$25.00

Large flour tortilla stuffed with shrimp, homemade rice, black beans, cheese, lettuce & pico de gallo. • Served with French fries

BYO Burrito

$20.00

Tortilla or Bowl. Chicken, Carnitas, Steak or Shrimp. Rice, Beans, Pico, Lettuce, Sour Cream or Guacamole. Cheese dip, Red Sauce, or Green sauce

Seafood

Ceviche del Mar

$18.00

A mix of fresh diced tomatoes, cilantro, red onions, cucumbers, jalapeño, avocados and shrimp.

Tikin Xic Salmon

$22.00

Grilled salmon tossed in a butter sauce. Served with roasted fingerling potatoes and asparagus

Camarones Maya

$24.00

Grilled shrimp, mushroom, and sautéed onions tossed in your choice of Mild, Medium or Spicy sauce. • Served with rice and salad

Dinner

Mole Puebla

$25.00

Chicken breast bathed in a traditional homemade Mexican mole sauce from the state of Puebla. • Served with homemade Mexican rice

Maya Cochinita Pibil

$24.00

Roasted baby pig, cooked over low heat till tender, wrapped in plantain leaves. Served with rice and your choices of corn or flour tortillas.

Pollo Yucateco

$20.00

Oven roasted and marinated chicken, served with white rice.

Molcajete Maya

$38.00

Grilled chicken, arrachera, chorizo, sausage, onions, Mexican cactus, jalapeños & fried cheese.

Puc-Chuc

$28.00

12oz Ribeye Steak grilled and served with steamed vegetables.

Carnitas

$18.00

Mexican style braised pork served with homemade rice, jalapeño & cactus salad

Chicken Qusadilla

$18.00

Large flour tortilla stuffed with chicken, grilled and served with rice.

Steak Quesadilla

$18.00

Large flour tortilla stuffed with steak, grilled and served with rice.

Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$18.00

Sizzling sliced grilled chicken, onions, peppers and tomatoes. • Served with rice, fresh green salad and tortillas.

Steak Fajitas

$22.00

Sizzling, grilled steak, peppers, onions and tomatoes. • Served with rice, fresh green salad and your choice of corn or flour tortillas Upgrade to Ribeye for an additional $8

Shrimp Fajitas

$25.00

Served with rice, fresh green salad and tortillas.

Veggie Fajitas

$18.00

Sizzling Zucchini, squash, carrots, onions, peppers, mushrooms and tomatoes • Served with rice, fresh green salad and tortillas

Hawaiian Fajitas

$30.00

Sizzling grilled chicken, steak, shrimp pineapple, mushrooms, peppers, onions, and tomatoes

Kid's Menu

Kid's Enchilada

$9.00

A corn tortilla, rolled and stuffed with your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef or just cheese. Topped with our homemade red enchilada sauce. • Served with rice or French fries, fruit cup, or broccoli.

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Served with rice or French fries, fruit cup, or broccoli.

Kid's Quesadilla

$9.00

Large flour tortilla, grilled and stuffed with your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef or just cheese. • Served with rice or French fries, fruit cup, or broccoli.

Kid's Tacco

$9.00

Hard or soft tortilla stuffed with chicken or ground beef, and topped with lettuce and cheese. • Served with rice or French fries, fruit cup, or broccoli.

Sides

Sd Guac

$2.00

Sd Sour Cream

$1.00

Sd Cheese Dip

$2.00

Sd Mex Rice

$5.00

Sd White Rice

$5.00

Sd Steamed Vegetables

$5.00

Sd Refried Beans

$5.00

Sd Black Beans

$5.00

Sd Mex Rice & Black Beans

$7.00

Sd Mex Rice & Refried Beans

$7.00

Sd White Rice & Black Beans

$7.00

Sd White Rice & Refried Beans

$7.00

Sd Pico de Gallo

$1.00

Sd Raw Onions

$1.00

Sd Cooked Onions

$1.50

Sd Cooked Peppers

$1.50

Sd Cooked Onions & Peppers

$3.00

Sd Cilantro

$0.50

Sd Cut limes

$1.00

Sd Green Sauce

$1.00

Sd House Salsa

$1.00

Sd Mole Sauce

$1.00

Sd Diabla Sauce

$1.00

Sd Shredded Cheese

$1.00

Sd Chipotle Mayo

$0.50

Sd Consume

$4.00

Cheese Dip Bowl

$5.00

Flour tortillas

$2.00

corn tortillas

$2.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$8.00

Churros

$8.00

Tossed in brown sugar & cinnamon. Served with Caramel & Chocolate sauce

Platanito

$8.00

Deep fried sweet plantains, served with caramel.

Tres Leches

$8.00

Three milk cake. Ultra light sponge cake, soaked in sweet milk mixture.

Specials

Ribeye Fajitas

$25.00

Ribeye Tacos

$15.00