McMenamins Cornelius Pass Roadhouse
Online Ordering
Starters
Sabertooth Hot Wings
1-lb of wings in our Sabertooth hot sauce with blue cheese dip & celery.
Hummus
Marinated olives, veggies, feta, and pita chips.
Kamikaze Seared Ahi
Ginger-wasabi mayo, spicy-sweet slaw, scallions.
Soft Pretzel Sticks
Cheese & ale fondue.
Cheeseburger Slider Trio
Most Awesome French Onion seasoning, American cheese, Mystic 18 sauce, Hawaiian roll.
Truffle Fries - Small
Black garlic aioli.
Truffle Fries - Large
Black garlic aioli.
Cajun Tots - Small
Peppercorn ranch.
Cajun Tots - Large
Peppercorn ranch.
McMenamins Fries - Small
Mystic 18 sauce.
McMenamins Fries - Large
Mystic 18 sauce.
Tots - Small
Tots - Large
Good Honest Soup - Cup
Scratch made daily with saltines.
Good Honest Soup - Bowl
Scratch made daily with saltines.
Pizza
Cheese Pizza - Small
The traditional favorite!
Cheese Pizza - Large
The traditional favorite!
Pepperoni Pizza - Small
The traditional favorite!
Pepperoni Pizza - Large
The traditional favorite!
Hammerhead BBQ Chicken Pizza - Small
Garlic-roasted chicken, mozzarella, bell pepper, red onion, fresh cilantro & Hammerhead BBQ sauce.
Hammerhead BBQ Chicken Pizza - Large
Garlic-roasted chicken, mozzarella, bell pepper, red onion, fresh cilantro & Hammerhead BBQ sauce.
Electric Mayhem Pizza - Small
Pesto sauce, sundried tomatoes, roasted garlic, Greek olives, fresh basil, feta & mozzarella cheeses.
Electric Mayhem Pizza - Large
Pesto sauce, sundried tomatoes, roasted garlic, Greek olives, fresh basil, feta & mozzarella cheeses.
Margherita Pizza - Small
Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce & basil.
Margherita Pizza - Large
Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce & basil.
Roadhouse Special Pizza - Small
Salami, Canadian bacon, sausage, red onion, black olives, mozzarella.
Roadhouse Special Pizza - Large
Salami, Canadian bacon, sausage, red onion, black olives, mozzarella.
Greens
Aztec - Half
Romaine, corn & black bean salsa, avocado, tortilla strips, cheddar cheese, tomato, jalapeno, cilantro, onion, chipotle dressing.
Aztec - Full
Romaine, corn & black bean salsa, avocado, tortilla strips, cheddar cheese, tomato, jalapeno, cilantro, onion, chipotle dressing.
Apollo's Greek - Half
Apollo's Greek - Full
Country olives, feta, cucumber, tomato, marinated red onion, bell peppers, romaine, Black Rabbit Red vinaigrette.
Hail! Caesar - Half
Romaine, garlic croutons, Parmesan, Caesar dressing.
Hail! Caesar - Full
Romaine, garlic croutons, Parmesan, Caesar dressing.
Brewer's - Half
Blue cheese crumbles, hazelnuts, marinated red onion, cucumber, tomato, Ruby-raspberry vinaigrette.
Brewer's - Full
Blue cheese crumbles, hazelnuts, marinated red onion, cucumber, tomato, Ruby-raspberry vinaigrette.
Pub Green - Half
Mixed lettuces, grape tomatoes, cucumber, marinated red onion, croutons, Parmesan cheese, your choice of dressing.
Pub Green - Full
Mixed lettuces, grape tomatoes, cucumber, marinated red onion, croutons, Parmesan cheese, your choice of dressing.
Burgers
The Regular Burger
6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles & secret sauce.
Cheeseburger
6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce & Tillamook cheddar cheese.
Bacon Cheeseburger
6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, bacon & cheddar.
JR's Jumbo Deluxe Burger
6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, bacon, cheddar & a fried egg.
Captain Neon Burger
6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, blue cheese dressing & bacon.
Dungeon Burger
6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, Swiss cheese & grilled mushrooms.
Communication Breakdown Burger
6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, cheddar, grilled mushrooms, onions & bell peppers.
Mystic 18 Burger
Lightlife patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, vegan Mystic 18 sauce, creamy original Chao slice.
Hammerhead Garden Burger
Hammerhead garden patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles & secret sauce.
Sandwiches
Automatic Ahi
Seared seasoned ahi tuna, ginger-wasabi mayo & spicy-sweet slaw on a bun
El Diablo
Spiced chicken, pepper jack, avocado, Dark Star mayo, lettuce, tomato & red onion on a bun.
