FESTIVAL MENUS

FEST FOOD

Irish Hungry Man

$20.00

Buttermilk Griddle Scones

$9.00

Fluffy Buttermilk Pancakes With A Dusting Of Powdered Sugar. Served With Butter And Honey Or Syrup.

Belfast Boxty

$11.00

A Thick Layer Of Shredded Potato Formed Into A Cake And Cooked On The Flat-Top Grill. Topped With Two Eggs Cooked To Order, A Griddled Tomato, And Hollandaise Sauce.

Eggs Paddy Wac

$10.00

Our Take On Eggs Benedict, With Griddled Potato Farl, Irish Loin Bacon, Eggs Cooked To Order, Topped With Hollandaise Sauce; With A Side Of Griddled Tomato.

CUP Lamb Stew

$8.50

Hearty lamb stew with root vegetables and barley. Toasted irish soda bread

BOWL Lamb Stew

$14.00

Hearty lamb stew with root vegetables and barley. Toasted irish soda bread

CUP Potato Leek

$4.00

Hearty potatoes, leeks, onions, vegetable cream base, Irish brown bread

BOWL Potato Leek

$5.00

Hearty potatoes, leeks, onions, vegetable cream base, Irish brown bread

CUP Soup Of Day

$4.00

Market inspired creation. Ask your server for details. Irish brown bread

BOWL Soup Of Day

$5.00

Market inspired creation. Ask your server for details. Irish brown bread

Char-Grilled Jameson Marinated Wings

$16.00

Jameson Marinated Wings, Baked & Char-Grilled, Diced Celery, Blue Cheese Dressing

Dubliner Fondue

$10.00

Harp Cheese Fondue, Toasted Blaa Points, Green Apple, Griddle Tomato

Orchard Salad

$13.00

Spring mix, dried cranberries, seasonal fruit, sliced apple, bleu cheese crumbles, candied walnuts

Plain Crisps

$6.00

House Made Potato Chips

Plain Fries

$6.00

House Made Fries

Ploughman's Lunch

$14.00

Irish Cheddar Cheese, Irish Brown Bread, Branston Pickle, Green Apple, Pickled Cucumbers, Whole Grain Mustard, Tomato, Mixed Greens

Reg Stag Tots

$8.00

Ask your server for the Daily Tot

Side Salad

$4.00

Bangers & Mashed

$18.00

Mashed potatos, peas, irish pork bangers, onion stout gravy

Cottage Pie

$18.00

Minced beef, carrots, onions, HP sauce, mashed potatoes, onion gravy. Served with peas and irish brown bread

Fish N' Chips

$22.00

Fresh haddock served fried or broiled. With hand cut chips(fries)

Grilled Scottish Salmon

$26.00

Griled scottish salmon topeed with pesto. Served with mashed potatoes and our daily veg

Jameson BBQ Grilled Chicken

$18.00

Grilled chicken breast toasted in our jameson BBQ sauce. Served with mashed potatoes and our daily veg

Plain Ol Burger

$14.00

100% beef burger on a house made blaa roll

Boar Burger

$14.00

100% boar burger on a house made blaa roll

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast on house made bla roll

Beef On A Weck

$14.00

Weck blaa roll, a jus dipped beef, horseradish cream, onion strout gravy

Red Stag Cheesesteak

$14.00

Sliced corned beef, sauteed cabbage, carmelized onion, swiss, on a sub roll

Wild Scotch Egg

$10.00

Hard Boiled Egg, House-made Wild Boar Sausage, Panko Breaded, Dubliner Fondue, Crispy Arugula, Parmesan Cheese

