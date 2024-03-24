Mazra Redwood City
Mezza
- Falafel$7.00
House-Made, Served with Tahini Sauce & Hot Sauce. Gluten Free*
- Falafel Mezza Sampler
4 Falafels, Baba Ghannoush, Hummus, Tzatziki, Tabbouleh, Arabic Salad, Dolma & Pickles. Includes One Pita Bread, Tahini Sauce & Hot Sauce
- Whole Cauliflower$13.00
Heirloom Cauliflower, Coated in Tahini Sauce, Micro Greens.
- Halloumi Cheese Roll$9.00
Halloumi Cheese wrapped in Phyllo Pastry Dough, Served With Spiced Honey.
- Grilled Scallops$17.00
Cooked on Mesquite, Sourced from Baja, Mexico. Finished with Pomegranate Glaze. (4pc) Includes Green Chili Sauce & Lemon Wedge.
- Grilled Chicken Wings$16.00
8 Wood fired Chicken Wings, served with Tzatziki Dip
- Street Fries$14.00
French Fries with your Choice of Protein. Topped with with Tzatziki, Tomato, Onion & Pickle.
- Fried Olives$10.00
Crispy Fried Olives, stuffed with Ricotta & Feta Cheese & Lemon Wedge.
- Arayes$11.00
Spiced Beef/Lamb Mixture stuffed inside a Wood-Grilled Pita. Includes Lemon Wedge.
Wraps
- Street Wrap$13.00
Pita , tzatizki, tomato , pickles, onions, fries
- Chicken Shawarma Wrap$13.00
Lavash bread, stuffed with Levantine Pickles & our Signature Garlic Toum Sauce.
- Steak Shawarma Wrap$14.00
Lavash bread, Stuffed with Levantine Tomato, Red Onion, Tahini Sauce & Hummus. Pickles served on side
- Falafal Wrap$13.00
Lavash Bread, Stuffed with Falafel Arabic Salad, Hummus & Tahini Sauce.
Signature Plates
- 6-Hour Lamb Shank Plate$28.00
Bone-In and Braised Tender Lamb served on top of fragrant Basmati Rice. Includes Hot Sauce, Garlic Toum Sauce, Pita Bread & your choice of TWO Sides.
- Garlic Rotisserie Chicken Plate$20.00
Half Garlic Rotisserie Chicken. Served on top of fragrant Basmati Rice. Includes Red Chili Sauce, Garlic Toum Sauce, Pita Bread & your Choice of TWO Sides.
- Mansaf Plate$28.00
- Shawarma Plate$20.00
Spit Roasted Chicken or Steak on top of fragrant Basmati Rice. Includes Hot Sauce, (Tahini Sauce for Steak or Garlic Sauce for Chicken), Pita Bread & your choice of TWO SIDES.
Wood-Fired Plates
- Double Kebab Plate$22.00
Two Perfectly-Charred Kebabs of your choice. Served on top of fragrant Basmati Rice. Includes Hot Sauce, Garlic Toum Sauce, Pita Bread & your Choice of TWO Sides.
- Grilled Salmon Plate$25.00
Wood-Grilled Salmon. Served on top of fragrant Basmati Rice. Includes Green Chili Sauce, Garlic Toum Sauce, Pita Bread & your Choice of TWO Sides.
- Lamb Chops Plate$32.00
Three Charcoal Grilled Lamb Chops. Served on top of fragrant Basmati Rice. Includes Green Chili Sauce, Garlic Toum Sauce, Pita Bread & your Choice of TWO Sides.
- Branzino Plate$28.00
Your choice of 2 sides + rice, pita, garlic /hot sauce
Family Pack
- Garlic Rotisserie Pack$55.00
1 Whole Garlic Rotisserie Chicken. Served on top of fragrant Basmati Rice. Includes Hot Sauce, Garlic Toum Sauce, 4 Pita Bread & your Choice of TWO Large Sides.
- Shawarma Family Pack$90.00
Spit Roasted Chicken or Steak. Served on top of fragrant Basmati Rice. Includes Hot Sauce, Garlic Toum Sauce, 4 Pita Bread & your Choice of TWO Large Sides.
- Kebab Pack$95.00
3 Chicken, 3 Beef, 2 Lamb Kebabs. Served on top of fragrant Basmati Rice. Includes Hot Sauce, Garlic Toum Sauce, 4 Pita Bread & your Choice of TWO Large Sides.
- Deluxe Kebab Pack$115.00
2 Chicken, 2 Lamb, 2 Beef, 2 Shrimp Kebabs & 4 Lamb Chops. Served on top of fragrant Basmati Rice. Includes Hot Sauce, Garlic Toum Sauce, 4 Pita Bread & your Choice of TWO Large Sides.
Salads
- Fattoush Salad$13.00
Red & Green Lettuce, Baby Kale, Tomato, Cucumber, Radish, Yellow & Orange Bell Peppers & Pita chips tossed in our Special Pomegranate Vinaigrette
- Roasted Beet Salad$13.00
Packed with Golden and Red Wood-Fired Roast Beets, Roasted Onions, Endive, Walnuts and our Special Moroccan Citrus Dressing.
Sides
- Fries$2.00
- Hummus Dip$2.00
Includes 2 Pita Bread for Regular & 4 Pita for Large
- Baba Ganoush Dip$2.00
Roasted eggplant mixed with tahini, garlic and lemon juice. topped with olive oil. Includes 2 Pita Bread for Regular & 4 Pita for Large
- Tzatziki Dip$2.00
Strained Yoghurt, Cucumbers, Dill. Includes 2 Pita Bread for Regular & 4 Pita for Large
- Arabic Salad$2.00
Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Parsley in a Lemon Olive Oil dressing.
- Tabbouleh Salad$2.00
Cracked wheat, tomato, green onions, parsley, mint, lemons and olive oil.
- Dolma$2.00
Grape Leaves stuffed with Rice & veggies.
- Cucumber Yoghurt$2.00
Cucumbers, Tomato, Yoghurt, Mint.
- House Pickles$2.00
House Pickles Cauliflower, Cornichon Pickles, Carrots, Chili Peppers, Turnips.
- Olive Medley$2.00
Greek Kalamata Pitted Olives. Dressed in Oregano and Lemon Slices
- Basmati Rice$2.00
- Garlic Roasted Potatoes$2.00
Wood fired garlic potato wedges
- Garlic Roasted Vegetables$2.00
Wood Roasted and coated in Garlic Olive oil dressing. Heirloom Carrots, & Broccoli
A La Carte
- Garlic Rotisserie Chicken$10.00
- Kebab$7.00
Includes Hot Sauce, Garlic Sauce & Pickle.
- Shawarma$7.00
Includes Hot Sauce, Garlic Sauce & Pickle. (Doesn't include rice)
- 6-Hour Lamb Shank$16.00
Includes Hot Sauce, Garlic Sauce & Pickle. (Doesn't include rice)
- Grilled Salmon$12.00
Includes Hot Sauce, Garlic Sauce & Pickle. (Doesn't include rice)
- Grilled Lamb Chops$20.00
Includes Hot Sauce, Garlic Sauce & Pickle. (Doesn't include rice)
- Grilled Scallops$14.00
Includes Hot Sauce, Garlic Sauce & Pickle. (Doesn't include rice)
