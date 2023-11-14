MayMoes
Takeout Food
Appetizers
Amazing Foods
- Jambalaya Plate$11.49Out of stock
A Great Meal of Chicken and Sausage Jambalaya w/ Additional Side
- Shrimp-N-Grits ( No Side)$14.49Out of stock
Stone ground grits ooked with a Chicken stock Cheese sauce covered with Shrimp in a creamy bacon, jalapeno sauce.
- Chicken Strips$11.49
5 Tenderloins served of fires and a side of your choice.
- Red Beans & Rice Plate (No Side)$11.49
One of the most Iconic dishes of La and the most tasty. Slow cooked beans with all the seasonings. Add a sausage and hushpuppy's for $2.50
- Shrimp Grilled Cheese$12.49
Over 1/4 lb of a MayMoes Three Cheese Blend with Spicy Shrimp, Herbs and More. (#MayMoesNation Favorite)
- Steak And Grits (No Side)$15.49Out of stock
Burgers
- Utah Burger$10.45
Bodacious Beef Patty, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles MayMoes Sauce on a Fresh Potato Bun.
- BBQ Burger$11.45
Hand pressed patty topped with our slow cooked Pork, Cheese, Onions, Pickles in-house BBQ sauce and a Fresh Potato Bun
- Mushroom Bacon Burger$12.45
Bodacious Beef Patty, Grilled Mushrooms, Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Mayo on a Fresh Potato Bun.
- Cajun Pastrami Burger$12.95
Beef Patty, Real Smoked Pastrami, Horseradish, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle and Pepper American Cheese.
- Marrow Butter Burger$10.45Out of stock
Smoked Bone Marrow compounded with butter and seasoning topped with American cheese on a hand pressed all Beef patty.
- Bacon Jalepeno Burger$11.95
Poboys
- Reg. Fried Shrimp Poboy$13.50
Pile of Gulf Shrimp, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles and MayMoes Fry Sauce
- Reg. Pulled Pork Poboy$10.50
Slow Cooked Fall off the Bone Pork, with a sweet n spicy in-house BBQ sauce, Onions and Pickles.
- Reg. Smoked Chicken Poboy$11.50
Fresh Smoked Chicken tossed in a Rich Cream Sauce with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle and Mayo.
- Reg. Veggie Poboy$9.50
Grilled Seasonal Veggies on a PoBoy bun with cream or EVOO.
- Reg. Catfish Poboy$13.50
It doesn't bite, we promise. Fried Catfish, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle and MayMoes sauce.
- LRG Fried Shrimp Poboy$17.50
Pile of Gulf Shrimp, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles and MayMoes Fry Sauce
- LRG Pulled Pork Poboy$14.50
Slow Cooked Fall off the Bone Pork, with a sweet n spicy in-house BBQ sauce, Onions and Pickles.
- LRG Smoked Chicken Poboy$14.50
Fresh Smoked Chicken tossed in a Rich Cream Sauce with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle and Mayo.
- LRG Veggie Poboy$12.50
Grilled Seasonal Veggies on a PoBoy bun with cream or EVOO.
- LRG Catfish Poboy$17.50
It doesn't bite, we promise. Fried Catfish, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle and MayMoes sauce.
- Reg Baton Rouge Cheesesteak$12.50
- LRG Baton Rouge Cheesesteak Poboy$15.50
Pastas
- Blackened Chicken Pasta$17.45
In-house Fresh Smoked Chicken, Blackening Seasonings, Mushrooms, Tomatoes Served Over a Bed of Pasta w/ a Creole Cream Sauce.
- Shrimp Pasta$17.45
Gulf Shrimp Tossed in a Creole Tomato Cream Sauce, Mushrooms with Garlic Bread
- Fresh Veggie Pasta$14.45
Yup, You Guessed It-- Veggies
Seafood Combos
Kids Menu
Skinny Cajun
Extra Sides
- REG Jambalaya$3.50
- REG Coleslaw$3.50
- REG Grilled Veggies$4.50
- REG Red Beans & Rice$3.50
- Reg Bbq Beans$3.50
- LARGE Jambalaya$5.50Out of stock
- LARGE Coleslaw$5.50
- LARGE Grilled Veggies$6.50
- LARGE Red Beans & Rice$5.50
- Large Bbq Beans$5.50
- REG Fries$3.50
- REG Hushpuppies$3.50Out of stock
- SIDE Honey Butter$0.69
- Extra Bread For Pasta$1.49
- Side Of Grits$3.99
- Fried Shrimp$5.99
- Grilled Shrimp$4.99
- Fried Catfish$4.99
- Grilled Catfish$4.99
- Garlic Mussels$4.99
- Sausage$2.49
- Extra Jam$0.95
- Chicken Strip$1.50
- large fry$4.50