2 Eggs

$2.00

Beans

$2.00

Black AND White Pudding

$3.00

Black Pudding

$3.00

Fried Bread

$2.00

Griddled Tomato

$1.50

Irish Pork Bangers

$3.00

Loin Bacon

$3.00

Mushrooms

$1.00

Potato Farl

$3.00

Sauteed Onion

$1.00

Shredded Boxty Potato

$3.00

Toasted Brown Bread

$2.50

White Pudding

$3.00

Spinach

$2.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

LG Coleslaw

$3.00

Fries

$3.00

Crisps

$3.00

Peas

$3.00

Tikka Rice

$3.00

Veg Of The Day

$3.00

Apples

$1.50

Cheddar Cheese

$1.00

Swiss Cheese

$1.00

Bleu Cheese Crumble

$2.00

Brie Cheese

$2.00

Ploughman Cheese

$3.00

Small Gravy

$1.00

Large Gravy

$3.00

Small Tikka Sauce

$1.00Out of stock

Small Fondue Sauce

$2.00

Large Tikka Sauce

$3.00Out of stock

Large Fondue Sauce

$4.00

Small Horseradish Cream

$1.00

Small Tartar Sauce

$1.00

Small Bleu Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Guinness Mustard Sauce

$1.00

XXX Hot Sauce

$1.00

Dry Rub

$1.00

Garlic Parmesan

$2.00

BBQ

$1.00

Branston Pickle

$1.00

House Pickle

$1.00

Pesto Mayo

$1.00

Blueberry Vin

$1.00

Ranch Dressing

$1.00

Currant Vin

$1.00

Yogurt Dressing

$1.00

Bleu Cheese Dressing

$1.00

Toasted Brown Bread

$2.50

Non Toasted Brown Bread

$2.50

Fried Bread

$2.50

Toasted Soda Bread

$3.00

Toasted Pumperknickel

$2.50

Toast Blaa Bun

$2.50

Sub / Hoagie Roll

$2.50

Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Grilled Salmon

$16.00

Burger

$6.00

Roast Beef

$4.00

Corned Beef

$4.00

2 Eggs

$2.00

Smoked Salmon

$8.00

Loin Bacon

$3.00

Irish Pork Bangers

$3.00

Veg Of The Day

$2.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Mushrooms

$1.00

Roasted Red Peppers

$1.00Out of stock

Peas

$3.00

Pesto

$1.50

Red Onion Jam

$1.00

Jalapenos

$2.00

House Pickle

$1.00

Spinach

$2.00

Kids Silver Dollars

$5.50

Marley's Cheesy Eggs

$4.00

Kids Oatcakes

$7.00Out of stock

Kids Eggs And Meat

$8.00

Cheese Toastie

$5.50

Grilled cheese served with white cheddar, diced apples, and a side.

Jammy Dodger

$5.50

Kids Burger

$7.50

Kids Salmon Dinner

$12.00Out of stock

Kids Mac And Cheese

$6.50

Kids Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Kids Chicken Breast Dinner

$11.00

Kids Paddy Wac

$4.00

Skillet Cookie

$10.00

Baked to order chocolate chip cookie topped with your choice of ice cream, chocolate and toffee sauce

Sticky Toffee Pudding

$10.00

Date and earl grey tea cake, toffee sauce, clotted cream, candied orange

Apple Crisp

$10.00

Brown butter-oat strusel, choice of ice cream

Sconut

$10.00Out of stock

A scone and a donut combined! Two choices of toppings. Nevile's Style- Sticky toffee sauce, powdered sugar, ice cream. Cook's Style-Brambleberry sauce, almond butter and flakes, ice cream

Creme Brulee

$10.00

Ask your server for today's infusion

Ice Cream Scoop

$3.00

Dog Plate Beef

$8.00

Dog Plate Chicken

$6.00

Dog Plate Veggie

$4.00

FEST TOGO SODAS

Soda Can

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Monster Energy

$3.00

Powerade

$3.00

SCONES CASE IN HOUSE (Copy)

Traditional Scone

$3.00

Currant Scone

$3.50

Fancy Scone

$4.00

Clotted Cream

$0.50

Big Cookie

$5.00

Biscotti

$2.00

Brown Bread Loaf

$8.00

Fruit Bar

$3.00

Big Cupcake

$5.00

Scone Of The Day

$4.00

Millionaire Bar

$3.00

Last Chance Scone

$1.50

N/A BEVERAGES

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Gingerale

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Club Soda

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.95

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Small OJ

$3.00

Large OJ

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Milk

$2.00

