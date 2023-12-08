MAYU
Popular Items
- Ceviche Classico$21.00
Our signature Ceviche de corvina, leche de tigre, fresh lime, accompanied with sweet potato, choclo, and cancha. Taste Peru's flavors in one dish.
- Ceviche Cholo Power$23.00
Ceviche de corvina, ají amarillo-leche de tigre, fresh lime, accompanied with sweet potato, choclo, and cancha.
- Papa a La Huancaina$9.00
Our signature huanciana sauce with Andean potatoes.
MAIN MENU
SMALL TO SHARE APPS
CHACRA
TAKE-OUT
Ceviches
- Vuelve A La Vida$19.00
Our "Seafood Dip" of 6 ounces of seafood, fish, onions, fresh lime juice, and rocoto cream. Perfect for sharing.
- Leche De Tigre (Corvina)$12.00
Shot of Corvina, onions, and fresh lime juice. (4oz)
- Shrimp Ceviche$24.00
- Ceviche Cholo Power$23.00
Ceviche de corvina, ají amarillo-leche de tigre, fresh lime, accompanied with sweet potato, choclo, and cancha.
- Ceviche Classico$21.00
Our signature Ceviche de corvina, leche de tigre, fresh lime, accompanied with sweet potato, choclo, and cancha. Taste Peru's flavors in one dish.
Maki Roll's
Appetizers
- Papa a La Huancaina$9.00
Our signature huanciana sauce with Andean potatoes.
- MAIZ AL WOK$10.00
Fresh sweet corn cooked in the wok with ginger-garlic and finished with aji amarillo furikake butter, cilantro, and red onion.
- Causa$10.50+
Mashed Peruvian yellow potato infused with yellow pepper, lime, salt. Formed in a round base and stuffed with mixed vegetables. Topped with a bojita olive.
- Pulpo Al Olivo$18.00
Tender thin sliced octopus in a soft Peruvian botija olive sauce.
Salads
Mains
- LOMO SALTADO$24.00
The perfect Peruvian or Cantonese fusion, wok stir-fry prime tenderloin, koji lomo sauce, onions, cherry tomatoes, and cilantro. Accompanied by French fries and white rice.
- Wagyu A Lo Pobre$33.00
7-ounce wagyu, served with almond ocopa sauce, fragrant jasmine rice, sweet plantains, pickled ginger, and sunny-side-up eggs.
- Aji De Gallina$19.00
Free-range shredded chicken in a yellow paper cream with a touch of milk and Parmesan cheese and almond sauce. Accompanied by white rice.
- Papardelle$20.00
- Chaufa Quinoa$19.00
Wok cooked fried rice, signature mayu sauce, scallion, eggs, celery, ginger, peppers, and Thai basil (vegan options available)
- Supay shrimps$18.00
dehydrated onions, antichucera sauce, crispy garlic, shallots, native potatoes
Side Orders
Desserts
- Suspiro Limeño$9.00
Dulce de leche, Port Wine merengue with a touch of cinnamon.
- Lucuma Cheesecake$9.00
A cheesecake with a peruvian twist. Lucuma is a dry orange fruit with a lot of flavour. The combination of lucuma and chocolate is always a winner.
- Picarones$5.00
Picarones are prepared with sweet potato and Zapallo, and the syrup is made with fig, cinnamon, cloves and pineapple. (4pcs)
Beverages
- Chicha Morada$5.00
Peruvian purple corn juice made with cinnmaon, cloves, nutmeg, pineapple and apples.
- Coke$3.50
- Evian$9.00
Natural Mineral Water (750 ML)
- Evian Sparkling$9.00
- Inca Diet$4.50
- Inca Kola$5.00
The soda has a sweet, fruity flavor that somewhat resembles its main ingredient, lemon verbena.
- S. Pellegrino$11.00
Natual Mineral Water
- Sprite$3.50
- Kola inglesa$5.00