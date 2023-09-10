McDonough's Restaurant & Lounge 21 E McDonough St
Food
Appetizers
Black and Blue Chips
Fresh potato chips loaded with bacon and blue cheese
Buffalo Shrimp
Georgia shrimp dusted and fried golden brown, tossed in buffalo sauce with ranch or blue cheese dressing
Chili
Topped with shredded cheese and onion
Fried Green Tomato
Deep-fried to a golden brown. Served with remoulade sauce
Fried Mushrooms
Double battered and served with ranch
Fried Pickles
Double battered, spicy dill pickle spears served with ranch
Irish Egg Rolls
Not your average egg roll! Corned beef, Sauerkraut, and Swiss cheese wrapped and deep fried. Served with 1000 island dressing
Jalapeño Poppers
Plump and crispy jalapeño peppers hollowed out then stuffed with cream cheese. Served with ranch
Mozzarella Sticks
Fried cheesy goodness served with a side of marinara sauce
Nachos
Choice of chicken or beef, black beans, jalapeños, shredded lettuce, diced tomato, red onion, black olives, sour cream, queso
Onion Rings
Thick-cut rings dunked in homemade beer batter and fried perfectly
Pimento Cheese Croquettes
Pimento cheese, hand rolled, breaded, and fried
Potato Skins
Potato skins with Cheddar and bacon
Pretzel Bites
A generous portion of soft pretzels with craft beer cheese on the side
Pub Fries
Fries, bacon, queso, and shredded cheeses
Sampler Platter
Fried pickles, mozzarella sticks, poppers, and fried green tomatoes
Chicken
12" Pizza
Salads
House Salad
Lettuce, tomato, croutons, mixed cheese, red onion, choice of dressing. Add grilled or fried chicken or shrimp
Caesar Salad
Add grilled or fried chicken or shrimp
Chef Salad
Tomato, cucumber, and red onion with sliced turkey and ham, a hard-boiled egg, Cheddar-Jack, and your choice of dressing
Gyro Salad
Gyro meat, feta cheese, black olives, cucumber, lettuce, tomato, and onion. With Greek dressing
Taco Salad
Fried tortilla shell stuffed with beef or chicken, lettuce, black beans, cucumbers, diced tomato, black olives, Cheddar-Jack cheese, sour cream, and salsa
Spinach Salad
Spinach, hard boiled egg, avocado, bacon, feta cheese, tomato, and onion. Add grilled or fried chicken or shrimp
Entrées
Billy's Helluva Steak
8 oz sirloin steak with loaded potato and veggie medley
Fried Fish
Served with fries, slaw, and hush puppies
Fried Shrimp Dinner
Served with fries, Southern slaw, and hush puppies
Hamburger Steak
8 oz ground beef topped with grilled onion and brown gravy with mashed potatoes and collard greens
Lunch Special
Shepherd's Pie
A pub classic. Served with a toast and side salad
Burgers
Classic Burger
Hand-pattied certified angus beef, lettuce, tomato, and onion
Black and Blue Burger
Crumbled blue cheese and bacon
Double Smash Burger
Double patties, with melted cheddar between, lettuce, tomato, onion
Farmhouse Burger
Bacon, Gouda, avocado, bacon jam, and a fried egg
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Sautéed mushrooms, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, onion
The Savannah Burger
Pimento cheese, bacon, and a fried green tomato
Western Burger
Bacon, Gouda, onion ring, and BBQ sauce
Sandwiches
BLT
Apple wood smoked bacon piled high with lettuce, tomato, and mayo, on your choice of toast. Make it interesting: add a fried green tomato
Caesar Wrap
Caesar salad in a flour tortilla. Add grilled or fried chicken, or shrimp
Cheesesteak
Chicken or steak, sautéed peppers, onions, melted swiss on a hoagie roll
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled or fried chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, and onion
Classic Reuben
Thinly sliced corned beef, piled high with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and 1,000 Island on a marbled rye bread
Club
Double decker ham, turkey, bacon, cheese, lettuce tomato, mayo
French Dip
Sliced roast beef and melted Swiss on a hoagie roll with a side of jus
Gyreuben
Piled high with gyro meat, Sauerkraut, Swiss, and 1000 Island on marbled rye
Loaded Q Chicken
Grilled chicken breast, Gouda, collards, onion ring, and BBQ sauce
Mango Habañero Chicken
Grilled chicken breast, Gouda, avocado, onion, and mango habañero sauce
Po Boy
Shrimp or fish, lettuce, tomato, French bread, and remoulade or tartar sauce
Hot Dog
Kraut Dog
Chili Cheese Dog
Breakfast All Day
All American
3 eggs, hash browns, toast, and choice of sausage or bacon
B-Fast Sandwich
Egg, Cheddar, choice of bacon or sausage on white, wheat, or rye
Breakfast Bowl
Bacon or sausage, egg, cheese, grilled onions and peppers, and hash browns
Chicken and Waffle
Pecan crusted fried chicken and waffle
Grilled Cheese
We layer it up with Gouda, provolone, and Cheddar
Quiche Florentine
Egg, Feta, Swiss, spinach, and tomato garnish
Steak and Eggs
8 oz steak with 2 eggs, hash browns, and toast