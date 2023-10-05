Online Ordering

Starters

Sabertooth Hot Wings

$21.00

1-lb of wings in our Sabertooth hot sauce with blue cheese dip & celery.

Hummus

$18.25

Marinated olives, veggies, feta, and pita chips.

Kamikaze Seared Ahi

$17.50

Ginger-wasabi mayo, spicy-sweet slaw, scallions.

Soft Pretzel Sticks

$17.00

Cheese & ale fondue.

Cheeseburger Slider Trio

$13.00

Most Awesome French Onion seasoning, American cheese, Mystic 18 sauce, Hawaiian roll.

Truffle Fries - Small

$14.00

Black garlic aioli.

Truffle Fries - Large

$20.00

Black garlic aioli.

Cajun Tots - Small

$11.75

Peppercorn ranch.

Cajun Tots - Large

$16.75

Peppercorn ranch.

McMenamins Fries - Small

$11.75

Mystic 18 sauce.

McMenamins Fries - Large

$16.75

Mystic 18 sauce.

Tots - Small

$10.75
Tots - Large

$15.75
Good Honest Soup - Cup

$7.50

Scratch made daily with saltines.

Good Honest Soup - Bowl

$8.50

Scratch made daily with saltines.

Pizza

Cheese Pizza - Small

$12.25

The traditional favorite!

Cheese Pizza - Large

$29.50

The traditional favorite!

Pepperoni Pizza - Small

$14.25

The traditional favorite!

Pepperoni Pizza - Large

$34.00

The traditional favorite!

Hammerhead BBQ Chicken Pizza - Small

$19.00

Garlic-roasted chicken, mozzarella, bell pepper, red onion, fresh cilantro & Hammerhead BBQ sauce.

Hammerhead BBQ Chicken Pizza - Large

$44.50

Garlic-roasted chicken, mozzarella, bell pepper, red onion, fresh cilantro & Hammerhead BBQ sauce.

Electric Mayhem Pizza - Small

$17.50

Pesto sauce, sundried tomatoes, roasted garlic, Greek olives, fresh basil, feta & mozzarella cheeses.

Electric Mayhem Pizza - Large

$41.00

Pesto sauce, sundried tomatoes, roasted garlic, Greek olives, fresh basil, feta & mozzarella cheeses.

Margherita Pizza - Small

$16.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce & basil.

Margherita Pizza - Large

$37.50

Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce & basil.

Roadhouse Special Pizza - Small

$18.25

Salami, Canadian bacon, sausage, red onion, black olives, mozzarella.

Roadhouse Special Pizza - Large

$42.75

Salami, Canadian bacon, sausage, red onion, black olives, mozzarella.

Greens

Aztec - Half

$12.25

Romaine, corn & black bean salsa, avocado, tortilla strips, cheddar cheese, tomato, jalapeno, cilantro, onion, chipotle dressing.

Aztec - Full

$18.75

Romaine, corn & black bean salsa, avocado, tortilla strips, cheddar cheese, tomato, jalapeno, cilantro, onion, chipotle dressing.

Apollo's Greek - Half

$11.50
Apollo's Greek - Full

$17.50

Country olives, feta, cucumber, tomato, marinated red onion, bell peppers, romaine, Black Rabbit Red vinaigrette.

Hail! Caesar - Half

$11.50

Romaine, garlic croutons, Parmesan, Caesar dressing.

Hail! Caesar - Full

$17.50

Romaine, garlic croutons, Parmesan, Caesar dressing.

Brewer's - Half

$10.50

Blue cheese crumbles, hazelnuts, marinated red onion, cucumber, tomato, Ruby-raspberry vinaigrette.

Brewer's - Full

$16.00

Blue cheese crumbles, hazelnuts, marinated red onion, cucumber, tomato, Ruby-raspberry vinaigrette.

Pub Green - Half

$10.00

Mixed lettuces, grape tomatoes, cucumber, marinated red onion, croutons, Parmesan cheese, your choice of dressing.

Pub Green - Full

$15.25

Mixed lettuces, grape tomatoes, cucumber, marinated red onion, croutons, Parmesan cheese, your choice of dressing.

Burgers

The Regular Burger

$16.75

6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles & secret sauce.

Cheeseburger

$17.75

6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce & Tillamook cheddar cheese.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$19.25

6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, bacon & cheddar.

JR's Jumbo Deluxe Burger

$20.25

6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, bacon, cheddar & a fried egg.

Captain Neon Burger

$19.25

6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, blue cheese dressing & bacon.

Dungeon Burger

$18.75

6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, Swiss cheese & grilled mushrooms.

Communication Breakdown Burger

$18.75

6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, cheddar, grilled mushrooms, onions & bell peppers.

Mystic 18 Burger

$19.50

Lightlife patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, vegan Mystic 18 sauce, creamy original Chao slice.

Hammerhead Garden Burger

$16.75

Hammerhead garden patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles & secret sauce.

Sandwiches

Automatic Ahi

$23.00

Seared seasoned ahi tuna, ginger-wasabi mayo & spicy-sweet slaw on a bun

El Diablo

$22.00

Spiced chicken, pepper jack, avocado, Dark Star mayo, lettuce, tomato & red onion on a bun.

The 19th Hole

$21.50

Grilled turkey, bacon, white cheddar, avocado, Dark Star mayo, lettuce, tomato & red onion on a roll.

Bean & Seed Gyro

$20.00

Vegan patties, hummus, tahini sauce, cucumber, red onion, lettuce & tomato in a warm Greek-style pita.

Billy Whiskey Pulled Pork

$19.50

Roadhouse green tomato chow chow relish, Billy Rye golden BBQ sauce, frizzled onions & jalapeños on a bun with secret sauce.

