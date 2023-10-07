McMenamins Cedar Hills
Starters
Hummus
Marinated olives, veggies, feta, and pita chips.
Soft Pretzel Sticks
Cheese & ale fondue.
Scooby Snacks
Mini corn dogs served with Portlandia yellow mustard & ketchup. Zoinks!
Truffle Fries - Small
Black garlic aioli.
Truffle Fries - Large
Black garlic aioli.
Tsunami Tuna Poke
Spicy ahi poke with seasoned wonton chips.
Cheeseburger Slider Trio
Most Awesome French Onion seasoning, American cheese, Mystic 18 sauce, Hawaiian roll.
Cajun Tots - Small
Peppercorn ranch.
Cajun Tots - Large
Peppercorn ranch.
McMenamins Fries - Small
Mystic 18 sauce.
McMenamins Fries - Large
Mystic 18 sauce.
Garlic-Parmesan Knots - Full
Served with zesty tomato sauce.
Good Honest Soup - Cup
Scratch made daily with saltines.
Good Honest Soup - Bowl
Scratch made daily with saltines.
Pizza
Cheese Pizza - Small
The traditional favorite!
Cheese Pizza - Large
The traditional favorite!
Pepperoni Pizza - Small
The traditional favorite!
Pepperoni Pizza - Large
The traditional favorite!
Hammerhead BBQ Chicken Pizza - Small
Garlic-roasted chicken, mozzarella, bell pepper, red onion, fresh cilantro & Hammerhead BBQ sauce.
Hammerhead BBQ Chicken Pizza - Large
Garlic-roasted chicken, mozzarella, bell pepper, red onion, fresh cilantro & Hammerhead BBQ sauce.
Tropical Storm Pizza - Small
Pepperoni, pineapple, jalapeño, mozzarella & Parmesan cheeses.
Tropical Storm Pizza - Large
Pepperoni, pineapple, jalapeño, mozzarella & Parmesan cheeses.
The Omnivore Pizza - Small
Pepperoni, sausage, red onion, mushrooms, black olives, mozzarella & Parmesan cheeses.
The Omnivore Pizza - Large
Pepperoni, sausage, red onion, mushrooms, black olives, mozzarella & Parmesan cheeses.
Margherita Pizza - Small
Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce & basil.
Margherita Pizza - Large
Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce & basil.
Communicator Pizza - Small
Mushroom, onion, red & green bell peppers, mozzarella & Parmesan cheeses.
Communicator Pizza - Large
Mushroom, onion, red & green bell peppers, mozzarella & Parmesan cheeses.
Greens
Aztec - Half
Romaine, corn & black bean salsa, avocado, tortilla strips, cheddar cheese, tomato, jalapeno, cilantro, onion, chipotle dressing.
Aztec - Full
Romaine, corn & black bean salsa, avocado, tortilla strips, cheddar cheese, tomato, jalapeno, cilantro, onion, chipotle dressing.
Apollo's Greek - Half
Apollo's Greek - Full
Country olives, feta, cucumber, tomato, marinated red onion, bell peppers, romaine, Black Rabbit Red vinaigrette.
Hail! Caesar - Half
Romaine, garlic croutons, Parmesan, Caesar dressing.
Hail! Caesar - Full
Romaine, garlic croutons, Parmesan, Caesar dressing.
Brewer's - Half
Blue cheese crumbles, hazelnuts, marinated red onion, cucumber, tomato, Ruby-raspberry vinaigrette.
Brewer's - Full
Blue cheese crumbles, hazelnuts, marinated red onion, cucumber, tomato, Ruby-raspberry vinaigrette.
Pub Green - Half
Mixed lettuces, grape tomatoes, cucumber, marinated red onion, croutons, Parmesan cheese, your choice of dressing.
Pub Green - Full
Mixed lettuces, grape tomatoes, cucumber, marinated red onion, croutons, Parmesan cheese, your choice of dressing.
Burgers
The Regular Burger
6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles & secret sauce.
Cheeseburger
6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce & Tillamook cheddar cheese.
Bacon Cheeseburger
6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, bacon & cheddar.
JR's Jumbo Deluxe Burger
6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, bacon, cheddar & a fried egg.
Captain Neon Burger
6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, blue cheese dressing & bacon.
Dungeon Burger
6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, Swiss cheese & grilled mushrooms.
Communication Breakdown Burger
6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, cheddar, grilled mushrooms, onions & bell peppers.
Expedition Elk Burger
6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, coffee-bacon jam, black garlic aioli & white cheddar.
Mystic 18 Burger
Lightlife patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, vegan Mystic 18 sauce, creamy original Chao slice.
Hammerhead Garden Burger
Hammerhead garden patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles & secret sauce.
Sandwiches
Red Eye BBQ Brisket Sandwich
Thinly sliced smoked beef brisket, Red Eye BBQ sauce, buttermilk coleslaw & Dark Star mayo on a toasted hoagie with your choice of fries or tots.
