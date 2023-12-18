Favorite Pizza
Pies
18" Pies
- NYC Cheese$15.00
Pomodoro, Whole Milk Mozzarella, Garlic, Fresh Oregano, Parmesan
- Classic Pepperoni$17.00
Pomodoro,shredded mozzarella,chopped garlic,fresh oregano and pepperoni.
- 7 Train$29.00
Parmesan Cream, Whole Milk Mozzarella, Provolone, Ricotta Cheese, Roasted Garlic, Black Pepper, Parmesan, Lemon Zest
- Margherita$25.00
Pomodoro,whole milk mozzarella,fresh mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil and basil.
- The Buckner$31.00
Pomodoro, Italian Sausage, Whole Milk Mozzarella, Roasted Italian Sweet Peppers, Shallot, Basil, Black Olive, Roasted Mushroom, Calabrese Salami, Parmesan
- Chin Music$29.00
Arrabbiata, Whole Milk Mozzarella, Fresh Mozzarella, Calabria Nduja, Fresno Peppers, Cherry Peppers, Calabrian Chili, Garlic Oil, Fresh Basil, Hot Honey
- Big Sid$29.00
Arrabbiata, Garlic Confit, Whole Milk Mozzarella, Fresh Mozzarella, Pistachio Mortadella, White Onion, Pineapple Chunks, Fresh Oregano, Garlic Oil, Grated Parmesan
- The Dock Ellis$32.00
Fontina, Mozzarella, Provolone, Garlic Confit, Shaved Mushrooms, Thyme, Truffle Oil, Parmesan
- The Piazza$29.00
Pomodoro, Whole Milk Mozzarella,Italian Sausage,Roasted Italian Sweet Peppers, Shallot, Basil, Black Olive, Roasted Mushroom, Calabrese Salami
- Build Your Own$15.00
- Half Pepperoni Half Cheese$17.00
Subs
- 6" Sammies Meatball Sub$12.00
Sammies meatballs on a house baked sesame seed hoagie with arrabbiata,mozzarella and provolone cheese.
- 12" Sammies Meatball Sub$22.00
Sammies meatballs on a house baked sesame seed hoagie with arrabbiata,mozzarella and provolone cheese.
- Sammies Chicken Parmesan$12.00+
Chicken Cutlet, Arrabbiata, Fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan, Basil
- Italian Hoagie$12.00+
Mortadella, Capicola, Provolone, Shaved Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Hoagie Spread, Red Wine Vinagrette.
Salads
- Chopped Salad$14.00+
Mix of iceberg lettuce,raddicchio,arugula with salami,pepperoncini peppers, chicpeas, provolone cheese,shaved red onion and red wine vinaigrette.
- Caesar Salad$14.00+
Little gem lettuces with house made caesar dressing, chili crisp,parmesan cheese and fresh chopped parsley.
- Small Arugula Salad$10.00
Arugula dressed with lemon vinaigrette and parmesan cheese.
- Large Arugula Salad$12.00
Arugula dressed with lemon vinaigrette and parmesan cheese.
Extras
- Ranch$1.50+
Sammies house made ranch dressing
- Gatti’s Ranch Bowl$6.00
1 cup of sammies house made ranch topped with parmesan cheese, fresh herbs and chili flake.
- Sammies Chili Crisp$1.50
Crispy fried garlic and dried chili crunch.
- Creamy Garlic$1.50
Roasted garlic dipping sauce
- Arrabiata$1.50
Spicy tomato sauce
- Pomodoro$1.50+
Pizza sauce
- Hot Honey$1.50+
- Ms. Vickies Sea Salt Chips$3.00