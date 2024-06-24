Mayworth's Public House
Featured Items
Food
Appetizers
- Chips & Queso
tortilla chips with housemade queso$9.99
- Pretzels
served with housemade queso and honey mustard$9.99
- Fried Green Tomatoes
crispy fried green tomatoes with ranch and siracha thai chili$10.99OUT OF STOCK
- Fried Pickles
dill pickle chips handbreaded and deep fried served with ranch$9.99
- Sliders
classic beef sliders with grilled onions and american cheese served with aus ju for dipping$12.99
- Sloppy Joseph Sliders
housemade sloppy joe, get them loaded with queso and jalepinos for $2$10.99
- Crispy Green Beans$10.00
Chilis
Wings and Tenders
- Wings 5 Piece
deep fried and tossed in your favorite sauce served with celery and ranch or blue cheese$7.99
- Wings 10 Piece
deep fried and tossed in your favorite sauce served with celery and ranch or blue cheese$14.99
- 7 Wings and a Side
deep fried and tossed in your favorite sauce served with celery and ranch or blue cheese$14.99
- 3 tenders and a side$10.99
- 5 tenders and a side$14.99
Nachos
- Mayworth's Chili Nachos
tortilla chips, housemade chili, queso, pico de gallo, jalapenos, shredded lettuce and sour cream$13.99
- Sloppy Joseph Nachos
tortilla chips, housemade sloppy joseph, queso, pico de gallo, jalapenos, shredded lettuce and sour cream$13.99
- Blackened Chicken Nachos
tortilla chips, blackened chicken, queso, pico de gallo, jalapenos, shredded lettuce and sour cream$14.99
Salads
- SIDE House Salad
mixed greens with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, chopped bacon, mixed cheeses and croutons$4.99
- ENTREE House Salad
mixed greens with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, chopped bacon, mixed cheeses and croutons$9.99
- South Fork Salad
mixed greens, corn, black beans, pico de gallo, pepperjack cheese, fried chicken tenders, tortilla strips and bbq ranch dressing$14.99
- Cobb Salad
mixed greens, diced eggs, avocado, diced tomatoes, diced grilled chicken, chopped bacon and bleu cheese crumbles with choice of dressing$14.99
- Fried Green Tomato Salad
crispy fried green tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, diced tomatoes, siracha thai chili and ranch dressing$12.99
- Create Your Own Salad
choose your lettuce and any 7 ingredients with your choice of dressing$12.99
Burgers
- Build You Own Burger ground beef
build the burger of your choice served with one side$11.99
- Build Your Own Burger grilled chicken
build the burger of your choice served with one side$12.99
- Build Your Own Burger fried chicken
build the burger of your choice served with one side$12.99
- Build Your Own Burger black bean burger
build the burger of your choice served with one side$11.99
Sandwiches
- Sloppy Joseph Loaded
Yes, we consider this a signature dish housemade sloppy joe served on a brioche bun topped with queso and jalapenos$12.99
- Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
fresh chicken breast hand battered deep ftried and tossed in nashville hot sauce, with lettuce and pickles, served on a brioche bun with a side of ranch$13.99
- Giant Fish Sandwich
hand battered flounder with lettuce, tomato and onion on a brioche roll and a side or tartar sauce$13.99
- Turkey Club
fresh sliced turkey served warm with american cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato on a pretzel roll and a side of honey mustard$12.99
- Texas Cheesesteak
grilled steak, peppers, onions, mushrooms and provolone cheese served on texas toast$12.99
Tacos
- Shrimp Tacos
blackened shrimp, lettuce, pico de gallo and cojita cheese served on your choice of soft flour or soft corn tortilla with a side of cilantro lime sour cream$13.99
- Buffalo Chicken Tacos
grilled chicken tossed in mild buffalo sauce with lettuce, pico de gallo and cojita cheese served with your choice of soft flour or soft corn tortilla with a side of ranch$11.99
- Veggie Tacos
black beans, corn, red peppers, green peppers, sauteed in taco seasoning, lettuce, pico de gallo and cojita cheese served on your choice of soft flour or soft corn tortilla with a side of sour cream$10.99
Entrees
- Ribeye
12oz ribeye and grilled and served with two sides$24.99
- Blackened Chicken Alfredo
blackened chicken on a bed of penne pasta tossed in a creamy alfredo sauce with red peppers and broccoli, topped with parmesean cheese, served with warm bread$16.99
- Chicken Balsamica
grilled marinated chicken breast topped with fresh mozzarella, tomato bruschetta and balsamic glaze, served with two sides$16.99
- Pork Chop
brined pork chop medallions topped with bourbon glaze, served with two sides$17.99
- Shrimp and Grits
blackened shrimp with andouille sausage cream gravy, bell peppers and onions, over parmesean stone ground grits$17.99
- Classic Mac and Cheese
housemade mac and cheese served with one side$14.99
- Sloppy Mac and Cheese
housemade mac and cheese topped with sloppy joseph, pico de gallo and jalapenos$16.99
- Buffalo Mac and Cheese
housemade mac and cheese topped with buffalo grilled chicken bleu cheese crumbles and ranch$16.99
- Chili Mac and Cheese
housemade mac and cheese topped with mayworth's chili, mixed cheese and scallions$16.99
Sides
- Frech Fries
deep fried to perfection$2.99
- Tater Tots
deep fried to perfection$2.99
- Parmesean Truffle Fries
parm fries tossed in truffle oil$4.00
- Steamed Broccoli
steamed and seasoned broccoli$2.99
- Seasonal Fruit
fresh picked seasonal fruits$2.99
- Fried Okra
hand battered fried okra$2.99OUT OF STOCK
- Parmesean Stone Grits
parmesean cheese and stone grits slow cooked$2.99
- SIDE Mac and Cheese
housemade mac and cheese$2.99
- Potato SALAD
housemade loaded potato salad$2.99
- Loaded Baked Potato
Offered after 4pm$2.99
- Slaw$2.99
Kids Menu
- K Two Mini Cheeseburgers
two beef patties with amrican cheese and choice of one side, fruit cup and a drink$7.99
- K Chicken Tenders
hand battered tenders with choice of side, fruit cup and a drink$8.99
- K Grilled Cheese
comes with choice of one side, fruit cup and a drink$7.99
- K Sloppy Joe
comes with choice of one side, fruit cup and a drink$7.99
- K Grilled Salmon
comes with choice of one side, fruit cup and a drink$8.99
- K Mac and Cheese
comes with choice of one side, fruit cup and a drink$7.99
Dessert
Brunch
Brunch Sides
Drinks
NA Beverages
- Coke$3.00
- Diet Coke$3.00
- Coke Zero$3.00
- Dr. Pepper$3.00
- Sprite$3.00
- Pink Lemonade$3.00
- Powerade$3.00
- Sun Drop$3.00
- Sweet Tea$3.00
- Unsweet Tea$3.00
- Coffee Reg.$3.00
- Coffee Decaf$3.00
- Red Bull$4.00
- SF Red Bull$4.00
- Ginger Beer$4.00
- Cranberry Juice$3.50
- Orange Juice$3.50
- Pineapple Juice$3.50
- Grpaefruit Juice$3.50
- Grape Juice$3.50
- Apple Juice$3.50