The 19th Hole
Grilled turkey, bacon, white cheddar, avocado, Dark Star mayo, lettuce, tomato & red onion on a roll.
Bean & Seed Gyro
Vegan patties, hummus, tahini sauce, cucumber, red onion, lettuce & tomato in a warm Greek-style pita.
Billy Whiskey Pulled Pork
Roadhouse green tomato chow chow relish, Billy Rye golden BBQ sauce, frizzled onions & jalapeños on a bun with secret sauce.
Vintner's Turkey - Half
Roasted turkey, cherry-syrah chutney, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion & black garlic aioli on rustic bread.
Vintner's Turkey - Full
Roasted turkey, cherry-syrah chutney, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion & black garlic aioli on rustic bread.
Dilly Tuna Salad Sandwich - Half
Creamy albacore tuna salad with celery, red onion & fresh dill on toasted sourdough with lettuce, tomato & pickles.
Dilly Tuna Salad Sandwich - Whole
Creamy albacore tuna salad with celery, red onion & fresh dill on toasted sourdough with lettuce, tomato & pickles.
Specialties
Blackened Ahi Steak
Seared medium-rare with spicy-sweet slaw, lemon-cilantro rice & mango pico de gallo
Terminator Steak & Frites
Ale-marinated New York steak, Terminator steak & horseradish sauces, fries
Ale-Battered Fish & Chips - 2 Pieces
Wild Alaskan cod, fries, tartar sauce, buttermilk coleslaw.
Ale-Battered Fish & Chips - 3 Pieces
Wild Alaskan cod, fries, tartar sauce, buttermilk coleslaw.
Gaucho Steak Soft Tacos
Grilled peppers & onion, asada mojo shaved rib eye, jicama-radish curtido, chimichurri sauce, onion, cilantro & jalapeño.
High Pasta
Tomato, spinach, hazelnuts, brown butter, Parmesan cheese, served with garlic bread.
Seasonal Specials
Baja Shrimp Cocktail
Hoke Poke Nachos
Tuna poke, spiced tortilla chips, cucumber-pickled ginger tsukemono, wasabi & Sriracha sauces, green onion, sesame seeds.
Copper Moon Fish Tacos
Beer-battered cod, tangy Copper Moon curtido slaw, spicy tartar sauce, onion, cilantro & jalapeño in warm flour tortillas with ranchero-spiced tortilla chips
Hawaii Five-O Pressed Sandwich
Soy-ginger pulled pork, Canadian bacon, Provolone, pineapple sambal & Sriracha mayo on a roll with your choice of fries or tots.
Hei Hei Pizza - Small
Sesame-soy sauce, Sundown Huli Huli chicken, mozzarella cheese, pineapple sambal
Hei Hei Pizza - Large
Sesame-soy sauce, Sundown Huli Huli chicken, mozzarella cheese, pineapple sambal
Sweets
Kid's Menu
Freya's Garden
Hummus, ranch, pita bread & veggie sticks.
Little Dipper Fish & Chips
Fries & tartar sauce.
Pocket Hercules Cheeseburger
Beef patty, Most Awesome French Onion seasoning, American cheese & Mystic 18 sauce on a Hawaiian roll.
Pocket Hercules Cheeseburger Duo
Beef patty, Most Awesome French Onion seasoning, American cheese & Mystic 18 sauce on a Hawaiian roll.
Sister Moon Grilled Cheese
Cheddar cheese on grilled bread.
Turkey Lurkey Slider
Cold turkey with lettuce & mayo on a toasted bun.
Wee Rabbit Salad
Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, croutons, shredded cheddar cheese & ranch.
N/A Beverages
Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Milk
Small Real Apple Cider
Large Real Apple Cider
Cranberry Juice
Small Fresh Orange Juice
Large Fresh Orange Juice
To Go Soda
Kid's Soda Pop
Kid's Real Apple Cider
Kid's Hot Apple Cider
Kid's Roy Rogers
Kid's Shirley Temple
Kid's Milk
Kid's Hot Chocolate
Kid's Lemonade
To Go Beer
To Go Cider
Blackberry Cider - 4pk
Blackberry Cider - Can
Edgefield Hard Apple Cider - 4pk
Pale yellow gold in color, Edgefield Hard Cider has aromas of fresh apple, apple skin, and pie spices. Lively on the tongue, fresh apple flavor dominates with hints of pear and honey. Crisp and refreshing, the hint of sweetness is balanced out by tart acidity.
Edgefield Hard Apple Cider - Can
Pale yellow gold in color, Edgefield Hard Cider has aromas of fresh apple, apple skin, and pie spices. Lively on the tongue, fresh apple flavor dominates with hints of pear and honey. Crisp and refreshing, the hint of sweetness is balanced out by tart acidity.