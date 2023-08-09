McCarthy's Red Stag Pub & Whiskey Bar
FESTIVAL MENUS
FEST FOOD
Irish Hungry Man
Buttermilk Griddle Scones
Fluffy Buttermilk Pancakes With A Dusting Of Powdered Sugar. Served With Butter And Honey Or Syrup.
Belfast Boxty
A Thick Layer Of Shredded Potato Formed Into A Cake And Cooked On The Flat-Top Grill. Topped With Two Eggs Cooked To Order, A Griddled Tomato, And Hollandaise Sauce.
Eggs Paddy Wac
Our Take On Eggs Benedict, With Griddled Potato Farl, Irish Loin Bacon, Eggs Cooked To Order, Topped With Hollandaise Sauce; With A Side Of Griddled Tomato.
CUP Lamb Stew
Hearty lamb stew with root vegetables and barley. Toasted irish soda bread
BOWL Lamb Stew
Hearty lamb stew with root vegetables and barley. Toasted irish soda bread
CUP Potato Leek
Hearty potatoes, leeks, onions, vegetable cream base, Irish brown bread
BOWL Potato Leek
Hearty potatoes, leeks, onions, vegetable cream base, Irish brown bread
CUP Soup Of Day
Market inspired creation. Ask your server for details. Irish brown bread
BOWL Soup Of Day
Market inspired creation. Ask your server for details. Irish brown bread
Char-Grilled Jameson Marinated Wings
Jameson Marinated Wings, Baked & Char-Grilled, Diced Celery, Blue Cheese Dressing
Dubliner Fondue
Harp Cheese Fondue, Toasted Blaa Points, Green Apple, Griddle Tomato
Orchard Salad
Spring mix, dried cranberries, seasonal fruit, sliced apple, bleu cheese crumbles, candied walnuts
Plain Crisps
House Made Potato Chips
Plain Fries
House Made Fries
Ploughman's Lunch
Irish Cheddar Cheese, Irish Brown Bread, Branston Pickle, Green Apple, Pickled Cucumbers, Whole Grain Mustard, Tomato, Mixed Greens
Reg Stag Tots
Ask your server for the Daily Tot
Side Salad
Bangers & Mashed
Mashed potatos, peas, irish pork bangers, onion stout gravy
Cottage Pie
Minced beef, carrots, onions, HP sauce, mashed potatoes, onion gravy. Served with peas and irish brown bread
Fish N' Chips
Fresh haddock served fried or broiled. With hand cut chips(fries)
Grilled Scottish Salmon
Griled scottish salmon topeed with pesto. Served with mashed potatoes and our daily veg
Jameson BBQ Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken breast toasted in our jameson BBQ sauce. Served with mashed potatoes and our daily veg
Plain Ol Burger
100% beef burger on a house made blaa roll
Boar Burger
100% boar burger on a house made blaa roll
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast on house made bla roll
Beef On A Weck
Weck blaa roll, a jus dipped beef, horseradish cream, onion strout gravy
Red Stag Cheesesteak
Sliced corned beef, sauteed cabbage, carmelized onion, swiss, on a sub roll
Wild Scotch Egg
Hard Boiled Egg, House-made Wild Boar Sausage, Panko Breaded, Dubliner Fondue, Crispy Arugula, Parmesan Cheese
2 Eggs
Beans
Black AND White Pudding
Black Pudding
Fried Bread
Griddled Tomato
Irish Pork Bangers
Loin Bacon
Mushrooms
Potato Farl
Sauteed Onion
Shredded Boxty Potato
Toasted Brown Bread
White Pudding
Spinach
Mashed Potatoes
LG Coleslaw
Fries
Crisps
Peas
Tikka Rice
Veg Of The Day
Apples
Cheddar Cheese
Swiss Cheese
Bleu Cheese Crumble
Brie Cheese
Ploughman Cheese
Small Gravy
Large Gravy
Small Tikka Sauce
Small Fondue Sauce
Large Tikka Sauce
Large Fondue Sauce
Small Horseradish Cream
Small Tartar Sauce
Small Bleu Cheese Sauce
Buffalo Sauce
Guinness Mustard Sauce
XXX Hot Sauce
Dry Rub
Garlic Parmesan
BBQ
Branston Pickle
House Pickle
Pesto Mayo
Blueberry Vin
Ranch Dressing
Currant Vin
Yogurt Dressing
Bleu Cheese Dressing
Toasted Brown Bread
Non Toasted Brown Bread
Fried Bread
Toasted Soda Bread
Toasted Pumperknickel
Toast Blaa Bun
Sub / Hoagie Roll
Grilled Chicken
Grilled Salmon
Burger
Roast Beef
Corned Beef
2 Eggs
Smoked Salmon
Loin Bacon
Irish Pork Bangers
Veg Of The Day
Side Salad
Mushrooms
Roasted Red Peppers
Peas
Pesto
Red Onion Jam
Jalapenos
House Pickle
Spinach
Kids Silver Dollars
Marley's Cheesy Eggs
Kids Oatcakes
Kids Eggs And Meat
Cheese Toastie
Grilled cheese served with white cheddar, diced apples, and a side.
Jammy Dodger
Kids Burger
Kids Salmon Dinner
Kids Mac And Cheese
Kids Chicken Fingers
Kids Chicken Breast Dinner
Kids Paddy Wac
Skillet Cookie
Baked to order chocolate chip cookie topped with your choice of ice cream, chocolate and toffee sauce
Sticky Toffee Pudding
Date and earl grey tea cake, toffee sauce, clotted cream, candied orange
Apple Crisp
Brown butter-oat strusel, choice of ice cream
Sconut
A scone and a donut combined! Two choices of toppings. Nevile's Style- Sticky toffee sauce, powdered sugar, ice cream. Cook's Style-Brambleberry sauce, almond butter and flakes, ice cream
Creme Brulee
Ask your server for today's infusion