Hammerhead Cheesesteak
Shaved rib eye, pickled pepper mix, grilled onions, cheese & ale sauce on a roll.
El Diablo
Spiced chicken, pepper jack, avocado, Dark Star mayo, lettuce, tomato & red onion on a bun.
The 19th Hole
Grilled turkey, bacon, white cheddar, avocado, Dark Star mayo, lettuce, tomato & red onion on a roll.
Grateful Veg
Grilled Portobello mushroom cap, vegan roasted red pepper aioli, Freya's live carrot-gionger slaw, red onion & tomato on a bun
Vintner's Turkey - Half
Roasted turkey, cherry-syrah chutney, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion & black garlic aioli on rustic bread.
Vintner's Turkey - Full
Roasted turkey, cherry-syrah chutney, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion & black garlic aioli on rustic bread.
Specialties
Brewmaster's Steak Bites
Ale-marinated steak bites, cheese & ale fondue, fries.
Ale-Battered Fish & Chips - 2 Pieces
Wild Alaskan cod, fries, tartar sauce, buttermilk coleslaw.
Ale-Battered Fish & Chips - 3 Pieces
Wild Alaskan cod, fries, tartar sauce, buttermilk coleslaw.
Ragin' Cajun Ahi Soft Tacos
Seared ahi, cabbage-carrot slaw, chipotle crema, mango pico de gallo, cilantro, onion & jalapeno in warm flour tortilla.
Electric Seoul Steak Tacos
Shaved ribeye, Korean BBQ sauce, kimchi slaw, green onion, ginger & garlic in warm flour tortillas served with spiced tortilla chips
Seasonal Specials
Shakedown Street Fries - Small
Garlic oil, Parmesan, parsley.
Shakedown Street Fries - Large
Garlic oil, Parmesan, parsley.
Ruby's Brewer Salad - Small
Mixed lettuces, goat cheese, fresh raspberries, hazelnuts, Ruby-raspberry vinaigrette.
Ruby's Brewer Salad - Large
Mixed lettuces, goat cheese, fresh raspberries, hazelnuts, Ruby-raspberry vinaigrette.
Hogshead BBQ Salmon Burger
Wild-caught salmon patty basted with Hogshead-mustard BBQ sauce, grilled onions, avocado & spicy tartar sauce on a bun with your choice of fries or tots.
Gaucho Steak Soft Tacos
Grilled peppers & onion, asada mojo shaved rib eye, jicama-radish curtido, chimichurri sauce, onion, cilantro & jalapeño.
Smokin Pineapple Express Pizza - Small
Chipotle cream sauce, chorizo, jalapeño, pineapple, mozzarella & Parmesan cheeses
Smokin Pineapple Express Pizza - Large
Chipotle cream sauce, chorizo, jalapeño, pineapple, mozzarella & Parmesan cheeses
Sweets
Black & Tan Brownie Sundae - Whole
Caram-ale & chocolate sauce with vanilla bean ice cream, whipped cream & Amerena cherry.
Frank Apple-Pecan Cake
Frank Rum-raisin sauce & whipped cream. 21 & older please.
Lilikoi-Coconut Tart - Whole
Tropical passionfruit custard, coconut shortdough, whipped cream & strawberries
Lilikoi-Coconut Tart - Half
Tropical passionfruit custard, coconut shortdough, whipped cream & strawberries
Northwest Berry Bar - Whole
Blackberries, butter crumble, Ruby-raspberry sauce & vanilla bean ice cream.
Phil's Salted Caramel Tart - Whole
Dark chocolate-hazelnut & caram-ale sauce, Oregon filberts & whipped cream.
Phil's Salted Caramel Tart - Half
Dark chocolate-hazelnut & caram-ale sauce, Oregon filberts & whipped cream.
Ruby's Raspberry Cheesecake - Whole
Ruby-raspberry sauce, raspberry cheesecake & whipped cream.
Kid's Menu
Freya's Garden
Hummus, ranch, pita bread & veggie sticks.
Kid's Cheese Pizza
Kid's Pepperoni Pizza
Little Dipper Fish & Chips
Fries & tartar sauce.
Pocket Hercules Cheeseburger
Beef patty, Most Awesome French Onion seasoning, American cheese & Mystic 18 sauce on a Hawaiian roll.
Pocket Hercules Cheeseburger Duo
Beef patty, Most Awesome French Onion seasoning, American cheese & Mystic 18 sauce on a Hawaiian roll.
Scooby Snack Attack
Mini corn dogs & fries with ranch.
Sister Moon Grilled Cheese
Cheddar cheese on grilled bread.
Turkey Lurkey Slider
Cold turkey with lettuce & mayo on a toasted bun.
Wee Rabbit Salad
Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, croutons, shredded cheddar cheese & ranch.