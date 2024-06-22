McGinty's Public House Silver Spring
Featured Items
- McGinty's Burger
Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle. Choice of: American, Blue Cheese, Provolone, Swiss or Dubliner Cheddar. Served with fries or green salad. Add Irish Bacon (Rasher) $2. extra Cheese $1.50.$16.00
- Fish & Chips
Beer battered, house made aioli and tartar sauce, McGinty’s fries$19.50
- Chicken Wings
Choice of regular, volcanic, honey bbq, old bay. Served with blue cheese$13.50
Apps - Salads - Soups
- Beef Cheeks Poutine
Guinness onion gravy, Mozzarella curd, fries$14.50
- Beet Salad
Dry cranberries, pecans, goat cheese, green beans, balsamic vinaigrette$12.00
- Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, caesar dressing$10.50
- Chicken Wings
Choice of regular, volcanic, honey bbq, old bay. Served with blue cheese$13.50
- Cobb Salad
Chicken, spinach, olives, Irish bacon, egg, roasted tomato, cider vinaigrette$15.00
- Crispy Calamari
Spicy tomato sauce, lemon aioli$14.50
- Duck Confit
Giant white bean stew, aromatic spices, yellow curry, baguette$16.00
- House Flat Bread
Lemon ricotta, fingerling potatoes, pickle anchovy, parmesan$18.00
- Irish Boxty
Potato, scallions, Dubliner Cheddar, sour cream, balsamic reduction$8.00
- Little Gem Lettuce$9.50
- Mediterranean Platter
Pickled radish, cured olives, labneh, Persian cucumber, tabbouleh, falafel, hummus, homemade flatbread$22.00
- Mixed Greens
Local soft lettuce, English cucumber, cherry tomato, balsamic (GF). Add Chicken (6) or Salmon (8)$9.00
- PEI Mussels
Shallots, garlic, Fresno chilies, coconut curry broth, grilled focaccia$14.50
- Quinoa Bowl
Glazed carrots, pickled mushrooms, pomegranate, pumpkin seeds, avocado,$14.00
- Radicchio Pear Salad
Red wine poached pear, pecan goat cheese terrine, balsamic red wine syrup$10.50
- Soup of the Day
Potatoes, parsnips, carrots, celery, onion, smoothly blended together$7.00
Dessert
- Brioche Pudding
Golden raisins, vanilla crema$9.00
- Chocolate Mousse Cake
Brown Biscuit, dark chocolate mousse, cocoa nibs$9.00
- Ice Cream
3 Scoops of vanilla, chocolate or strawberry$7.50
- Kids ice cream$3.50
- Sticky Toffee Pudding
Creme Anereme sauce, warm toffee sauce$9.00
- Tomato Tart$9.00
- Coffee Mousse$8.00
- Birthday Dessert
- Mission Fig Tart$10.00
Entrees
- Blackened Salmon
Black rice cake, parsnips, carrots, almond gremolata, turmeric cauliflower puree$24.00
- Cauliflower Steak$16.00
- Chicken Tenders & Fries$14.00
- Cowboy Steak$38.00
- Duck Breast
Ratatouille Provençal, salsa verde, grilled lemon$26.00OUT OF STOCK
- Eggplant Tomato Gratin (gluten free)
Baked eggplant, zucchini, tomato, cheddar, basil$14.50
- Fisherman Stew
Assorted seafood, peewee potatoes, saffron tomato broth, pesto focaccia$24.00
- Roast Chicken Breast ( takes 25 mins to cook)
Sautee spinach, rosemary fingerling potatoes, lemon chardonnay sauce This item takes 25 min to prepare$23.00
- Spaghetti Bolognese
Beef ragout, wild oregano, fresh tomato, parmesan cheese$22.00
- Steak & Frites
NY Strip,shishito peppers, rosemary fries, red wine mushroom sauce$32.00
- Wild Rockfish$26.00
- Zinfadel Bucatini
White gulf shrimp, fresh tomato, basil, meyer lemon$19.00
Irish Classics
- Beef & Guinness Stew
Mushrooms ,pearl onions,Carrots, beef jus, mashed potatoes$17.00
- Colcannon
Traditional cabbage casserole with potatoes, leeks and Irish cheddar$14.50
- Corned Beef & Cabbage
Red bliss potatoes, Savoy cabbage, herby parsley crema$17.00
- Fish & Chips
Beer battered, house made aioli and tartar sauce, McGinty’s fries$19.50
- Irish Bangers & Mash
Pork sausages, beans, roasted tomato, mashed potato, gravy$16.00
- Irish Breakfast
Rasher bacon, Irish sausage, tomato, beans, black and white pudding, mashed potato or fries, Eggs any style$17.00
- Shepherd's Pie
Fan favorite. Ground beef, carrots, peas, gravy, mashed potato gratin, vegetables$16.00
Kids
Sandwiches/Burgers
- Black Bean Burger Vegetarian
Onion confit, avocado, smoked mozzarella, basil tomato marmalade, brioche bun. Served with fries or green salad(vegetarian)$16.00
- Chicken Royale
Spiced marinated chicken breast, avocado, apple bacon, curry remoulade, toasted baguette. Served with fries or green salad$16.00
- Classic Reuben
Sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, Thousand Island dressing, toasted rye. Served with fries or green salad$15.00
- Corned Beef Burger
Corned beef patty with grated cheddar, bacon crust, topped with Irish cheddar, pickled red cabbage, mustard horseradish aioli. Served with fries$17.00
- Greenbird
Turkey patty, crushed avocado, frisee, brie cheese, cilantro aioli, brioche bun$16.00
- Irish Club
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, turkey, ham, Irish cheddar, herbed mayo, toasted sour dough. Served with fries or green salad$14.00
- McGinty's Burger
Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle. Choice of: American, Blue Cheese, Provolone, Swiss or Dubliner Cheddar. Served with fries or green salad. Add Irish Bacon (Rasher) $2. extra Cheese $1.50.$16.00
- Prosciutto Panini
Seasonal jam, melted brie, pear, toasted baguette$14.00
- Red Label Burger
8oz Venison patty, crispy pork belly, onion jam, cheddar, lettuce umami aioli$18.00
Sides
- American Bacon$4.50
- Bacon Brussel Sprouts$6.50
- Bangers (2)$4.00
- Cilantro Flatbread$3.50
- Curry sauce$2.50
- Fried Pickles$5.50
- Garlic Bread$3.50
- Garlic Sauteed Spinach$6.50
- Gravy$2.00
- Home made Potato Chips$6.50
- Onion Rings$5.50
- Rosemary Fries$5.50
- Sauteed Mushrooms$6.50
- SD Fries$3.50
- SD Mashed Potatoes$3.50
- SD Pico De Gallo
- SD Sour Cream
- SD Steamed Vegetables$4.50
- Side Chicken$7.00
- Side Corned Beef$7.50
- Side Salmon$9.00
- Side Shrimp$8.00
- Side Soda Bread (2 slices)$3.00
- Sweet Potato Fries$4.50
- Tater totts$5.50
- Side Asparagus$6.50