Vintner's Turkey - Half

$12.00

Roasted turkey, cherry-syrah chutney, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion & black garlic aioli on rustic bread.

Vintner's Turkey - Full

$19.50

Roasted turkey, cherry-syrah chutney, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion & black garlic aioli on rustic bread.

Dilly Tuna Salad Sandwich - Half

$9.50

Creamy albacore tuna salad with celery, red onion & fresh dill on toasted sourdough with lettuce, tomato & pickles.

Dilly Tuna Salad Sandwich - Whole

$15.50

Creamy albacore tuna salad with celery, red onion & fresh dill on toasted sourdough with lettuce, tomato & pickles.

Specialties

Blackened Ahi Steak

$34.25

Seared medium-rare with spicy-sweet slaw, lemon-cilantro rice & mango pico de gallo

Terminator Steak & Frites

$32.00

Ale-marinated New York steak, Terminator steak & horseradish sauces, fries

Ale-Battered Fish & Chips - 2 Pieces

$22.50

Wild Alaskan cod, fries, tartar sauce, buttermilk coleslaw.

Ale-Battered Fish & Chips - 3 Pieces

$25.50

Wild Alaskan cod, fries, tartar sauce, buttermilk coleslaw.

Gaucho Steak Soft Tacos

$23.75

Grilled peppers & onion, asada mojo shaved rib eye, jicama-radish curtido, chimichurri sauce, onion, cilantro & jalapeño.

High Pasta

$17.75

Tomato, spinach, hazelnuts, brown butter, Parmesan cheese, served with garlic bread.

Seasonal Specials

Baja Shrimp Cocktail

$18.25
Hoke Poke Nachos

$19.00

Tuna poke, spiced tortilla chips, cucumber-pickled ginger tsukemono, wasabi & Sriracha sauces, green onion, sesame seeds.

Copper Moon Fish Tacos

$21.00

Beer-battered cod, tangy Copper Moon curtido slaw, spicy tartar sauce, onion, cilantro & jalapeño in warm flour tortillas with ranchero-spiced tortilla chips

Hawaii Five-O Pressed Sandwich

$23.50

Soy-ginger pulled pork, Canadian bacon, Provolone, pineapple sambal & Sriracha mayo on a roll with your choice of fries or tots.

Hei Hei Pizza - Small

$18.75

Sesame-soy sauce, Sundown Huli Huli chicken, mozzarella cheese, pineapple sambal

Hei Hei Pizza - Large

$43.75

Sesame-soy sauce, Sundown Huli Huli chicken, mozzarella cheese, pineapple sambal

Sweets

Monkey Puzzle Upside Down Cake

$11.00
Black & Tan Brownie Sundae - Whole

$12.00

Caram-ale & chocolate sauce with vanilla bean ice cream, whipped cream & Amerena cherry.

Kid's Menu

Freya's Garden

$6.25

Hummus, ranch, pita bread & veggie sticks.

Little Dipper Fish & Chips

$10.25

Fries & tartar sauce.

Pocket Hercules Cheeseburger

$9.00

Beef patty, Most Awesome French Onion seasoning, American cheese & Mystic 18 sauce on a Hawaiian roll.

Pocket Hercules Cheeseburger Duo

$12.00

Beef patty, Most Awesome French Onion seasoning, American cheese & Mystic 18 sauce on a Hawaiian roll.

Sister Moon Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Cheddar cheese on grilled bread.

Turkey Lurkey Slider

$9.00

Cold turkey with lettuce & mayo on a toasted bun.

Wee Rabbit Salad

$5.50

Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, croutons, shredded cheddar cheese & ranch.

N/A Beverages

Coffee

$3.75
Decaf Coffee

$3.75
Milk

$4.25
Small Real Apple Cider

$3.00
Large Real Apple Cider

$5.25
Cranberry Juice

$5.25
Small Fresh Orange Juice

$5.00
Large Fresh Orange Juice

$6.50
To Go Soda

$3.00

Kid's Soda Pop

$2.75

Kid's Real Apple Cider

$3.25

Kid's Hot Apple Cider

$3.00

Kid's Roy Rogers

$3.25

Kid's Shirley Temple

$3.25

Kid's Milk

$2.75

Kid's Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Kid's Lemonade

$2.75

To Go Beer

Hammerhead Ale - 4pk

$14.00

Hammerhead Ale Can - Here

$7.00
Ruby Ale - 4pk

$14.00
Ruby Ale - Can

$3.50
Terminator Stout - 4pk

$14.00
Terminator Stout - Can

$3.50

To Go Cider

Blackberry Cider - 4pk

$17.00
Blackberry Cider - Can

$4.25
Edgefield Hard Apple Cider - 4pk

$17.00

Pale yellow gold in color, Edgefield Hard Cider has aromas of fresh apple, apple skin, and pie spices. Lively on the tongue, fresh apple flavor dominates with hints of pear and honey. Crisp and refreshing, the hint of sweetness is balanced out by tart acidity.

Edgefield Hard Apple Cider - Can

$4.25

Pale yellow gold in color, Edgefield Hard Cider has aromas of fresh apple, apple skin, and pie spices. Lively on the tongue, fresh apple flavor dominates with hints of pear and honey. Crisp and refreshing, the hint of sweetness is balanced out by tart acidity.

Whiskey Club

Ardbeg Heavy Vapours

$26.25

Elijah Craig 18

$25.00

Michters Straight Rye

$18.75

Weller Antique 107

$12.75

Hogshead 10 Yr

$17.25

Phil Whiskey

$14.25

Phil Sherry Cask

$14.25

Phil Muscat Port

$14.25

Phil Sauterne

$14.25

Edgefield Devils Bit 2021

$15.00