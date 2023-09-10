Popular Items

Food

Appetizers

Black and Blue Chips

$11.00

Fresh potato chips loaded with bacon and blue cheese

Buffalo Shrimp

$13.00

Georgia shrimp dusted and fried golden brown, tossed in buffalo sauce with ranch or blue cheese dressing

Chili

$8.00

Topped with shredded cheese and onion

Fried Green Tomato

$14.00

Deep-fried to a golden brown. Served with remoulade sauce

Fried Mushrooms

$10.00

Double battered and served with ranch

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Double battered, spicy dill pickle spears served with ranch

Irish Egg Rolls

$14.00

Not your average egg roll! Corned beef, Sauerkraut, and Swiss cheese wrapped and deep fried. Served with 1000 island dressing

Jalapeño Poppers

$12.00

Plump and crispy jalapeño peppers hollowed out then stuffed with cream cheese. Served with ranch

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Fried cheesy goodness served with a side of marinara sauce

Nachos

$18.00

Choice of chicken or beef, black beans, jalapeños, shredded lettuce, diced tomato, red onion, black olives, sour cream, queso

Onion Rings

$10.00

Thick-cut rings dunked in homemade beer batter and fried perfectly

Pimento Cheese Croquettes

$12.00

Pimento cheese, hand rolled, breaded, and fried

Potato Skins

$13.00

Potato skins with Cheddar and bacon

Pretzel Bites

$9.00

A generous portion of soft pretzels with craft beer cheese on the side

Pub Fries

$10.00

Fries, bacon, queso, and shredded cheeses

Sampler Platter

$17.00

Fried pickles, mozzarella sticks, poppers, and fried green tomatoes

Chicken

6 Pieces Wings

$10.00

12 Pieces Wings

$21.00

18 Pieces Wings

$32.00

4 Pieces Chicken Fingers Basket

$10.00

Hand breaded. Served with fries and sauce

6 Pieces Chicken Fingers Basket

$13.00

Hand breaded. Served with fries and sauce

Extra Dressing

$0.50

12" Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$12.00

Supreme Pizza

$16.00

Cheese, pepperoni, black olives, peppers, onions, beef

Salads

House Salad

$9.00

Lettuce, tomato, croutons, mixed cheese, red onion, choice of dressing. Add grilled or fried chicken or shrimp

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Add grilled or fried chicken or shrimp

Chef Salad

$16.00

Tomato, cucumber, and red onion with sliced turkey and ham, a hard-boiled egg, Cheddar-Jack, and your choice of dressing

Gyro Salad

$15.00

Gyro meat, feta cheese, black olives, cucumber, lettuce, tomato, and onion. With Greek dressing

Taco Salad

$15.00

Fried tortilla shell stuffed with beef or chicken, lettuce, black beans, cucumbers, diced tomato, black olives, Cheddar-Jack cheese, sour cream, and salsa

Spinach Salad

$15.00

Spinach, hard boiled egg, avocado, bacon, feta cheese, tomato, and onion. Add grilled or fried chicken or shrimp

Entrées

Billy's Helluva Steak

$24.00

8 oz sirloin steak with loaded potato and veggie medley

Fried Fish

$13.00

Served with fries, slaw, and hush puppies

Fried Shrimp Dinner

$17.00

Served with fries, Southern slaw, and hush puppies

Hamburger Steak

$15.00

8 oz ground beef topped with grilled onion and brown gravy with mashed potatoes and collard greens

Lunch Special

$11.95

Shepherd's Pie

$15.00

A pub classic. Served with a toast and side salad

Burgers

Classic Burger

$12.00

Hand-pattied certified angus beef, lettuce, tomato, and onion

Black and Blue Burger

$15.00

Crumbled blue cheese and bacon

Double Smash Burger

$13.00

Double patties, with melted cheddar between, lettuce, tomato, onion

Farmhouse Burger

$18.00

Bacon, Gouda, avocado, bacon jam, and a fried egg

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.00

Sautéed mushrooms, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, onion

The Savannah Burger

$16.00

Pimento cheese, bacon, and a fried green tomato

Western Burger

$17.00

Bacon, Gouda, onion ring, and BBQ sauce

Sandwiches

BLT

$8.00

Apple wood smoked bacon piled high with lettuce, tomato, and mayo, on your choice of toast. Make it interesting: add a fried green tomato

Caesar Wrap

$8.00

Caesar salad in a flour tortilla. Add grilled or fried chicken, or shrimp

Cheesesteak

$11.00

Chicken or steak, sautéed peppers, onions, melted swiss on a hoagie roll

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled or fried chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, and onion

Classic Reuben

$13.00

Thinly sliced corned beef, piled high with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and 1,000 Island on a marbled rye bread

Club

$11.00

Double decker ham, turkey, bacon, cheese, lettuce tomato, mayo

French Dip

$11.00

Sliced roast beef and melted Swiss on a hoagie roll with a side of jus

Gyreuben

$12.00

Piled high with gyro meat, Sauerkraut, Swiss, and 1000 Island on marbled rye

Loaded Q Chicken

$17.00

Grilled chicken breast, Gouda, collards, onion ring, and BBQ sauce

Mango Habañero Chicken

$17.00

Grilled chicken breast, Gouda, avocado, onion, and mango habañero sauce

Po Boy

$13.00

Shrimp or fish, lettuce, tomato, French bread, and remoulade or tartar sauce

Hot Dog

$9.00

Kraut Dog

$9.00

Chili Cheese Dog

$11.00

Breakfast All Day

All American

$10.00

3 eggs, hash browns, toast, and choice of sausage or bacon

B-Fast Sandwich

$9.00

Egg, Cheddar, choice of bacon or sausage on white, wheat, or rye

Breakfast Bowl

$8.00

Bacon or sausage, egg, cheese, grilled onions and peppers, and hash browns

Chicken and Waffle

$14.00

Pecan crusted fried chicken and waffle

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

We layer it up with Gouda, provolone, and Cheddar

Quiche Florentine

$13.00

Egg, Feta, Swiss, spinach, and tomato garnish

Steak and Eggs

$20.00

8 oz steak with 2 eggs, hash browns, and toast

Sides

French Fries

$4.00

Caesar Salad

$5.00

Chips

$4.00

Collard Greens

$5.00

Fresh Cut Onion Rings

$5.00

House Salad

$5.00

Mac 'N' Cheese

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Southern Slaw

$4.00

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$5.00

Veggie Medley

$4.00

NA Beverage

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

GingerAle

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Red Bull

$3.00

water